Navigating a Sideways Market: The Shift to Capital Efficiency

Flat markets are when boring numbers start to matter again. With prices going nowhere, the question shifts from how fast a firm is growing to what it is actually paying you, and how safely. Two things separate the steady from the shaky here. The first is how much a company earns on its capital. The second is whether it shares any of that with shareholders instead of swallowing it whole.

On both counts, many small manufacturers fail. Run a screen on the Industrial manufacturing space and the median dividend yield sits close to zero. The median return on capital is around 15%. Plenty of these firms keep every rupee they make, and a good number do not even earn a respectable return on it. So, when a microcap clears these bars at once, low debt, a real dividend, and over 20% on capital, it earns a closer look.

Two names do exactly that. The first is a food-machinery maker from Gujarat, and the other is the cutting-tools arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji group. Both are tiny, worth around Rs 700 cr each. Both beat the industry on return on capital and on dividends. Let us look at these stocks with a magnifying glass.

#1 Axtel Industries: The Debt-Free Food-Machinery Maker Quietly Paying 2.8%

Axtel Industries, Incorporated in 1991, designs and builds custom food processing plants and machinery for clients across the food value chain, from raw ingredient to finished line. It is a narrow, unglamorous niche, and that is part of the appeal.

With a market cap of Rs 699 cr, you will most probably find the company’s products in almost any modern food plant in India, the one that roasts your coffee, mills your spices, or processes your breakfast cereal.

A Flawless Balance Sheet Outperforming Industry Averages

The balance sheet is the cleanest part of the story. Axtel has been effectively debt-free since FY22.

The crown jewel of the financial page of Axtel is its dividend yield of 2.8% while the industry median is flat at 0%. It has kept up a healthy payout, a little over half of profits.

Its return on capital employed (ROCE) is 34% currently, while the industry median is 15%. In simple words, for every Rs 100 the company uses as capital, it generates a profit of Rs 34, while its peers from the industry barely average Rs 15. For a firm this small to be debt-free and still paying out, the cash generation must be genuine. In Axtel’s case it is.

Decoding the Lumpy Revenue Pipeline

Here is where you need to read carefully, because the headline growth rate hides a bumpy ride.

Financial Year FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 5Y CAGR Sales (Rs cr) 153 144 180 223 179 224 8% EBITDA (Rs cr) 29 17 23 44 24 41 7% Net Profit (Rs cr) 21 14 17 32 18 31 8% Source: screener.in

Sales grew from Rs 153 cr in FY21 to Rs 224 cr in FY26, a compound rate of about 8% over five years. Profit compounded at about 8% while EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) compounded at 7% in the last 5 years.

But look across the table and you will see the path was anything but smooth. FY24 was a bumper year, with sales of Rs 223 cr and net profit of Rs 32 cr. FY25 then fell back to Rs 179 cr in sales and Rs 18 cr in profit.

That is the nature of the business. Axtel builds large, made-to-order plants, so revenue arrives in chunks as projects are won and delivered, not in a straight line. The good news is the recovery already showing in the FY26 numbers with sales of Rs 224 cr and profit of Rs 31 cr, ahead of the full FY25 figure. The dip looks like a soft patch, not a decline.

Valuation and Long-Term Shareholder Returns

The share price of Axtel was about Rs 340 in June 2021 and as on 29th June 2026 it was Rs 433, which is a 27% jump in 5 years.

The long arc however has rewarded patience. Axtel’s share price has compounded at about 34% a year over ten years. Put plainly, Rs 1 lakh put in the stock a decade ago would be worth a little over Rs 19 lakh today, before dividends. The recent picture is however more sober: the stock is down about 5% over the past year and sits roughly 21% below its 52-week high of Rs 550.

As for valuation, the share of Axtel is trading at a PE of 22x against the industry median of 33x. The Industrial Products space is full of names trading at 40, 60, even over 100 times earnings. Against that, a debt-free firm earning 34% on capital at 22 times looks reasonable rather than rich. The 10-year median PE for Axtel is 25x while the industry median for the same period is 28x.

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Key Risks: Thin Trading and Revenue Volatility

Three things to watch. Revenue is lumpy, so any single quarter or year can look ugly or brilliant without telling you much. The size is tiny, which means thin trading and sharp price swings. And the FY25 payout was unusually high, near 99% of profits, generous but not something to bank on every year. None is fatal. All are reasons to size the opportunity sensibly.

#2 Forbes Precision Tools: A 22% Return On Capital, A 3.4% Yield, And A Pledge You Cannot Ignore

If Axtel builds the plant, Forbes Precision Tools makes the small, sharp things that cut metal inside it. Sold under the Totem brand, its products are precision cutting tools for threading, milling, drilling and deburring, the consumables every machine shop burns through.

With a market cap of Rs 768 cr, the company says it runs the largest such distribution network in the country. It is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, one of India’s oldest business houses, giving it the reach a standalone microcap rarely has.

Evaluating the Short Trading History of Forbes

The company has a current ROCE of about 22% in an industry that averages 15%. Its dividend yield is 3.4%, the higher of our two names and much above an industry median near zero. The company maintains a healthy dividend payout of 60%.

Having said that, one must also know that Forbes is a recent arrival. The business was incorporated in 2022 and listed only around 2024, so it has barely two full years of public numbers. That matters for how we read it.

Financial Year FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 2-Year CAGR Sales (Rs cr) 0 228 233 251 5% EBITDA (Rs cr) 0 51 51 53 2% Net Profit (Rs cr) 0 30 29 29 Drop Source: screener.in

The real data shows a steady business: sales nudging up from Rs 228 cr to Rs 251 between FY24 and FY26. Operating profit holding near Rs 53 cr, and net profit broadly flat. Margins have stayed near 22%. It is profitable and consistent, but the growth so far is gentle, not explosive.

Price Correction and Current Valuation Metrics

The share price of Forbes Precision was around Rs 250 when listed in 2024 and as on 29th June 2026 it was Rs 149, which is a big drop in just 2 years.

This shows a newly listed stock that stopped growing into its price. The company in an April 2026 exchange filing, said there was no pending price-sensitive news and that the move was market-driven. In short, flat profits and a heavy pledge (promoters have pledged most of their holding), not a disaster.

About the valuation, the stock is currently trading at a PE of 27x against the current industry median of 33x.

The 94.4% Promoter Pledge Risk Factor

The 94.4% promoter pledge is the headline risk and overshadows the rest. Beyond it, borrowings have crept up rather than down, the listed track record is short, and foreign investors have trimmed their stake modestly over the past two years. The group parentage and the high return on capital are genuine positives. But a 22% ROCE does not cancel out a pledge of that size, and any reader weighing this stock needs to hold both facts in view at once.

Weighing Returns Against Hidden Risks

In a flat market where the typical industrial small-cap pays nothing and earns a middling return, both these microcaps earn over 20% on capital and pay a dividend. That alone makes them more interesting than most of what is on offer at this end of the market.

But the similarity ends at the surface. Axtel is the cleaner story: debt-free, a long record, lumpy but real growth, and a fair rather than cheap price. Its weakness is that the easy gains are behind it and revenue jumps around. Forbes offers a higher return on capital and a higher yield, plus the backing of a legacy group, but it comes with a short history, growing borrowings, and a promoter pledge too large to ignore. The higher number on the screen carries the heavier risk underneath.

Neither of these is a recommendation, and neither is a stock to chase on a single ratio. But they are a useful reminder that in a sideways market the boring questions, how much it earns on capital, how clean the balance sheet is, and what it really pays you, separate the genuinely steady from the merely cheap. Both have earned a spot on the watchlist. Whether they earn a spot in the portfolio is a question only your own homework, and your advisor, can answer.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and http://www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, he was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein.