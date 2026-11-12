India’s energy storage market is entering a new phase as the country expands its renewable energy capacity. Solar and wind generation are intermittent, creating a mismatch between when power is generated and when it is consumed. Energy Storage can address this challenge.

The country needs around 411 GWh of energy storage capacity by FY32, compared with just 5.3 GWh of operational battery storage as of October 2026. The government is addressing this gap through financial incentives, support for domestic manufacturing and new project allocations. Its latest move is a ₹14,500 crore funding scheme to support 92 GWh of new storage capacity.

Expanding renewable installations will keep demand for battery storage higher. This is opening opportunities across the energy value chain, from battery manufacturing and renewable energy generation to developing large-scale storage projects.

Advertisement

Three companies with some of the largest under-construction capacities are leading the race. One is building an integrated battery manufacturing ecosystem. Another is combining battery and pumped hydro storage with its expanding renewable energy portfolio.

Meanwhile, the third is deploying battery systems alongside large-scale solar and wind projects. Their strategies differ. But all three are looking to capture a share of India’s emerging energy storage market.

#1 Reliance Industries: Building a 100 GWh Battery Manufacturing Ecosystem

Reliance Industries is setting up its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) giga-factory at the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The company has finished civil construction work for the facility. Equipment installation is underway, and the plant is in an advanced stage of commissioning.

Scaling to 100 GWh: Inside the Jamnagar Giga-Factory

The facility is designed to open with an annual capacity of 40 gigawatt-hours (GWh). Over time, the company plans to scale total annual capacity to 100 GWh. Management said during the Q2 FY27 earnings call that the pack and container line is scheduled to go live in H1CY2027. This line covers up to 40 GWh of containerised storage.

Battery cell production lines will follow later in the year. Cell capacity is planned for roughly 35-40 GWh. The company plans to ramp up manufacturing between June and December 2027. Initially, the production lines will focus on Lithium Iron Phosphate chemistry . These batteries are intended for utility-scale storage projects and electric mobility applications.

The Kutch Mega-Project: Targeting 10% of India’s Power

To support large-scale deployment, Reliance is developing a renewable energy generation and transmission hub in Kutch, Gujarat. At full build-out, the project plans to deploy 150 megawatt-hours of battery containers and 55 megawatt-peak of solar modules each day. The facility is projected to supply around-the-clock green power.

Timeline to Profitability: New Energy Revenue by FY28

Management expects this to meet 10% of India’s electricity demand within a decade. Reliance is also building an integrated energy hub, combining BESS units with modular compressed biogas facilities and solar installations.

The company has already built a base for its integrated hub in Andhra Pradesh. Management expects the New Energy business to begin generating revenue from FY28.

Reliance Industries Share Price

#2 Adani Green: Targeting 50 GWh of Battery Storage by FY30

Battery Energy Storage Systems are a core pillar of Adani Green’s energy portfolio. During Q2 FY27, the company commissioned 3 GWh of battery storage at the Khavda renewable energy site in Gujarat. This addition raised Adani Green’s total operational BESS capacity to 6.6 GWh as of September 30.

Scaling to 50 GWh: Inside the Storage Pipeline

Management claims this 6.6 GWh fleet today represents over 50% of India’s total operational BESS capacity. The company is scaling its energy storage installations alongside solar and wind assets. Adani Green expects to exceed 10 GWh of installed battery capacity by the end of FY27. The company plans to build 40 to 50 GWh of battery storage by FY30.

Virtual Transmission: Solving Grid Curtailment

This storage pipeline is designed to operate alongside 45 GW of renewable capacity and 5 GW of pumped hydro storage. Adani Green uses battery storage as virtual transmission. The batteries absorb excess solar output during midday when grid lines cannot take additional load.

Management estimates that a 10 GWh battery system can absorb about 2 to 2.5 GW of peak solar power. This prevents plant backdowns and allows the power to be discharged during evening peak periods. Management expects curtailment impacts to decline as battery installations expand.

Out of the 6.6 GWh of operational capacity, 3.5 GWh is tied up under long-term Power Purchase Agreements. Contracting for the remaining 3.1 GWh is currently underway. The company enters into agreements (25-year term) with clients that hold a rating of AA+ or higher. Management aims for an asset-level Return on Assets of 13% to 14%.

Adani Green Q2FY27 Financials: 16% Surge in Net Profit

Power sales from recently commissioned battery capacity have begun contributing directly to quarterly EBITDA. In Q2FY27, EBITDA and revenue from power sales increased by 51% and 45% year-on-year, reaching ₹3,835 crore and ₹4,019 crore, respectively. Consolidated net profit surged 16% to ₹747 crore.

Adani Green Share Price

#3 JSW Energy: Building a 40 GWh Energy Storage Portfolio

JSW Energy plans to reach 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030. Under this plan, the company has already locked in 29.6 GWh of storage capacity. Of this secured capacity, 26.4 GWh consists of pumped hydro storage. A ‘locked in’ status means customers are already in place and will pay a fixed price for storage availability.

Securing 29.6 GWh: Inside the Storage Pipeline

The remaining 3.2 GWh consists of battery energy storage systems (BESS). This battery portfolio combines contracted projects with near-term pipeline assets. The company expects storage assets to supply dependable electricity as its renewable generation expands. The 3.2 GWh BESS portfolio includes several utility, commercial and pipeline allocations.

SECI (Kerala): A 0.5 GWh standalone battery project with viability gap funding. The contracted tariff is ₹4.41 lakh per MW per month.

A 0.5 GWh standalone battery project with viability gap funding. The contracted tariff is ₹4.41 lakh per MW per month. RVUNL (Rajasthan): A 0.5 GWh battery project, also supported by viability gap funding. The agreed tariff is ₹2.24 lakh per MW per month.

A 0.5 GWh battery project, also supported by viability gap funding. The agreed tariff is ₹2.24 lakh per MW per month. Group Captive: A 0.5 GWh allocation distributed across group businesses at various agreed tariffs.

A 0.5 GWh allocation distributed across group businesses at various agreed tariffs. KREDL: A 0.1 GWh battery setup contracted at ₹4.31 lakh per MW per month.

A 0.1 GWh battery setup contracted at ₹4.31 lakh per MW per month. FDRE: A 0.1 GWh battery project linked to firm dispatchable power at ₹4.98 lakh per MW per month.

A 0.1 GWh battery project linked to firm dispatchable power at ₹4.98 lakh per MW per month. SECI XV and Rajasthan Pipeline: A combined 1.5 GWh of pipeline storage capacity where energy storage agreements remain to be signed.

The company plans to commission 1.0 GWh of BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) capacity during the 2027 fiscal year (FY27). This initial 1.0 GWh capacity consists of standalone battery installations. These systems are primarily located in two states (Rajasthan and Kerala) and will operate entirely under dedicated ‘Energy Storage Agreements’ (ESAs).

Battling Grid Bottlenecks with BESS Integration

Power curtailment across the company’s operating assets reached about 4.8% in H1FY27. Most transmission constraints occur in the Northern grid, mainly in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Management plans to use battery storage directly to address these grid bottlenecks. Integrating battery systems with solar allows the storage of excess electricity generated during the day.

The stored electricity can then be fed into the grid during high-demand evening hours. This approach helps protect generation volumes from grid congestion. At the same time, the company is preparing to enter the evening market directly. It applied eight months earlier for evening grid connectivity on commissioned solar plants.

The plan specifically involves developing solar capacity to charge batteries. During the evening, when electricity demand peaks, power will be supplied via existing grid connections. Any capacity developed under this arrangement for evening power supply will be in addition to the existing 3.2 GWh pipeline.

Q2FY27 Financials: Net Profit Surges 50%

Total revenue grew 24% year-on-year to ₹6,658 crore. Higher long-term net generation and incremental revenue from newly commissioned and acquired assets supported growth. EBITDA rose 23% to ₹3,907 crore, with a 59% margin. Net profit surged 50% to ₹1,056 crore. Cash net profit grew 39% to ₹2,099 crore.

Renewable segment revenue expanded 32% year-on-year to ₹2,532 crore. EBITDA (excluding other income) increased 31% to ₹2,195 crore. On the balance sheet side, operational net debt to trailing twelve months EBITDA declined to 4.94x. As of Q2FY27, total net debt stood at ₹65,576 crore, while cash and cash equivalents amounted to ₹15,698 crore.

JSW Energy Share Price

The Valuation Mismatch: Discount vs Growth Premium

The three companies have different return profiles as they operate in different business segments. Reliance Industries trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.4x, below the 10-year median of 11.7x but above the industry multiple of 5.7x. Its Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is 5.7% and Return on Equity (ROE) is 10.3%, indicating relatively modest capital efficiency.

This reflects the capital-intensive nature of its diversified business and ongoing investments in its New Energy ecosystem. JSW Energy trades at 14.5x EV/EBITDA, above both the industry and historical 10-year median valuation. Its ROCE of 9.2% and ROE of 8.2% indicate an asset-heavy business.

Peer Comparison (X)

Company EV/EBITDA Multiple Return Ratios Company 10Y Median Industry ROCE (%) ROE (%) Reliance Industries 9.4 11.7 5.7 10.3 8.9 JSW Energy 14.5 11.5 9.2 8.2 7.6 Adani Green 25.3 30.3 9.2 7.4 11.4 Source: Screener.in (Data as of November 11 2026)

However, its expanding renewable energy portfolio and secured storage pipeline could support earnings growth once they become operational. The key factor will be how efficiently the company converts its large investment pipeline into cash flows and improves returns on capital.

Adani Green, meanwhile, trades at 25.3x EV/EBITDA, below the historical median but above the industry median. Overall, the key aspect to watch is commissioning timelines, project returns, debt levels and cash flow generation. You could keep these names on your watchlist to track execution.

Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. We used an alternative, widely used and accepted source only when the data was unavailable.

This article shares interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he shares honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities, or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The articles’ content and data interpretation are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources, and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.