Large defence contracts do not arrive suddenly.

They move slowly through negotiations, approvals and policy discussions. For months, nothing appears to change. Then, almost overnight, the earnings visibility of a shipyard can shift.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders may be approaching such a phase.

Recent disclosures indicate that commercial negotiations related to a major submarine programme have been completed and the proposal is awaiting final approval. The company has not disclosed the value of the potential contract.

However, programme-level estimates tracked by analysts and reported in the media (CNBC TV18) suggest that the order could be significantly larger than the company’s current confirmed backlog. Some reports indicate that it could even approach Rs 1 lakh crore, compared to earlier estimates of around Rs 70,000 crore.

To put this in perspective, as of 31 December 2025, Mazagon Dock reported a confirmed order book of about Rs 23,758 crore. This includes the remaining value of ongoing warship construction as well as pending work and supply commitments related to vessels already delivered.

If even one large submarine contract materialises, the scale of the company’s order book, and therefore its earnings visibility, could change dramatically.

Shipbuilding is not a volume business. It is a duration business.

Guidance came before visibility

The importance of new orders was already evident in management commentary.

During its October 2025 earnings call, Mazagon Dock indicated that revenue for FY26 could be around Rs 12,500 crore, with only modest growth expected in the following year. A sharper improvement in revenue and profitability, according to management, would depend on timely signing of submarine contracts that were then under negotiation.

At the time, the company also outlined a broad defence opportunity pipeline, including landing platform docks, new-generation frigates, mine countermeasure vessels and potential future destroyer programmes. The message was clear: long-term growth would be shaped less by short-term demand conditions and more by defence procurement cycles.

The December order book update provided clarity on future implementation.

But it did not resolve the central question.

When will the next major contract be signed?

Earnings today reflect contracts from the past

Mazagon Dock’s recent financial performance suggests that several naval programmes are currently moving through advanced stages of execution.

For the December 2025 quarter, revenue rose to about Rs 3,601 crore, compared to Rs 3,144 crore a year earlier. Operating margins remained strong in the mid-twenties, while net profit increased to roughly Rs 880 crore from Rs 807 crore in the corresponding period.

This is typical of capital-intensive engineering businesses.

Infrastructure such as dry docks, fabrication facilities and integration capability requires large upfront investment. Once these assets are in place, incremental project implementation improves profitability without a proportionate rise in fixed costs.

In many ways, current earnings are the outcome of contracts secured several years earlier.

The real question for investors is not how the company has performed recently. It is how long this phase of strong execution can continue.

A balance sheet that helps explain the returns

Shipbuilding is often associated with high leverage and modest profitability.

Mazagon Dock’s financial structure suggests otherwise.

Borrowings remain minimal, while reserves have grown steadily over time. A significant portion of liabilities consists of customer advances linked to defence contracts. This effectively means that projects are partly funded by clients rather than lenders.

Such a balance sheet structure helps explain the company’s strong return ratios.

Return on capital employed is currently above 40%, while return on equity remains in the mid-thirties. These are unusually high numbers for a manufacturing-led public sector enterprise.

But they also reflect the stage of the strong implementation by the company. When multiple large projects move forward simultaneously, capital turnover improves and profitability rises. When order inflows slow, the same ratios can decline.

Shipbuilding is a business of phases rather than steady trends.

Valuation reflects expectations about duration

Presently, the stock trades at roughly 40 times earnings and more than 10 times book value.

Such valuations suggest that investors are not pricing only current profitability. They are attempting to price the duration of future earnings.

If submarine contracts are finalised and new naval programmes move ahead, revenue visibility could extend for several years. High return ratios could persist, supported by operating leverage and strong order implementation.

If order inflows are delayed, valuation assumptions may need to be revisited.

In other words, the stock’s future depends less on what has already been delivered and more on what may be signed.

What could go wrong

Shipbuilding remains a project-driven business.

Revenue depends on defence procurement timelines, milestone-based performance and government spending priorities. Delays in contract awards or slower implementation can affect earnings visibility.

There is also the broader risk of valuation cycles. Defence public sector companies have undergone sharp rerating in recent years as policy focus on indigenisation strengthened. If growth visibility weakens, market sentiment can change quickly.

The larger perspective

Some industries grow because consumer demand rises.

Others grow because governments decide they must.

Defence shipbuilding falls into the second category.

Mazagon Dock’s growth will not be linear. It will depend on the timing of large contracts and the pace of naval expansion. Periods of steady performance may be followed by phases of uncertainty while new orders are negotiated.

But when the next major contract arrives, it can shape earnings for nearly a decade.

In shipbuilding, the most important numbers are often still under discussion long before they appear in financial statements.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

