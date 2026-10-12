Despite the pull back on Friday, Nifty 50 has just 22% of its constituents trading above their respective 10 day SMA, pointing to the extreme bear grip prevailing lately. PSU Banks lead the major sectoral indices on this measure, with 58% of their constituents trading above the 10-day SMA.

The Nifty Auto Index remains at the other extreme, with no constituents above the 10-day SMA level. Financial Services and Information Technology stocks contributed 52% of the index upmove on Friday, while auto stocks also made a strong push.

Shift in FII position

FIIs increased their index-futures positions by 10.6% on Friday, taking the long-short ratio to 9.6 from around 8 at the beginning of the month.

On a week-on-week basis, their index-futures long positions rose by 18%, while short positions declined by 3.2%. Long positions are now at their highest level since the pre-expiry levels seen in September.

Although this shift is encouraging, it is not yet sufficient to confirm a meaningful recovery in the indices or a change in FII overall market bias. Against this backdrop, two sectors warrant closer attention for signs of a possible short-term recovery.

Nifty Metal may see temporary bounce before broader weakness returns

The Nifty Metal Index had been in a steady uptrend since April 2025, but that momentum was disrupted in September when the index broke below its rising trendline and subsequently declined by a sharp 6%. This breakdown suggests that the medium-term trend has weakened meaningfully. The index is now testing an important horizontal support zone near 11,800, where the appearance of a Doji candle points to a temporary pause and some indecision after the recent sell-off.

Short-term indicators suggest that selling pressure may be moderating. With the RSI at 33, the index is approaching oversold territory, while the MACD histogram shows signs of weakening downside momentum. If this easing continues, the index could see a recovery towards the 12,300–12,400 resistance zone.

The medium-term outlook remains vulnerable following the trendline breakdown. Unless the index decisively reclaims the 12,300–12,400 resistance zone, any recovery is more likely to be corrective than a lasting reversal. A decisive move below 11,800 would put the next support near 11,050 in focus. If Nifty Metal falls below 11,050, the downside risk would increase, with the index potentially extending its decline further.

Auto Index attempts a rebound from channel support

Nifty Auto is approaching the lower boundary of its rising trend channel near 24,300, a zone that has historically attracted buying interest. The appearance of a Doji candle around this support suggests that selling pressure may be easing. Momentum indicators are also becoming more supportive, strengthening the possibility of a near-term recovery.

The RSI has entered oversold territory, reflecting the extent of the recent decline. The MACD histogram is showing signs of exhaustion, which can indicate that bearish momentum is beginning to fade. Together, these signals increase the possibility of a relief rally over the coming sessions.

The first upside level to watch is 25,500, followed by 26,100 if buying momentum strengthens. The index will need to cross these levels convincingly to demonstrate that the recovery has legs. Its response at each resistance zone should help determine whether the move is merely temporary or the start of a more sustained advance.

As long as the index continues to hold above 24,300, the near-term bounce-back view remains intact. A decisive break below this support, however, would weaken the recovery setup and shift attention to the deeper support zone near 23,500.

About author

The author is Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments.

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