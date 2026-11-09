Manufacturing components for aircraft engines and power generation turbines is not a business where a new competitor can walk in and offer a lower price. Before a customer approves a supplier, it has to go through detailed audits, testing and quality checks. This process can take 30-48 months, creating a significant entry barrier for companies looking to enter the business.

This is where Azad Engineering has built its advantage. The company manufactures precision-forged and machined components for the aerospace, defence, energy and oil and gas industries. Its products include turbine blades, rotating and stationary airfoils and other critical components used in aircraft engines and power generation turbines.

Azad Engineering Share Price Chart

Azad supplies global manufacturers such as General Electric (GE), Baker Hughes, Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Honeywell Aerospace and Rolls-Royce. It has more than 1,700 qualified parts and components and over 45 qualified manufacturing processes. Its average relationship with key customers is over 10 years, allowing it to supply more components as these customers expand their manufacturing programmes.

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The attraction of this business is simple. Once a component is qualified, the customer has little incentive to start the approval process all over again with another supplier. Azad is now looking to use these established relationships to win a larger share of business from global manufacturers.

Azad Engineering Order Book: Scaling Global Partnerships

Azad does not necessarily need to find dozens of new customers to grow its business. A large part of the opportunity lies in supplying more components to the global manufacturers it already works with. As these companies expand production of gas turbines, aircraft engines and other industrial equipment, Azad can potentially increase its share of the components they source.

The company is building capacity around this opportunity. It now has six dedicated manufacturing facilities, with a combined area of 44,800 square metres. Two facilities for GE Vernova’s gas power business were inaugurated in September 2026. The other facilities cater to Baker Hughes, Siemens Energy, GE Vernova’s steam power business and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Its customer agreements provide some indication of the opportunity. These include a US$112 million agreement with GE Vernova, a US$90 million agreement with Siemens Energy, an US$83 million agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries over five years and a US$53.5 million agreement covering components for nuclear, industrial and thermal power applications.

These are agreements, which total about US$ 338.5 m (Rs 3,200 cr) spread over different periods and should not be mistaken for revenue that will be booked immediately. However, they demonstrate the scale of programmes Azad is positioning itself to supply.

Q2FY27 Financials: Revenue Surges, But Profits Lag

Azad’s latest results make for good reading at first glance. Revenue grew 28.6% in H1FY27 and EBITDA rose 34.3%. The EBITDA margin expanded to 37.6% from 36% a year ago. In Q2FY27, revenue was up 31.1% and the EBITDA margin reached 37.9%.

But look further down the profit and loss statement and the picture changes. Profit after tax grew just 6.5% in the first half and fell 5.2% in the September quarter. The gap between operating profit and the final profit is worth understanding.

Strong operating growth, weaker profit growth

Performance H1FY27 Q2FY27 Revenue growth 28.6% 31.1% EBITDA growth 34.3% 37.5% EBITDA margin 37.6% 37.9% Profit after tax growth 6.5% -5.2% Source: Company Presentation

The company attributes this to lower treasury income after deploying the money raised through its IPO and QIP, as well as higher employee costs. The new factories are already adding to expenses, but they have not yet started contributing revenue at their full potential.

In other words, Azad is paying for the next phase of growth before it has started earning from it. That is not unusual when a manufacturer adds capacity. But it does mean the promised ramp-up has to happen on schedule.

Rs 1,300 crore is the next milestone

Management expects the new facilities to start generating throughput in Q3FY27, with revenue picking up from Q4FY27. All six plants are expected to be fully ramped up by Q2FY28. The company believes its installed capacity can support an annual revenue run-rate of more than Rs 1,300 crore by the end of FY28.

Azad has also reiterated its long-term revenue growth guidance of more than 25% a year. With much of the new cost base already in place, management believes higher production volumes should translate into better profitability.

There is a difference between having capacity and using it. Azad has commissioned the factories, hired employees and stocked the materials needed for production. It still has to move through customer qualifications and meet delivery schedules. A factory can be ready, but it cannot book revenue simply because the machinery is switched on.

The next few quarters will tell us how quickly this capacity turns into sales. Investors should pay particular attention to whether revenue growth begins to accelerate from Q4FY27, as management expects.

Working Capital Risks: Expansion Ties Up Cash

There is a less flattering number in Azad’s accounts. Despite reporting strong operating profits, the company generated negative cash flow from operations of Rs 123.3 crore in FY26. Working capital absorbed Rs 300.3 crore during the year.

The situation has not yet improved. In H1FY27, cash flow from operations was again negative at Rs 45.8 crore, with a further Rs 157.5 crore absorbed by working capital.

The balance sheet explains why. Inventory rose to Rs 424.8 crore in September 2026 from Rs 326.6 crore in March. Trade receivables increased to Rs 401.6 crore from Rs 309.2 crore over the same period.

Azad’s expansion is tying up more cash

Table A: Where the cash is going

Rs crore FY26 H1FY27 Cash flow from operations -123.3 -45.8 Working capital absorbed 300.3 157.5

Table B: The balance sheet is getting heavier

Rs crore March 2026 September 2026 Inventory 326.6 424.8 Trade receivables 309.2 401.6 Total borrowings 451.6 557.0 Standalone figures. H1FY27 is a six-month period, whereas FY26 is a full financial year.

Source: Company Presentation

Some of this is understandable. Azad has prepared its new facilities for production and needs to hold raw materials, tooling and consumables before customer deliveries begin. But preparation cannot remain the explanation indefinitely. The inventory must move out of the factories, invoices must be raised and customers must pay.

Borrowings have risen alongside this expansion. Standalone borrowings increased to around Rs 557 crore in September 2026 from Rs 452 crore in March 2026. Debt to equity stood at about 0.31, while cash and bank balances, excluding cash equivalents, were approximately Rs 86 crore.

The debt levels remain manageable, but the increase highlights the capital required to support the company’s expansion. As the new facilities ramp up, the focus will be on whether higher production and revenue can generate enough cash to fund growth without a further sharp rise in borrowings.

This is where the growth story gets more demanding. If production ramps up but customers take longer to pay, the company will need more money to finance its sales. That could mean higher borrowings and finance costs, even as revenue and EBITDA improve.

For a company investing in new capacity, working capital is not a footnote. It is part of the cost of growth. Azad needs to show that the money tied up in inventory and receivables will start coming back into the business.

Azad Engineering Share Price: Is the 113x P/E Justified?

The stock is not cheap. At Rs 2,422.70, Azad trades at 113 times trailing earnings and 10 times book value. These multiples are, however, slightly below their average over the past 18 months.

Still, those are demanding valuations for a business that is still in the middle of a major capacity ramp-up. Investors are not just paying for the revenue Azad generates today. They are also paying for the growth management expects from the new facilities over the next two years.

That leaves little room for error. A delay in customer qualifications, a slower production ramp, or another increase in working capital could slow the pace of earnings and cash flow improvement. The valuation makes these risks more important, not less.

The factory is ready. Now comes the hard part.

Azad has spent years building relationships with global manufacturers and developing the capabilities needed to supply them. It has now added the capacity to serve a larger share of their requirements. The opportunity is real, but so is the financial commitment behind it.

The company must now demonstrate that the new facilities can deliver the promised growth without creating an ever-larger demand for working capital. Revenue growth alone will not be enough. Investors need to see cash coming back into the business and returns improving on the capital already invested.

Building a manufacturing moat takes years. Making money from it is a different exercise.

Dislaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

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