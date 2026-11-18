The Nifty Bank Index ended at an all-time high of 62,273 on Tuesday, with foreign investors once again turning bullish on the economy. This was helped by a near 25% fall in international crude prices and better than expected performance of India Inc in the second quarter of FY27.

To help readers find the cheapest PSU banks, we looked the preferred valuation matrix – price-to-(standalone) book value (P/B ratio). This is what we came up with – Central Bank of India trades on a standalone basis at 0.7 times, according to Screener.in, while Bank of India trades at 0.8 times, and 0.9 times for Bank of Baroda (view table below).

Meanwhile, State Bank of India (SBI), the largest bank, trades on a standalone basis at 1.7 times.

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Let’s focus our attention on these three cheapest banks, in terms of their core operational performance.

Credit Growth: How Retail and FCNR(B) Fueled a 30% Surge

The September quarter is typically a ‘slack’ season for credit, given the monsoon season in most parts of the country. However, strong demand for retail and SME loans coupled with credit facilities related to FCNR(B) deposits raised from overseas helped banks to grow loans by double-digits in the quarter, and that’s despite macro headwinds like the Middle East crisis and broadly deficient monsoon season.

Central Bank of India’s advances / loan book surged 30.4% y-o-y to 3.73 lakh crore in the period under review. The bank has highlighted high-margin retail loans grew 24.5% y-o-y while SME loans grew 17.4%. Its corporate loans expanded 42.1% y-o-y.

Central Bank of India has also highlighted overseas advances of Rs 8,093 crore in the quarter under review as compared to a nil a year earlier.

Core operational performance in September 2026 quarter (standalone)

PSU Bank Loan growth (% change y-o-y) Deposit growth (% change y-o-y) Net Interest Margin (NIM) in % Growth in net profit (% change y-o-y) Central Bank of India 30.4% 14.4% 3% 21.1% Bank of India 21.4% 21.6% 2.5% 25.4% Bank of Baroda 18.5% 16.3% 2.9% 35.8% State Bank of India 18.2% 12.3% 3.06% 14.3%

Source – Quarterly results and investor presentation

Meanwhile, Bank of India grew its advances / loan book by 21.4 % y-o-y to Rs 8.44 lakh crore in the quarter. The bank has highlighted 19.3% y-o-y growth in its retail loans while its SME loans grew by 20.3% y-o-y. The bank has highlighted the above loan growth is partly owing to the FCNR(B) deposit window of the RBI.

And Bank of Baroda grew its advances by 18.5% y-o-y to 14.91 lakh crore in the same period, with its SME loans that grew 21.3 % y-o-y while auto loans grew 27.8% y-o-y. Loan growth momentum has also been provided by FCNR(B) deposits. Bank of Baroda has highlighted loans of nearly Rs 60,527 crore related to these overseas deposits.

For perspective, SBI grew its advances by 18.2% y-o-y to Rs 51.54 lakh crore in the quarter. The biggest bank had grown its SME loans by 22% y-o-y while agri loans grew by 22.6% y-o-y. Loan growth for SBI was also partly from the FCNR(B) deposits raised and $8.8 billion loans against these deposits.

Deposit Growth: The Role of Time Deposits and Overseas Inflows

Another key operational metric that is tracked is deposits, and they form the basis for a bank to lend / provide credit. PSU banks grew their deposit base in double-digits and that was thanks to strong growth in time deposits (mainly deposits) and FCNR (B) deposits raised from overseas.

Central Bank of India grew its deposits by 14.4% y-o-y to Rs 5.08 lakh crore in the quarter. The bank has highlighted time deposits (mainly fixed deposits) grew by 19.3% y-o-y to Rs 2.81 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, Bank of India grew its deposits by 21.6% y-o-y to Rs 10.37 lakh crore in the quarter. This was helped by a 34.3% y-o-y growth in its term deposits. Strong deposit growth was assisted by FCNR(B) deposits raised from overseas.

And Bank of Baroda grew its deposits by 16.3% y-o-y to Rs 17.45 lakh crore in the quarter, and its domestic term deposits grew by 20.5% y-o-y. The bank has also highlighted its FCNR(B) deposits were Rs 1.02 lakh crore as compared to Rs 17,870 core a year earlier, and it also provided the deposit growth momentum.

For perspective, SBI grew its deposits by 12.3% y-o-y to Rs 62.77 lakh crore in the quarter. The bank had benefited from a 14.3% y-o-y growth in its time deposits.

Managing NIM Pressure: High-Margin Loans Protect Yields

The RBI had continued the ‘soft’ interest policy till the end of the second quarter of FY27, and PSU banks had grown their high-margin retail and SME loans over the past several quarters, in a bid to protect their net interest margins (NIMs).

Central Bank of India’s net interest margin was 3% as compared to 2.9% a year earlier.

For Bank of India, its NIM was 2.5% in the quarter as compared to 2.4% a year earlier.

And Bank of Baroda’s key domestic NIM was 2.9% as compared to 3.1% a year earlier.

For SBI, in its key domestic operations, it was 3.06% in the quarter and broadly similar to a year earlier.

The Asset Quality Stress Test: Rising PCRs vs. Profit Growth

The Middle East crisis and the broadly reduced monsoon rains this year did not have any visible impact on the asset quality of these three PSU banks. However, Central Bank of India, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda increased their provision coverage ratio (PCR) y-o-y and it led to a rise in provisions for non-performing assets in the quarter. However, strong loan growth helped ensure growth in their standalone net profit in the quarter under review.

Central Bank of India’s % of net non-performing assets was 0.3% as compared to 0.48% a year earlier. However, its provisions for non-performing assets were Rs 489.9 crore, a jump of 242% y-o-y.

Central Bank of India’s provision coverage ratio (PCR) was 97.2% in the quarter as compared to 96.9% a year earlier, and well above regulatory requirements. Nevertheless, strong loan growth helped Central Bank of India’s standalone net profit rise 21.1% y-o-y to Rs 1,468.9 crore.

Meanwhile, Bank of India’s percentage of net NPAs was 0.42% as compared to 0.65% a year earlier. However, its provisions for NPAs were Rs 1,010 crore in the quarter, a rise of 114% y-o-y. The bank has highlighted that its PCR was 94.5% as compared to 93.4% a year earlier, and that is well above regulatory requirements.

Strong loan growth helped Bank of India’s standalone net profit rise 25.4% y-o-y to Rs 3,202.4 crore in the quarter.

And Bank of Baroda’s net NPA to net advances was 0.37% as compared to 0.57% a year earlier. However, its provisions were Rs 2,381.8 crore in the quarter, a rise of 93.3% y-o-y. The bank has highlighted that its PCR was 94.7% as compared to 93.2% a year earlier .

Bank of Baroda had sold NSE shares for Rs 1,372.35 crore in the quarter and it helped standalone net profit rise 35.8% y-o-y to Rs 6,531.5 crore.

For perspective, SBI’s % of net NPAs was 0.36% as compared to 0.42% a year earlier. The bank had highlighted its lowest NPA ratio in more than two decades. Its provisions also fell 22% y-o-y and it helped SBI’s standalone net profit grow by 14.3% y-o-y to Rs 23,038 crore in the quarter.

The core banking operations of PSU banks are reflected in the respective standalone quarterly results.

Operational Efficiency: How the Challengers Compare to SBI

Central Bank of India’s standalone return on equity (RoE) was 11.6%, according to Screener.in, 12.4% for Bank of India, and 13.8% for Bank of Baroda.

SBI had a standalone RoE of 16.2%.

State Bank of India is the most efficient bank

PSU Bank Standalone Return on Equity (in %) Central Bank of India 11.6% Bank of India 12.4% Bank of Baroda 13.8% State Bank of India 16.2%

Source- Screener.in

Growth Outlook: Navigating Rate Hikes and Macro Headwinds

Loan growth for PSU banks is expected to stay strong in the current festive and ‘busy’ season. Investors will continue to monitor the impact of the Middle East crisis and the weak monsoon season this year, and its impact on various operational parameters of banks – loan and deposit growth, and NIM, amongst others.

The RBI had hiked policy in the first week of October 2026, and interest rates on most loans / credit facilities has started to rise. Banks are also slowly raising interest rates on customer deposits. A rise in lending rates is expected to help bank’s NIM, going forward.

Valuation Anomalies: Are the Deep Discounts Justified?

Central Bank of India gained 1.5% on Tuesday to close at Rs 32.6, and the stock trades at 0.7 times price-to-(standalone) book value. Over the past five years, the stock has traded between 0.5 times and 1.9 times.

Bank of India rose 4% to Rs 159.1 on Tuesday, and the stock trades at 0.8 times price-to-(standalone) book value. Over the past five years, the stock has traded between 0.3 times and one time.

And Bank of Baroda gained 1.6% to Rs 274.5 on Tuesday, and the stock trades at 0.9 times price-to-(standalone) book value. Over the past five years, the stock has traded between 0.5 times and 1.3 times.

Valuations of 3 PSU banks v/s State Bank of India

PSU Bank Price-to-(standalone) book value Central Bank of India 0.7 times Bank of India 0.8 times Bank of Baroda 0.9 times State Bank of India 1.7 times

Source- Screener.in

The SBI Benchmark & Final Verdict

For perspective, SBI ended 1.7% higher at Rs 1,109, and the stock trades at 1.7 times price-to-(standalone) book value. Over the past 5 years, the stock has traded between 1.4 times and 2.1 times.

Central Bank of India, Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda have broadly matched / grown faster than SBI, and yet trade at a discount of 47% to 59% to the largest bank.

Readers can add Central Bank of India, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda to their watchlist of stocks and see if their performance matches expectations.

Disclaimer

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.