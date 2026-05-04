Welcome to the latest edition of Hidden Gems Weekly. In recent weeks, we examined a communication equipment manufacturer , a packaged food exporter building global brand buffers and a niche coatings player riding premiumisation trends . This week, we turn to a business operating quietly at the core of global knowledge and learning systems, where content, platforms, and workflows shape how information is created and consumed.

For a long time, MPS was a predictable business.

It grew steadily, operated with high margins, and required very little capital. The kind of company where the numbers did not surprise you too much, quarter after quarter.

That predictability is now being tested.

Not because the business has weakened, but because different parts of it are beginning to move at different speeds.

MPS Ltd 1-Year Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

A soft quarter that looks worse than it is

At first glance, the latest numbers do not look encouraging.

In Q3 Financial Year 2026, revenue came in at Rs 182.5 crore, down 2.1% year on year, while net profit declined 12.8% to Rs 35.5 crore. Operating margins held steady at 31.6%.

For a company known for consistency, this appears to be a break in the trend.

But the management’s own description is more revealing than the headline numbers. They called this a “holding quarter”, indicating that the business is going through a transition rather than a slowdown.

And that distinction matters.

The numbers are uneven. The trend is not

If you step back and look at the nine-month performance, the underlying trend appears more stable.

Revenue for the first nine months stood at Rs 563 crore, up 3.4% year on year, while operating profit grew 8.7% with margins close to 30%.

More importantly, when American Journal Experts (AJE) is excluded, the core business continues to grow steadily. Revenue excluding AJE grew 6.5% in the quarter, while Research Solutions excluding AJE delivered growth of over 16%.

AJE is MPS’ author services business focused on individual researchers, and is currently facing pressure from artificial intelligence-led tools. In other words, the slowdown is not across the business. It is concentrated in one segment.

So, the issue is not that the business is weakening.

It is that different parts of the business are moving in different directions at the same time.

A business moving in three directions at once

MPS operates across three segments, and each of them is behaving differently.

Research Solutions remains the anchor, contributing over 60% of revenue. While reported growth appears flat, this is largely due to pressure in AJE, which is exposed to individual researchers and increasingly to artificial intelligence-led tools. Excluding this component, the segment continues to grow at a healthy pace, supported by strong client relationships and cross-selling.

Education Solutions is where the momentum is strongest. The segment grew 11.3% in the quarter and nearly 39% over the nine-month period, with margins approaching 40%. This is not just growth, but high-quality growth driven by large contracts and deeper integration with clients. A recently onboarded client is expected to generate seven-figure annual revenue starting the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2026, improving visibility going forward.

Corporate Learning, on the other hand, is going through a deliberate reset. Revenue declined over 24% in the quarter, and margins have compressed sharply. However, this reflects a conscious shift away from low-margin legacy work towards higher-value offerings, including artificial intelligence-led solutions. In the near term, this depresses numbers, but it is intended to improve the quality of revenue over time.

What appears as volatility is, in part, intentional repositioning.

The balance sheet remains unchanged

Despite the operational shifts, the balance sheet continues to look clean. The company operates with virtually no debt and maintains cash and equivalents of around Rs 143 crore as of December 2025.

Return on capital employed remains above 40%, while return on equity is above 30%.

This is still a high-return, asset-light business with strong cash generation.

That part of the story has not changed.

Promoter behaviour signals stability

Promoter holding stands at around 68% and has remained stable across recent quarters. There is no pledging of shares, and institutional ownership remains relatively limited.

This structure has its own implications.

On one hand, it reflects long-term promoter control and a willingness to take strategic decisions without being driven by short-term market expectations. The ongoing reset in Corporate Learning and the acquisition of Unbound both reflect this orientation.

On the other hand, lower institutional participation also means that valuation re-rating typically requires stronger visibility and sustained delivery.

The ownership structure supports stability.

But it does not automatically drive re-rating.

The Unbound acquisition changes the equation

The acquisition of Unbound Medicine is the clearest signal of the company’s strategic shift.

MPS, through its wholly owned subsidiary, signed definitive agreements on 30 January 2026 to acquire 100% of Unbound Medicine for a total consideration of 16.5 million dollars, funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt.

This is a subscription-led business focused on medical and nursing institutions in the United States and Canada, with strong retention and institutional relationships.

The logic is layered.

First, it introduces a recurring revenue stream that is structurally more predictable than project-based services.

Second, it creates cross-selling opportunities across MPS’ global client base, particularly outside North America.

Third, and most importantly, it pushes MPS closer to a platform-led model. Unbound is not just content. It is a healthcare knowledge platform built around artificial intelligence, workflow integration, and institutional usage.

Management has described this as a long-term strategic move aimed at building a platform-led growth engine rather than delivering immediate earnings upside.

The opportunity is significant.

But so is the integration risk.

Growth is expected. But now it has to come from multiple engines

Management expects Financial Year 2026 to close with earnings per share crossing Rs 100, despite the softer third quarter.

The real inflection is expected in Financial Year 2027.

Research Solutions is expected to stabilise as AJE stops being a drag, potentially marking the first year of stable reported performance for that segment.

Education Solutions is expected to continue delivering double-digit growth, supported by long-term contracts and deeper client integration.

Corporate Learning is expected to recover after restructuring, with a sharper focus on higher-margin offerings.

And Unbound begins to contribute, both through its existing subscription base and through cross-selling.

The business is effectively moving from a single-engine model to a multi-engine one.

That improves the opportunity.

But it also makes the trajectory harder to model.

Capex is not the constraint. Delivery is

MPS does not require heavy capital expenditure to grow.

The business remains asset-light, with investments directed towards technology platforms, product development, and acquisitions rather than physical assets.

This is reflected in its strong return ratios and consistent cash generation.

Growth, therefore, is not constrained by capital.

It is constrained by delivery.

Valuation reflects quality. Not necessarily visibility

At the current price of around Rs 1,680, MPS trades at roughly 18 times earnings, a discount to its 5-year median PE of 20.

Return ratios remain strong, with return on equity above 30% and return on capital employed above 40%.

On the surface, this does not appear expensive.

But valuation in businesses like MPS is rarely just about current earnings. It is about how predictable those earnings are.

For a long time, the company benefited from that predictability. Growth was steady, margins were stable, and the model was easy to understand.

That is now changing.

The business is moving towards platforms, subscriptions, and newer verticals like healthcare knowledge systems. These are structurally better businesses, but they take time to stabilise and are harder to model in the early years.

Which means the question is no longer about quality.

It is about visibility.

The question that matters

MPS today sits between two realities.

One where the core business continues to generate strong returns and stable cash flows.

And another where parts of the business are being reshaped, new platforms are being built, and future growth drivers are still taking form.

Nothing has broken.

But predictability is no longer as straightforward as it used to be.

And that is what the market is trying to understand.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary