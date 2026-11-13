India’s demand for advanced chemistry cells is projected to rise from around 25 GWh in 2026 to 140-150 GWh by 2030. Electric mobility is expected to account for 60%-70% of this demand, while stationary storage will add another growth driver as renewable energy integration increases .

To tap this demand, two of India’s legacy battery manufacturers are expanding beyond their traditional lead-acid businesses into lithium-ion battery manufacturing. Both companies are developing cells based on Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) and Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistries .

This capacity will cater to electric mobility and stationary energy storage applications. Their investments span cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). They aim to build capabilities across the domestic battery value chain. However, the next challenge is to move from capacity creation to commercial production.

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#1 Amara Raja Energy & Mobility: Building a 16 GWh Lithium-Ion Battery Ecosystem

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility entered the new energy sector in 2022. The company is building a dedicated new energy and advanced battery business to complement its traditional lead-acid business. It plans to invest ₹9,500 crore to build a Giga Corridor in Telangana.

Inside Amara Raja’s ₹9,500-Crore Telangana Giga Factory

The initiative is operated by a wholly owned subsidiary, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT). Amara Raja has invested ₹2,100 crore in ARACT to date. The company is establishing primary cell fabrication plants at its Divitipally site in Telangana.

Giga 1 NMC Plant: The first manufacturing unit is a 2 GWh cell plant based on nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) chemistry. The company previously engineered an indigenous 21700 NMC 811 cylindrical cell design. Commercial operations at Giga 1 are scheduled to begin during Q2 FY28.

The first manufacturing unit is a 2 GWh cell plant based on nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) chemistry. The company previously engineered an indigenous 21700 NMC 811 cylindrical cell design. Commercial operations at Giga 1 are scheduled to begin during Q2 FY28. Prismatic LFP Gigafactory: The company also approved setting up a 5 GWh cell plant using lithium iron phosphate chemistry. This plant will initially supply cells for stationary energy storage systems and later expand into electric mobility uses.

10 GWh BESS Facility: 2027 Launch Timeline and China Cost Hurdles

Amara Raja plans to scale its total lithium cell manufacturing footprint to 16 GWh by FY2030. The LFP cells will initially serve stationary energy storage and later expand into mobility uses. Amara Raja is also setting up a dedicated 10 GWh Battery Energy Storage System facility.

This unit will produce containerised storage solutions for grid-scale projects and commercial and industrial clients. Amara Raja plans to begin trial production from December 2026, with commercial operations expected to begin in January or February 2027. Management estimates plant utilisation at 50% to 60% in FY28.

The project is expected to reach full utilisation of the initial 5 GWh phase by FY29. BESS Systems are expected to price between US$ 90 and US$ 100 per kilowatt-hour. Management estimates that imported cells from China make up about 70% of a container’s cost. As a result, domestic assemblers face a 10% to 15% cost disadvantage at the container level until domestic cell production scales up.

₹2,320-Crore Capex Push to Double Battery Pack Assembly to 9 GWh

This is expected to be addressed over time through domestic manufacturing policies and local integration. Similar to pack assembly, operating margin is estimated at 6% to 7%. In addition to cell manufacturing, the company produces complete battery packs and charging infrastructure. The Board approved increasing the pack assembly capacity at Divitipally from 4 GWh to 9 GWh.

The total capex for the LFP cell factory and this PACK expansion over the next 30 months is ₹2,320 crore. It currently supplies lithium battery packs for telecom towers, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers. At its Tirupati facility, the company manufactures 7.4 kW Type-1 AC chargers and 180 kW DC fast chargers.

ALSO READ 5X demand by 2030: 2 chemical stocks targeting what goes inside the EV battery

New Energy Revenue Hits ₹232 Crore on Telecom and EV Pack Demand

In Q2FY27, the new energy business generated ₹232 crore in revenue, up over 30% year-on-year. The segment currently accounts for about 6% of consolidated quarterly revenues. Telecom battery packs led growth, with lithium volumes up 15% year-on-year, offsetting temporary softness in EV pack demand.

Amara Raja Share Price

#2 Exide Industries: 6 GWh Gigafactory Enters Commercial Production

Exide Industries conducts its advanced energy operations through Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), a subsidiary focused on advanced chemistry battery manufacturing. By Q2FY27, Exide had made a cumulative equity investment of ₹5,352 crore in EESL. Most of the initial capex for Phase 1 is now complete.

₹5,352-Crore Push: Inside Exide’s 6 GWh Bengaluru Gigafactory Launch

EESL formally commissioned its 6 GWh lithium-ion cell gigafactory in Bengaluru on September 23, 2026. The company assembles battery packs and modules separately at its dedicated facility in Prantij, Gujarat. The Bengaluru site already has the infrastructure to support 12 GWh of total capacity, including power substations, chillers and boilers.

Because the infrastructure is in place, Phase 2 will have a much shorter development lead time. Management plans to evaluate Phase 2 expansion once the current facility approaches 80% capacity utilisation. The company manufactures both Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) and Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistries.

Main products include 5 Ah NMC cylindrical cells and 102 Ah LFP prismatic cells. Both cell types have received regulatory certifications. The Bengaluru facility includes two dedicated NMC lines, each 1.5 GWh. A separate fourth production line is designed to manufacture prismatic cells exceeding 300 Ah for BESS.

BESS and Telecom Focus: Accelerating the 102 Ah LFP Cell Rollout

Management plans the commercial rollout of BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) sales, based on the policy guidelines and incentives under the government’s ‘Production Linked Incentive’ scheme. Commercial production of the batteries commenced in September 2026. Management estimates initial revenue will begin in October 2026.

Initially, the company will focus on dispatching LFP cells, which require shorter testing cycles. These cells currently power Exide’s in-house e-rickshaw battery packs and are undergoing field validation with telecom tower operators.

EV OEM Timelines, China Landed Costs, and Localisation Strategy

The NMC cells have also met initial performance benchmarks with leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers. They are currently undergoing detailed lifecycle and vehicle-level testing. Exide plans to start delivering to select smaller buyers shortly. Revenue from major automotive OEMs is projected to begin around February 2027 or early Q4FY27.

Management estimates that the landed cost will be 5-10% higher compared to cells imported from China. However, domestic buyers can offset this difference with shorter shipping times, less inventory to hold and a faster working capital cycle. The company plans to localise raw material sourcing over the next 2-3 years.

Q2FY27 Financial Breakout: EBITDA Spikes 53% Alongside Margin Gains

On the financial front, operating revenue grew 20.3% year-on-year to ₹5,026 crore. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose 53.6% to ₹606 crore, while the margin expanded 270 bps to 12.1%. Consequently, net profit grew 75.1% to ₹386 crore.

Exide Share Price

The Valuation Mismatch: Discount vs Growth Premium

Exide Industries trades at a P/E of 30.8x, above its 10-year median of 24.9x and close to the industry median. However, its Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 8.5% and Return on Equity (ROE) of 6% indicate that returns on capital are still relatively modest. This partly reflects the ongoing investment in its new energy business.

Amara Raja, on the other hand, trades at 18.1x earnings, below its 10-year median of 21.0x and industry median of 29.2x. It also reports relatively better capital efficiency, with a ROCE of 13.4% and ROE of 10%. This suggests that the company currently generates better returns on its capital base while trading at a lower earnings multiple than Exide.

Peer Comparison (X)

Company Price-to-Earnings Multiple Return Ratios Company 10Y Median ROCE (%) ROE (%) Exide Industries 30.8 24.9 8.5 6.0 Amara Raja 18.1 21.0 13.4 10.0 Industry 29.2 16.4 14.4 Source: Screener. in (Data as of November 12 2026)

India’s growing demand for electric vehicles and battery storage offers a long-term opportunity for domestic battery manufacturers.

Both companies have committed significant capital to lithium-ion cell manufacturing. But the benefits will depend on how quickly they can scale production, secure customer orders and compete with cheaper Chinese imports.

Exide has already commissioned its 6 GWh facility, while Amara Raja is still progressing with its manufacturing projects. The key metrics to track are capacity utilisation, manufacturing costs and returns on capital. Their ability to turn these investments into profitable businesses will determine the success of their new energy plans.

You could keep these names on your watchlist to track execution.

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About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he shares honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies and macroeconomic trends.

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