India’s soda ash industry could see some relief from rising import competition. On 4 November 2026, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended quantitative restrictions on soda ash imports for two years to protect domestic manufacturers from pricing pressure.

The regulator has proposed an import quota of 7,54,992 tonnes in the first year and 7,92,740 tonnes in the second. However, the recommendations are yet to receive government approval and have not been implemented.

Soda ash is a key raw material used in glass, detergents and chemicals. Rising imports have put pressure on domestic prices, affecting manufacturers’ profitability. If implemented, the proposed restrictions could help improve pricing conditions and support capacity utilization in the industry.

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However, not all producers may benefit equally. The impact will depend on their exposure to soda ash, production capacity, operating costs and financial strength.

Against this backdrop, we look at four listed soda ash manufacturers to assess which companies could be better positioned to benefit from the proposed import restrictions.

#1 GHCL: 26% Share of Domestic Soda Ash Demand Makes Import Restrictions Significant

GHCL is one of India’s largest soda ash manufacturers, operating a 12 lakh-tonne annual capacity plant at Sutrapada, Gujarat. The company meets approximately 26% of India’s domestic soda ash demand.

Its direct manufacturing exposure makes it a potential beneficiary of the DGTR’s proposed import restrictions. Soda ash is GHCL’s core business, supplying industries such as detergents, glass and chemicals.

According to its FY26 annual report, GHCL benefits from captive limestone and lignite resources and dedicated salt operations. These help manage production costs in an energy-intensive industry.

Why GHCL’s Soda Ash Business Could Benefit from Import Restrictions

In FY26, standalone revenue declined 3.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,064 crore, while net profit fell 23.5% to Rs 479 crore.

GHCL declared its Q2FY27 results on 31 October 2026. Reported revenue increased 11% YoY to Rs 821 crore, while net profit rose 19% to Rs 127 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 24.7% from 23.7%.

However, management cautioned that global oversupply and imports continue to pressure soda ash prices.

GHCL Targets Cost Savings to Compete with Cheaper Imports

According to its FY26 annual report, GHCL has undertaken kiln efficiency improvements, upgraded limestone handling and strengthened energy management to reduce production costs. These measures could support its competitiveness alongside any pricing relief from import restrictions.

The company also commissioned vacuum salt production in August and bromine production in October 2026.

The proposed restrictions could provide temporary pricing relief. However, implementation remains pending, while global oversupply and energy costs remain risks.

GHCL Financial Performance

Metric FY26 Revenue from operations Rs 3,064 crore Revenue growth -3.7% YoY Net profit Rs 479 crore Profit growth -23.5% YoY Source: GHCL FY26 Annual Report

In the past year, the share price of GHCL tumbled 32.4%.

GHCL 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#2 Tata Chemicals: 15% Growth in Indian Soda Ash Sales Makes Import Restrictions Significant

Tata Chemicals manufactures soda ash at Mithapur, Gujarat, where production reached a record 10 lakh tonnes in FY26. Its Indian soda ash sales rose 15.3% YoY to 8.27 lakh tonnes.

The company’s domestic manufacturing operations make it a potential beneficiary of the DGTR’s proposed import restrictions. However, Tata Chemicals also manufactures soda ash in the US and Kenya, making its exposure to global markets considerably larger.

According to its FY26 annual report, Indian soda ash realisations declined by approximately Rs 1,850 per tonne. Higher imports and global oversupply kept prices under pressure despite stronger domestic sales volumes.

Why Import Restrictions Could Support Tata Chemicals’ Domestic Soda Ash Prices

During its July earnings call, management explained that domestic soda ash prices are linked to import parity.

The company had increased Indian spot prices by approximately Rs 2,000 per tonne. However, customer contracts are reviewed quarterly. Reduced import competition could support domestic pricing and improve margins, although the extent of the benefit remains uncertain.

In FY26, standalone revenue increased 8.8% YoY to Rs 4,831 crore, while profit from continuing operations rose 15.6% to Rs 606 crore.

Tata Chemicals Shifts Investment Towards Less Cyclical Businesses as Soda Ash Prices Remain Weak

Management plans to maintain its soda ash operating base while directing more investment towards silica and food, feed and pharmaceutical products. Its planned 50,000-tonne silica facility is expected to become operational in 2028.

At the consolidated level, FY26 revenue declined 2% to Rs 14,584 crore. Exceptional charges contributed to a net loss of Rs 1,715 crore.

Tata Chemicals was scheduled to declare results on 7 November 2026, after we this article was sent for publishing.

Import restrictions could support the Indian business, but overseas pricing pressure and energy costs remain important risks.

Tata Chemicals Financial Performance

Metric FY26 Revenue from operations Rs 4,831 crore Revenue growth 8.8% YoY Net profit from continuing operations Rs 606 crore Profit growth 15.6% YoY Source: Tata Chemicals FY26 Annual Report (standalone financials).

In the past year, the share price of Tata Chemicals is down 30.5%.

Tata Chemicals 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#3 DCW: 91% Soda Ash Capacity Utilisation Makes Import Restrictions Relevant

DCW manufactures soda ash at Dhrangadhra, Gujarat, with an annual installed capacity of 1.08 lakh tonnes. The plant operated at 91% capacity utilisation in FY26, up from 86% a year earlier.

The company is among the domestic manufacturers that sought safeguard measures against rising imports. Its soda ash operations provide direct exposure to the DGTR’s proposed restrictions.

According to its FY26 annual report, imported soda ash continues to pressure domestic prices. The company reported lower realisations despite improved production.

Why Import Restrictions Could Benefit DCW More Through Prices Than Volumes

According to its FY26 annual report, DCW’s soda ash capacity utilisation increased from 86% in FY25 to 91% in FY26. Production in the fourth quarter was its highest in 11 quarters. With only 9% of installed capacity remaining unutilised, the company has limited scope for substantial additional production without expansion.

The proposed import quota could therefore benefit the company primarily through better domestic realisations rather than large volume gains.

However, soda ash forms part of DCW’s broader Basic Chemicals business, which includes caustic soda and PVC. According to the annual report, this segment contributed 71% of FY26 revenue but only 16% of segmental EBITDA.

In FY26, revenue increased 7.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,144 crore, while net profit rose 60.1% to Rs 48.2 crore, according to the FY26 annual report.

Floods Cut Soda Ash Capacity Utilisation to 68% in Q2FY27

According to its October earnings-call transcript, flooding disrupted the Dhrangadhra plant for around 10 days, reducing soda ash production.

In Q2FY27, revenue increased 22.9% YoY to Rs 663 crore, while net profit declined 24.6% to Rs 10.4 crore.

Import restrictions could ease pricing pressure. However, recovery in plant utilisation and sustained domestic demand will determine the benefit.

DCW Financial Performance

Metric FY26 Revenue from operations Rs 2,144 crore Revenue growth 7.2% YoY Net profit Rs 48.2 crore Profit growth 60.1% YoY Source: DCW FY26 Annual Report

In the past year, the share price chart of DCW is down 27.2%.

DCW 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#4 Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilisers: 58% Revenue Dependence on Soda Ash Raises Stakes in Import Restrictions

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilisers manufactures soda ash at its Tuticorin facility in Tamil Nadu, with an installed annual capacity of 75,000 tonnes.

According to its FY26 annual report, soda ash production increased 13.1% YoY to 70,450 tonnes, its highest level since FY12.

Soda ash generated approximately Rs 196 crore in FY26, accounting for 58% of operating revenue. This direct dependence makes the company a potential beneficiary of the DGTR’s proposed import restrictions.

Why Lower Import Competition Could Support Soda Ash Realisations

Despite higher production, soda ash realisations remained under pressure from global oversupply and competitively priced imports.

The proposed restrictions could ease pricing pressure and support margins. However, with production already close to the existing 75,000-tonne capacity, substantial volume gains would require further expansion.

In FY26, revenue increased 9.1% YoY to Rs 338 crore, while net profit declined 41.1% to Rs 36.6 crore. The previous year’s profit included exceptional income of Rs 22.9 crore.

Soda Ash Expansion Plan Targets 2.75 Lakh Tonnes of Annual Capacity

According to the annual report, the company plans to expand soda ash capacity from 75,000 tonnes to 2.75 lakh tonnes. Engineering work is underway, although no firm commissioning timeline has been disclosed.

The company declared its Q2FY27 results on 3 November 2026. Revenue increased 41.7% YoY to Rs 113.4 crore, while net profit fell 56.7% to Rs 4.1 crore.

Import restrictions could support domestic pricing, but volatile ammonia costs, higher production requirements and expansion execution remain important considerations.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals Financial Performance

Metric FY26 Revenue from operations Rs 338 crore Revenue growth 9.1% YoY Net profit Rs 36.6 crore Profit growth -41.1% YoY Source: Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals FY26 Annual Report

In the past year, the share price of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilisers is down 13.8%.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilisers 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

Conclusion

The DGTR’s proposed import restrictions could provide relief to India’s soda ash manufacturers after prolonged pressure from cheaper imports and global oversupply. Lower import competition may support domestic selling prices and improve profitability. However, the benefits will depend on each company’s production capacity, cost structure and exposure to soda ash.

GHCL’s large domestic presence and Tata Chemicals’ established manufacturing base could help them benefit from improved pricing. DCW and Tuticorin Alkali may also gain, although their ability to increase production will depend on available capacity and expansion plans.

The restrictions are yet to receive government approval. Even if implemented, global oversupply, energy costs and demand conditions will remain important risks.

Investors should therefore evaluate each company’s financial performance, capacity utilisation, balance sheet and valuations before considering an investment.

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Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Ekta Sonecha Desai has a passion for writing and a deep interest in the equity markets. Combined with an analytical approach, she likes to deep dive into the world of companies, studying their performance, and uncovering insights that bring value to her readers.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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