FIIs boosted their index future longs through the week, topping it off by a 3.7% increase on Friday thus ending up with a 14% rise week on week. This pushed the total index future longs held by FIIs to 39,966 contracts, the highest in this series since September expiry.

Meanwhile, the index future short positions held by FIIs fell 4.8% during the week to 3,12,965 contracts, helping the index future long-short ratio to 11.3, the highest since the start of the October series.

Meanwhile, with last week’s push higher, 70% of Nifty 50 stocks are now trading above their respective 10-day SMA, a confirmation that the short-term trend has broken out of bear grip. However, only 29% of the Nifty Small Cap 100 index have pushed above their respective 20-day SMA. This suggests that the uptrend has more room for upside.

Auto Index attempts a recovery from channel support

The Nifty Auto Index appears to be making a credible attempt at a near-term recovery after finding support near the lower boundary of its rising trend channel. The rebound from this technically important area suggests that buyers are beginning to step in after the recent weakness.

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Adding weight to this view is the formation of a Morning Star pattern on the weekly chart, a structure that often signals a shift in sentiment after a decline. The subsequent close above the 100-week moving average further improves the technical picture and keeps the possibility of an extended recovery alive.

Momentum indicators are also gradually turning more supportive. On the weekly chart, the MACD histogram is producing shorter negative bars, indicating that bearish momentum is beginning to ease. At the same time, the daily MACD has moved above its signal line, lending further support to the reversal attempt. Activity in the derivatives market offers a moderately encouraging signal as well.

Around 50% of auto stock futures recorded either fresh long build-up or short covering on Friday, and a similar trend was visible on a week-on-week basis. Taken together, these developments suggest that traders are becoming more open to further upside, although the index may eventually pause and consolidate after the initial rebound.

For the recovery to gather greater momentum, the index will first need to clear the immediate resistance near 26,050, followed by the stronger hurdle around 26,400. A sustained move above these levels would improve confidence in the rebound and could attract additional buying interest. On the downside, 25,260 is the first level to watch for support. More importantly, the 24,900 area needs to remain intact; a break below it would weaken the present bounce-back structure and raise the risk of renewed selling pressure.

PSU Bank Index recovery lacks conviction

The Nifty PSU Bank Index continues to carry a mildly bearish undertone, despite the recovery seen in recent sessions. In September, the index slipped below an important triangle support, setting off a sharp decline that now resembles the flagpole of a Bear Flag pattern. The rebound that followed has brought some relief, but it still looks more like the formation of the flag than the beginning of a durable trend reversal. As a result, the broader structure remains fragile, and the possibility of another leg lower cannot yet be ruled out.

Positioning in the derivatives market also points to a lack of strong conviction behind the recovery. On Friday, around 60% of PSU bank stock futures saw either fresh short additions or long unwinding, indicating that traders remained cautious even as the index moved higher. The week-on-week picture was somewhat more constructive, with nearly 60% of the contracts witnessing short covering. Even so, fresh short additions at near out-of-the-money call strikes suggest that market participants are still doubtful about whether the current upside can be sustained for long.

The rebound may have room to extend a little further in the near term, particularly if buying interest remains steady. However, the broader outlook is unlikely to improve meaningfully unless the index breaks decisively above the resistance line of the Bear Flag and sustains that move. Until then, the recovery should be viewed with caution. A failure to overcome this resistance could bring sellers back into the market and open the door to the next phase of the correction, with the 7,600-7,300 zone emerging as the key downside area to watch.

About author

The author is Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments.

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