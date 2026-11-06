Four-wheeler manufacturers continued to enjoy buoyant demand conditions in the September 2026 quarter, and that’s despite elevated fuel prices and rising prices of vehicles.

Mahindra & Mahindra grew its key SUV sales by a buoyant 26% y-o-y in the quarter while Maruti Suzuki India had the highest-ever quarterly sales.

The four-wheeler manufacturers have continued to benefit from the trend of families wanting their own transport with more and more living in distant suburbs and making long commutes.

The Raw Material Toll: Squeezed Margins Despite Peak Demand

Once again for four-wheeler manufacturers, higher input costs, like steel and copper, amongst others, hurt operating profit margins in the quarter under review, and the price hikes made in the first half of FY27 were not sufficient.

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To help readers get an insight on which four-wheeler player is racing ahead on the growth highway, we looked at the performance of three leading players. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will report its second quarter of FY27 results on November 13.

M&M’s Dual Reality: 26% SUV Growth Masks a Monsoon-Driven Tractor Slump

The company has performed well in its core auto business, where it is a leading player in the SUV segment, its sales grew 26% y-o-y to 183,000 units in the quarter, and that was thanks to models like, CNG-based XUV 3XO ZNG. The company has also pointed out to strong demand for its E-SUV, including models like BE 6 Sporteq.

In addition, LCV (light commercial vehicles) with a capacity of less than 3.5 tonnes, sales grew 19% y-o-y to 83,000 units in the quarter.

For perspective, the company had grown its SUV sales by 15% y-o-y to 1.74 lakh in the June 2026 quarter.

However, in its farm equipment business, where the company is the largest player, the first signs of the impact of the deficient monsoon this year were visible, and tractor sales declined 6% y-o-y to 116,000 units in the second quarter of FY27. The company attributed the decline to a shift in festival dates.

Nevertheless, a strong performance in its auto division, helped Mahindra & Mahindra’s standalone revenue from operations rise 27% y-o-y to Rs 42,477.4 crore in the quarter under review.

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Core performance in Q2FY27 (standalone YoY%)

Mahindra & Mahindra Maruti Suzuki India Hyundai Motor India Growth in four-wheeler vehicle sales 26% 26.5% 14.7% Growth in net sales 27% 26% 18.3% Growth in net profit 12.9% Fall of 27% Fall of 24%

Source – Screener.in, Company results and investor presentations

However, input costs, like steel and copper, amongst others, resulted in its operating profit margin declining nearly 280 basis points y-o-y to 11.7% in the quarter. Mahindra & Mahindra had faced a similar pressure on operating profit margins in the first quarter of FY27.

Auto companies had hiked prices the first half of FY27 however, it did not fully offset the cost pressures.

Its standalone net profit rose 12.9% y-o-y to Rs 5,101.6 crore in the second quarter of FY27, and that was once thanks to strong sales of SUVs and LCVs.

Volume vs. Value: Decoding Maruti’s 27% Profit Slide Amid Historic 6.9 Lakh Q2 Deliveries

Maruti Suzuki India has highlighted its highest-ever quarterly sales of 696,654 units, a growth of 26.5% y-o-y, in the quarter under review. The company has highlighted very strong demand for its recently launched SUV, Victoris, and it helped sales in the higher-margin SUV rise by a buoyant 68.2% y-o-y in the quarter.

SUV makers have benefited from the government reducing the GST on these vehicles to 40% in September, 2025 from the earlier 43% to 50%.

The strong operational performance helped Maruti Suzuki India report its highest ever net sales in a quarter – its standalone net sales rose 26% y-o-y to Rs 53,340.2 crore in the quarter under review.

Like other players in the auto segment, higher input costs of steel and copper, amongst others, hurt operating margins, and earlier price hikes were not adequate. And Maruti Suzuki India’s operating profit margin declined 310 basis points y-o-y to 8.9% in the quarter.

Its other income also declined nearly 55% y-o-y to Rs 429.8 crore on account of mark-to-market on its investments. Higher raw material costs coupled with lower other income resulted in Maruti Suzuki’s standalone net profit declining nearly 27% y-o-y to Rs 2,414.9 crore in the quarter.

Maruti Suzuki India has an order backlog of nearly 200,000 units at the end of the second quarter of FY27.

Hyundai’s Domestic Rebound: Grand i10 Drives Volume Recovery Amid Cost Pressures

Hyundai Motor India grew its sales volume by 14.7% y-o-y to 219,072 units in the quarter under review, and that was thanks to strong performance in the domestic hatchback segment, like Grand i10 NIOS, rising 41% y-o-y.

In contrast, in the first quarter of FY27, the company had faced temporary production disruptions and its total vehicle sales declined 1.3% y-o-y to 1.78 lakh units.

Improved sales volumes in the September 2026 quarter helped Hyundai Motor India’s standalone revenue from operations grow 18.3% y-o-y to Rs 20,191 crore in the September 2026 quarter.

Higher input costs also hurt Hyundai Motor India. Its operating profit margin declined nearly 450 basis points y-o-y to 9.5% in the quarter under review.

Higher raw material costs also resulted in Hyundai Motor India’s standalone net profit declining nearly 24% y-o-y to Rs 1,188.5 crore in the quarter.

The core automobile business for Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India is reflected in their respective standalone quarterly results.

The Efficiency Metric: Why Hyundai’s 30.3% ROE Outpaces the Pack

Mahindra & Mahindra had a standalone return on equity of 23.1%, according to Screener.in, and 14.3% for Maruti Suzuki India and 30.3% for Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai Motor India is the most efficient

Auto company Standalone return on equity (in %) Mahindra & Mahindra 23.1% Maruti Suzuki India 14.3% Hyundai Motor India 30.3%

Source- Screener.in

The EV Catalyst: Thar.e, e Vitara, and Ioniq P Set the FY27 Pipeline

Four-wheeler manufacturers have a strong vehicle launch plans to leverage strong demand conditions.

Maruti Suzuki India is expected to launch Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, a dedicated battery electric vehicle. In addition, it has plans to launch Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra’s launches planned include Mahindra Thar.e, an electric SUV, and Mahindra BE.07, an electric SUV.

And Hyundai Motor India new launches planned include Hyundai Ioniq P.

Macro Headwinds vs. Festive Demand: The Q3 Growth Battleground

Vehicle sales are expected to continue to remain buoyant in the festive season currently. The four-wheeler models launched a few months earlier by the various manufacturers are expected to play a key role in the growth momentum, going forward.

Investors will be closely monitoring any signs of premiumisation of vehicles in the current festive season. However, the RBI had recently raised policy rates and auto loan rates are also expected to rise at a time when fuel prices have remained elevated, given the Middle East crisis.

Investors will also be monitoring input costs, like steel and copper, and the ability of four-wheeler manufacturers to pass them on to consumers. Maruti Suzuki had hiked prices by up to Rs 20,000 in September, 2026.

Sector Valuations: Pricing the Future of India’s Auto Giants

Maruti Suzuki India trades at a standalone P/E of 30.1, according to Screener.in, while it is 23.6 for Mahindra & Mahindra, and 38.3 for Hyundai Motor India.

Valuations – Maruti Suzuki India v/s Mahindra & Mahindra v/s Hyundai Motor India

Auto company Standalone P/E Mahindra & Mahindra 23.6 Maruti Suzuki India 30.1 Hyundai Motor India 38.3

Source – Screener.in

Maruti Suzuki India is expected to fully realise the full benefits of its recently commissioned second plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana during FY27. In addition, it has an order backlog of nearly 2 lakh vehicle units at the end of the second quarter of FY27, and that should provide a growth momentum, going forward.

Readers can add Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hyundai Motor India to their watch list of stocks, and see if performance matches expectations.

Disclaimer

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article.

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