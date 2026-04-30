Shaily Engineering Plastics has been in the news recently and for good reason.

Between April 22 and April 28, 2026, the stock surged over 30%. It hit a three-month high of around Rs 2,500, significantly outperforming the broader market.

Part of this momentum has also been driven by institutional activity. On April 15, 2026, Smallcap World Fund increased its stake in the company from 5.48% to 7.62%.

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That usually signals one of two things. Either something has changed in the business. Or the market’s perception of it has.

In Shaily’s case, the numbers suggest the business is still delivering.

But what is changing is the nature of that delivery.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd 1-Year Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

A Precision Manufacturing Business, Built Around Plastics

Shaily Engineering Plastics is not a typical plastic products company.

It designs and manufactures high-precision plastic components and devices for global clients across three segments: consumer, industrial and healthcare.

At its core, the business is engineering-led manufacturing, working closely with customers to develop complex components that require tight tolerances and regulatory compliance.

In healthcare, it manufactures drug delivery devices such as pen injectors and auto-injectors used in therapies like diabetes and GLP-1. In consumer, it supplies components for home furnishings and packaging, while industrial includes applications like power tools and lighting.

The structure is diversified.

But the economics are not equal.

Margins at 26.5%, Stock Re-rated: What the Market Is Now Watching

At around Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,500 levels, Shaily trades at nearly 80x earnings.

That is not a valuation built on current earnings. It is built on what the business can become.

And the recent performance has been strong enough to support that narrative.

The GLP-1 Catalyst: Healthcare Becomes the Main Engine

In Q3 FY26, revenue stood at Rs 250.5 crore, up 27% year on year, while Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 66.4 crore, up 43%, with margins at 26.5%, an expansion of 310 basis points.

For 9M FY26, revenue stood at Rs 753.8 crore, up 32%, while EBITDA rose to Rs 218.4 crore, up 76%. Margins expanded to 29% and profit after tax came in at Rs 129.8 crore, up 101%.

This is not incremental growth. This is operating leverage playing out.

But what matters now is what is driving it.

The diabetes and obesity market is expanding rapidly, driven by GLP-1 drugs that help control blood sugar and reduce appetite.

J.P. Morgan Research estimates that the global market for GLP-1 drugs used in diabetes and obesity could exceed $100 billion by 2030.

For Shaily, this matters in a different way.

The company is not making these drugs. It supplies the devices used to deliver them. As demand for GLP-1 therapies rises, so does the need for pen injectors and auto-injectors.

This is where Shaily fits in.

A Business Built on Three Engines, Now Tilting Towards One

Shaily operates across three segments: consumer, healthcare and industrial.

Historically, the consumer segment was the base business. Stable, export-led, but with a relatively lower margin.

That is now changing.

In Q3 FY26, consumer revenue declined 13% to Rs 122.8 crore, while healthcare grew 139% to Rs 104.3 crore and industrial grew 87% to Rs 23.4 crore.

For 9M FY26, healthcare revenue stood at Rs 280 crore, up 158%, becoming the largest growth driver for the company.

This shift is central to the story.

Healthcare brings higher margins and longer contracts, but also introduces dependence on product cycles, regulatory timelines and a narrower customer base.

The business is becoming better.

But also more concentrated.

Growth Is Strong. Visibility Is Not Uniform

There is nothing weak in the reported numbers.

In Q3, profit after tax rose 48% to Rs 37.4 crore, with margin expansion continuing.

But beneath that, the segments are moving in different directions.

Consumer demand remains weak, particularly in Europe and the US, reflecting broader macro slowdown as highlighted by management.

Healthcare, on the other hand, is seeing strong traction driven by (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) GLP-1 drug delivery devices.

The issue is not growth.

It is a concentration of growth.

When one segment drives most of the upside, the trajectory becomes more sensitive to that segment.

The Model Is Scaling Through Capacity and Contracts

Shaily’s expansion is tightly linked to contracts rather than speculative capacity.

The current expansion in India, around 50 million pen injectors, is largely backed by commercial agreements.

Capital Intensity: The Rs 350-Cr Bet in Abu Dhabi

The larger expansion is the Abu Dhabi facility, with planned investment of Rs 300 to Rs 350 crore and a capacity of around 75 million units, expected by Q4 FY28.

With this, total capacity is expected to scale from about 80 million units to 150 million units annually.

Importantly, 50% to 60% of the Abu Dhabi capacity is already backed by commitments.

This reduces demand risk.

But introduces execution risk.

Even current high-speed lines are still under qualification, delaying full ramp-up.

In this business, delays do not reduce demand.

They delay revenue.

Management Is Clear on Direction, Not Timelines

The direction is unambiguous.

Healthcare will drive growth. Capacity will expand globally. GLP-1 and drug delivery remain the core focus.

But beyond that, guidance is still selective.

There are no explicit margin targets or long-term revenue numbers.

What the company has outlined instead is capacity. Pen injector capacity stands at around 80 million units currently, with an additional 50 million units in India and a further 75 million units planned in Abu Dhabi by Q4 FY28, of which 50% to 60% is already committed.

On volumes, management indicated around 30 million units for FY26, with some downside due to delays in qualification cycles.

This is not unusual for a business at this stage.

But it does mean that while capacity is visible, earnings visibility still needs to be inferred.

Returns Are Strong. But Driven by Mix Shift

Return ratios have improved sharply.

As of December 2025, ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) stood at 38.4% and ROE (Return on Equity) at 29.1%.

This is a significant improvement over historical levels.

But it is not just efficiency.

It is a mix.

As healthcare becomes a larger part of revenue, margins expand and capital turns improve.

The question is whether this sustains.

Balance Sheet Is Controlled. Expansion Will Test It

Debt remains moderate, with net debt to equity at around 0.3x as of December 2025 and improving cash generation.

This gives the company room to fund expansion.

But the scale of upcoming capex will test capital allocation discipline.

Growth is now capital-intensive.

And global.

Valuation vs. Reality: Is 80x PE Sustainable?

At current levels, the market is pricing in sustained high growth and margin expansion.

That requires healthcare momentum to continue, capacity to ramp up without delays and margins to remain elevated.

None of these has broken.

But none are trivial either.

The re-rating is already done.

The question now is whether earnings catch up.

The Story Is Improving. The Predictability Is Changing

Shaily has demonstrated that it can scale a high-precision manufacturing business with strong margins and improving returns.

That part is no longer in question.

What is changing is the nature of that growth.

It is becoming more concentrated, more capital-intensive and more dependent on a single high-growth segment.

Nothing has broken.

But the balance has shifted.

The Question That Matters

Shaily now sits between two realities.

One where growth is strong, margins are expanding and healthcare is scaling rapidly.

And another where the business is becoming more dependent on a single engine, with capacity expansion and timelines playing a larger role.

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Nothing has broken.

But something has changed.

The question is not whether the business can grow.

It is whether the economics hold as growth scales.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary