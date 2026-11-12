A song can create licensing revenue for decades after its initial release. So music ownership becomes an intellectual property (IP) venture rather than just a new release. According to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2026 , in 2025, the Indian music segment was valued at ₹5,900 crore, growing at 10% y-o-y and with digital licensing accounting for 58% of the industry revenue. The country had 5.8 trillion streams of music and some 14 million paid subscriptions.

The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) paid out royalties worth ₹628.3 crore in FY26. Against this backdrop, Saregama India and Tips Music offer readers two different ways to participate in the monetisation of music catalogues, content investments and licensing rights.

#1 Saregama India: The Entertainment IP Company Monetising Music, Artistes And Digital Content

Founded in 1902, Saregama India is an Indian entertainment company belonging to the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group . It operates across music licensing, artiste management, live events and video content, while also selling physical music products such as Carvaan. Its business combines ownership and monetisation of recorded music with newer entertainment formats.

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How Strong Is Saregama’s Intellectual Property Advantage?

The biggest competitive asset for Saregama is its catalogue of more than 1,80,000 songs. In Q2 FY27, the company highlighted ownership of master recordings and underlying musical works across global territories in perpetuity.

The catalogue covers Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, devotional, classical and other regional music. It includes recordings from different decades, allowing the company to monetise older compositions alongside contemporary releases.

But the most important evidence of catalogue relevance is not its size, but the contribution of newer content. Saregama said 60% of its music licensing revenue in FY26 was from songs released after 2000. Management has also indicated that a substantial contribution came from music released after 2020. This suggests that its revenue base is not dependent exclusively on nostalgia or recordings from earlier decades.

The company also reported a digital footprint exceeding 700 million followers and subscribers across its portfolio. Its presentation separately identifies music-specific subscribers, video followers and the digital reach of managed artistes and creators.

These figures indicate distribution strength, but they should not be mistaken for paying customers or direct licensing revenue. A large social media audience becomes commercially valuable only when it translates into streams, licensing agreements, advertising income or other monetisation.

Six Revenue Channels: How Saregama Monetises The Same Music Repeatedly

Saregama monetises its music intellectual property through six principal channels: audio streaming, video and social media platforms, television broadcasters, OTT services, film producers and brand advertising campaigns. Its distribution and licensing partners include Spotify , YouTube, Netflix , JioHotstar and Sun TV . It also licenses music directly to brands for advertising campaigns.

Its FY26 investor presentation identifies three broad business segments: music, live events and video. The music vertical comprises licensing, artiste management and retail. The other two segments are live entertainment and video content.

The company’s FY26 revenue distribution shows that 67% came from platforms, 19% from brands and 14% directly from customers. This highlights the necessity of third-party platforms for the distribution of its catalogue, but also its reliance on external distribution partners.

During Q2 FY27, Saregama completed more than 20 brand deals involving companies such as Apple , Google , Cadbury, Tanishq and Reliance. Its music was also used in film projects.

Brand advertising and direct licensing provide additional monetisation routes, although their contribution may be less predictable than recurring consumption-based licensing. Readers should therefore distinguish between revenue diversification and genuine bargaining power.

New Music Investments: Can Saregama Recover Its Content Costs Within Five Years?

Saregama is building its future catalogue rather than relying entirely on acquisitions of older music rights. During Q2 FY27, it released more than 650 film and non-film tracks across different languages. It also added 54 artistes, taking its managed roster to 340, with an aggregate digital reach exceeding 450 million.

Management has guided towards new music content expenditure of ₹300–350 crore in FY27. Using ₹325 crore as the midpoint, the company expects cumulative expenditure of approximately ₹1,200 crore during FY28–FY30, with annual budgets increasing by around 10%.

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Management continues to indicate an approximately five-year payback period for newly acquired music, followed by an estimated 55–75 years of potential returns. In the FY26 investor presentation, the company also reported a 26% internal rate of return (IRR) on new music investments, based on an approximately 10-year assessment period, with a 41% margin.

These figures are management estimates and are not assured returns. The actual returns will vary depending upon the acquisition costs, the popularity of the recording, licensing rates, ownership rights and contractual terms.

Beyond Recorded Music: Can Artiste Management And Live Events Create Profitable Growth for Saregama?

Business Segment Q2 FY27 Revenue (in crores) YoY Growth Artiste Management ₹50.55 95.3% Live Events ₹44.72 101.3% Videos ₹18.33 (16%)

Source: Investor Presentation

Artiste management benefited partly from the consolidation of Finnet Media, acquired through Pocket Aces in November 2025. The business manages artistes, develops their popularity and monetises their reach through music releases, bookings, live appearances and brand endorsements.

Live events recorded strong revenue growth, but the segment’s loss of ₹2.84 crore shows that higher revenue has not yet translated into profitability. Artist fees, production expenses, venue costs, marketing and event execution determine how much of the revenue ultimately reaches the bottom line.

The video business is undergoing a strategic change. Saregama is moving away from pursuing its own film production projects towards selective investments, including its association with Bhansali Productions. It is also exploring television and digital content opportunities. Management has indicated that video revenue could decline further during the transition.

Q2 FY27 Financials: Is Saregama’s Music Business Driving Consolidated Growth?

Saregama reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹314.30 crore in Q2 FY27, up 36.6% year-on-year. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 39% to ₹118 crore, profit before tax (PBT) increased 42.7% to ₹85.77 crore, and net profit grew 46.4% to ₹64.17 crore.

The separately reported music segment generated ₹200.70 crore, up 25.3% year-on-year. However, the broader music vertical, which also includes artiste management and retail, contributed ₹251.3 crore, with EBITDA of ₹154 crore and music net margin of ₹116.5 crore. These figures reflect different reporting classifications and should not be compared interchangeably.

Saregama Share Price: Are Investors Paying Too Much For Its Future Growth?

Source: Screener.in

Saregama shares closed at ₹647.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 9 November 2026. The stock delivered 61.5% returns over six months and 54.9% over one year.

Its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stood at approximately 50 times. The dividend yield was 0.71%. Return on capital employed (ROCE) stood at 17.3%, while return on equity (ROE) was 12.7%.

The valuation shows that investors are assigning a premium to Saregama’s future earnings potential. The P/E multiple also leaves the share price sensitive to earnings growth expectations. If content expenditure rises without a corresponding increase in licensing revenue, or if the newer entertainment businesses remain unprofitable, earnings growth could disappoint.

#2 Tips Music: The Music Label Acquiring And Monetising Film And Non-Film Recording Rights

Founded in 1988 by the Taurani brothers, Tips Music is engaged in creating and acquiring audio-visual music content and monetising its library in India and overseas. Its business includes film soundtracks, non-film music, regional recordings and the licensing of music rights across digital platforms and other distribution channels. Unlike Saregama’s broader entertainment operations, Tips primarily focuses on music content creation, acquisition and monetisation.

Does Tips Have Enough Content To Compete With Larger Labels?

Tips has a catalogue of over 38,000 songs, and that too in several languages and genres. Its library has Hindi film soundtracks, old and new, and regional music, including Punjabi and Tamil.

The commercial reach of its catalogue is visible in its digital presence. As of Q2 FY27, the company reported 164.5 million YouTube subscribers and more than 54.3 billion cumulative views across its content.

These figures demonstrate that older recordings can continue attracting audiences long after their original release. However, digital views are not equivalent to licensing income. Revenue depends on platform monetisation arrangements, the applicable royalty rates, the type of consumption and the rights controlled by the company.

Film Rights And New Releases: How Tips Builds Its Future Catalogue

Tips expands its music library through two routes: acquiring audio rights from film producers and developing non-film music. Its film-related arrangements allow it to secure soundtracks from upcoming Hindi and regional films, while its non-film strategy includes original releases and recreations of successful songs from its existing catalogue.

Recreating older compositions gives them another opportunity to reach younger listeners while generating fresh versions for distribution across music platforms.

During Q2 FY27, Tips released 73 songs, comprising 40 film songs and 33 non-film songs.

The company continues to discuss additional audio-rights arrangements with film producers. However, expanding the catalogue does not automatically translate into better returns. The commercial performance of each soundtrack, acquisition price, contractual terms and time required to recover the investment determine its economics.

The Content Accounting Difference: Why Tips’ Quarterly Margins Need Careful Interpretation

One important distinction between Tips and Saregama concerns how they recognise content expenditure.

Tips’ management has explained that the company writes off its content expenditure in the quarter in which it is incurred rather than carrying the entire cost forward for multi-year amortisation. Consequently, a quarter with higher content releases can report a larger expense burden even when the acquired rights are expected to generate licensing income over several subsequent years.

During Q2 FY27, Tips’ investor release reported content costs of ₹26.2 crore, compared with ₹13.3 crore in Q2 FY26, an increase of approximately 97%.

The statutory results separately reported ₹12.13 crore under acquisition cost and in-house music production cost. These disclosures have different definitions and should not be treated as interchangeable. Saregama, meanwhile, capitalises qualifying music rights and amortises purchased copyrights over their estimated useful lives, generally between one and ten years from release.

Tips’ higher reported margin should not be assessed in isolation from its content expenditure, cash outflows and the revenue generated by its library over subsequent periods.

Q2 FY27 Results: Revenue Grows, But Content Investment Rises Faster

Tips reported standalone revenue from operations of ₹120.06 crore in Q2 FY27, up approximately 34.6% from ₹89.22 crore in Q2 FY26.

Operating EBITDA increased 24.8% to ₹84.6 crore, while the operating EBITDA margin declined to 70.5% from 76% a year earlier. Profit after tax, as reported in the investor release, increased 23% to ₹65.5 crore from ₹53.2 crore.

The half-year performance shows a wider difference between revenue and earnings growth.

Tips Music H1FY27: Revenues Strong, Profits Lag

Particulars H1 FY27 YoY Change Revenue ₹226.58 27.7% Operating EBITDA ₹138.20 11.1% PAT ₹109.44 10.7% EBITDA Margin 61% -910 bps

Source: Investor Presentation

While revenue increased approximately 28% during H1 FY27, operating EBITDA grew only 11.1%. The EBITDA margin also contracted by 9.1 percentage points. This indicates that the additional revenue has not translated into proportional operating earnings growth.

Management attributed the expenditure pattern partly to front-loaded content spending during H1. It reiterated its annual revenue growth guidance of 20% and expressed confidence about surpassing it.

The second half will be important in assessing whether the higher content investment generates sufficient additional revenue and whether operating margins recover as the release schedule becomes less expenditure-heavy.

Cash Generation And Balance Sheet: Does Tips Have The Financial Capacity To Fund New Music?

Tips’ cash flow statement provides another perspective on the difference between accounting profits and the cash generated by its operations.

During H1 FY27, the company reported operating cash flow of ₹82.60 crore against PAT of ₹109.44 crore. This indicates that operating cash generation was lower than reported accounting profit during the period.

The difference warrants attention because the company writes off content expenditure immediately. Readers should assess whether the cash generated from its existing catalogue is sufficient to fund new acquisitions, production costs and shareholder distributions.

The balance sheet, however, provides some financial flexibility. As of 30 September 2026, the company had no outstanding borrowings. The company further reported cash and cash equivalents of ₹8.55 crore and current investments of ₹211.08 crore. Its total equity stood at ₹324.23 crore.

The absence of borrowings reduces dependence on debt financing and interest payments.

Tips Music Share Price: Does Its High Capital Efficiency Justify The Valuation?

Source: Screener.in

Tips Music share price closed at ₹789.30 on the NSE on 9 November 2026, declining 0.37% during the session. The stock delivered approximately 22% returns over six months and 59% over one year. Tips’ trailing P/E ratio stood at 44.6 times. The dividend yield was 1.68%.

The company’s reported ROCE of 118% and ROE of 89.5% are considerably higher than Saregama’s corresponding ratios. These figures indicate strong reported capital efficiency and returns on shareholders’ equity.

Catalogue Risks: What Could Affect Music Library Revenue?

Owning a large music catalogue does not automatically translate into steady revenue. Both Saregama and Tips Music must ensure that their recordings remain commercially relevant as listening habits change. Younger audiences may increasingly prefer new releases, regional music and independent artistes over older film soundtracks. Saregama’s 60% revenue contribution from post-2000 music highlights the importance of maintaining a relevant catalogue, while Tips must continue balancing its established soundtracks with new acquisitions.

Their dependence on streaming platforms presents another challenge. Saregama generated 67% of its FY26 revenue from platforms, making royalty rates, licensing terms, algorithms and revenue-sharing arrangements important revenue drivers. Any adverse change in these arrangements could affect both companies.

Content performance also remains unpredictable, as a handful of successful songs can account for a disproportionate share of audience engagement. If new releases fail to attract listeners while interest in older recordings declines, revenue growth could come under pressure.

Additionally, territorial restrictions, royalty-sharing obligations, unauthorised music use and emerging issues such as AI-generated songs and voice cloning make copyright protection increasingly important. Both companies must ensure that their recording rights remain protected and commercial use is properly licensed.

Saregama India Vs Tips Music: Which Looks More Attractive?

Parameter Saregama India Tips Music Business Model Diversified entertainment business spanning music, artistes, live events and video Primarily focused on acquiring, creating and monetising music rights Music Catalogue Over 1,80,000 songs Over 38,000 songs Q2 FY27 Revenue ₹314.30 crore, up 36.6% (consolidated) ₹120.06 crore, up 34.6% (standalone) Q2 FY27 PAT ₹64.17 crore, up 46.4% ₹65.5 crore, up 23% Content Investment ₹300–350 crore planned for FY27 Content costs rose approximately 97% YoY to ₹26.2 crore in Q2 FY27 ROCE 17.3% 118% P/E Ratio 50x 44.6x Six-Month Stock Return 61.5% 22% Dividend Yield 0.71% 1.68%

The Real Investment Test: Who Can Turn Music Rights Into Lasting Cash Flows?

For readers, the bigger question is not which company owns more songs, but how efficiently it converts content investments into cash over several years. Saregama offers greater diversification, but its planned ₹300–350 crore content spending and expansion into live events make capital allocation an important factor to watch. Readers should keep an eye on whether these newer businesses are adding meaningfully to profits, and not just driving revenue higher.

In contrast, Tips is a more focused music business but its declining margins and operating cash flow below reported profit are points to note. Its debt-free balance sheet provides flexibility, although high reported returns on capital should be assessed alongside immediate content write-offs. Neither stock offers an obvious bargain at current valuations. The next few quarters should reveal whether Saregama can justify its growth premium and Tips can convert its content investments into stronger cash generation.

These arrangements allow Saregama to generate revenue from the same intellectual property across different formats and audiences.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Rishabh Sinha is a seasoned financial content creator with over 10 years of experience in BFSI domain. His portfolio spans over 20 of India’s most trusted financial brands. Rishabh brings depth, structure, and a reader-first approach to every piece he crafts.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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