The Indian government will enforce a total ban on the sale of non-certified internet-connected CCTV cameras from Chinese manufacturers starting 1 April the Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, authorities are explicitly refusing to certify hardware that utilises Chinese-origin chipsets or firmware, effectively locking major global players out of the world’s fastest-growing security market.

Among the listed CCTV companies, one stock that could now garner attention is Aditya Infotech.

Is Aditya Infotech the biggest winner?

While the ban is just one aspect of the narrative, it’s equally important to focus on industry growth, expansion, backward integration, and the financial performance of Aditya Infotech.

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Top Brand and Largest CCTV Player

In the listed space, Aditya Infotech may look to gain market share from the ban. Aditya Infotech is one of India’s largest CCTV/video surveillance companies, best known for owning the CP PLUS brand.

As of February, Indian companies control over 80% of the market, according to a Times of India report. CP Plus alone now commands 45–50% market share, up from 20–25% before regulations.

Good Industry Prospects

In an earnings concall, the management of Aditya Infotech highlighted the prospects of robust industry growth. According to the management, the industry is likely to see a consistent high double-digit growth over the medium to long-term.

The industry is also witnessing a decisive shift from HD analog products to network IP-based solutions, along with AI-enabled surveillance systems.

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Advanced video analytics, edge computing, and integrated command-control platforms are becoming central to both government and private enterprise deployments, expanding the role of surveillance far beyond just security.

Robust Financial Performance

In Q3 FY26, revenue of the company grew 37.3% year-on-year to Rs 11.39 billion (bn), driven by strong demand from the expanding portfolio of CP PLUS CTC Technology products across all segments from retail to projects and government.

EBITDA increased by 98.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,446 m, with margin improving by 391 basis points to 12.6%.

This was largely due to favourable product and brand mix, higher localization, and strong operating leverage. Adjusted net profit stood at Rs 960 m, up 138.8% year-on-year after accounting for one-time provisioning related to the new labour codes.

Expansion Plans

The management recently in an earnings call indicated strong expansion plans. The installed capacity for Q3 was 1.9 m units per month, which represents a 20% increase from its previous peak. Aditya Infotech is now on track to achieve a capacity of 2.1 m units by Q4 of FY26.

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During the third quarter, the company also commenced construction of its enclosures and housing plant in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, expected to be operational by mid-2026.

This initiative will deepen backward integration, improve cost competitiveness, and enhance supply-chain resilience. The project is fully funded through internal accruals.

Aditya Infotech has also successfully commissioned the CCTV camera lens assembly line and commercial production will begin from Q1 of FY27.

Once operational, this line will deliver a production capacity of up to 0.3 m lenses per month, to be further scaled up to 1 m per month by the end of next year, enabling the company to meet future volume demands more efficiently.

Significant Collaborations

The company has recently announced two significant collaborations. It has entered in a strategic partnership with Qualcomm Technologies to build AI-enabled insight-driven video security solutions for industrial, enterprise, and public safety applications.

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These next-generation offerings, powered by Qualcomm’s edge AI hardware and CP PLUS extensive market reach and product ecosystem, are expected to be commercially available in the H1 of coming year.

Aditya Infotech also advanced backward integration by signing an MoU with Orient Cables for the manufacturing of coaxial and network cables, primarily for CP PLUS captive consumption. This collaboration will strengthen supply assurance, enhance cost efficiencies, and support for our long-term growth ambitions. This JV will also be making camera cables for complete backward integration and localisation.

Key Risks to Track

1. Heavy dependence on CCTV hardware

A large portion of the revenues comes from core CCTV products (cameras, DVRs, NVRs). If demand slows or pricing falls, growth can get hit quickly.

2. Dependence on imported components

A large share of components comes from a few suppliers (many China-linked). Top 5 suppliers account for 90% of material cost. This exposes the company to supply chain disruptions and currency risks.

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3. Distributor dependence

A bulk of the revenue comes via distributors. Some of these do now have any long-term binding agreements. Distributors can always switch brands or demand higher margins.

Should You Consider the Stock of Aditya Infotech?

The company is experiencing strong growth, policy tailwinds, and brand leadership. However, investors should proceed cautiously.

Study fundamentals carefully—revenue mix, margins, cash flows, and competitive positioning. Do not rely solely on the China-ban narrative.

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Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

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