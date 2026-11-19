India has banned exports of lithium-ion battery black mass – material rich in critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese. The move could reshape the domestic battery recycling industry by keeping valuable raw materials within the country and encouraging their processing into reusable minerals.

On 10 November 2026, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) changed the export policy for lithium-ion battery black mass from ‘Free’ to ‘Prohibited’, with immediate effect. The restriction aims to improve raw material availability for domestic recyclers, increase capacity utilisation and reduce India’s dependence on imported critical minerals.

The decision also complements the government’s Rs 1,500 crore critical mineral recycling incentive scheme, designed to support domestic recovery of minerals from battery waste, electronic waste and other secondary sources.

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However, the impact may differ across recyclers. Companies equipped to extract individual minerals from black mass could benefit from improved domestic availability. Those primarily producing black mass may face challenges in finding domestic buyers or developing downstream refining capabilities.

To identify listed companies with direct exposure, we focused on businesses with operational lithium-ion battery recycling facilities, either independently or through subsidiaries. Companies engaged only in conventional lead-acid battery recycling, electronic waste collection or lithium-ion projects still at the planning stage were excluded.

The selection was based on actual processing operations rather than market capitalisation or valuation filters. This brings three listed companies into focus, each with differences in installed processing capacity, current activities and progress towards downstream mineral recovery.

Here’s how these three recycling stocks are positioned to navigate the export restriction, and where the opportunities and challenges lie.

#1 Eco Recycling: 6,000-Tonne Battery Recycling Capacity in Focus After Black Mass Export Ban

Eco Recycling (Ecoreco) operates a dedicated lithium-ion battery recycling facility at Vasai, Maharashtra, with an installed processing capacity of 6,000 tonnes per annum (TPA).

This existing infrastructure supports its inclusion among companies potentially benefiting from India’s ban on lithium-ion battery black mass exports. The restriction could improve domestic feedstock availability and support higher utilisation of recycling facilities.

In its 13 November 2026 exchange disclosure, Ecoreco said the ban could create opportunities for recovering lithium, cobalt, nickel and other critical minerals domestically. However, the company has not quantified the expected improvement in capacity utilisation.

Rs 1,500 Crore Recycling Scheme: Eco Recycling Eligible, but Incentive Allocation Undisclosed

Eco Recycling is among the entities declared eligible by the Ministry of Mines under the government’s Rs 1,500 crore critical mineral recycling incentive scheme.

The scheme supports investment in recycling infrastructure and mineral recovery from used batteries, electronic waste and industrial scrap.

Alongside the export restriction, the incentive framework could encourage investment in downstream processing and technology partnerships. This would allow recyclers to move beyond basic processing towards recovering higher-value materials.

However, Eco Recycling has not disclosed a specific incentive allocation, committed expansion investment or timeline for additional mineral refining capacity.

Black Mass Retention Could Improve Utilisation, but Mineral Recovery Remains the Test

Eco Recycling expects the retention of black mass within India to improve access to battery-derived resources. Higher feedstock availability could support processing volumes and improve the economics of its existing infrastructure.

The company has also identified opportunities in higher-value material recovery. However, it has not disclosed the proportion of battery recycling revenue or the extent of its downstream mineral extraction capabilities.

According to Q2FY27 results, consolidated revenue from operations increased 13.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16.4 crore from Rs 14.4 crore. Net profit rose 33.8% YoY to Rs 7.5 crore from Rs 5.6 crore.

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The results preceded the November export restriction and therefore do not reflect its potential impact.

While the policy could improve access to domestic raw materials, actual gains will depend on collection efficiency, processing costs and the company’s ability to recover valuable minerals commercially.

Eco Recycling Q2FY27 Financial Performance

Metric Q2FY27 Revenue from operations Rs 16.4 crore Revenue growth 13.9% YoY Consolidated net profit Rs 7.5 crore Profit growth 33.8% YoY

Source: Eco Recycling Q2FY27 Consolidated Financial Results

In the past year, the share price of Eco Recycling is down 13.1%.

Eco Recycling 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#2 Gravita India: 6,000-Tonne Facility Ready, but Refining Lags Behind

Gravita India entered lithium-ion battery recycling in January 2026 with a 6,000-tonne-per-annum (TPA) facility at Mundra, Gujarat.

According to its January 2026 announcement, the plant was commissioned with an investment of approximately Rs 14 crore, funded through internal accruals.

The facility processes used lithium-ion batteries into black mass and other recyclable materials. This operational capacity supports Gravita’s inclusion among companies directly affected by India’s black mass export ban.

However, the restriction creates a different challenge for Gravita. While it could increase domestic availability of black mass, the company must develop downstream refining capabilities or secure domestic buyers for its output.

Black Mass Refinery Under R&D as Export Ban Restricts Overseas Sales

During its July 2026 earnings call, management acknowledged that producing black mass alone offers limited value addition.

The company was conducting research and development to establish its own black mass processing unit. The proposed refinery would enable recovery of valuable materials from used lithium-ion batteries.

Management expected domestic black mass availability to improve over time. However, it did not specify an investment amount or commissioning timeline for the refinery.

EV Battery Scrap May Take Four to Five Years to Generate Meaningful Volumes

According to its October 2026 investor presentation, management expects meaningful volumes of used electric vehicle batteries to become available over the next four to five years, although some supply could emerge earlier.

Gravita has not factored lithium-ion battery recycling revenue into its Vision 2030 targets. Any contribution from this business would therefore be additional to existing projections.

Rs 1,680 Crore Expansion Plan Through FY29, Lithium Allocation Not Disclosed

According to Q1 transcript, Gravita has outlined capital expenditure of Rs 1,680 crore through FY29. Of this, Rs 815 crore is allocated to existing businesses, while the remaining amount will support newer recycling activities, including lithium-ion batteries and copper.

The company has also approved a US subsidiary with initial capital of $50,000 to develop scrap procurement networks across the US and neighbouring markets. This is intended to diversify raw material sourcing.

In Q2FY27, consolidated revenue increased 37.8% YoY to Rs 1,427.3 crore. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 6.3% YoY to Rs 102 crore.

Copper contributed approximately Rs 420 crore to quarterly revenue. Lithium-ion recycling revenue was not separately disclosed.

While Gravita has established battery recycling capacity, the export ban’s financial impact will depend on domestic demand for black mass, feedstock availability and the successful development of its refining operations.

Gravita India Q2FY27 Financial Performance

Metric Q2FY27 Revenue from operations Rs 1,427.3 crore Revenue growth 37.8% YoY Net profit attributable to shareholders Rs 102 crore Profit growth 6.3% YoY

Source: Gravita India Q2FY27 Investor Presentation

In the past year, the share price of Gravita India is down 14.7%.

Gravita India 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#3 NILE: Commercializing its 500-Tonne Hydrometallurgical Refinery

NILE operates in lead recycling and has expanded into lithium-ion battery recycling through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nile Li-Cycle.

The subsidiary operates a lithium-ion battery recycling facility at Maheshwaram, Telangana. Its mechanical processing operations convert used batteries into black mass, which contains recoverable minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel.

This operational exposure supports NILE’s inclusion among companies affected by India’s black mass export ban. However, unlike recyclers expecting better domestic feedstock availability, NILE had already encountered restrictions on overseas sales.

Black Mass Exports Were Already Blocked Before November Ban

According to its FY26 annual report, NILE had already stopped exporting black mass after its classification as hazardous waste required separate export permissions. The government was withholding these approvals to retain critical minerals domestically.

The subsidiary also faced growing competition for used batteries. Limited availability of end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and domestic manufacturing scrap had made sourcing more difficult.

To address the shortage, Nile Li-Cycle applied for an import licence to source battery scrap from overseas markets.

500-Tonne Refinery Gets Operating Consent, R4 Approval Still Awaited

Nile Li-Cycle has received environmental Consent to Operate for its 500-tonne-per-annum hydrometallurgical plant. According to the annual report, the facility was undergoing trials, with commercial operations expected to begin subsequently.

The company also applied to upgrade its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) certification from R2, covering mechanical processing, to R4, covering end-to-end recycling.

Once operational and appropriately certified, the refinery could process internally generated black mass and material sourced from other recyclers. The facility was also undergoing audits by major electric vehicle and battery manufacturers.

In FY26, Nile Li-Cycle reported turnover of Rs 10.85 crore and a net loss of approximately Rs 6.06 lakh.

Q2 Revenue Falls 19%, Net Profit Declines 77% YoY

At the consolidated level, NILE’s Q2FY27 revenue from operations declined 19.1% YoY to Rs 221.7 crore from Rs 274 crore.

Net profit fell 76.9% YoY to Rs 2.7 crore from Rs 11.6 crore. The results preceded the November export ban and largely reflect the company’s broader operations.

The restriction reinforces the importance of NILE’s downstream refining plans. However, commercial production, regulatory approvals and reliable feedstock supplies remain important conditions for future growth.

NILE Q2FY27 Financial Performance

Metric Q2FY27 Revenue from operations Rs 221.7 crore Revenue growth -19.1% YoY Consolidated net profit Rs 2.7 crore Profit growth -76.9% YoY

Source: NILE Q2FY27 Consolidated Financial Results

In the past year, the share price of NILE is down 28.6%.

NILE 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

Conclusion

India’s ban on lithium-ion battery black mass exports could accelerate the development of domestic critical mineral recycling. However, its impact will depend on where companies operate within the recycling value chain.

Ecoreco could benefit from improved feedstock availability and higher capacity utilisation. Gravita India has established black mass processing capacity but is still developing downstream refining capabilities. NILE, meanwhile, has already faced export restrictions and is working towards commercialising its hydrometallurgical plant.

The key distinction is between producing black mass and recovering valuable minerals from it. While the policy encourages domestic processing, it does not guarantee higher revenues or profitability.

For investors, feedstock availability, refinery commissioning timelines, regulatory approvals and domestic demand for recovered minerals will be important indicators to track. The companies that successfully move towards higher-value mineral recovery may be better positioned to benefit over the long term.

You can track how these are progressing by adding stocks to your watchlist.

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Ekta Sonecha Desai has a passion for writing and a deep interest in the equity markets. Combined with an analytical approach, she likes to deep dive into the world of companies, studying their performance, and uncovering insights that bring value to her readers.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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