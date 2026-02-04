The talk of the town for the past couple of days was that silver prices fell sharply from about Rs.4,20,000 per kg to Rs.2,25,000 per kg.

The trading rooms were full of panic, memories of 2011, and worried phone calls. But once the dust settled, the market quickly moved on from Silver to geopolitics and growth stories.

The US-India Trade Deal, which has been talked about a lot, helped the Indian stock market’s benchmark Nifty50 open with a big gap-up.

Is this the right time to buy metal stocks on the dip, especially with all the volatility around Budget Day?

Let analyse the copper charts followed by stocks.

COMEX Copper: The Heartbeat of Global Growth

Source: Tradingview

Recently, COMEX Copper has done something amazing on the weekly chart. Prices have gone above a channel that has been rising for almost 20 years.

When a price goes past a resistance zone that has been in place for 20 years, it means that the supply and demand balance has changed and a new phase of price discovery can begin.

For traders, this kind of breakout often draws in long-term institutional money, trend-following funds, and global investors who want to get in on growth themes like green energy, smart grids, and building new infrastructure. In simple terms, this isn’t just a trade; it’s a story that could last for years.

Is Copper the New Gold?

In August 2025, Gold also broke out in a similar way over the long term, around the $3,500 level. Many traders on the Street were shocked by what happened next. Gold went up from $3,500 to more than $5,600, which was good news for traders who believed in the power of long-term technical patterns.

Source: Tradingview

Copper looks like it’s going down the same road. It might not be a “safe haven” like gold, but it is quickly becoming a “growth haven.” As governments all over the world push for electrification, renewable energy, and recovery through infrastructure, the demand for copper is likely to stay high. Copper is no longer just an industrial commodity; it is a symbol of the global growth cycle.

Nifty Metal Index: The Domestic Confirmation

The Nifty Metal Index at home tells a story that goes along with the global Copper chart. The index has been making a series of bullish candles on the weekly Heikin Ashi chart, which is a classic sign of upward momentum that will last.

Source: Tradingview

History also gives you more confidence. A similar breakout from December 2023 to June 2024 led to a rise of almost 48%. The index broke out of a key resistance zone again in October 2025. It has already gone up by about 20%. If history repeats itself, the index could be heading toward the 15,000 level in the next few months.

This alignment between global copper strength and domestic metal stocks is a strong sign for investors who keep an eye on sector trends. It suggests that the current dip, which is caused by short-term changes in commodity prices or worries about the budget, might be more of a chance than a threat.

Now, let’s look into the stocks that could benefit from this breakout.

Hindalco Industries

Source: Tradingview

Hindalco is a perfect example of a technical turnaround. The stock broke out of a descending triangle pattern, which is a common sign that the trend is about to change. After that, there was a clean series of higher highs and higher lows, which is the definition of a healthy uptrend.

The breakout above the last high of around Rs 800 shows that the bulls are in charge.

If you look at Hindalco from a medium-term point of view (six to nine months), it looks like a good stock to buy when it drops.

It also has a strategic advantage in a rising metal cycle because it is linked to businesses that deal with aluminium and copper.

Hindustan Copper Ltd

Source: Tradingview

Hindustan Copper is perhaps the best stock to buy if you want to invest in copper. It is the only vertically integrated copper producer in India, which means it has a direct link to rising global copper prices.

The stock has stayed above a long-term horizontal trendline on the weekly chart, which means that the primary trend is still bullish. The recent breakout has made the momentum even stronger.

The current price correction, which is in line with the commodity retracement, could be seen as a healthy break instead of a change in trend. This stock is still a good choice for traders who want to ride the Copper story.

Jindal Steel Ltd.

Source: Tradingview

Jindal Steel’s charts have sent a strong message without making a big deal out of it. The stock has broken through a horizontal resistance zone that had been there for years and is now trading close to its all-time high. This kind of price movement shows that institutions are very interested in the company and believe in its long-term prospects.

In technical terms, all-time highs usually mean that there is no historical resistance overhead, which lets the stock move with the trend. If you are an investor looking for strength and leadership in the metal pack, you should keep a close eye on Jindal Steel.

The Conviction

The sharp drop in Silver brought back memories of past wounds for many traders, while the excitement over the US-India Trade Deal brought back hope for India’s growth story. Opportunity is somewhere between fear and hope.

The Nifty Metal Index’s steady rise and copper’s long-term breakout show that the metal market is becoming structurally strong. If you’re willing to look past the daily volatility and focus on the primary trend, buying high-quality metal stocks when they go down could be a good idea.

Note: The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Brijesh Bhatia is an Independent Research Analyst and is engaged in offering research and recommendation services with SEBI RA Number – INH000022075. He has two decades of experience in India’s financial markets as a trader and technical analyst.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed here. The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives and resources, and only after consulting such independent advisors if necessary.