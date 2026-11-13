The July-September quarter witnessed a rebound in foreign institutional investors’ (FIIs) activity as they turned net buyers of Indian equities after four straight quarters. They bought equities worth Rs 13,972 crore during the quarter, across segments and different stocks.

However, there were a handful of companies where FIIs raised stakes significantly, taking the total holding up by at least 1%, either for the first time or after keeping the stakes below 1% for quite some time.

To identify these stocks, we looked at companies with a market capitalisation of more than Rs 1,000 crore, where FII holdings increased by over 1 percentage point in the July-September quarter and the previous quarter’s holding was below 1%.

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And then we zeroed in on three companies where FIIs raised stakes the most, and in this article, we will try to explore the rationale behind the FIIs’ picks.

#1 OBSC Perfection: FII Holding Rises 4.39 Percentage Points

OBSC Perfection Ltd. is engaged in the manufacturing of precision-engineered components and assemblies for the automotive , marine, defence , aerospace, renewable energy , and medical sectors and exports to 15 countries. The company’s products include shafts, piston rods, drive shafts, fasteners, suspension components, and defence parts. The company has six manufacturing facilities across Pune, Chennai, and Faridabad, with capabilities spanning machining, investment casting, forging, stamping, welding, fabrication, and assembly.

FIIs increased their stake by 4.39 percentage points in the July-September quarter, taking their total holding to 5.03% at the end of the quarter, which stood at 0.64% in the previous quarter.

Marine Business Gaining Traction, Automotive Contributed 79.2% of Revenue

During H1FY27, while the automotive segment remained the company’s largest revenue contributor, with a 79.2% share of revenue, marine accounted for 14.4%, up from 6.6% for the corresponding period last year.

The company is also expanding its export business, which contributed 28.9% of H1FY27 revenue, compared with 19.6% in FY26.

Defence and Aerospace Bring New Order Opportunities; Total Orderbook at Rs 1,200 crore

OBSC Perfection received AS 9100D aerospace certification and initiated discussions with potential customers. The company already onboarded two new defence public sector undertakings as customers and received prototype orders for MK-84 fins and 155 mm shells.

The company also secured five-year purchase orders worth Rs 31.4 crore for machined parts under the DaVinci DCx programme in September. Furthermore, in October, the company received an Rs 8.9 crore order for Elbit fuzes.

The company’s overall order book stood at more than Rs 1,200 crore as of September 30, 2026. Of this, automotive accounted for 82%, while non-automotive orders made up the remaining 18%. However, out of total orders, export orders were around Rs 666 crore and the balance Rs 535 crore was from domestic orders. These orders are reflective of a good revenue visibility for the company, especially in the long term, as the average order life is five to six years. Within automotive, EV-related orders stood at Rs 459 crore, against Rs 530 crore for non-EV products.

Revenue Rises 91%; PAT Doubles

Revenue rose 91% YoY to Rs 169.41 crore in H1FY27 from Rs 88.6 crore a year ago, while operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 84% to Rs 29.41 crore, from Rs 15.9 crore during the period, and profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled to Rs 21.83 crore. However, the operating EBITDA margin narrowed marginally to 17.4% from 18%.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) of the company stood at 19.5%, compared to the industry median of 16.4%, indicating better capital efficiency, and the company also has a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26x, compared to the industry median of 0.38x.

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The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple (P/E) of 63.9x, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 29.2x. However, the price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is at 0.77x, lower than the industry median of 0.86x, indicating that the stock could be relatively undervalued if adjusted for growth.

1-Year Share Price Chart of OBSC Perfection Ltd.

#2 P N Gadgil Jewellers: FII Holding Rises 3.35 Percentage Points

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. (PNG Jewellers) is one of the oldest jewellery retailers in Maharashtra, with a legacy dating back to 1832. The jeweller operates through three brands: PNG Jewellers, which sells gold, diamond, silver, and platinum jewellery; YOOU by PNG, focused on lightweight diamond jewellery for younger consumers; and Silvostyle, a fashion silver jewellery brand. The company’s retail network includes company-owned and franchise-operated stores across India and the US.

FIIs increased their stake by 3.35 percentage points during the July-September quarter, taking their total holding to 3.83% at the end of the quarter, from 0.48% in the previous quarter.

Store Network Reaches 80; Company Targets 103 Stores By FY27-End

During the July-September quarter, the company’s store network crossed 80 stores , of which 59 are company-owned and the remaining 21 are franchise-operated stores. While Maharashtra and Goa remain its core markets, the company is also expanding into Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana.

For the entire FY27, management is targeting to open a total of 23 new stores, which can take the total store count to around 103 by the end of this fiscal. Management plans to open eight to 10 company-owned stores this December, with the remaining additions by Q4FY27. Management also expects internal accruals to fund company-owned expansion without further debt.

Management also indicated that the company is planning to move towards a 50:50 mix of company-owned and franchise-operated stores.

YOOU’s Stud Ratio Rises To 53.1%; Silvostyle Adds 18 Stores

PNG rebranded its LiteStyle brand into YOOU to target the younger consumers who often look for lightweight, design-led jewellery. YOOU stud ratio rose to 53.1% in Q2FY27 from 32.9% in the previous quarter.

The company also completed the 100% acquisition of Silvostyle on October 1, 2026, and now the fashion silver jewellery brand has 18 independent stores and around 68 shop-in-shops across PNG and YOOU outlets.

Revenue Rises 30.5%; ROCE Stands at 20.96%

Revenue rose 30.5% YoY to Rs 5,079.4 crore during H1FY27, from Rs 3,892.2 crore a year ago. EBITDA increased 56.8% to Rs 417 crore from Rs 266 crore a year earlier, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 8.2%, from 6.8% in the corresponding period last fiscal year. PAT grew 52.3% to Rs 226.5 crore from Rs 148.7 crore during the period.

The company’s ROCE stood at 20.96%, slightly lower than the industry median of 21.94%, and the D/E ratio stood at 0.75x, also higher than the industry median of 0.41x, indicating relatively poor capital efficiency and poor use of financial leverage. Having said that, the management is aiming to reduce debt by 20% to 25% by 2030.

PE At 18.9x; PEG Ratio At 0.24x

The stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 18.9x, slightly lower than the industry median of 19.21x, and the PEG ratio is also at 0.24x, lower than the industry median of 0.27x, suggesting the stock could be relatively cheaper than its peers.

1-Year Share Price Chart of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd.

#3 Capital Small Finance Bank: FII Holding Increases 2.55 % Points

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd. is India’s first small finance bank , which started its operations as a local bank in Punjab. The bank’s main business is to cater to the financial needs of middle-income customers in rural and semi-urban markets.

The bank offers agriculture loans, MSME and business loans, housing, mortgages and other retail loans along with savings and current accounts, fixed deposits and fee-based services.

ALSO READ 3 smallcaps where FIIs sharply raised stakes in Q2 FY27

FIIs increased their stake by 2.55 percentage points during the July-September quarter, taking their total holding to 3.14% at the end of the quarter, from 0.59% in the previous quarter.

Loan Book Grows 23%; MSME And Business Loans Drive Expansion

At the end of H1FY27, the bank’s gross loan book stood at Rs 9,755 crore , growing 23% YoY, mainly driven by MSME and other business loans growth. The bank also disbursed fresh loans worth Rs 2,104 crore in H1FY27, which grew 26% YoY from Rs 1,671 crore a year ago.

The bank has been maintaining a good product mix with agriculture loans forming 26% of gross advances, MSME and other business loans contributing another 28% and housing and mortgage loans accounting for 24%. Even though it is a small finance bank, it follows a secured lending model, with 97% of its advances backed by security.

Deposits Rise 16%; Bank Targets 300 Branches By FY29

Deposits for H1FY27 increased 16% YoY to Rs 10,831 crore from Rs 9,317 crore a year ago, while the cost of deposits declined to 5.68% from 5.92% a year earlier. Retail deposits accounted for more than 90% of the total, while the CASA ratio stood at 34.5%.

As of September 2026, the total number of branches of the bank stood at 222 branches which are spread across five states and two Union Territories. However, 175 branches are in Punjab itself, and 47 are outside the state.

By 2029, the bank is aiming to expand the branch network to more than 300 branches , especially by diversifying outside of Punjab. The bank is also targeting an advance book of more than Rs 16,000 crore by FY29.

H1 PAT Rises 30%; ROE Stands At 10.09%

Net interest income increased 23.1% YoY to Rs 272 crore in H1FY27 from Rs 221 crore a year ago, while other income rose to Rs 56 crore from Rs 47 crore during the period. Pre-provision operating profit grew 27.9% to Rs 133 crore from Rs 104 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, PAT increased by 30% YoY to Rs 87 crore during H1FY27, from Rs 67 crore a year earlier.

Return on equity (ROE) of the small financial bank stood at 10.09%, higher than the industry median of 7.58%, reflecting better capital efficiency.

The bank’s asset quality also improved during the July-September quarter, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining to 2.36% from 2.70% a year earlier, and net non-performing assets (NNPA) reducing to 1.12% from 1.38% during the period.

PBV At 0.86x, Below Peer Median

The stock is trading at a price-to-book value (PBV) multiple of 0.86x, lower than the industry median of 1x, indicating the stock could be relatively undervalued compared to its peers.

1-Year Share Price Chart of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd.

What Lies Ahead?

The increase in FII holdings indicates growing institutional investors’ interest in these companies, which are expanding their businesses and strengthening their market positions. From receiving new orders to solid expansion plans, acquisitions, and growth in key business segments also support the growth story. However, future growth will depend on how well these companies execute their plans, improve margins, and sustain earnings growth. Investors also need to be watchful of the current valuations, and to do that, investors can add these stocks to their watchlist and track them.

Disclaimer

We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

Maumita Mitra is a seasoned writer specializing in demystifying the world of investment for a broad audience. She has a keen eye for detail and a knack for explaining complex financial concepts in the simplest manner possible.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities, or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives and resources, and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.