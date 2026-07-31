India’s specialty chemicals sector is entering an important phase of growth. Demand is rising across industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, food processing, personal care and home care. These chemicals are designed for specific uses and often form a small but critical part of the final product. Their performance-driven nature also gives manufacturers greater pricing power than producers of bulk chemicals.

The opportunity is expanding further as global companies diversify their supply chains beyond China. India offers a large manufacturing base, technical expertise and competitive production costs. Domestic companies are responding by adding capacity and developing higher-value products. New opportunities are also emerging in green solvents, biodegradable surfactants and bio-based polymers. According to IBEF, India’s green chemicals market is expected to grow at more than 10% annually and cross $15 billion by 2027.

Strong growth prospects, however, do not make every specialty chemical stock attractive at any price. Valuations must also be considered. This article therefore looks at India’s cheapest specialty chemical stocks based on the enterprise value-to-EBITDA, or EV/EBITDA, ratio. The metric includes debt and cash while valuing a business. It then compares that value with operating earnings. This makes it useful for comparing capital-intensive chemical companies with different debt levels.

We started with a broader list of listed chemical companies. Companies with a market capitalisation of less than Rs 5,000 crore were removed. This helped us focus on relatively established businesses with a meaningful operating scale. From the remaining specialty chemical companies, we selected the three stocks with the lowest EV/EBITDA ratios.

#1 Galaxy Surfactants: Red Sea Shipping Delays vs Specialty Growth Triggers

Galaxy Surfactants was incorporated in 1986. It’s a leading manufacturer of performance surfactants and specialty care products. These products are used in consumer-centric home and personal care products like hair care, oral care, skin care, cosmetics, soap, shampoo, lotion, detergent, cleaning products, etc.

Galaxy Surfactants Financial Performance

Metric Value EV/EBITDA 13.8x Five-year median EV/EBITDA 17.6x FY26 revenue growth 24.3% FY26 net profit growth -12.3% RoCE 13.5% RoE 10.9% Source: Screener.in and Q4 FY26 earnings-call transcript

Why Margin Pressures Persist Despite 24% Top-Line Growth

For FY26, consolidated revenue rose 24.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,248 crore. However, net profit fell 12.3% to Rs 267 crore. The difference points to pressure on profitability despite the strong growth in sales. The company is yet to declare its Q1 FY27 results.

The weakness was largely linked to external disruptions. The West Asia conflict affected shipping routes, feedstock availability and freight costs. Galaxy’s Egypt facility was hit particularly hard. Raw materials were delayed at transshipment points, while outbound dispatches were also disrupted. This left the plant largely idle during March. Operations improved from mid-April, and the company began clearing pending orders.

These problems affected regional volumes. The Africa, Middle East and Turkey business reported a 15% year-on-year decline in Q4 volumes. Rest-of-world volumes fell 7%. Shipments to Europe and Latin America were delayed as freight rates rose. Customers also turned cautious amid volatile raw-material prices. These factors help explain why the stock is trading below its earlier valuation levels.

Domestic Demand & TRI-K Growth Offset Red Sea Logistics Disruptions

India offered some support. Domestic volumes grew 8% during the quarter. Specialty volumes increased by more than 27%. Demand from direct-to-consumer brands helped the specialty ingredients business. The Americas also improved after some US tariff measures were reversed. Galaxy has restarted its US specialty product pipeline. Its premium specialty business, TRI-K, also delivered a better performance.

Capacity additions could support the next phase of growth. Galaxy has invested around Rs 480 crore over the past three years. Most of this was growth capital directed towards specialty ingredients. A large part of the capacity was commissioned over the past 18 months. Its contribution should become more visible from FY27. However, management does not expect any major new growth capital expenditure this year. Spending will largely cover ongoing projects, selective brownfield additions and routine maintenance.

Valuation Audit: Does a 13.8x EV/EBITDA Factor In Capex Execution Risk?

At an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.8 times, Galaxy trades below its five-year median of 17.6 times. It is also cheaper than the peer median of 16.7 times. The discount reflects weaker profits, international supply-chain risks and uneven utilisation of recent capacity. Returns are also moderate, with RoCE at 13.5% and RoE at 10.9%.

The lower valuation offers room for a recovery if specialty volumes rise and the new capacity scales up. Yet the case depends on a sustained improvement in margins and overseas operations. Until then, the stock’s discount appears to reflect both an opportunity and genuine execution risks.

Below is the 5-year EV/EBITDA chart of Galaxy Surfactant.

Galaxy Surfactant 5-Year EV/EBITDA Chart

Source: Screener.in

#2 Atul: Strong Q1 Earnings vs Chinese Import Pressures

Atul is a diversified chemical manufacturer with a presence across life sciences, crop protection, pharmaceuticals, polymers, aromatics and dyes. This broad portfolio reduces dependence on a single product. It also exposes the company to cycles across several end-user industries.

Atul Financial Performance

Metric Value EV/EBITDA 14.0x Five-year median EV/EBITDA 24.1x Q1 FY27 revenue growth 25.0% Q1 FY27 net profit growth 92.4% RoCE 14.9% RoE 11.5% Source: Screener.in and Q4 FY26 earnings-call transcript

Q1 FY27 Operational Surge: Performance Chemicals Fuel 92% Profit Growth

The company began FY27 on a strong note. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 25% YoY to Rs 1,848 crore. Net profit nearly doubled. It increased 92.4% to Rs 254 crore. The growth was led by the performance and other chemicals segment. Its revenue rose 33.8% to Rs 1,427 crore. Life science chemicals revenue grew at a slower 4.5% to Rs 469 crore.

Capacity Utilization & Phosgene Realignment Drive Expansion Realizations

Atul spent Rs 172 crore on capital expenditure in FY26. Its focus has now shifted towards improving the utilisation of recently created capacity. The company plans to expand capacity for selected products in aromatics and bulk chemicals. It also intends to debottleneck capacities in two crop-protection products. Several new products are scheduled for commercialisation across chemicals, pharmaceuticals and crop protection.

Some of the expansion is already delivering results. Atul Products, a wholly owned subsidiary, reported a 43% increase in sales to Rs 504 crore in FY26. The company attributed the growth to higher capacity utilisation and improved operating norms. Amal also debottlenecked one product and improved its product mix. Anaven, Atul’s joint operation with Nouryon, is working on local sourcing and downstream products.

The overseas opportunity remains important. Revenue from markets outside India grew 7% in FY26. Atul plans to widen the presence of its crop-protection business in two markets. It is also looking to benefit from a potential reduction in phosgene chemical capacity in North America and Europe. In pharmaceuticals, the company maintained regulatory approvals for its API plant. Atul Bioscience also filed 11 drug master files during FY26.

Atul’s 14x EV/EBITDA Discount: Valuation Anomaly or Structural Drag?

Despite the improved performance, Atul trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14 times. This is well below its five-year median of 24.1 times. It is also lower than the specialty chemical peer median of 16.7 times. RoCE stands at 14.9%, while RoE is 11.5%.

The discount may reflect the company’s diversified but complex portfolio. Some recently commissioned capacities are yet to reach their full sales potential. The chemical sector also continues to face Chinese competition, weak export pricing and uneven demand across product categories. Growth in Life Science Chemicals remained modest in Q1, even as the broader business improved.

Atul’s Q1 numbers show that the operating recovery has strengthened. However, a lasting re-rating will depend on better capacity utilisation and steady growth across both major segments. Until then, the lower valuation reflects an improving business that still has to prove the durability of its recovery.

Below is the 5-year EV/EBITDA chart of Atul.

Atul 5-Year EV/EBITDA Chart

Source: Screener.in

#3 Vinati Organics: High RoCE Meets Short-Term ATBS Headwinds

Vinati Organics manufactures specialty chemicals used in oil and gas, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, personal care and polymers. The company holds a strong global position in acrylamido tertiary butyl sulfonic acid (ATBS). It is also expanding its presence in antioxidants and other value-added chemicals.

Vinati Organics Financial Performance

Metric Value EV/EBITDA 18.2x Five-year median EV/EBITDA 32.4x Q1 FY27 revenue growth 28.4% Q1 FY27 net profit growth 4.5% RoCE 21.3% RoE 16.2% Source: Screener.in and Q4 FY26 earnings-call transcript

ATBS Destocking Drag: Revenue Jumps 28% as Profit Growth Cools to 4.5%

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 28.4% YoY to Rs 696 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Total income increased 28.3% to Rs 705 crore. Net profit, however, grew only 4.5% to Rs 109 crore. Profit before tax rose 4.7% to Rs 148 crore. The slower profit growth was largely due to higher operating costs.

The higher revenue comes after a weak second half of FY26. Demand for ATBS had softened from October 2025 due to customer destocking and uneven purchases across markets. ATBS is Vinati’s largest product and contributed around 35% of FY26 revenue. It is used in oil and gas, water treatment, personal care and other industrial applications.

Capacity additions remain central to the company’s growth plans. The first phase of the ATBS expansion was completed in FY26. The second phase was scheduled to become operational by October 2026. However, management had indicated that meaningful utilisation would build mainly in FY28.

It has planned a capex of Rs 200-250 crore for FY27. The spending will support capacity additions, new products and operating improvements. The company is developing downstream chemicals for fragrances, personal care, food additives and plastics. Two or three products are expected to enter production during the second half of FY27. Revenue from these products is likely to build from FY28.

Veeral Organics Bottlenecks & Chinese Dumping Threaten FY27 Margins

Veeral Organics, its wholly owned subsidiary, remains an important part of the expansion plan. Its MEHQ and guaiacol facilities have been commissioned. However, the plants faced process-related teething problems. Reengineering work is expected to be completed by September 2026. Production is scheduled to restart from October. Management expects the subsidiary to generate Rs 100-120 crore in revenue during FY27.

Antioxidants are another growth area. The business reported 15% revenue growth in FY26. However, Chinese producers continue to sell aggressively in India. Vinati’s earlier anti-dumping duty application was rejected. The company has filed a fresh application. A decision could take another six to nine months. Until then, pricing pressure could limit the pace of growth.

The company remains debt-free and held treasury funds of around Rs 190 crore at the end of FY26. This gives it enough room to fund expansion through internal accruals. Its RoCE stands at 21.3%, while RoE is 16.2%.

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Trading at 18.2x EV/EBITDA: Historic Valuation Discount vs Peer Group Realities

Vinati trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.2 times. This is sharply below its five-year median of 32.4 times. However, it remains above the peer median of 16.7 times. Therefore, the stock is cheap compared with its own trading history, but not against the wider peer group.

The Q1 numbers bring some comfort on demand. Yet the sharp gap between revenue and profit growth shows that the recovery is not complete. Better margins and timely execution of the ATBS and Veeral Organics projects will be needed for the stock to move closer to its historical valuation.

Below is the 5-year EV/EBITDA chart of Vinati Organics.

Vinati Organics 5-Year EV/EBITDA Chart

Source: Screener.in

The Broader Horizon: Three Additional Specialty Chemical Stocks Trading Below 21x P/E

Jubilant Ingrevia was next at 18.6 times P/E. Its earnings come from specialty chemicals, nutrition products and chemical intermediates.

Aarti Industries followed at 18.7 times P/E. Its performance is linked to demand for benzene-based derivatives used across agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, polymers and other industries.

Clean Science & Technology traded at 20.2 times P/E. Its earnings are driven by performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates and chemicals used in consumer products.

Conclusion

India’s specialty chemicals sector still has plenty of room to grow. Demand is rising at home, while global companies are looking for alternatives to China. However, the road ahead may not be smooth. Weak exports, Chinese competition and delays in new projects remain key concerns.

The stocks covered above are among the cheapest in the sector based on EV/EBITDA. Some also trade below their historical valuations. But a low valuation alone is not enough. Investors need to see whether these companies can fill their new capacities, protect margins and turn planned investments into earnings.

If execution improves, the valuation gap could narrow. If growth remains slow, these stocks may continue to look cheap. Investors should therefore examine the reasons behind the discount before taking a call.

India’s Cheapest Specialty Chemical Stocks

Metric GalaxySurfactants Atul Vinati Organics EV/EBITDA 13.8x 14.0x 18.2x Five-year median EV/EBITDA 17.6x 24.1x 32.4x FY26 revenue growth 24.3% 12.0% -0.9% FY26 net profit growth -12.3% 38.0% 9.5% RoCE 13.5% 14.9% 21.3% RoE 10.9% 11.5% 16.2% Peer median EV/EBITDA: 16.7x.

Source: Screener.in, FY26 company results and earnings-call transcripts.

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Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Ekta Sonecha Desai has a passion for writing and a deep interest in the equity markets. Combined with an analytical approach, she likes to deep dive into the world of companies, studying their performance, and uncovering insights that bring value to her readers.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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