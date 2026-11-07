India’s growing ambition to become a global AI and data centre hub is driving new electricity demand. However, powering these facilities requires more than conventional power capacity. A data centre needing 1 GW of continuous power may require 3 GW each of wind and solar capacity, along with 2.5 GW to 3 GW of battery energy storage systems .

The estimated investment for this setup is around ₹40,000 crore. India currently accounts for just 2.3% of the global AI data centre and compute factory market. As global technology companies expand their compute infrastructure, demand for renewable power and supporting electrical infrastructure is expected to rise.

This creates opportunities across two parts of the value chain: clean energy supply and power transmission cables. This brings two companies into focus. One has secured renewable energy partnerships with global technology giants such as Google, Meta and Apple, along with data centre operators such as STT Global Data Centres, NTT Data and Equinix.

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The other company supplies data centre cables directly through major contractors that build hyperscale facilities. This includes Larsen & Toubro, Sterling and Wilson, and Blue Star. The first supplies clean power to the digital infrastructure ecosystem. The second provides the cables needed to support its electricity requirements.

India’s data centre demand is driven mainly by domestic digital consumption, cloud adoption, AI infrastructure and rising data localisation requirements. This makes the sector relatively resilient to any slowdown in US data centre demand, as India’s digital infrastructure needs drive growth rather than US demand alone.

#1 Clean Max Enviro Energy: The B2B Giant Powering Google and Meta Hits 75% Margins

Clean Max Enviro Energy (CleanMax) provides renewable energy directly to commercial and industrial corporate clients.

Core Revenue Drivers: Power Sales Hit 75% EBITDA Margins

CleanMax operates through two primary business segments:-

Renewable Energy Power Sales: The company builds, owns, and operates wind, solar, and hybrid power plants. It sells generated power directly to corporate buyers through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). The segment reported 67% year-on-year revenue growth to ₹604 crore in Q2FY27.

The company builds, owns, and operates wind, solar, and hybrid power plants. It sells generated power directly to corporate buyers through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). The segment reported 67% year-on-year revenue growth to ₹604 crore in Q2FY27. Renewable Energy Services: The company provides capital expenditure (capex) project execution and carbon credit services. This segment’s revenue fell 24% to ₹123.6 crore in Q2FY27.

Revenue grew 38.7% year-on-year to ₹727.6 crore in Q2FY27. Reported EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) surged 51% to ₹547.7 crore. EBITDA margin increased to 75.3% from 68.4% in Q2FY26. Consequently, net profit grew 82% to ₹64.9 crore.

CleanMax develops projects under four main contracting models:

State-connected group captive projects Third-party open access projects Onsite rooftop solar installations and Central grid-connected utility projects.

The company operates across 10 Indian states. Its primary operational capacity is in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. As of September 30, 2026, CleanMax’s aggregate portfolio reached 13.0 GW. This portfolio includes operational assets, contracted projects, and secured grid evacuation capacity.

Developing 1 GW of data centre power requires around 3 GW of wind, 3 GW of solar, and 2.5 GW to 3 GW of energy storage. Wind-solar hybrid plants paired with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) can supply round-the-clock power to data centres and industrial buyers. Solar accounted for 59% of the contracted power portfolio and Wind 41%.

The 13.0 GW Portfolio: Breaking Down Operational and Grid Capacity

The capacity breakdown includes:

Operational Power Sales Capacity : CleanMax operates 3.6 GW of power sales capacity. Operational capacity grew by 57% year-over-year on a trailing twelve-month basis. The company commissioned 0.6 GW of power sales capacity during FY27 to date.

: CleanMax operates 3.6 GW of power sales capacity. Operational capacity grew by 57% year-over-year on a trailing twelve-month basis. The company commissioned 0.6 GW of power sales capacity during FY27 to date. Contracted Under Execution : This includes a contracted under construction power sales capacity of 2.6 GW. At the planned annual build rate of 1.5 GW, this backlog represents 20 to 21 months of predictable near-term growth.

: This includes a contracted under construction power sales capacity of 2.6 GW. At the planned annual build rate of 1.5 GW, this backlog represents 20 to 21 months of predictable near-term growth. Renewable Energy Services Capacity : The company manages 0.7 GW of operational services capacity and has 0.1 GW under construction.

: The company manages 0.7 GW of operational services capacity and has 0.1 GW under construction. Grid Access Capacity: CleanMax holds 3.2 GW of approved grid evacuation capacity. It has applied for an additional 2.8 GW of grid access. This capacity provides the infrastructure needed for future project additions.

Why Hyperscalers Rely on CleanMax for Data Centre Power

CleanMax supplies electricity to 606 commercial and industrial customers. It maintains 1,354 active power purchase agreements and contracts. Existing customers accounted for 85% of all new contracted volumes during H1FY27. Key benefits of the contracting structure include:

PPA Tenor : Contracts carry a weighted average tenure of 23 years.

: Contracts carry a weighted average tenure of 23 years. Client Credit Profile : Customers holding credit ratings of AA, AAA, or multinational companies represent 83% of contracted capacity. Customers rated A account for another 12%. This highlights a strong client profile.

: Customers holding credit ratings of AA, AAA, or multinational companies represent 83% of contracted capacity. Customers rated A account for another 12%. This highlights a strong client profile. Repeat Business : Existing clients generated 85% of new contracted volumes in H1FY27.

: Existing clients generated 85% of new contracted volumes in H1FY27. Data Centres and Hyperscalers: CleanMax holds a 35% market share of all contracted hyperscaler clean energy deals in India. Data centres and tech companies account for 41% of the contracted capacity. Clients include Amazon, Google, Meta, NTT and STT. Hyperscalers and data centre operators are building new compute facilities in India.

In data centres, contracted capacity dedicated to Data & AI customers expanded 3.4x between FY24 and H1FY27. About 27% to 28% of total contracted capacity is directly tied to global hyperscalers.

Payment Timelines: As of September 30, 2026, the average ‘Days Sales Outstanding’ for the Power Sales segment stood at 22 days. This highlights efficient collection practices.

FY28 Outlook: Targeting ₹3,000 Crore in Annual EBITDA

Looking ahead, management states that CleanMax is on track to commission at least 1.5 GW of operational power sales capacity in FY27. Following the commissioning of 0.6 GW in H1, there are plans to complete the remaining 0.9 GW in H2.

Management expects the operational power sales capacity to reach at least 4.5 GW by April 1, 2027. This expanded asset base will generate steady multi-year revenue under long-term power purchase contracts. Management projects reported EBITDA of at least ₹3,000 crore for FY28, up from ₹1,295 crore in FY26.

CleanMax Share Price

#2 Diamond Power: B2B Cable Firm Powering India’s Hyperscalers

Diamond Power Infrastructure manufactures power equipment . Its product catalogue includes medium-voltage cables, extra-high-voltage cables, low-voltage cables, power conductors and copper data centre cables. The business operates strictly on a business-to-business model.

It sells products directly to electrical consultants, power utilities, engineering contractors, industrial projects and data centre builders. Data centre cabling is a new business line, built upon the recently launched copper cable range. Monthly copper capacity stands at 1,500 metric tons and is expanding to 2,500 metric tons.

The Hyperscaler Pivot: Data Centre Cabling Drives Q2 Sales

In Q2FY27, data centre cables generated ₹242 crore, accounting for 23% of total quarterly sales. Management expects data centre cable revenue to reach approximately ₹750 crore for FY27. This is supported by outstanding basic orders for data centre cables worth ₹485 crore.

Major engineering contractors are supplying products to build hyperscale facilities. This includes Larsen & Toubro , Orient Green, Aurionpro, Sterling & Wilson and Blue Star. The product mainly consists of single-core copper and aluminium cables rated at 33 kV and 1.1 kV.

Inside the ₹4,300 Crore Order Book & Adani Exposure Limits

Management states that pre-qualification standards create entry barriers. These barriers yield 2% higher margins. The overall firm order book reached ₹3,735 crore at quoted value at the end of September 2026. Adjusted for market prices under price variation clauses, the order book value is approximately ₹4,300 crore.

Power conductors account for 46% of the order book, medium voltage cables make up 36%, and the remaining portion consists of low voltage and data centre cables. Adani Group entities represent 43% of the current order book.

Backward Integration: How a ₹170 Crore Capex Will Shield Margins

The company maintains a policy capping long-term Adani sales at 20% to 22% of total revenue. It is also backwards integrating. Diamond Power is investing ₹170 crore in an in-house polymer compounding facility at Vadodara to produce cable insulation and increase operating margins. Producing this material internally is expected to add ₹120 crore in annual EBITDA.

The company delivered ₹1,722 crore in revenue in H1FY27 and projects about ₹2,580 crore for H2. Cable industry demand usually skews toward the second half, with Q3 and Q4 historically accounting for 60% of annual sales.

Management projects FY27 revenue between ₹ 4,300-4,500 crore. Longer-term revenue targets are set at ₹7,500 crore for FY28 and ₹10,000 crore for FY29. Operating EBITDA margins are expected to remain in the 11-13% range through FY27. Once the polymer facility begins operations, EBITDA margins are projected to expand to 14% to 16%.

Q2 Financials & The ₹1,432 Crore Tax Shield Advantage

Further, carry-forward losses of ₹1,432 crore will shield the company from standard corporate income tax outgo until Q1FY29. Financially, revenue grew 135% year-on-year to ₹1,031.9 crore. EBITDA surged 189% to ₹133.2 crore while margin expanded 241 bps to 12.9%. Net profit rose 289% to ₹107.9 crore.

Diamond Power Share Price

The Verdict: Execution Risks and Market Premiums

Diamond Power trades at a much higher EV/EBITDA multiple of 71.6x than CleanMax at 18.1x. However, its recent balance sheet restructuring marks a significant shift in its financial position. The company completed its debt restructuring and exited the NCLT framework in September 2026.

Its net worth improved from negative ₹604 crore in March 2026 to positive ₹764 crore by September 2026. Further, the ₹1,614 crore raised through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in July 2026 helped the company move from a net debt position of ₹527 crore to net cash of ₹572 crore.

Diamond Power currently reports a Return on Equity (ROE) of 14.5% and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 10.4%, compared with CleanMax’s 8.9% and 6.2%, respectively. Its higher return ratios indicate better capital efficiency currently, driven by faster profit growth.

However, the steep multiple suggests that the market is already factoring in significant earnings growth. This makes execution and return improvement important to justify its valuation.

CleanMax’s relatively lower returns reflect the capital-intensive nature of its renewable energy business, where investments in projects under construction add to debt, interest and depreciation costs before generating revenue.

As these projects become operational, asset utilisation and earnings contribution could improve, supporting its return ratios. Diamond Power, meanwhile, trades at a steep valuation despite relatively moderate returns on capital, making execution and earnings growth important to justify its multiple.



Particulars EV/EBITDA Multiple (X) Return Ratios Company Industry ROE (%) ROCE (%) CleanMax 18.1 8.9 1.8 6.2 Diamond Power 71.6 14.5 NA 10.4 Source: Screener.in (As of November 06, 2026)

To conclude, CleanMax offers exposure to this opportunity through its 13.0 GW portfolio, long-term power purchase agreements and growing presence among global hyperscalers. Its ability to commission contracted capacity and meet its FY28 EBITDA target of ₹3,000 crore will drive growth.

Diamond Power offers a different route through its data centre cable business. Data centre cables already contributed 23% of its Q2FY27 sales, while its ₹4,300 crore consolidated order book provides revenue visibility. The planned polymer facility could further improve margins through backward integration.

However, both businesses carry execution risks. CleanMax needs to convert its project pipeline into operational assets while managing capital requirements. Diamond Power must deliver on its aggressive growth targets and justify its steep valuation.

These companies could be worth keeping on your watchlist .

Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. We used an alternative, widely accepted source only when the data were unavailable.

This article is meant only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, we strongly advise you to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. He simplifies complex concepts and shares honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

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