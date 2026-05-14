Welcome to the latest edition of Hidden Gems Weekly. In recent weeks, we examined a manufacturer growing like a capital-light business, and a packaged food exporter building global brand buffers . This week, we turn to a company operating in the infrastructure backbone of the digital economy, where data centers, network connectivity and hyperscaler spending are increasingly becoming critical to the global AI buildout.

For years, Black Box looked like an old economy technology company stuck in slow motion.

Revenue growth was weak. Margins were inconsistent. The company spent years restructuring operations after acquiring the original US-based Black Box business. And the stock largely drifted sideways.

Then AI changed the equation. Because the AI boom is not just about chips and software. It also requires physical infrastructure at a massive scale — fibre networks, connectivity systems, racks, structured cabling, networking equipment and data center integration.

And somebody has to build and connect all of it. That is where Black Box suddenly became relevant again.

Black Box Limited 1-Year Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

Today, the company is increasingly being viewed not as a traditional networking contractor, but as a picks-and-shovels beneficiary of the global AI infrastructure buildout. The stock price reflects that change in perception.

Black Box shares have surged nearly 90% over the last month as investors aggressively re-rated the company’s positioning within hyperscaler-led data center spending. And interestingly, much of the management commentary driving this excitement was already discussed during the company’s February 2026 earnings call.

Why Black Box Suddenly Matters

Black Box operates in the “infrastructure plumbing” layer of the digital economy. The company helps enterprises and hyperscalers build and manage network infrastructure across data center connectivity, fibre and structured cabling, enterprise networking, cybersecurity and managed services.

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Around 84% of revenue comes from its Global Solutions Integration business, which includes connectivity infrastructure, enterprise networking and large-scale data center deployments. The balance comes from Technology Product Solutions. This includes workplace collaboration systems, audio-video infrastructure, IoT-enabled offerings and support services.

Importantly, Black Box does not build AI models or manufacture GPUs. Instead, it handles the physical infrastructure underneath the AI boom. And right now, that infrastructure is facing shortages globally.

Management specifically highlighted shortages across optical fibre, cables, racks, GPUs and power infrastructure because of the surge in AI-led data center spending. Which sounds like a supply chain problem. But markets are interpreting it differently. They see it as proof that demand has become extraordinarily strong.

The Real Story Is Not Revenue. It Is The Order Book.

Historically, Black Box was never viewed as a high-growth business. In fact, revenue actually declined from Rs 6,282 crore in FY24 to Rs 5,967 crore in FY25.

Profitability, however, improved sharply. EBITDA margins expanded from 4.3% in FY23 to 8.9% in FY25, while EBITDA nearly doubled from Rs 269 crore to Rs 531 crore over the same period.

This was essentially a cleanup phase. The company spent several years restructuring operations. It worked on exiting weaker contracts, improving execution and stabilising margins after the earlier acquisition integration.

Now, management believes the business is entering a very different phase of growth. And the clearest evidence lies in the order pipeline.

Order bookings for the first nine months of FY26 stood at US$626 million. Management maintained its FY26 order booking target of roughly US$1 billion. Black Box’s order backlog stood at US$601 million as of December 2025, up 29% yoy, and management now expects it to reach roughly US$800 million by March 2026.

The order book growth matters because it gives visibility into future execution. And the composition of those orders is becoming even more important.

Management specifically highlighted:

very large hyperscaler data center orders,

airport infrastructure projects,

US public sector contracts,

a major Indian internet company order,

and a large Australian banking contract.

The company also said quarterly order bookings could eventually move toward US$300-350 million levels as data center participation scales up.

That is possibly the real reason the stock is rerating. The market is no longer looking at Black Box as a slow-growing systems integrator. It is increasingly treating it as an infrastructure proxy on the AI data center cycle.

The Most Interesting Part? Guidance Was Cut.

Normally, companies cutting guidance get punished by the market.

Black Box, however, has seen a sharp rerating despite management lowering FY26 revenue guidance from Rs 6,750-7,000 crore to Rs 6,325-6,375 crore. EBITDA guidance was also reduced.

The reason lies in what management said during the December quarter commentary.

According to the company, demand itself was not the problem. Execution delays were being caused by shortages in fibre, cables and related infrastructure required for large data center deployments. Around US$40-45 million of revenue has now shifted into FY27 because projects got delayed.

In other words, the revenue did not disappear; it simply moved to the right. That is important because the market now appears to be betting that once supply constraints ease, the pace of project execution and revenue growth could accelerate meaningfully.

A Leveraged Balance Sheet in a High-Growth Story

This is not a perfect business. Debt-to-equity currently stands at around 1.15x, while interest coverage is below 3 times. Borrowings have steadily increased over the last few years as the company scaled operations and expanded globally. It is up from Rs 628 crore in FY23 to over 1,000 crore in Q2FY25.

So this is not a pristine balance sheet story. But investors appear willing to overlook that for now because the market opportunity itself has become significantly larger.

Management has reiterated its ambition of reaching US$2 billion in revenue by FY29, driven by AI-led data center spending, hyperscaler relationships and large infrastructure programs globally.

That is a massive jump from the company’s current annualised revenue run-rate. And management believes the addressable opportunity itself is large enough to support that scale.

The Brazil Acquisition Shows What Comes Next

In February 2026, Black Box announced the acquisition of Brazilian IT infrastructure company 2S Inovações Tecnológicas. The business is expected to contribute roughly Rs 500 crore of revenue in FY27 with EBITDA margins of around 10%.

Strategically, the acquisition strengthens Black Box’s Latin American presence and expands its Cisco and cloud capabilities. It also increases exposure to managed services and cybersecurity.

The broader strategy is becoming fairly visible now. Black Box wants to evolve from a legacy networking integrator into a global digital infrastructure platform riding the AI data center cycle.

And unlike many AI stories built around software narratives, this one still depends heavily on the physical world. This is where cables still need to arrive, networks still need to be connected and data centers still need to be physically deployed.

The AI boom, it turns out, still requires infrastructure companies.

The Valuation Question

At around 50 times earnings, much of the optimism is no longer hidden.

The market is clearly betting that Black Box evolves from a traditional networking integrator into a long-term beneficiary of the global AI infrastructure cycle.

And to be fair, the company has several things going for it such as:

rising order book,

improving profitability,

hyperscaler exposure,

recurring service opportunities,

and a large market opportunity tied to AI-led data center spending.

But simultaneously, the risks are equally visible.

Margins, despite improving, still remain relatively modest for a company commanding premium valuations. Cash flows can fluctuate because of project-based cycles. Debt levels have increased over the years, with debt-to-equity currently above 1x and interest coverage still below comfortable levels.

In many ways, the market is already pricing in several years of successful growth ahead.

The Bottom Line

Black Box is no longer being viewed as a traditional IT infrastructure company. Instead, the market is increasingly treating it as a picks-and-shovels play on the global AI and data center infrastructure boom.

That explains why the stock has rallied so sharply despite only moderate near-term revenue growth.

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Investors are betting that the company’s rising order book, hyperscaler relationships and improving profitability eventually translate into a much larger business over the next few years.

Whether that optimism proves justified will depend on how successfully Black Box converts today’s AI infrastructure opportunity into sustained long-term growth.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary