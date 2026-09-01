It’s no secret that the shipping industry has once again emerged as the key beneficiary of the Middle East crisis, despite the challenges of operating in the Strait of Hormuz and neighbouring regions.

Great Eastern Shipping (GE Shipping) had recently declared its highest ever interim dividend of Rs 14 per equity share while announcing its June 2026 quarter results. The company has also declared its highest ever quarterly consolidated net profit of Rs 1,308.8 crore, a jump of 159.5% y-o-y (view table below). For perspective, GE Shipping for the entire FY26 had a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,942.5 crore.

G E Shipping has also sailed ahead of its nearest rival – government-controlled Shipping Corporation of India in terms of performance in the quarter under review (view table below).

The board of G E Shipping had recently approved a buy-back of shares at a price not exceeding Rs 1,530 per equity share, and for an amount not exceeding Rs 900 crore. The stock ended 2.8% lower at Rs 1,301.7 on Monday, and it had reached a 52-week high of Rs 1,798 on 19 May, 2026.

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Global Freight Rates: The 226% Surge Driving Shipping Margins

Growth for shipping companies has once again come from strong shipping rates. Spot freight rates in the key tanker segment, large vessels to transport crude oil from the Middle Eastern countries to key consuming countries in India and China, have jumped nearly 2-to-3 fold y-o-y in the June 2026 quarter.

Also, in the smaller dry bulk segment, the Baltic Dry Index averaged 87% y-o-y higher on account of strong demand for transporting merchandise before the US holiday season shopping starts in October / November.

Geopolitics in the Strait of Hormuz: Why VLCC Rates Hit $137,000/Day

In the tanker segment like very large crude carrier (VLCC), spot freight rates had averaged $ 137,000 per day as compared to $ 42,065 per day a year earlier, a rise of nearly 226% y-o-y, according to industry data from a leading Indian shipping company.

The above rates indicate global market trends and not a particular voyage between two ports, pointed out senior shipping officials.

Top level executives from the Indian shipping industry highlighted the continuing challenges they faced operating vessels in the key Middle Eastern and neighbouring regions. Shipping executives also pointed out that nearly 20% of VLCC capacity globally is more than 20 years old and not permitted to sail. The above trend has also contributed to higher spot freight rates in this segment.

In the smaller dry bulk segment, the Baltic Dry Index averaged 2,751 in Q1FY27, as compared to 1,471 a year earlier, a rise of 87% y-o-y. It is understood there is strong demand to transport merchandise to US retailers from suppliers in East Asia, China and India before the start of the holiday shopping season in October / November.

Indian shipping companies typically have 70% of their total fleet capacity dedicated to the tanker segment for transporting crude oil and other products. Shipping companies utilise a combination of short and long-term contracts with their customers to maximize their earnings.

Q1FY27 Performance: How G E Shipping Capitalized on Record Tonnage

G E Shipping, like other players, benefited from the strong freight rates in the tanker segment. G E Shipping has highlighted that its total revenue days were 3,679 as against 3,507 a year earlier. Also, its total owned tonnage was 3.24 million dead weight tonne (dwt) as compared to 3.04 million dwt a year earlier.

The company has pointed out for crude carriers the average freight rate was $ 93,026 per day, nearly 175% higher from a year earlier. In other segments, like product carriers, the company has highlighted freight earnings of $45,471 per day, a rise of 84% y-o-y.

Peer Comparison: G E Shipping Outpaces SCI in Revenue Growth

Operational parameter Great Eastern Shipping (consolidated) Shipping Corporation of India (consolidated) Growth in revenue from operations (% change y-o-y) 66.9% 40.3% Net Profit (% change y-o-y) 159.5% 74.8% Source – Screener.in and company results

Strong freight rates helped GE Shipping’s consolidated revenue from operations rising 66.9% y-o-y to Rs 2,005.36. Other income also rose 107.4% y-o-y to Rs 280.85 crore and that was thanks to the profit on sale of ships and other assets.

As a result, the company’s consolidated net profit jumped 159.5% y-o-y to Rs 1,308.8 crore.

Shipping Corporation of India – strong freight rates drives 74.8% y-o-y growth in net profit

The government-controlled Shipping Corporation of India also benefited from strong freight rates – its consolidated revenue from operations grew 40.3% y-o-y to Rs 1,846.56 crore.

The company has not provided operational details for the quarter under review.

Its consolidated net profit also grew 74.8% y-o-y to Rs 619.3 crore.

Capital Efficiency: Analyzing the 15.9% vs 15% RoE Gap

G E Shipping Company had a consolidated Return on Equity (RoE) of 15.9%, according to data from Screener.in.

Shipping Corporation of India had a RoE of 15%.

Return on Equity – making efficient use of capital

Shipping company Return on Equity (in %) Great Eastern Shipping (consolidated) 15.9% Shipping Corporation of India (consolidated) 15% Source – Screener.in

Evaluating the ₹1,530 Buyback: Cyclical Risks vs. Long-Term Contracts

The board of G E Shipping had recently approved buy-back of shares at a price not exceeding Rs 1,530 per equity shares and for an amount not exceeding Rs 900 crore. At the buy-back price, the stock is valued at a P/E of nearly 5.9 times. The stock ended 2.8% lower at Rs 1301.7 on Monday.

Over the past 5 years, the stock has traded at a P/E between 3.9 times and 31.8 times, according to Screener.in.

Spot shipping freight rates tend to be quite volatile, and the shipping industry reacts almost instantly to big / significant changes in the global economy. Readers need to take into consideration that any resolution / possible solution to the Middle East crisis, going forward, could result in freight rates crashing.

In such a scenario, shipping companies like G E Shipping will depend on long-term contracts to minimize any fall in spot freight rates. If the Middle East crisis continues, spot shipping freight rates can continue to remain strong, going forward.

Readers could consider tendering a portion / some of their shares in the buy-back, given the inherent cyclical nature of the shipping industry. Having said that, its always a good idea to get consult your personal advisor before taking any decision.

Shipping Valuations: Is a 5.0x P/E a Value Trap or an Opportunity?

G E Shipping trades at a consolidated P/E of 5 times. Over the past 5 years, the stock has traded at s P/E between 3.9 times and 31.8 times, according to Screener.in.

G E Shipping v/s Shipping Corporation of India valuations

Shipping company Consolidated P/E Great Eastern Shipping (consolidated) 5.0 times Shipping Corporation of India (consolidated) 8.3 times Source – Screener.in

Shipping Corporation of India trades at a consolidated P/E of 8.3 times. Over the past 5 years, the stock has traded at a P/E between 3.9 times and 23.7 times.

Spot shipping freight rates tend to be quite volatile, and readers need to take into consideration that a low P/E in the shipping industry does not necessarily mean a ‘value’ buy. The shipping industry reacts almost instantly to big / significant changes in the global economy.

Readers could put both these shipping stocks to their watch list of stocks for 2026 , and see if their performance matches expectations.

Disclaimer:

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

Disclosure: The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article. The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.