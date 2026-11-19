India’s city gas distribution (CGD) opportunity is expanding beyond CNG stations into household, commercial and industrial gas consumption. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has authorised 309 geographical areas (GAs). By September this year, India had 1.78 crore domestic PNG connections and 9,266 CNG stations. In FY26, CGD gas sales reached 17,061 million standard cubic metres (MMSCM), including 10,721 MMSCM of CNG.

A government incentive announced this year also offers 200 standard cubic metres (SCM) of additional domestic gas allocation for each eligible incremental billed PNG connection. This brings two listed companies into focus: Indraprastha Gas and Mahanagar Gas.

#1 Indraprastha Gas: From Adding CNG Stations to Building Long-Term Earnings Capacity

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is a joint venture of GAIL , Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas in Delhi-NCR and other authorised geographical areas. Its business covers CNG for vehicles and PNG for domestic, commercial and industrial consumers. The company also operates the pipelines, compression facilities and retail stations required to supply these segments.

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Beyond Station Additions: Measuring the Productivity of IGL’s Network

As of the September quarter, IGL operated 1,031 CNG stations with a compression capacity of 130.46 lakh kg per day. Its network served approximately 25.39 lakh CNG vehicles and 36.20 lakh domestic PNG customers, alongside 8,412 commercial and 5,757 industrial PNG customers.

Readers should assess the productivity of the assets through three measures: CNG sales per operational station, Actual CNG sales against installed compression capacity and active and billed PNG connections against cumulative connections. The ownership structure of CNG stations also influences capital requirements. Under the Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) model, IGL funds and operates the station. Under the Dealer Owned Dealer Operated (DODO) model, the dealer funds and operates the outlet under the company’s commercial and technical arrangements.

New Geographies: Can IGL Build a Second Growth Engine Beyond Delhi-NCR?

During Q2 FY27, CNG sales in Delhi-NCR, excluding Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) volumes, increased 10.2% year-on-year. Sales in newer geographical areas grew 34%.

However, new geographical areas in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan require investment in pipeline connectivity, CNG stations and customer acquisition. Lower population and vehicle density can increase the infrastructure cost per customer compared with established urban markets.

Q2 FY27 Volumes: A Larger Customer Base Supports the Expansion Case

Operating Indicator Q2 FY26 Q2 FY27 Growth Average daily gas sales (MMSCMD) 9.31 10.06 8.0% CNG sales (million kg) 458 498 8.7% Total PNG sales (MMSCMD) 2.34 2.49 6.4%

Source: NSE Filing

The company also recorded peak daily CNG sales of 59 lakh kg during the quarter.

During H1 FY27, CNG vehicle additions and conversions averaged approximately 27,000 per month. On the household side, IGL added around one lakh domestic PNG customers and created more than 1.32 lakh new domestic connections during Q2. It also connected 537 additional industrial and commercial customers.

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Procurement Economics: Why Higher Gas Sales Produced Negative EBITDA

Metric Q2 FY26 Q2 FY27 % Change Revenue from operations ₹4,445.89 crore ₹5,613.62 crore 26.3% Profit before tax (PBT) ₹475.36 crore ₹9.59 crore -98.0% Profit after tax (PAT) ₹372.51 crore ₹24.38 crore -93.5%

Source: NSE Filing

Revenue increased 26.3% year-on-year, but PAT declined 93.5%. Management also reported negative EBITDA of ₹31 crore. IGL reported a tax credit of ₹14.79 crore during the quarter, which explains why PAT exceeded PBT. The procurement mix further explains the pressure:

Domestic gas accounted for 48–50% of procurement

Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) contributed around 52%

Spot RLNG accounted for 15% of procurement in Q2 FY27, against 3% in Q1 FY27

Spot purchases increased because of force majeure events impacting long-term LNG supplies and the non-existence of pooled gas. Management indicated that spot exposure could decline towards 11–12%, assuming comparable consumption and other conditions. The revised allocation mechanism for High-Pressure High-Temperature (HPHT) gas is another potential relief.

IGL also faces a pricing dilemma. Passing higher procurement costs to consumers can protect margins, but it can also weaken the price advantage of CNG over petrol and diesel. Absorbing the increase, on the other hand, can preserve customer demand at the expense of profitability.

The Capex Equation: Asset Growth, Cash Flow and Capital Efficiency

IGL’s capital expenditure in H1 FY27 stood at ₹712 crore. The company retained its full-year guidance of ₹1,700–1,800 crore. During Q2, it added seven CNG stations, expanded its steel pipeline by approximately 21 km and its medium-density polyethene (MDPE) pipeline network by 827 km.

The cash-flow position offers another perspective. During H1 FY27, IGL generated ₹798.21 crore in standalone operating cash flow and spent ₹669.39 crore on property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and CWIP. This left approximately ₹128.82 crore after these capital payments.

Management has retained its FY28 EBITDA guidance of approximately ₹6–7 per standard cubic metre (SCM) and aspires to double-digit volume growth. The guidance assumes an improvement in the procurement environment and should be treated as a forward-looking target.

Another demand risk comes from Delhi’s vehicle transition policies. Management estimated that regulatory decisions and transition to electric mobility could cumulatively slash 2 lakh kg per day of CNG demand by 2030. It expects growth in passenger vehicles and other categories to offset this reduction, but the replacement volumes will need to materialise.

IGL also has an ongoing dispute with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over licence fees.

IGL’s Share Performance and Valuation: A Lower Price Does Not Automatically Mean a Cheaper Stock

Source: Screener.in

On November 17, 2026, IGL shares closed at ₹148.19 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock declined 4.5% over six months and 30% over the 52-week period. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stood at 20.8, return on capital employed (ROCE) at 17.5%, return on equity (ROE) at 13.6% and dividend yield at 3.21%.

The valuation needs to be considered against the earnings disruption. The reported quarterly profitability is unusually weak, making it important to distinguish between current earnings and a possible normalisation of gas procurement costs.

#2 Mahanagar Gas: Turning Mature Gas Network Into a Wider Growth Engine

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is a city gas distribution company supplying CNG to vehicles and PNG to domestic, commercial and industrial consumers. Its established operations cover Mumbai and surrounding areas, while the acquisition of Unison Enviro has extended its presence into additional geographical areas in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Unlike IGL, MGL’s expansion strategy combines higher utilisation of its established network with the development of acquired markets.

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Mumbai’s Established Network: Extracting More From Existing Infrastructure

As of the September quarter, MGL operated 528 CNG stations. The numbers are supported by 762 km of steel pipelines and 7,780 km of polyethene (PE) pipelines. Its customer base included approximately 13.41 lakh CNG vehicles, 32.73 lakh domestic PNG connections and 6,409 industrial and commercial customers.

During Q2 FY27, total gas sales increased to 4.892 MMSCMD, representing 6.49% year-on-year growth. CNG and domestic PNG volumes increased by 9.14% and 9.84%, respectively.

Unison Enviro: The Acquisition That Adds Scale but Still Needs to Deliver

MGL acquired 100% of Unison Enviro Private Limited (UEPL) in February 2024 for a purchase consideration of ₹562.09 crore. The subsidiary was subsequently amalgamated with MGL.

The acquisition added three geographical areas: Ratnagiri, Latur and Osmanabad and Chitradurga and Davanagere. The geographical-area-wise operating disclosures show a substantial difference between the acquired markets and MGL’s original network.

The Acquisition Footprint: A Larger Network, but a Smaller Customer Base

Operating metric Original Geographical Areas (1–3) Former UEPL Geographical Areas (4–6) Domestic PNG connections 32.00 lakh 0.73 lakh CNG vehicles 12.58 lakh 0.82 lakh CNG stations 414 114 Steel pipeline 696 km 66 km PE pipeline 7,253 km 527 km

Source: NSE Filing

The acquired areas have a sizeable station base relative to their existing CNG vehicle population. This creates room for customer acquisition, but also raises questions about current infrastructure utilisation.

CNG Fleet Expansion: Incentives Must Translate Into Additional Gas Sales

MGL added nine CNG stations during Q2 FY27. The company recorded an addition of 29,524 CNG vehicles across its geographical areas.

CNG sales increased from 3.255 MMSCMD in Q2 FY26 to 3.552 MMSCMD in Q2 FY27. However, sequential growth was more moderate, with sales increasing from 3.496 MMSCMD in Q1 FY27.

An important part of the strategy is the incentive programme of MGL for large commercial vehicles, particularly those above 10 tonnes. Management disclosed that more than 800 vehicles had registered commitments, of which approximately 110 had been delivered. Incentive expenditure during the quarter was around ₹3.5–4 crore. The programme is relevant because heavy commercial vehicles can create additional CNG consumption beyond the established passenger-car and three-wheeler market.

The economics depend on vehicle delivery and actual fuel consumption. MGL makes the incentive payment when the vehicle is delivered and starts consuming gas at its stations. Readers should therefore track the number of vehicles delivered, average consumption per vehicle and the additional gas sales generated against incentive expenditure.

Domestic PNG: Household Activation Matters More Than Connection Targets

MGL’s domestic PNG sales reached 0.639 MMSCMD in Q2 FY27, compared with 0.582 MMSCMD a year earlier. The company achieved 70,501 domestic PNG conversions during the quarter, taking cumulative conversions to 2.24 million as of the September quarter this year.

Its PNG Drive 3.0 focuses on new household connections, activation of dormant connections and improved utilisation of existing pipelines.

The geographical distribution is important. GA 1 and GA 2 together account for approximately 30.71 lakh of MGL’s 32.73 lakh domestic PNG connections. The acquired markets therefore remain at an early stage of household penetration.

The government incentive scheme could support further expansion, but the commercial benefit will depend on the number of qualifying billed connections and the additional domestic gas allocation received.

Q2 FY27 Financials: Higher Revenue Has Not Protected Operating Margins

Metric Q2 FY26 Q2 FY27 YoY Change Net revenue ₹2,049.33 crore ₹2,537.08 crore 23.80% Gross profit ₹624.59 crore ₹626.79 crore 0.35% EBITDA ₹337.95 crore ₹304.76 crore (9.82%) EBITDA margin 16.49% 12.01% (4.48 percentage points) PAT ₹193.36 crore ₹137.04 crore (29.13%)

Source: NSE Filing

The unit economics explain the margin pressure.

Revenue Realisation vs Unit Economics: Where the Margin Pressure Emerged

Metric Q2 FY26 Q2 FY27 YoY Change (%) Gas sales revenue per SCM ₹48.22 ₹56.11 16.4% Gas cost per SCM ₹33.65 ₹42.34 25.8% Gross profit per SCM ₹14.57 ₹13.77 (5.5%) EBITDA per SCM ₹8.00 ₹6.77 (15.4%)

Source: NSE Filing

Gas sales realisation increased, but procurement costs rose more sharply. The result was a lower gross contribution per unit and weaker operating earnings.

The sourcing position was relatively less exposed to pure spot LNG than IGL’s. Management stated that pure spot RLNG represented approximately 2.5% of MGL’s total company volumes during Q2 FY27. Including HPHT gas purchased through the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), the exposure was approximately 11%.

Management also indicated that the phased HPHT allocation mechanism could improve the availability of gas. The expected benefit depends on actual allocations and the availability of imported gas under contracted arrangements.

Capital Expenditure and Cash Flows: Expansion Is Affordable, but Free Cash Flow Will Remain Tight

Standalone property, plant and equipment stood at ₹4,953 crore as of the September quarter this year. Capital work-in-progress increased to ₹1,438 crore from ₹1,259 crore at March 2026.

Management retained FY27 capital expenditure guidance of ₹1,500–1,800 crore, compared with approximately ₹643 crore spent during H1 FY27.

The first-half expenditure was affected partly by monsoon-related restrictions on pipeline-laying permissions. Management expects execution to accelerate as these restrictions ease, although labour and material availability could affect the pace of implementation.

MGL generated ₹695.48 crore of standalone operating cash flow during H1 FY27 and spent ₹642.83 crore on property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and intangible assets. This left approximately ₹52.65 crore before dividends, lease payments and other financing requirements.

The company also indicated that operating cash flow less capital expenditure could remain negative by approximately ₹200–300 crore during FY27 and FY28.

Management does not currently expect additional debt to be necessary. It cited approximately ₹1,000 crore of surplus funds, expected operating cash inflows of ₹1,000–1,200 crore and customer deposits as sources of funding.

MGL’s Share Performance And Valuation: A Lower Multiple With An Execution Test

Source: Screener.in

On November 17, 2026, MGL shares closed at ₹1,104.10. The stock gained 5.3% over six months, while it declined 9.6% over the 52-week period.

Its P/E ratio stood at 16.3, ROCE at 17.1%, ROE at 12.9% and dividend yield at 2.7%.

Compared with IGL, MGL trades at a lower reported P/E multiple. However, this should not be viewed in isolation. Its acquisition-related expansion, elevated capital expenditure and current margin pressure need to be considered alongside its valuation.

IGL vs MGL: Two Expansion Strategies, One Test of Capital Discipline

Investment parameter Indraprastha Gas (IGL) Mahanagar Gas (MGL) Core market Established Delhi-NCR network, expanding into UP, Haryana and Rajasthan. Established Mumbai network, expanding into newer geographical areas. Network scale 1,031 CNG stations. 528 CNG stations, supported by an established pipeline network. Growth driver Growth in newer geographical areas, alongside CNG and PNG demand in Delhi-NCR. Deeper penetration of existing markets, commercial vehicle conversion and expansion through acquired GAs. Expansion strategy Building network reach across newer cities and regions. Combining its Mumbai franchise with the acquired Unison Enviro geographical areas. PNG opportunity 36.20 lakh domestic PNG customers. 32.73 lakh domestic PNG connections, with scope to activate newer markets. Procurement exposure Spot RLNG accounted for 15% of procurement in Q2 FY27, against 3% in Q1. Pure spot RLNG exposure was approximately 2.5% of total company volumes in Q2 FY27. Key risk Gas procurement costs, Delhi’s vehicle transition policies and the economics of expansion into newer markets. Procurement costs, utilisation of acquired assets and relatively tight free cash flow during expansion.

The Road Ahead: Energy Shifts and Risks Beyond CNG Growth

The long-term investment case for India’s CGD sector will also depend on how effectively operators navigate changes beyond their control. Competition from electric mobility, particularly in two-wheelers, three-wheelers and public transport, could gradually alter CNG demand patterns. Changes in domestic gas allocation priorities could also affect the availability of competitively priced supplies, while greater dependence on imported LNG would expose operators to global price volatility, currency movements and geopolitical disruptions.

Another industry-wide concern is the pace at which authorised geographical areas translate into commercially viable networks. Delays in obtaining road-cutting permissions, pipeline approvals and land access can push back project commissioning and increase execution costs.

Readers should also watch whether industrial and commercial consumers continue to prefer natural gas over alternative fuels when relative energy costs change. Ultimately, the durability of CGD earnings will depend on demand quality, supply reliability, regulatory stability and the ability to compete with emerging energy alternatives.

It may be a good idea to add these stocks to your watchlist and keep track to see how they perform in time to come.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Rishabh Sinha is a seasoned financial content creator with over 10 years of experience in BFSI domain. His portfolio spans over 20 of India’s most trusted financial brands. Rishabh brings depth, structure, and a reader-first approach to every piece he crafts.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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