Five years ago, if a multinational company wanted to open a new office in India, the process was fairly predictable. A facility manager would scout locations, negotiate a long-term lease with a property developer, and then wait 12 to 18 months for the office to be designed, built, and ready for employees.

Today, that playbook has changed. Companies can now move into a fully furnished, technology-enabled office within weeks, with everything from interiors and internet connectivity to housekeeping and facility management already in place.

Large enterprises and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) increasingly want office space without the operational complexity of designing, building, and managing offices themselves. The shift has transformed flexible workspaces from a niche coworking concept into an integral part of corporate expansion. It has also opened up a new investment theme, with several flexible workspace operators tapping the stock market as demand from large enterprises continues to accelerate.

From Coworking to Corporate Infrastructure

GCCs accounted for a record 45.5% of all office leasing in Q1 2026. This demand is reflected in the industry’s growth. Flexible office space supply in India has crossed 100 mn sq. ft., nearly three times its size in 2020. According to a FICCI-CBRE report, more than 500 operators now run around 2,600 centres across the country, with the sector expanding at a 23-25% CAGR over the past five years.

The report estimates the market was valued at approximately $6 billion in 2025 and could reach $11 billion by 2030. Even as the industry expands, it remains concentrated, with the top 10 operators controlling roughly two-thirds of the country’s flexible office inventory.

Occupancy Matters More than Revenue Growth

Revenue growth alone does not determine success in the flexible workspace business. Occupancy does.

A new centre starts incurring lease rentals and operating costs immediately, but it usually takes several quarters to fill up. Until then, margins stay under pressure.

Once occupancy rises, much of the incremental revenue flows through to operating profit because much of the cost base is fixed. That is why mature centres, typically those operating for more than 12 months, tend to report higher occupancy and better margins than newly launched ones.

For investors, occupancy is one of the most important indicators to track. Operators that fill centres quickly, sustain high utilisation, and improve pricing power are better placed to deliver margin expansion and stronger returns.

Four Companies, Four Different Playbooks

There are four listed flexible workspace operators: Awfis Space Solutions, WeWork India, Smartworks, and IndiQube. They are all riding the same structural tailwinds, but taking different routes to capture the opportunity.

Awfis Space Solutions: Betting on the Mid-Market Enterprise

Among the listed players, Awfis has built its business around an asset-light expansion model while increasingly focusing on mid-sized enterprises and GCCs. The strategy is beginning to reflect in its financials.

Awfis Space Solutions: Financial Performance

Metrics FY24 FY25 FY26 Sales (₹ crore) 849 1,208 1,493 Operating Profit (₹ crore) 246 407 550 Operating Margin (%) 29.0% 33.7% 36.8% Net Profit (₹ crore) -18 68 71 Source: Screener.in

In FY26, revenue grew 24% year-on-year to ₹1,493 crore, while operating margin expanded by more than three percentage points to 36.8%. Profitability is also being supported by improving occupancy, with mature centres (operational for over 12 months) reporting 84% occupancy, compared with a blended portfolio occupancy of 76%.

The company’s customer mix is also evolving. GCCs now account for over 100 clients and contribute 23% of rental revenue, with more enterprise clients expected to come on board in the coming quarters. Awfis is also targeting companies requiring 25-200 seats, a segment that tends to generate repeat business and expand across multiple locations.

Awfis Space: Client Distribution

Source: Company Filings

Looking forward, management has guided for 25-27% revenue growth in FY27, with 22,000-25,000 seats added. At the same time, Awfis is upgrading its portfolio to premium Gold and Elite centres in Grade A and A+ buildings. The benefits of this premiumisation may take a few quarters to reflect in earnings, but the strategy should improve pricing power and help expand margins over the medium term.

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WeWork India: Premium Positioning Drives Pricing Power

WeWork India operates as a franchise and joint venture between the Embassy Group and WeWork Global. It has positioned itself at the premium end of the market, with most of its centres located in Grade-A commercial buildings.

WeWork India: Financial Performance

Metrics FY24 FY25 FY26 Sales (₹ crore) 1,662 1,942 2,432 Operating Profit (₹ crore) 1,048 1,237 1,572 Operating Margin (%) 63.1% 63.7% 64.6% Net Profit (₹ crore) -131 130 72 Source: Screener.in

In FY26, the full-year revenue reached ₹2,432 crore, up by 25% compared to the previous year. The operating margin has also expanded by 90 basis points to 64.6% during the period, indicating WeWork India enjoys stronger pricing.

Expansion in operating margin is driven by higher occupancy levels, which hit an all-time high of 86.9% in FY26, while mature centres reached 88.9%.

Management does not see the “AI wave” curbing demand for office space but as a booster. It estimates 80 mn sq ft of net new leasing in India by 2030 due to AI hiring. They also forecast that 75% of enterprises will now plan real estate on shorter three-year horizons, making “flex” the structural answer to workforce volatility.

For FY27, the management has guided for continued top-line revenue growth of over 20% year-over-year. At the same time, WeWork is aggressively scaling its managed office segment, whose revenue share has more than doubled to 21% in just two years. These are custom, single-tenant, enterprise-grade solutions built only against committed demand. As these centres open at 100% occupancy, they help cushion the margin dips caused by the ramp-up periods of speculative WeWork-branded spaces.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces: Scaling Through Enterprise Campuses

Smartworks is not a typical coworking operator; it primarily caters to large enterprises, GCCs, and multinational corporations. Its clients typically require 300 to over 1,000 seats, making managed campuses its core offering.

Smartworks Coworking: Increasing Share of Enterprise Customers

Source: Company Filings

The company also has better visibility on revenue, with corporate contracts averaging about 49 to 60 months, much longer than a typical coworking space. Enterprise clients contributed nearly 90% of rental revenue in FY26.

GCCs accounted for more than 15% revenue contribution, one of the fastest-growing segments for the company.

Smartworks: Financial Performance

Metrics FY24 FY25 FY26 Sales (₹ crore) 1,039 1,374 1,796 Operating Profit (₹ crore) 660 857 1,155 Operating Margin (%) 63.5% 62.4% 64.3% Net Profit (₹ crore) -50 -63 11 Source: Screener.in

In FY26, Smartworks reported nearly 31% year-on-year revenue growth to ₹1,796 crore, with an operating margin of 64.3%. Portfolio occupancy stood at 82%, while mature centres reported a stronger 89% occupancy, indicating scope for margin improvement as newer centres mature.

Looking ahead, Smartworks expects to sustain 25-30% annual growth, backed by the addition of nearly 3 mn sq. ft. of space every year, to its existing portfolio of 16.1 mn sq. ft. of flexible space.

IndiQube Spaces: Building Sticky Enterprise Relationships

While peers compete on scale or premium locations, IndiQube has differentiated itself through customised workplace solutions. The company designs, builds and manages offices tailored to enterprise requirements, enabling it to build long-term relationships beyond traditional desk leasing.

IndiQube manages over 9.6 mn sq. ft. across 130 centres with a healthy occupancy rate of 88%. Its expansion strategy is built on the philosophy of “follow the talent,” leading to deeper penetration in Tier-1 cities and selective growth in Tier-2 markets.

IndiQube’s Portfolio Distribution

Source: Company Filings

South India remains its strongest market, accounting for nearly 80% of the portfolio. Cities like Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, and Indore are being tested for client demand. About 25%–30% of the portfolio consists of renovated older buildings in prime city centres, which offer higher margins compared to new buildings.

IndiQube Spaces: Financial Performance

Metrics FY24 FY25 FY26 Sales (₹ crore) 831 1,059 1,451 Operating Profit (₹ crore) 226 617 881 Operating Margin (%) 27.2% 58.3% 60.7% Net Profit (₹ crore) -342 -140 -106 Source: Screener.in

In FY26, revenue rose 37% year-on-year to ₹1,451 crore, driven by healthy demand from enterprises and GCCs. In terms of revenue growth outlook, management aims for a steady 25%–30% annual top-line growth over the next two financial years.

Supporting the growth is the robust pipeline with 3.26 mn sq. ft. already signed, which is expected to become operational over the next 18 to 24 months. A key focus area is increasing the share of value-added services, including office design, fit-outs and facility management. The contribution to total revenue is expected to increase from the current 15% to 17-18% in the coming year.

Growing Institutional Interest

Institutional Shareholding (%)

Company FII DII Awfis Space Solutions 26.35 39.52 WeWork India 20.37 25.61 Smartworks Coworking 0.16 9.06 IndiQube Spaces 2.18 14.69 Source: Screener.in

The sector is also beginning to attract institutional investors. Among the four listed players, Awfis Space Solutions has the highest institutional ownership, with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) holding 26.35% and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) owning 39.52%. WeWork India also has healthy institutional participation.

While institutional ownership alone is not an indicator of future stock performance, higher participation often reflects investor confidence in the emerging theme and long-term growth prospects of the business.

Valuation: Looking Beyond the P/E Ratio

Comparing flexible workspace companies using the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio can be misleading. Most listed players are still in a rapid expansion phase, adding new centres that take time to reach optimal occupancy and profitability. In addition, lease accounting under Ind AS 116 can distort reported earnings, making P/E comparisons less meaningful.

A more appropriate valuation metric is Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA). It compares a company’s total enterprise value (including debt) with its operating EBITDA – Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation. It is widely used to value lease-intensive businesses because it is less affected by differences in capital structure and accounting treatment.

EV/EBITDA Multiples

Company EV/EBITDA Awfis Space Solutions 5.5 WeWork India 9.7 Smartworks Coworking 8.2 IndiQube Spaces 8.7 Source: Screener.in

Based on EV/EBITDA, Awfis is the least expensive among the listed players, trading at 5.5 times its EBITDA.

WeWork India trades at the highest multiple of 9.7x, reflecting the market’s confidence in its premium portfolio, high occupancy, and ability to charge better rentals. Smartworks and IndiQube trade at 8.2x and 8.7x, respectively, suggesting investors expect both companies to benefit from the growing demand for enterprise and GCC workspaces.

Since these companies have been listed for only one to two years, their historical trading multiples offer limited insight.

Can Flex Operators Avoid Becoming Commodity Businesses?

The long-term opportunity for flexible workspace operators appears strong, supported by rising GCC expansion, enterprise demand, and the growing preference for managed offices. But as more players enter the market, simply adding more desks is unlikely to create a lasting competitive advantage.

At present, much of the industry’s revenue growth is being driven by capacity expansion rather than meaningful rental increases. As the market matures, the companies that stand out are likely to be those that build sticky enterprise relationships, secure premium locations, offer integrated workplace services, leverage technology to improve the customer experience, and maintain high occupancy even during weaker demand cycles.

In many ways, the industry is evolving beyond real estate. Growth will depend less on owning office space and more on building long-term enterprise relationships, retaining customers, and operating efficiently. As the flexible workspace ecosystem expands, add these stocks to your watchlist and monitor how they execute on their long-term growth plans.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Deepan Datta has spent over a decade studying stocks and mutual funds. His passion is to uncover interesting stories in the financial markets and share them through his writings with investors at large. He is focused on delivering clear, easy to understand and research-backed insights. Deepan began his career as a Research Associate at S&P Global, where he developed a strong foundation in financial research and data analysis.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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