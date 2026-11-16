Friday saw Nifty giving away its gains, serving as a signal towards the sharp gains that it had registered in the last fortnight. FIIs too cut their upside bets, with their index future longs being cut by 11.6% while index future shorts were cut by 1.6%.

But this could hardly dent the build-up done by FIIs over the week, as the index future positions were still up by 28.5% on a week-on-a-week basis, while the index future short positions stood reduced by 20%. The FII long-short ratio thus ended the week at 34.7, the highest weekly close this year. That Nifty is still significantly below the year’s peak leaves room for more upsides.

The consolidation last week has meant that some sectors have started pulling back faster than others. IT has been on the forefront of this, after being an outperformer until lately. The Nifty IT index is the only key sectoral index which has slipped below its 20-day SMA. Meanwhile, even though Nifty 50 is now at the 5-day moving average support, Auto, FMCG, Metal, Pharma and Oil & gas indices have also slipped below their respective 5 dma, apart from the Nifty IT index.

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It is too early to mark this down as the start of a reversal, but a consolidation is certainly underway, which is to be expected after the scorching up runs of the last two weeks. Despite this, almost 75% of Nifty 500 constituents are trading above their respective 10-day SMA.

IT Index turns vulnerable after wedge breakdown

The Nifty IT Index is starting to look tired. After a strong recovery since October, it has slipped below its 20-DMA and broken the lower support of its rising wedge pattern, which tells us the near-term structure is deteriorating.

The index does still hold above its major medium-term moving averages, so the bigger picture hasn’t turned entirely. Momentum indicators back up the cautious tone: the MACD has crossed below its signal line, and the RSI is pulling back from overbought territory, a sign that the upside push is fading.

Derivative positioning points the same way. Futures positioning is bearish, and the near-strike call options look weak. The OI PCR sits at 0.64, which also reflects a cautious backdrop, though it’s fair to say the options picture is mixed overall and not uniformly negative.

The 31,100-30,650 region is the key support zone to watch. If the index breaks below it and stays there, the correction could deepen. On the upside, any recovery is likely to run into resistance around 32,400. Until the index reclaims that level decisively, rallies could attract selling pressure, and we think the near-term bias remains weak.

Reversal risk emerging in media index

The Nifty Media Index is showing signs of a potential reversal from the top after a strong recovery from its March 2026 lows. Even with the rebound, the broader structure remains vulnerable: the index has traded below key weekly moving averages since 2024 and is now approaching the crucial 1,780-1,782 resistance zone, which also coincides with the 200-WMA.

Momentum looks stretched too, with the weekly RSI nearing overbought territory and the MACD histogram showing signs of exhaustion, both hinting that upside energy is fading. Friday’s reversal candle adds to the concern and raises the possibility of near-term profit booking.

Derivative positioning offers little directional conviction. Futures and near-strike option activity are both mixed, which supports the idea that the index could consolidate or pull back around current levels.

Unless the index decisively sustains above 1,782, we think upside could remain capped. Initial weakness could pull the index towards 1,680, and if selling gathers pace, a deeper correction may extend towards 1,550.

About author

The author is Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments.

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