Two lenders: one is relatively lesser-known, and the other is India’s most recognisable brand. They have something in common: both reported profit growth of more than 50% in the September quarter.

Fedbank Financial Services and Tata Capital reported y-o-y profit growth of 63.1% and 51%, respectively, in Q2FY27. Both are also closely held, with promoters owning more than 60% of their equity.

But institutional interest in the two stocks has followed different trajectories. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) increased their stake in Fedbank Financial from 0.66% in March 2026 to 9.69% in September 2026. Meanwhile, Tata Capital has maintained a steady foreign ownership rate.

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The contrast is interesting. Fedbank is a relatively smaller lender focused on secured retail lending, while Tata Capital has the advantage of a much larger lending franchise. Yet, the market values them quite differently. The question is whether their earnings growth can sustain and how much of it is already reflected in their valuations.

How the two lenders made the cut

The screening exercise looked for NBFC stocks that combined four characteristics:

Low public float: Promoter ownership of more than 60%, with no pledged shares.

Promoter ownership of more than 60%, with no pledged shares. Institutional interest: FII and DII holdings of at least 1% each, indicating an existing institutional presence.

FII and DII holdings of at least 1% each, indicating an existing institutional presence. Strong earnings momentum: Three-year and latest-quarter year-on-year income growth of more than 15%.

Three-year and latest-quarter year-on-year income growth of more than 15%. Earnings and operating momentum: Operating margins had to be higher than both the year-ago quarter and the preceding quarter.

The idea was to identify lenders where a relatively limited public float coexists with institutional participation and improving business performance.

#1. Fedbank Financial: Operating leverage, gold loans drive earnings growth

Fedbank Financial Services, promoted by Federal Bank , is primarily in secured retail lending. The company caters to self-employed individuals, small businesses, and borrowers who may not have access to formal credit. The business model revolves around smaller-ticket loans with a focus on customers in semi-urban and emerging markets.

The company’s lending portfolio is bifurcated into two major segments: Gold loans and Mortgage loans. Its largest business is loans against household gold jewelry. The mortgage portfolio includes loans against property (LAP), primarily catering to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as self-employed individuals.

Strong Financial Performance

Fedbank Financial Services reported a robust September quarter with profit after tax (PAT) soaring 63.1% y-o-y to Rs 130.8 crore. It posted a record 17% return on equity (RoE) and 2.8% return on assets (RoA). This was along with a strong 40.9% jump in net interest income (NII) that rose to ₹404.8 crore.

Quarterly Financial Performance

Particulars Q2FY26 Q2FY27 YoY Change (%) AUM (₹ crore) 16,136 22,035 36.6% Net Interest Income (₹ crore) 287.2 404.8 40.9% Operating profit (₹ crore) 139.0 205.1 47.6% Net Profit (₹ crore) 80.2 130.8 63.1% Return on Assets (ROA) 2.4% 2.8% 40 bps Return on Equity (ROE) 12% 17% 500 bps Stage 3 Asset (GNPA) 1.9% 1.8% -10 bps Source: Investor Presentation

Assets under management (AUM) increased 36.6% y-o-y to ₹22,035 crore during the quarter, with gold loans being the biggest growth driver . The gold loan portfolio rose by 77% to ₹11,917 crore, contributing over 54% of the total AUM.

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What is interesting is that this growth was not simply price-driven. In a relatively flat gold price environment, the lender’s gold tonnage increased 16% y-o-y. This suggests the growth was driven by genuine volume expansion rather than gold price appreciation alone.

Management expects 20-25% AUM growth in FY27

Fedbank Financial has kept its full-year AUM growth guidance at 20-25% despite a competitive lending environment. The company is targeting 25-30% growth in the gold loan business. Historically, gold tonnage has grown at 10-12% per year, and management expects this to accelerate in H2FY27.

The mortgage business is expected to grow by 15-20%. Within this segment, management is looking to accelerate small-ticket LAP disbursements after spending several quarters stabilising credit costs and strengthening underwriting processes. Management expects Q3FY27 to be its strongest quarter for small-ticket loan against property (LAP) disbursements in the past eight to nine quarters.

Asset quality remains an important monitorable

The rapid expansion in gold loans also makes asset quality an important factor to track. Fedbank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) increased to 1.8% in Q2FY27 from 1.6% in the preceding quarter, while net NPA stood at 1.2%.

The mortgage business recorded its lowest-ever net slippages during the quarter, while overall annualised credit costs declined to 0.6% of average total assets.

The key monitorable for investors would be whether Fedbank can maintain 20-25% AUM growth while expanding its branch network and ramping up small-ticket mortgage lending without compromising on asset quality.

Fedbank Financials: 1 Year Stock Chart

#2. Tata Capital: Profit growth backed by diversified and high-margin products

Tata Capital had a good September quarter with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) up 51.3% YoY to ₹1,660 crore. NII increased 23% y-o-y to ₹3,696 crore, while AUM crossed the ₹3 lakh crore mark, rising 26.3% to ₹3,08,030 crore.

Its annualised return on equity (RoE) stood at 14%, while return on assets (RoA) was 2.3%. Excluding the motor finance division, RoA was higher at 2.5%.

Quarterly Financial Performance

Particulars Q2FY26 Q2FY27 YoY Change (%) AUM (₹ crore) 243,896 308,030 26.3% Net Interest Income (₹ crore) 3,006 3,696 23.0% Operating profit (₹ crore) 2277.0 3,025 32.9% Net Profit (₹ crore) 1,097 1,660 51.3% Return on Assets (ROA) 1.9% 2.3% 40 bps Return on Equity (ROE) 13% 14% 100 bps Stage 3 Asset (NPA) 2.20% 1.90% -30 bps Source: Investor Presentation

Retail and SME lending remain central to the company’s strategy, accounting for 85.4% of its net AUM. This provides a diversified lending base and allows the company to tap growth opportunities across different borrower segments.

Lower credit costs support earnings growth

A significant contributor to Tata Capital’s profit growth was the decline in credit costs. Its annualised credit cost fell to 0.9% in Q2FY27 from 1.3% in the year-ago and 1% in Q1FY27.

The combination of 23% NII growth and lower credit costs helped PAT grow considerably faster than income. This also suggests that the latest earnings improvement was not driven entirely by loan-book expansion.

Focusing on high-margin products

Tata Capital is also looking to improve its lending mix by increasing the share of higher-yielding products such as personal loans and business loans. Disbursements in its high-margin product segments grew 40% y-o-y in Q2FY27.

Personal loan disbursements were up 68%, and business loan disbursements were up 35%, leading the growth. Management expects AUM growth in these high-margin segments to be consistent with higher growth in disbursements over the next few quarters. If that does occur, the changing loan mix could give some incremental support for margins and profitability.

Asset quality remains stable

Despite the expansion in its lending book, Tata Capital reported an improvement in asset quality. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 1.9% in Q2FY27 from 2.2% a year earlier, while net NPA stood at 0.8%.

The stable asset-quality profile provides some comfort as Tata Capital expands into higher-yielding lending segments. However, the performance of personal and business loans will be particularly important to watch, given their relatively higher risk compared with secured lending products.

Growth guidance and the push into gold loans

Management has guided for AUM CAGR of 23-25% over FY25-28. It is also targeting a RoA of 2.5-2.7% by FY28, which shows that improving asset productivity and profitability are key priorities.

To fuel this growth, the company plans to expand beyond its current lending segments. The acquisition of Yogloans provided a strategic entry into the gold loan business, which allows expanding secured lending and tapping a relatively under-penetrated market.

For investors, the key monitorable will be whether Tata Capital sustains its loan-book expansion while improving the contribution of higher-margin products, and achieves its FY28 return on assets target.

Tata Capital: 1 Year Stock Chart

Valuation: Fedbank’s faster growth comes at a lower multiple

Despite reporting faster AUM growth and higher quarterly profitability, Fedbank Financial trades at a considerably lower valuation than Tata Capital. Fedbank trades at 1.89 times its trailing book value, against an industry average of 1.67 times. Tata Capital, meanwhile, commands a P/B multiple of 3.10 times.

Price-to-book Trend

Particulars Trailing P/B Industry P/B Fedbank Financials 1.89x 1.67x Tata Capital 3.10x Source: Screener.in (as of 13th Oct 2026)

While both businesses are reporting strong growth, the difference in valuation premium is most likely due to the difference in business models. Fedbank Financial is predominantly focused on secured lending, with gold loans accounting for more than half of its AUM. Tata Capital, on the other hand, has a more diversified lending portfolio spanning retail, SME, housing, and other financing segments, including higher-yielding personal and business loans.

This gives Tata Capital access to a wider set of growth opportunities and revenue streams, reducing its dependence on any single lending segment. Its scale, distribution network, and diversified customer base may also provide greater earnings visibility over the long term.

For investors, the debate is whether Fedbank can narrow the valuation gap through consistent execution or whether Tata Capital’s larger franchise deserves the premium. The next few quarters, particularly the trajectory of credit costs, RoE, and incremental AUM growth, should offer better evidence.

Two Growth Stories, Two Different Valuation Bets

The two lenders offer contrasting bets on India’s credit growth. Fedbank has the earnings momentum, but needs to prove that its rapid expansion, particularly in gold loans, does not come at the cost of asset quality. Tata Capital has the scale and diversification, but its higher valuation leaves less room for execution misses. The question is whether Fedbank can earn a re-rating or Tata Capital can grow into its premium. Add these stocks to your watchlist and monitor how they execute their growth plans.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Deepan Datta has spent over a decade studying stocks and mutual funds. His passion is to uncover interesting stories in the financial markets and share them through his writings with investors at large. He is focused on delivering clear, easy to understand and research-backed insights. Deepan began his career as a Research Associate at S&P Global, where he developed a strong foundation in financial research and data analysis.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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