Welcome to the latest edition of Hidden Gems Weekly. In recent weeks, we examined, a leading construction equipment manufacturer, a niche power equipment manufacturer benefiting from India’s transmission buildout, a company quietly conquering India’s industrial supply chain, a packaged food exporter building global brand buffers and a niche coatings player riding premiumisation trends . This week, we turn to a company that operates at the heart of India’s infrastructure and construction boom.

Most manufacturing stories begin with a promise.

A company announces a new factory, unveils a capacity expansion plan and asks investors to look beyond current earnings. The hope is that future demand will justify today’s investment.

Responsive Industries is at a different stage of the cycle. The company has already done the easy part. It has spent years building factories, expanding capacity and creating a manufacturing platform that few domestic competitors can match.

The difficult part starts now. Can management generate enough business from those assets to justify the capital already invested?

That is what makes Responsive Industries worth a closer look.

Responsive Industries Ltd 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

A Niche Business Hidden Inside Building Materials

Responsive Industries manufactures polyvinyl chloride-based products used across residential, commercial and infrastructure applications.

While investors often focus on paints, pipes and tiles when looking at building-material companies, flooring remains a relatively under-researched segment. Luxury vinyl flooring and stone plastic composite flooring have gained acceptance globally because they are durable, easy to maintain and often more economical than traditional alternatives.

According to the company’s latest investor presentation, vinyl planks account for about 56% of revenue while vinyl sheets contribute another 28%. Flooring products therefore generate the vast majority of the company’s revenue.

Sales Mix – By Product

Source: Company Presentation

The company operates across residential housing, hospitals, railways, commercial buildings and industrial applications. This diversification provides a degree of stability and reduces dependence on any single end market.

The Real Story Is Not Flooring

The real story is capacity utilisation. Responsive operates manufacturing facilities in India and China and has built an integrated manufacturing platform spanning more than 100 acres. The company exports to more than 70 countries and serves over 1,000 institutional and retail customers.

What stands out is that management repeatedly emphasises that much of the manufacturing backbone is already in place. Most manufacturing companies need fresh capital expenditure to grow. Responsive is attempting something different. It is trying to generate growth by improving utilisation of assets that have already been built.

If utilisation rises, operating leverage could begin to work in the company’s favour. Fixed costs would be spread over a larger revenue base, potentially allowing earnings to grow faster than revenue.

That is the theory. The question is whether the numbers support it.

Capacity Has Been Built. Returns Have Not Followed Yet

This is where the investment case becomes more complicated. Responsive spent years building manufacturing capacity. Yet returns have moved in the opposite direction.

Return on Equity has fallen from about 14.8% to 10.3%. Return on Capital Employed has declined from roughly 15.5% to 10.8%. In simple terms, the company now has a larger asset base that is generating lower returns.

There are understandable reasons for this. Export demand has been weak, tariff-related disruptions have affected overseas markets and profitability has come under pressure. At the same time, capacity utilisation has not kept pace with the investments made over the years.

Still, this remains the central question investors need to answer. If management can increase utilisation without making large new investments, returns could recover quickly. If not, investors may begin questioning whether the manufacturing platform is as valuable as management believes.

Exports Could Drive The Next Phase

Historically, the domestic market has been the foundation of the business. Domestic demand remains the backbone of the company and accounts for roughly 84% of revenue. Relationships with railways, healthcare institutions, commercial projects and real estate developers provide stability and visibility.

The investment case, however, increasingly rests on exports. That may sound surprising given exports currently contribute only around 16% of revenue. Yet management sees significant opportunity in overseas markets, particularly in the United States.

Sales Mix

Source: Company Presentation

The United States sits at the heart of Responsive’s export ambitions. India’s share of the US vinyl flooring market remains relatively small compared with countries such as Vietnam and China. If sourcing patterns continue to diversify, Indian manufacturers could potentially gain market share.

Responsive already has manufacturing infrastructure, distribution capabilities and relationships across multiple export markets. The question is whether these advantages translate into a meaningful increase in export volumes over the next few years.

Export growth is not important because of where it is today. It is important because of where investors expect it to be tomorrow.

A New Push Into Private-Label Manufacturing

Another part of the growth story involves private-label and Original Equipment Manufacturer manufacturing. The company recently announced strategic partnerships with global brands, distributors, retailers and institutional buyers. These partnerships are expected to improve capacity utilisation and create additional revenue opportunities.

At first glance, private-label manufacturing may appear less attractive than building a consumer-facing brand. However, for a company with a large installed manufacturing base, contract manufacturing can be an efficient way to increase volumes without making significant additional investments.

Every incremental order helps absorb fixed costs and improves operating leverage. That makes private-label manufacturing more important than it may initially appear.

Recent Performance Has Been Challenging

The recent numbers explain why investors remain cautious. Revenue growth has stalled, margins have come under pressure and returns have moved lower despite the capacity built over the years.

For the year ended March 2026, revenue stood at Rs 1,394 crore, down a little over 1%. compared with Rs 1,418 crore a year earlier. Margins also contracted from 21% in FY25 to 17%. The March 2026 quarter was particularly weak. Revenue increased to Rs 430 crore, but operating margins fell to around 11%, reflecting continued pressure on profitability.

Profitability Has Come Under Pressure

Particulars FY25 FY26 Revenue (Rs crore) 1,418 1,394 EBITDA (Rs crore) 295 242 EBITDA Margin (%) 20.8 17.3 PAT (Rs crore) 199 148 Source: Screener

Management attributes much of the weakness to higher United States import tariffs and related pricing adjustments. The company believes the impact is temporary rather than structural.

Investors will need to decide whether they agree.

The Balance Sheet Remains Healthy

One area where Responsive continues to score well is financial strength. Reserves have increased to Rs 1,532 crore while borrowings have declined to Rs 195 crore. Debt-to-equity stands at only 0.13 times.

Debt Is Falling Despite The Slowdown

Particulars FY25 FY26 Borrowings (Rs crore) 256 195 Debt/Equity (x) 0.17 0.13 Reserves (Rs crore) 1,319 1,532 Source: Screener

Interest coverage remains above seven times, indicating that debt obligations are manageable. The balance sheet, thus, does not appear to be a constraint on future growth. In fact, the company has the financial flexibility to pursue opportunities without relying heavily on external funding.

Governance Appears Stable

A review of recent annual reports and corporate disclosures does not reveal any major governance concerns. The company has reported no material related-party transactions that could conflict with minority shareholder interests. Statutory auditors and secretarial auditors have not reported adverse observations or qualifications.

That does not eliminate risk. No governance assessment ever does. However, it does provide a degree of comfort for investors evaluating management quality.

Leadership Transition Bears Watching

One recent development investors should monitor is the leadership transition at the company. In May 2026, Chairman Rishabh Agarwal resigned from the board citing personal reasons. The company stated that there were no disagreements, governance concerns or other material issues behind the decision.

The board subsequently appointed Aayush Agarwal as Chairperson. At present, the transition appears more like a succession event than a governance issue. Even so, investors will want clarity on whether strategic priorities remain unchanged and how capital allocation decisions evolve under the new leadership structure.

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What About Promoter Pledging?

Promoter pledging is another factor worth monitoring. Around 5.65% of promoter holdings remain pledged.

This is not particularly high compared with many small and mid-cap companies. However, investors generally prefer businesses where promoter pledging declines over time rather than increases. For now, the level appears manageable, but it remains worth watching.

Valuation Leaves Limited Room For Error

At around Rs 191 per share, Responsive Industries commands a market capitalisation of roughly Rs 5,100 crore. The stock trades at about 34 times earnings and around 3.3 times book value.

These are not bargain valuations. At 34 times earnings, investors are not paying for today’s business.

They are paying for a future in which exports recover, utilisation rises and returns improve. Whether that future materialises remains the key question.

In Conclusion

Many manufacturing companies are still trying to build capacity. Responsive Industries has already built much of its capacity.

The challenge now is converting that infrastructure into higher utilisation, stronger margins and better returns on capital.

The company possesses several qualities investors typically look for: a healthy balance sheet, exposure to export markets, a niche product category and manufacturing assets that would be difficult and expensive to replicate. Yet the story remains unfinished.

Responsive Industries has already built the factories. The next few years will determine whether those factories become a source of superior returns or simply a reminder that building capacity is easier than earning attractive returns from it

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary