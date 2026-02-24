Welcome to the latest edition of Hidden Gems Weekly. In recent weeks, we have explored opportunities across a debt-free company benefiting from the data centre cycle, an infrastructure giant and most recently, a quick service restaurant chain where expansion built scale and operating leverage is beginning to emerge. This week, we turn to a different kind of transition. Quadrant Future Tek is a railway technology company attempting to move from supplying cables to supplying signalling systems, at a time when India’s railway network is entering a phase where automation, not expansion, will determine future capacity.

India spent decades adding trains. Now it must add intelligence to those trains.

India’s railway network did not become one of the largest in the world overnight.

It expanded gradually. Tracks were laid. Locomotives were added. Passenger volumes increased. Freight traffic expanded.

Capacity grew.

But capacity has limits.

Not because India cannot build more tracks, but because trains cannot safely operate beyond a certain density without automated protection systems. Think about it. At some point, human signalling reaches its limit. Software must take over.

This is where Quadrant Future Tek finds itself.

The company is not building trains. It is building systems that control how trains move, how fast they move and how safely they operate.

This represents a different layer of infrastructure.

To put it simply, India has largely built the physical railway network. But now it is beginning to automate it. And Quadrant Future Tek operates within that transition.

Quadrant Future Tek 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

The company began as a cable manufacturer but is now attempting something more complex

Quadrant operates across two business segments: specialty cables and railway signalling systems.

The cable business is older and established. The signalling business is newer and still in its investment phase.

Quadrant manufactures electron-beam irradiated specialty cables used across railways, defence platforms, naval vessels, renewable energy installations and electric vehicles. These are safety-critical applications where failure is not an inconvenience but a risk.

This segment currently generates the company’s entire revenue.

For the nine months ended December 2025, Quadrant reported revenues of Rs 96.4 crore. This implies an annualised run rate of roughly Rs 125–140 crore. The signalling division, despite securing major orders, has not yet begun contributing meaningfully to revenue.

This creates an unusual financial structure.

The cable business reflects the present and the signalling business, the future.

One generates cash flow while the other consumes capital in anticipation of it.

Kavach represents a shift from manufacturing components to controlling systems

India is deploying Kavach, an automatic train protection system designed to prevent collisions, over speeding and signal violations.

So, instead of relying entirely on human judgement, trains continuously communicate with signalling systems and central control software. This software can intervene automatically when safety limits are breached. Thus improving safety.

But more importantly, it improves capacity. But how?

Railway capacity is constrained not only by physical infrastructure, but by how safely trains can operate closer together. Automated signalling allows higher utilization of existing tracks.

But what gives Quadrant a leg up?

Quadrant has developed Kavach hardware and software in-house and has rapidly built a meaningful order pipeline.

As of December 2025, the company’s order book stood at approximately Rs 919 crore, over six times its current annual revenue run rate.

A large portion of this has been secured over the past few months alone.

In January 2026, Quadrant received a Rs 287.8 crore order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. This was followed by a Rs 230.4 crore order from Integral Coach Factory and a Rs 181.6 crore order from Banaras Locomotive Works. Together, these three orders alone total nearly Rs 700 crore.

These contracts typically carry timelines of around 12 months, implying that meaningful signalling revenue is likely to begin flowing from FY27 onward.

However, this is characteristic of infrastructure technology transitions.

Orders arrive before revenue. Revenue follows deployment. Profit follows scale.

Quadrant appears to be at the beginning of that progression.

Financial statements reflect preparation for a different future

Quadrant’s signalling division has yet to generate meaningful revenue, but the investment phase is already visible.

Engineers have been hired, systems developed, hardware assembled and production capacity created in preparation for Kavach deployment. The company’s reported EBITDA loss of Rs 27.6 crore, for the nine months ended December 2025, reflects an upfront investment in signalling capability.

At the same time, Quadrant has built integrated manufacturing infrastructure at its Mohali facility capable of producing both specialty cables and signalling systems. This capacity exists ahead of utilisation, indicating preparation for expected deployment rather than current demand.

This makes Quadrant a company operating across two timelines.

The cable division generates revenue, providing financial stability and supporting ongoing operations. Meanwhile, the signalling division represents capability built in advance of monetisation.

Such sequencing is typical of infrastructure technology transitions. Existing businesses fund investment, while new capabilities are built before they begin contributing financially.

Quadrant’s cable business anchors the present.

Its signalling business is an investment in what the company hopes will become its future.

Boardroom composition reflects both continuity and concentrated ownership

Quadrant Future Tek’s board reflects a company transitioning from manufacturing cables to building railway signalling systems, while remaining firmly promoter-led.

Managing Director Mohit Vohra continues to lead the company’s expansion into train control and signalling, directly overseeing the development of its Kavach business. His role places execution responsibility with the promoter group at a time when the company is investing ahead of revenue.

Promoters continue to hold roughly 70% of the company. This ensures control remains concentrated with those responsible for navigating the transition. Such ownership structures align incentives, but they also concentrate responsibility.

Valuation reflects expectations of future execution

Quadrant’s valuation today reflects what the business may become, rather than what it currently is.

The company raised Rs 290 crore through its January 2025 IPO, providing capital to invest in signalling capability ahead of revenue visibility. Nearly a year later, the stock trades at Rs 296, close to its issue price of Rs 275–Rs 290, even though signalling revenue has yet to materially appear and profitability remains under pressure.

This reflects a market that has already funded the transition, but is still waiting for financial confirmation.

The capital has been raised.

The business must now justify it.

With an order book of approximately Rs 919 crore against an estimated annual revenue of roughly Rs 125–140 crore, the company has significant revenue visibility. However, order visibility alone does not guarantee profitability.

Margins, working capital cycles and deployment timelines will determine how much of this opportunity converts into sustained cash flow.

Infrastructure businesses often appear expensive before earnings materialise and inexpensive after earnings stabilise.

Quadrant appears to be in that transition phase.

Risks remain real because infrastructure transitions test patience and balance sheet strength

Infrastructure transitions rarely unfold on schedule. Approval timelines shift. Deployment stretches. Revenue recognition takes longer than anticipated, even when orders have already been secured.

Signalling systems are no exception.

Quadrant has already begun investing ahead of revenue. This is visible not only in its EBITDA loss of Rs 27.6 crore for the nine months ended December 2025, but also in the balance sheet adjustments that have accompanied its transition.

Borrowings, which stood at Rs 85 crore in March 2025, declined sharply to Rs 25 crore by September 2025 following fresh capital infusion. At the same time, reserves increased to Rs 230 crore, providing financial capacity to absorb the costs of scaling a new business.

This matters.

Infrastructure businesses rarely fail because opportunity is absent. They fail because cash inflows arrive later than expected, while expenses must be incurred upfront.

Quadrant’s large order book crore provides visibility into future revenue. But visibility is not cash flow. The company’s primary customer is Indian Railways, where payments typically follow manufacturing, installation and certification. This creates a timing gap between revenue recognition and cash collection, increasing working capital requirements as deployment accelerates.

Institutions operate on their own timelines.

Signalling remains a specialised industry today, with limited approved vendors. But such advantages rarely remain permanent. Over time, more firms develop capability, approvals widen and competitive intensity increases.

Early participation provides entry.

Financial endurance determines who remains.

The real risk is not whether the signalling opportunity exists.

It is whether Quadrant converts its order book into cash flows before capital, competition and institutional timelines begin to reshape the economics of that opportunity.

Opportunity is visible. Financial outcomes will depend on timing.

Quadrant Future Tek has positioned itself within India’s railway automation cycle at an early stage. Its order book, now several times its current annual revenue, suggests that demand for signalling systems is no longer theoretical.

But infrastructure transitions rarely reward companies immediately.

The company has already invested in capability, strengthened its balance sheet and secured contracts. Yet revenue recognition and cash collection will depend on deployment schedules, institutional processes and working capital cycles that remain outside its control.

This creates a familiar infrastructure paradox.

The opportunity becomes visible before its financial benefits fully materialise.

Quadrant’s cable business reflects the stability of its past. Its signalling business reflects the uncertainty of its future.

Whether the company ultimately benefits from India’s railway modernisation will depend not only on technological readiness or order inflows, but on how smoothly those orders translate into cash flows over time.

Quadrant has secured a place in the transition.

The balance sheet will determine how comfortably it can wait for that transition to pay off.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.