India’s naval shipbuilding sector has received a major order boost. On 2 November 2026, the Ministry of Defence signed contracts worth Rs 53,866.5 crore for the construction of eight next-generation corvettes for the Indian Navy.

These warships will be designed indigenously by the Indian Navy and built by two defence public sector shipyards. Five vessels have been awarded to one shipyard, while the remaining three will be constructed by another. The contracts provide long-term revenue visibility, although actual earnings will depend on execution schedules, costs and project margins.

For investors, the development brings two listed shipbuilding companies into focus, with one benefiting directly from the contracts and the other having indirect exposure.

Advertisement

But how meaningful could these orders be for their future growth? Let’s look at the two stocks, their existing businesses, financial performance and the opportunities emerging from India’s naval expansion.

#1 Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers: Rs 32,000 Crore Corvette Contract Worth 4.6 Times FY26 Revenue

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) is a defence public sector shipyard that builds warships, patrol vessels and specialised research ships. It has delivered 118 warships and operates four shipyards in Kolkata.

On 2 November 2026, GRSE secured a Rs 32,000 crore contract to construct five next-generation corvettes for the Indian Navy. This represents about 4.6 times its FY26 annual revenue and gives the company direct exposure to the government’s Rs 53,866.50 crore naval programme.

The contract is scheduled for completion within nine years and four months from the first-stage payment. Its scale makes it significant for GRSE’s long-term order pipeline.

Corvette Revenue Expected From FY28 as Order Backlog Expands

According to its FY26 annual report, GRSE’s order book stood at Rs 15,324 crore as of March 2026. It declined to Rs 13,596 crore by June as existing projects progressed. The new corvette contract is more than twice the June backlog.

In its August earnings-call transcript, management indicated that corvette revenue recognition could begin in FY28. The initial phase involves design and equipment procurement, with revenue expected to increase during physical construction and systems integration. This guidance preceded the November contract signing.

Existing projects are also progressing. According to its FY26 annual report GRSE delivered eight warships in FY26. The final Project 17A frigate was targeted for delivery in 2026, while four remaining anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft were scheduled for FY27.

During Q2FY27, GRSE launched Shruti, its second next-generation offshore patrol vessel, in August. It also received a Rs 1,032 crore ONGC order for four platform supply vessels in July.

Rs 4,200 Crore Shipyard Expansion to Support Larger Vessels and Higher Capacity

According to the latest earnings call transcript, GRSE plans to increase its simultaneous shipbuilding capacity from 28 to 32 vessels by December 2026. Management has also outlined approximately Rs 2,200 crore for a new shipyard at Raichak, West Bengal, and Rs 2,000 crore for a western coast facility.

These facilities would support larger commercial vessels and expand capacity beyond its existing Kolkata operations. The company also has export orders for 12 multipurpose vessels from a German client.

In FY26, GRSE’s revenue from operations increased 38% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,002 crore. Net profit rose 42% to Rs 748 crore.

GRSE is yet to declare its Q2FY27 results. The board meeting has been rescheduled to 11 November 2026.

The stock trades at an EV/EBITDA of 18.7 times, above its five-year median of 16.3 times but below the peer median of 42.5 times. Return on capital employed (ROCE) stands at 42.8%, while return on equity (ROE) is 31.6%. Although the corvette contract improves long-term order visibility, execution timelines, costs and project margins will determine its eventual earnings contribution.

GRSE Financial Performance

Metric FY26 Revenue from operations Rs 7,002 crore Revenue growth 38% YoY Net profit Rs 748 crore Profit growth 42% YoY

Source: GRSE FY26 Annual Report

In the past year, the share price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers is down 16.5%.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#2 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: 47.21% Goa Shipyard Stake Provides Indirect Exposure to Navy Corvette Orders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is a defence public sector shipyard specialising in destroyers, stealth frigates and conventional submarines. It has delivered 34 warships and eight submarines since 1960.

The company holds a 47.21% stake in Goa Shipyard (GSL), which secured a contract to construct three next-generation corvettes for the Indian Navy on 2 November 2026.

Mazagon Dock qualifies for this list through its investment in GSL, rather than a direct construction order. GSL’s contract forms part of the Ministry of Defence’s Rs 53,866.5 crore naval procurement programme.

How Goa Shipyard’s Three-Corvette Order Could Benefit Mazagon Dock

According to Mazagon Dock’s FY26 annual report, GSL is classified as an associate company. Mazagon recognised approximately Rs 156 crore as its share of GSL’s FY26 profit, accounting for 6.1% of consolidated profit.

The new contract could support GSL’s future earnings as construction progresses. However, Mazagon Dock will not recognise the contract value as its own revenue or add it to its standalone order book. Its financial benefit will depend on GSL’s profitability and project execution.

Rs 16,443 Crore Order Book as Q2 Profit Declines 52%

Mazagon Dock’s own shipbuilding business continues to execute naval and commercial projects. Its October investor presentation reported an outstanding order book of Rs 16,443 crore as of 30 September 2026.

The company completed deliveries of four Project 17A stealth frigates by April 2026. It also delivered six Kalvari-class submarines between 2017 and 2025.

For FY26, standalone revenue from operations increased 12% YoY to Rs 12,840 crore. Net profit rose 5% to Rs 2,436 crore.

However, Q2FY27 performance weakened. Standalone revenue declined 24% YoY to Rs 2,226 crore, while net profit fell 52% to Rs 340 crore.

On expansion, Mazagon is developing a 37-acre greenfield facility at Nhava, with full development targeted by 2031. It has also acquired a 51% stake in Sri Lanka’s Colombo Dockyard, extending its presence in commercial shipbuilding and repairs.

The stock trades at an EV/EBITDA of 19.9 times, compared with its five-year median of 19.6 times and peer median of 18.2 times. ROCE stands at 36%, while ROE is 29.2%.

While GSL’s corvette contract provides indirect earnings exposure, Mazagon Dock’s financial performance will primarily depend on its own order execution, fresh contract wins and the profitability of its associate.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financial Performance

Metric FY26 Revenue from operations Rs 12,840 crore Revenue growth 12% YoY Net profit Rs 2,436 crore Profit growth 5% YoY

Source: Mazagon Dock FY26 Annual Report

In the past year, the share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is down 29.8%.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

GRSE vs Mazagon Dock: How Do the Two Shipbuilders Compare?

Both companies have established defence shipbuilding operations, but their exposure to the Rs 53,866 crore naval contracts differs. GRSE has secured a direct construction order, while Mazagon Dock’s exposure comes through its stake in Goa Shipyard. Here is how they compare.

Metric GRSE Mazagon Dock Exposure to new corvette contracts Direct Indirect Corvette orders 5 ships worth Rs 32,000 crore 3 ships awarded to 47.21%-owned associate GSL FY26 order book Rs 15,324 crore Rs 20,535 crore FY26 revenue from operations Rs 7,002 crore Rs 12,840 crore FY26 net profit Rs 748 crore Rs 2,436 crore EV/EBITDA 18.7x 19.9x Five-year median EV/EBITDA 16.3x 19.6x ROCE 42.8% 36.0% ROE 31.6% 29.2%

Sources: Ministry of Defence announcement | GRSE FY26 Annual Report | Mazagon Dock FY26 Annual Report | Screener pages for GRSE and Mazagon Dock

Note: Order-book figures are as of 31 March 2026, before the new corvette contracts. Financial figures are standalone. Goa Shipyard’s contract is not part of Mazagon Dock’s standalone order book.

GRSE has more direct exposure to the new naval orders and reports a higher ROCE and ROE. However, its EV/EBITDA is above its historical median. Mazagon Dock has a larger FY26 order book and revenue base, but its benefit from the corvette programme depends on Goa Shipyard’s future profitability. For both companies, execution timelines, project margins and valuations remain important considerations.

Conclusion

The Rs 53,866 crore naval contracts mark a significant addition to India’s defence shipbuilding pipeline. However, the implications differ for the two listed companies. GRSE has secured a direct order that strengthens its long-term revenue visibility, while Mazagon Dock’s exposure comes through its stake in Goa Shipyard.

For investors, the size of the contracts is only part of the picture. Shipbuilding projects involve long execution cycles, substantial working capital requirements and complex procurement schedules. Revenue recognition and profitability will depend on how efficiently these projects are executed.

Both companies have established shipbuilding capabilities, but their valuations, existing order books and financial performance warrant attention. While the contracts offer long-term opportunities, timely execution, cost management and sustained profitability will ultimately determine the benefits for shareholders.

You can track how these are progressing by adding stocks to your watchlist.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Ekta Sonecha Desai has a passion for writing and a deep interest in the equity markets. Combined with an analytical approach, she likes to deep dive into the world of companies, studying their performance, and uncovering insights that bring value to her readers.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.