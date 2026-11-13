India’s nuclear expansion is opening up a relatively specialised opportunity for engineering companies that manufacture pumps for nuclear power plants. The government aims to increase nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047 , from around 8.78 GW in October 2026. The expansion is already taking shape, with nine reactors having a combined capacity of 7.5 GW under construction.

The opportunity also extends to small modular reactors (SMRs). Under the Nuclear Energy Mission, the government has set aside ₹20,000 crore for SMR research and development, with a target of developing at least five indigenously designed and operational SMRs by 2033. Meanwhile, the Department of Atomic Energy expects installed nuclear capacity to reach around 22 GW by 2031–32.

For pump manufacturers, this means a potential increase in demand for reactor cooling, residual heat removal, emergency cooling and other auxiliary system equipment. But not all pump makers are in a position to make the most of this opportunity. Among the listed players, KSB Limited and Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) stand out for distinct reasons.

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#1 KSB Limited: The Nuclear Pump Specialist With An Established Order Pipeline

KSB Limited is a Pune-based manufacturer of pumps, industrial valves and fluid-management systems, serving power generation, oil and gas, water infrastructure, process engineering and industrial applications. Part of the German KSB Group, the company has built a specialised business supplying equipment for India’s nuclear power programme. Its product portfolio includes Primary Coolant Pumps (PCPs), Shutdown Cooling Pumps, pressurising pumps, mechanical seals and other critical fluid-handling components.

Unlike manufacturers still developing their nuclear capabilities, KSB has an established relationship with India’s nuclear power ecosystem, supported by domestic manufacturing, specialised testing infrastructure and repeat orders from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

KSB’s ₹500 Crore Kaiga Order Strengthen Its Leadership in Primary Coolant Pumps

One of KSB’s most important nuclear contracts is its ₹500 crore order from NPCIL for eight RSR 400/2 PCPs, along with associated electric motors and spares, for Kaiga Atomic Power Project Units 5 and 6 in Karnataka. Each unit has a planned generation capacity of 700 MW.

The order builds on KSB’s earlier contract received in 2018 for eight fully indigenised RSR 400/2 PCPs and associated accessories for Gorakhpur Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) Units 1 and 2 in Haryana. Deliveries under the earlier contract were scheduled to begin in 2023.

Kaiga contract relevance extends beyond its monetary value. Repeat procurement of the same specialised pump category indicates that KSB has established a position in a technically demanding part of the domestic nuclear supply chain.

Shutdown Cooling Pumps Give KSB A Larger Share Of Each Nuclear Project

KSB’s nuclear opportunity is not restricted to the reactor’s primary coolant circuit.

The company has also disclosed an order for Shutdown Cooling Pumps for Kaiga Units 5 and 6. These pumps help remove residual heat after a reactor is shut down, allowing the reactor to reach a safe, lower-temperature condition. This creates an opportunity to supply multiple categories of equipment to the same nuclear project.

KSB has not separately disclosed the value of this shutdown cooling order or its delivery schedule. Hence, it should be regarded as additional commercial exposure, rather than an independently quantifiable revenue opportunity.

KSB’s Kudankulam And European Orders Take Its Nuclear Business Beyond India

In its August 2026 investor presentation, KSB highlighted two developments expanding its nuclear business.

The first concerns the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu. KSB disclosed that its safety package, comprising 107 pumps, was under manufacturing at its Shirwal facility. The company also confirmed that dispatch of 11 pumps for the project had been completed in its Q1 CY2026 update.

The Kudankulam project is particularly relevant because it involves light-water reactor technology, giving KSB an opportunity to expand its experience beyond India’s indigenous PHWR programme.

The second development is KSB’s entry into the European nuclear export market through an order for eight Critical Safety Class 2 pumps for Units 5 and 6 of a nuclear power plant in Europe.

KSB Has the Manufacturing Capacity To Execute A Larger Nuclear Order Pipeline

The Shirwal facility in Maharashtra is key to the nuclear manufacturing programme. The facility has specialised machinery and testing infrastructure. In August this year, KSB outlined another capacity expansion at Shirwal. The additional shed is expected to lift production capacity by around 20%.

This expansion could help the company accommodate a larger project pipeline. However, readers should distinguish between installed capacity and productive utilisation. The financial benefit will depend on whether the additional infrastructure is supported by executable orders and whether the company can maintain manufacturing efficiency as volumes increase.

The company has also developed indigenous RSR 350 mechanical seals for 220 MWe PCPs. These components provide another opportunity. Seals prevent fluid leakage through rotating pump shafts and bearings keep the pump moving smoothly. Manufacturing these components in India can also help limit dependence on imports.

Nuclear Certification Gives It An Edge Over Other Pump Manufacturers

In May 2024, KSB’s Shirwal Nuclear Projects Division received the ISO 19443:2018 certification. It is valid until 13 May 2027.

The certification establishes quality management requirements for organisations supplying products and services important to nuclear safety. KSB’s certified scope covers the development, production, marketing and servicing of pumps, auxiliary components and systems classified as Important to Nuclear Safety (ITNS).

For readers, this is evidence of established nuclear-specific quality management processes. Such credentials can support participation in technically demanding procurement programmes. However, certification should not be confused with automatic approval for every nuclear application. Each project may require specific technical qualification, safety classification and customer acceptance.

KSB Q3 CY26 Results: Revenue Growth Gathers Pace, Profitability Takes a Hit

Before we discuss quarter results, note that KSB’s financial year runs from January to December.

KSB’s revenue from operations for Q3 CY26 stood at ₹772.70 crore, up 18.95% compared to the same quarter of the previous calendar year. However, the growth in revenue did not translate into higher profits. Profit before tax (PBT) declined 13.90% year-on-year to ₹75.60 crore from ₹87.80 crore. The PBT margin also contracted to 9.8% from 13.5% a year earlier. One of the several reasons behind this decline was higher expenses of ₹707.90 crore, compared with ₹580.30 crore in Q3 CY25.

The nine-month numbers reinforce this concern. Revenue increased 8% year-on-year but PBT declined 18.11%. Its nine-month PBT margin consequently fell to 9.9% from 13%.

The segment-wise performance is worth checking when assessing KSB’s exposure to nuclear power projects.

The Pumps segment generated revenue of ₹658.40 crore in Q3 CY26, up 23.50% on a YoY basis. Its segment result, however, declined to ₹69.60 crore from ₹70.70 crore. The Valves segment reported revenue of ₹115.60 crore, against ₹117.90 crore a year earlier. However, its profitability weakened considerably. The segment earned just ₹3.30 crore when compared with ₹14.80 crore a year earlier.

KSB’s Premium Valuation Faces The Test Of Earnings Recovery

Source: Screener.in

KSB closed at ₹636.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 12 November 2026. Its share price declined 25% over six months and more than 16% over the preceding 52 weeks.

The stock traded at a trailing price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 46.4. Its return on capital employed (ROCE) stood at 24.7%, while return on equity (ROE) was 18.4%. The dividend yield was 0.69%.

The company’s debt-free position provides financial flexibility to support manufacturing investments. Its ROCE and ROE also indicate that it continues to generate returns on its capital base. However, the recent share price decline, alongside contracting PBT margins, makes earnings recovery an important consideration.

#2 Kirloskar Brothers Limited: The Pump Manufacturer Moving From Auxiliary Nuclear Equipment Towards Critical Reactor Systems

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) is an Indian engineering company specialising in pumps, valves, hydro turbines and integrated fluid-management systems. The company serves water supply, irrigation, power generation, oil and gas, building services, marine and defence markets. Its nuclear business covers primary, secondary and auxiliary pumping applications, including moderator pumps, circulating water pumps, condensate extraction pumps and specialised safety-related equipment.

The 700 MW Primary Coolant Pump Programme Marks A Strategic Capability Shift

KBL’s most important long-term nuclear opportunity lies in its development of PCPs for 700 MW nuclear power plants. These pumps circulate pressurised heavy water through the primary circuit of a PHWR. They transfer heat from the reactor core towards the steam-generation system. Their reliability is essential to reactor operation.

In its Q2 FY2027 management commentary, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kirloskar stated that the company had successfully demonstrated compliance with the material requirements for the PCP. Management also confirmed that NPCIL had issued a tender for 32 pumps and that KBL expected to qualify to participate in the procurement process.

The company had also cleared the large-casting requirement and identified capable foundries. However, it is worth mentioning that material validation, casting readiness and eligibility to participate in a tender do not establish successful product qualification or an awarded contract.

Containment Spray And Emergency Cooling Pumps Broaden KBL’s Nuclear Ambitions

KBL is also developing equipment for safety-related reactor systems.

In FY2025–26, the company invested in Containment Spray Pumps (CSPs) for Safety Class 2 applications. These pumps operate under specified accident conditions. They spray water inside the containment building to help reduce pressure and remove airborne radioactive material, including iodine, depending on the system design.

KBL also disclosed the development of Emergency Core Cooling System (ECCS) pumps for Safety Class 2 applications. The ECCS supplies coolant to the reactor under specified emergency conditions, particularly when normal cooling arrangements are unavailable or insufficient.

These development programmes could broaden the addressable market of KBL beyond conventional cooling and circulation requirements.

Fresh Nuclear Orders Establish Commercial Progress Beyond Product Development

In the Q2 FY27 earnings call, Management discussed an estimated ₹60–70 crore combined order value for canned-motor pumps and a primary-side safety package.

The company also disclosed the supply of 10 primary-circuit pumps and 57 canned-motor pumps for a nuclear project in its Q2 FY2027 investor release. This is an important development because it provides evidence of commercial activity alongside the longer-term product development programme.

Management described the canned-motor moderator pumps as equipment KBL had historically supplied. Therefore, the orders represent an expansion of an existing product relationship rather than an entirely new entry into nuclear pumping.

A canned-motor pump integrates the motor and pump within a sealed arrangement, eliminating the conventional rotating shaft-seal leakage path. This design can be useful in applications where leakage containment is important.

Kirloskarvadi’s Manufacturing Infrastructure Supports Nuclear Product Development

KBL’s Kirloskarvadi facility in Maharashtra has been engaged in pump design and manufacturing since 1926. Its Advanced Technology Product Division has also developed specialised nuclear manufacturing capabilities.

The company has two important quality credentials. First, KBL received ISO 19443:2018 certification for its Advanced Technology Product Division at Kirloskarvadi in November 2025. The certification covers marketing, design and development, manufacturing and supply of centrifugal pumps and allied components classified as Important to Nuclear Safety.

Second, KBL holds American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) N and NPT certifications. Its investor disclosures identify it as the first Indian pump manufacturer and ninth globally to receive these credentials. These certifications support its ability to participate in nuclear manufacturing activities.

Nuclear Demand Showing Up In KBL’s Numbers

KBL’s Q2 FY2027 results offer some evidence of momentum in its power business. Power-sector sales increased 64% year-on-year during the quarter. The company also discussed orders involving primary-circuit and canned-motor pumps, indicating its participation in specialised power-sector applications. But one key difference readers should note is that KBL hasn’t separated out the revenue or order-book contribution from nuclear projects.

As of 30 September 2026, its standalone pending order book stood at ₹2,661.8 crore, of which ₹703.1 crore came from the power sector. This represents approximately 26.4% of the total pending order book.

That is a sizeable business vertical, but it would be incorrect to treat the entire amount as nuclear-related. Conventional power projects also contribute to this segment.

Strong Revenue Growth Contrasts With Slower Profit Expansion

KBL reports its operations under a single reportable business segment, Fluid Machinery and Systems. It does not disclose nuclear pumps as a separate revenue segment.

For the September 2026 quarter, KBL reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹1,276.7 crore, up 24.2% from ₹1,027.7 crore in Q2 FY2026. Consolidated EBITDA increased 16% year-on-year to ₹143.2 crore, while the EBITDA margin moderated to 11.2% from 12% a year earlier. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 3.5% to ₹74.7 crore.

The difference between revenue and EBITDA growth is worth watching. The numbers show why order execution, product mix and cost control are important factors for readers to track over the coming quarters.

KBL’s Valuation Reflects Its Broader Engineering And Infrastructure Business

Source: Screener.in

KBL closed at ₹1,633.50 on the NSE on 12 November 2026. Its share price declined 15.6% over the preceding six months and more than 4.5% over the last 52 weeks. The stock traded at a PE ratio of 34.5. Its ROCE stood at 20.4%, while ROE was 17.3%. The dividend yield was 0.43%.

These figures indicate that the company continues to command a premium valuation despite its recent share price performance. Its returns on capital and equity reflect the earnings generated by its broader fluid machinery business.

The nuclear opportunity could provide an additional growth avenue, particularly if KBL successfully qualifies its 700 MW PCPs and commercialises its safety-related pump developments. However, these potential opportunities have not yet translated into a separately measurable earnings stream.

KSB Versus KBL: Two Different Routes To India’s Nuclear Pump Opportunity

The distinction becomes clearer when their investment characteristics are compared.

Investment Parameter KSB Limited Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) Nuclear Business Maturity Established commercial supplier Existing nuclear supplies with expanding capabilities Primary Coolant Pumps (PCPs) Established supply experience Developing PCPs for 700 MW reactors Safety-Related Equipment Shutdown Cooling Pumps and Kudankulam safety package Developing Containment Spray Pumps (CSPs) and Emergency Core Cooling System (ECCS) pumps International Nuclear Exposure Order for eight safety pumps for a European nuclear power project Not established Manufacturing Infrastructure Shirwal facility, Maharashtra Kirloskarvadi facility, Maharashtra Nuclear Quality Credentials ISO 19443:2018 ISO 19443:2018, ASME N and NPT certifications Commercial Visibility Multiple disclosed orders across domestic and international nuclear projects Existing nuclear orders and estimated combined order value of ₹60–70 crore Major Future Trigger Execution of domestic and overseas nuclear orders Qualification and potential participation in the 700 MW PCP tender Nuclear-Specific Financial Disclosure Nuclear revenue and profitability not separately disclosed Nuclear revenue and profitability not separately disclosed

For readers, KSB offers greater visibility through its existing nuclear order pipeline, whereas KBL offers an opportunity to participate in additional specialised applications as its product development progresses.

The Nuclear Investment Test: Three Triggers That Matter More Than The Headlines

For readers, the next step is to track order conversion, execution and profitability rather than price movements driven by India’s nuclear expansion narrative. KSB’s investment case will depend on how quickly its ₹500 crore Kaiga contract and other disclosed nuclear orders translate into revenue, while the utilisation of its expanded Shirwal capacity deserves close attention. Equally important is whether higher production volumes help restore margins after the recent contraction in profitability.

For KBL, the critical milestone is successful qualification of its 700 MW primary coolant pumps, followed by actual participation in NPCIL’s procurement and any resulting contract awards. Readers should also look for separate disclosures on nuclear order inflows, execution timelines and revenue contribution from both companies. Until such visibility improves, avoid assigning the entire power-sector order book to nuclear demand or valuing development-stage products as established revenue streams.

It may be a good idea to add these stocks to your watchlist and keep track to see how they perform in time to come.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Rishabh Sinha is a seasoned financial content creator with over 10 years of experience in BFSI domain. His portfolio spans over 20 of India’s most trusted financial brands. Rishabh brings depth, structure, and a reader-first approach to every piece he crafts.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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