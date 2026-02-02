Welcome to the latest edition of Hidden Gems Weekly. In recent weeks, we have dug into opportunities across real estate, a soda ash player navigating a brutal commodity cycle, and a small-cap riding the mining and steel upcycle. This week, we turn to a business that operates quietly at the heart of India’s trucking economy. Toll payments and fleet operations rarely make headlines, but without them, goods do not move, supply chains slow, and the economy feels it almost immediately.

Most people look at BlackBuck and see a logistics technology company.

That is not wrong, but it is not very useful either.

If you want to understand BlackBuck, forget loads for a moment. Forget vehicle finance. Even forget telematics. Start with toll payments.

Toll payments are the least exciting part of trucking. They are also the most revealing.

Every long-haul truck pays tolls. There is no discretion involved. You cannot defer it. You cannot optimise around it. You either pay, or you do not move.

BlackBuck built its business around this certainty.

Blackbuck 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

From Zinka to BlackBuck

The company began life in 2015 as Zinka Logistics Solutions.

The early years were not about building a platform. They were about fixing one repeated problem at a time for truck operators. Toll payments came first. Vehicle tracking followed. Fuel payments came after that.

Loads and vehicle finance came much later.

This sequencing matters because it tells you how the company thinks. It has focused on problems that show up every day, not ones that appear occasionally.

The brand name BlackBuck came later. The operating logic did not change.

When the company listed in November 2024, that logic was tested under public market scrutiny.

Since listing, the company has slowed the pace of expansion in newer businesses. Growth is still the goal, but not at any cost.

Why toll payments sit at the centre

By the September 2025 quarter, BlackBuck was processing close to half of India’s truck toll payments. Management stated that the market share in tolling had increased from about 45% to nearly 50% during the quarter.

That number matters more than any freight statistic.

Toll payments anchor usage.

Once a truck operator uses BlackBuck to pass through toll plazas, the app becomes part of daily operations. From there, adding fuel payments is easy. Adding tracking is logical. Adding compliance tools makes sense.

Loads and vehicle finance then sit on top of an existing relationship, not a speculative one.

This is why BlackBuck looks less like a marketplace and more like infrastructure.

What actually makes up the business

BlackBuck operates across four business segments that are at very different stages of maturity.

Payments and telematics form the core. This includes toll payments, fuel payments, vehicle tracking, and compliance services. These are the oldest products and the most widely used.

In the second quarter of financial year 2026, these core businesses accounted for the bulk of revenue and almost all of the profitability. While the company does not disclose a precise segment split, disclosures suggest that payments and telematics contribute well over two-thirds of net revenue and a higher share of contribution margin. This is where operating leverage shows up.

The second layer is fuel sensors, which sit within the telematics stack. These are hardware-led products aimed at helping fleet owners monitor fuel levels and usage, addressing pilferage and cost leakage, which the annual report identifies as a key operating pain point for truck operators.

Revenue contribution is still small, but adoption is rising. Sales grew about 55% quarter on quarter, driven largely by existing vehicle tracking customers. Fuel sensors improve revenue per customer without increasing acquisition costs.

The third segment is Superloads, the freight marketplace. This business is designed to improve truck utilisation by digitally matching trucks with shippers, reducing idle time between trips.

It remains a small revenue contributor but a significant consumer of investment.

As of the September quarter, Superloads operated in four hubs, with plans to expand to around 14. In digitised loads, BlackBuck has about 90% market share, while its share of the overall full truckload market remains around 7% to 8%. The annual report positions this segment as one that is still being scaled cautiously.

The fourth segment is vehicle finance, which is distribution-led. This business helps truck operators access financing for used commercial vehicles, with BlackBuck earning sourcing and servicing fees while credit risk sits with partner financial institutions.

Revenue contribution is modest and margins are lower than payments, but the business remains asset-light, a point the annual report highlights as central to its risk management approach.

Usage tells you whether infrastructure is forming

Platforms talk about users. Infrastructure talks about time spent.

BlackBuck discloses both.

By the second quarter of financial year 2026, average monthly transacting truck operators stood at about 7.9 lakh, up over 13% year on year. More tellingly, close to 4 lakh users were using two or more services, a growth of over 21% year on year.

Transacting customers spend over 43 minutes a day on the app.

That number is not about engagement. It is about dependence. When multiple daily workflows run through one system, switching becomes costly even if alternatives exist.

This is how infrastructure quietly forms.

Growth without relying on a good quarter

The July to September period is seasonally weak for trucking.

Despite this, BlackBuck reported revenue from operations of Rs 151 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026, a growth of 53% year on year. Core businesses grew 36.7% year on year and about 3% sequentially.

Payments gross transaction value reached Rs 6,778 crore, up nearly 29% year on year. On a half-year basis, payment gross transaction value crossed Rs 13,600 crore.

Sequential growth in a weak quarter usually means usage is structural rather than cyclical.

Profitability follows frequency

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to Rs 42.7 crore, up nearly 123% year on year. Margins expanded to over 31% of net revenue.

Sequentially, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined about 9.6%. This was due to higher investments in Superloads, expansion of sales teams, investments in fuel sensors, and annual salary increments.

The important point is the choice, not the dip.

The core businesses generate profits. New businesses consume them. That is a conscious allocation decision, not a margin accident.

Loads are being treated differently

Freight marketplaces have a poor history in India. Many scaled too fast and collapsed.

BlackBuck’s Superloads business is being expanded hub by hub. National scale is being deferred until unit economics are better understood.

That restraint matters more than growth rates at this stage.

Vehicle finance without balance sheet risk

Vehicle finance is structured as a distribution-led business. Credit risk largely sits with partner financial institutions.

This limits upside in boom periods. It also limits damage in slowdowns. For a company trying to become infrastructure, that trade-off makes sense.

The boardroom mix

BlackBuck is promoter-led.

Rajesh Kumar Naidu Yabaji serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The board has eight directors, of which four are independent. Independent directors therefore make up 50% of the board, in line with listing requirements.

Recently, Yabaji reduced his shareholding through a bulk deal. He sold 20 lakh shares at Rs 676.4 per share, amounting to about Rs 135 crore. This represented roughly 9.37% of his holding.

Before the transaction, Yabaji held about 2.13 crore shares, or 11.81% of the company’s equity. Post-sale, his stake stands at around 1.93 crore shares, or 10.7%.

Among the buyers, Discovery Global Opportunity Mauritius Limited emerged as the largest participant, purchasing 13 lakh shares for about Rs 88 crore.

This follows earlier stake reductions by financial investors, including Wellington Management, Sands Capital, and Goldman Sachs, through separate transactions.

The promoter continues to retain a double-digit stake, and the board composition remains unchanged.

Valuation

At current levels, BlackBuck is no longer a stock trading on scepticism.

The company is valued at about Rs 10,100 crore. The stock trades at around 26.5 times trailing earnings and about 46.5 times enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. Price to book stands close to 7.7 times.

Return on capital employed is about 10.5%. Return on equity, at over 47%, appears high, but it is influenced by a light balance sheet and a relatively small equity base.

What the valuation reflects is an expectation that the core payments and telematics business continues to grow steadily, and that newer segments like loads and vehicle finance add to the business over time.

At these levels, the margin for disappointment is limited. The numbers already assume a fair amount of progress.

The real question

BlackBuck is often judged on whether it can become a full-stack logistics platform.

That may be the wrong question.

The better question is whether it can become default infrastructure for trucking payments and operations, and let everything else grow around that core.

If toll payments remain central, if frequency stays high, and if new businesses are layered rather than forced, the company does not need to win logistics.

It just needs to keep trucking boring.

That is usually where the durable businesses sit.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.