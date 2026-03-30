Welcome to the latest edition of Hidden Gems Weekly. In recent weeks we examined a defence electronics company quietly compounding through order wins, a niche coatings player riding premiumisation trends and the ‘Next ABB’ of India’s power grid? This week, we look at a packaged food exporter attempting something more structural.

Markets tend to react quickly to war, but businesses rarely do.

Shipping routes shift, freight costs rise and currencies move, but consumption patterns usually adjust more slowly, often over quarters rather than weeks. For export-led companies, the impact is therefore rarely immediate and almost never uniform.

Some see margins compress, others lose volumes and a few manage to adjust.

ADF Foods sits somewhere in that mix.

From kitchen staple to global shelf

Indian cuisine has always travelled, but mostly with people.

Outside India, it has traditionally remained confined to restaurants or Indian households. It has rarely shared a place alongside pasta sauces or frozen meals in mainstream supermarket aisles.

That, however, is slowly changing.

ADF Foods 1-Year Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

ADF Foods is one of the companies enabling this shift.

It takes Indian meals, snacks, pickles and sauces, which are typically made fresh and converts them into ready-to-eat and frozen formats that can be stored, shipped and sold globally.

What appears to be a simple food business is, in reality, a logistics-heavy and distribution-led global model that depends as much on execution as it does on demand.

An export business and its risks

ADF generates nearly all of its revenue from exports, with over 98% of sales coming from international markets across more than 55 countries.

While this gives it access to global demand, it also exposes it to global volatility.

Freight costs, port delays, currency movements and trade disruptions all sit outside the company’s control. And in periods of geopolitical stress, these variables tend to move together.

Logistics, in that sense, is not a competitive advantage in this business. It is a constraint that all exporters must navigate.

Why some exporters bend and others break

Export businesses are often grouped together, but they behave very differently under stress.

Some operate as price-driven suppliers, competing largely on cost and efficiency, while others invest in brands, distribution and shelf presence. When disruption hits, this distinction becomes visible.

Price-led exporters tend to lose orders quickly as buyers shift to cheaper or more reliable alternatives. Businesses with stronger distribution and brand recall are better placed to absorb shocks and adjust over time.

The difference lies in what sits between production and the end consumer.

What ADF is doing differently

ADF is not eliminating these risks, but it is gradually changing how exposed it is to them by reshaping the structure of its business.

Over time, it has been moving along three axes.

First, from products to brands, by building portfolios such as Ashoka and Truly Indian across global markets rather than operating as a generic exporter. The flagship Ashoka brand alone contributed Rs 267 crore in FY25 and has grown at a five-year CAGR of over 22%.

Second, from diaspora-led demand to mainstream consumption, by targeting global consumers who are unfamiliar with Indian cuisine rather than relying only on those who already are.

Third, from shipping products to controlling distribution, through investments in warehouses, cold storage and retail relationships in key markets.

Individually, these shifts are incremental, but together they begin to change how the business behaves when external conditions turn volatile.

Resilience, with limits

None of this makes ADF immune to disruption.

Freight spikes still pressure margins, shipment delays still affect working capital cycles and global demand remains a key variable that the company cannot control.

What does change, however, is how these shocks flow through the business.

With inventory positioned closer to key markets, reliance on immediate shipments reduces. With established retail relationships, shelf presence tends to remain more stable. With emerging brand recognition, pricing adjustments can happen more gradually rather than abruptly.

A typical exporter absorbs shocks directly and immediately. ADF has started to build buffers, but not a shield.

Growth that does not look dramatic

On paper, the company’s performance appears steady, with the longer-term trend remaining consistent. Revenue has grown at a 5-year CAGR of 15.6%, while EBITDA and profit have compounded at 13.1% and 10%, respectively.

Recent numbers suggest some operating momentum. For the first nine months of FY26, revenue stood at Rs 486.5 crore, up 13% year-on-year, while EBITDA rose 30.8% to Rs 96.4 crore, with margins expanding to 19.8%.

The most recent quarter reflects this shift more sharply, with Q3 FY26 revenue at Rs 191 crore, up nearly 30% year-on-year and EBITDA margins at 19.4%.

Growth, in other words, has been steady. Margins are beginning to improve, but gradually rather than dramatically.

At the same time, the structure of the business is broader than it appears.

ADF operates across more than 400 SKUs spanning ready-to-eat meals, frozen foods, sauces, pickles and meal accompaniments. A large part of this is supported by manufacturing facilities in India and warehousing infrastructure in the United States.

This combination of brands, formats and distribution is what defines the business more than any single product category.

What management is guiding towards

Before the recent phase of global uncertainty, the company had outlined a fairly clear growth trajectory.

Management has outlined an aspiration to scale revenues to around Rs 1,000 crore over the medium term. This is to come on the back of capacity expansion, deeper retail penetration and a push into the frozen foods category.

Plans, however, are the easier part.

The commissioning, however, rests on how quickly new capacity gets utilised, how well brands like Truly Indian scale beyond initial listings and whether demand sustains across key export markets.

The upcoming Surat facility is central to this strategy. It adds capacity, but more importantly, it raises the question of how efficiently that capacity can be absorbed.

Because in businesses like these, capacity tends to come first. Demand takes its time.

The complication this time is external.

With geopolitical disruptions affecting trade flows and logistics, the path from capacity addition to revenue realisation is unlikely to be smooth.

Growth may still come.

But it may not arrive evenly.

Balance sheet and capital discipline

ADF has largely funded its expansion through internal accruals. Debt remains negligible, with a debt-to-equity ratio of around 0.02 and interest coverage of over 40 times.

The company continues to invest in manufacturing, cold chain and distribution infrastructure, including the upcoming Surat facility, which is expected to add roughly Rs 250 crore in revenue at peak utilisation.

Return on equity stands at around 14%, while return on capital employed is closer to 17%. These are not weak numbers, but they are not exceptional either.

Which is often what happens when a business is still building out capacity, brands and distribution at the same time.

Margins remain in the mid-teens and a meaningful part of operating cash flows continues to be reinvested into the business. As a result, returns have not yet fully reflected the underlying opportunity.

Operating leverage can improve returns.

It can also take longer than expected to show up.

For now, the balance sheet reflects a business that is cautious with leverage, but is still early in translating scale into efficiency.

Valuation and market context

The stock has not been immune to broader market movements.

At around Rs158, ADF Foods trades at roughly 20x earnings, compared to a five-year median of 33x.

Part of this correction reflects overall market weakness, particularly in mid and small-cap stocks. Additionally, it also reflects the absence of a sharp earnings inflection in the business so far.

Meanwhile, the current valuation sits closer to the lower end of its historical range, even as the business continues to invest in capacity, brands and distribution.

The business is evolving gradually.

But just maybe, the valuation seems to have adjusted more quickly.

The question that matters

The real question is not whether ADF can get through one difficult phase.

It is whether the business it is building becomes more stable over time.

Export businesses that compete only on price tend to remain volatile.

Those that build brands and distribution usually become more predictable as they scale.

ADF is somewhere in between and still in transition.

Closing thought

Food businesses do not look resilient in real time.

They remain exposed to the same risks such as logistics, costs and demand cycles.

What changes is how they deal with them.

ADF Foods cannot avoid global volatility.

But it is gradually getting better at managing it.

That may not show up immediately.

Over time, it usually does.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.