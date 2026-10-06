HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank, reported strong growth in a key operational parameter, signaling once again strong demand for loans / credit in the current financial year.

Loan book increased 15.3% y-o-y to Rs 33.07 lakh crore at the end of the September 2026 quarter, as per provisional data released by HDFC Bank on Sunday.

FCNR (B) Deposits: The $11.5B Shield Against a Deficient Monsoon

The loan growth in the quarter is indeed commendable. The September quarter is traditionally described as the “slack” season for credit, given that it is the monsoon season across most parts of the country and business activity is often sluggish. And this year the monsoon was broadly deficient in the country with states like Maharashtra and Karnataka declaring drought in several districts/talukas.

HDFC Bank had raised nearly $ 11.5 billion or nearly Rs 1.10 lakh crore from FCNR (B) deposits from overseas in the quarter, as the RBI had created a special window for banks to raise deposits from overseas and bolster the country’s foreign exchange reserves. HDFC Bank has highlighted its overseas branches have also extended loans of $5.7 billion or nearly Rs 54,700 crore against these deposits and it contributed to the strong loan growth in the quarter.

The below normal monsoon season this year coupled with no signs of the Middle East war ending has not shown any impact on credit growth for HDFC Bank in the second quarter of FY27 .

Deconstructing the Q2 FY27 Loan Growth Surge

The growth in loans for HDFC Bank in the second quarter of FY27 is far stronger than the 10% y-o-y growth reported in the September 2025 quarter (view table below).

HDFC Bank has not given details of which loan / credit segments have shown strong growth in the September 2026 quarter. However, in earlier quarters, the bank has shown strong growth in small and mid-market loans, and business banking.

Other large banks like PNB Bank and Indian Bank, who have also released provisional numbers for the September 2026 quarter, have helped assure investors on Dalal Street that growth momentum in the economy is strong, despite various macro challenges.

In the June 2026 quarter too, which is also a “slack” quarter for credit growth, HDFC Bank grew its advances by nearly 15.6% y-o-y to Rs 30.37 lakh crore, and that was thanks to small and mid-market enterprise loans that grew by 18.7% y-o-y.

Credit growth is an operational parameter of a bank that is keenly tracked, and investors have been keenly following this metric of HDFC Bank.

The 99.4% Reality: Evaluating Q2 Deposit Mobilization

Apart from strong loan growth in the September 2026 quarter, HDFC Bank’s deposits grew 18.8% y-o-y to Rs 33.27 lakh crore in the quarter. HDFC Bank has also highlighted deposit growth was driven by 22.8% y-o-y growth in time deposits (mainly fixed deposits) to Rs 22.75 lakh crore in the quarter.

Deposits form the basis of a bank providing loan /credit facilities. HDFC Bank’s credit-to-deposit ratio was nearly 99.4% in the September 2026 quarter.

Bagchi’s Mandate: Sustaining Growth Amid Liquidity Constraints

The above strong growth in loans in the September 2026 quarter comes at a time when HDFC Bank has also taken several steps to improve investor concerns related to its corporate governance. For instance, last Thursday, the appointment of Anup Bagchi, managing director and chief executive officer, for a period of three years from October 27, 2026.

Investors will be closely monitoring Bagchi’s strategy over the next few quarters to ensure sustained growth on key operational parameters of the bank including credit and deposit growth coupled with net interest margins (NIMs).

Investors are closely monitoring the growth outlook for HDFC Bank – the stock ended 2% lower at Rs 705 on Monday, and it has risen from its 52-week low of Rs 682 that was reached on 11 September, 2026.

The 99.4% Credit-to-Deposit Reality: Is HDFC Over-Stretched?

The merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC on the effective date of 1 July, 2023 had resulted in the merged entity having a credit-to-deposit ratio of nearly 104.4% at the end of the March 2024 quarter. And it had resulted in HDFC Bank very cautiously growing its loan book, to the disappointment of its shareholders and Dalal Street.

Banks typically maintain a credit-to-deposit ratio of 75% to 80%.

The then RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das, in a media interaction in January 2024, had highlighted that the central bank does not prescribe any credit-to-deposit ratio for banks to maintain.

He added that the RBI wants to ensure that there is no unnecessary exuberance in lending and that there remains some sort of correlation between credit extended by banks and deposits available with them.

For perspective, the government-controlled State Bank of India (SBI), the largest bank in the country, its credit-to-deposit ratio was nearly 76.6% at the end of the March 2024 quarter.

To gain a better understanding of the double-digit loan growth at HDFC Bank, we dug deeper into the September 2026 quarter update, and compared with the loan growth reported in the September 2025 quarter and that of September 2024 quarter.

Deconstructing the Q2 FY27 Loan Growth Surge

HDFC Bank – Loan growth trend over the years

Quarter Ended Loan growth – % change (y-o-y) September 2026 15.3% September 2025 10% September 2024 7.1%

Source – Financial results and investor presentation

HDFC Bank grew its advances by 15.3% y-o-y to Rs 33.07 lakh crore in the September 2026 quarter. Its deposits grew by 18.8% to Rs 33.27 lakh crore at the end of the quarter. This would imply a credit-to-deposit ratio of nearly 99.4% in the first quarter of FY27.

Now, before we compare earlier year numbers, here is where HDFC Bank stood “pre-merger” with HDFC.

In FY23, the last full year before the merger, HDFC Bank had grown its advances by nearly 17% y-o-y to Rs 16 lakh crore, and its deposits grew by 20.8% y-o-y to Rs 18.83 lakh crore.

It had a credit – to-deposit ratio of nearly 85% at the end of FY23. One can clearly see a higher credit-to-deposit ratio for the bank over the last few years.

Post-Merger Benchmarks: Slower Advances vs. Rapid Deposit Mobilization

Now let’s compare the earlier September quarter’s performance of HDFC Bank, since its merger took effect.

HDFC Bank had grown its advances by nearly 10% y-o-y to Rs 27.46 lakh crore in the September 2025 quarter, and the bank had highlighted small and mid-market enterprises loans grew by 17% y-o-y.

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Its deposits grew by nearly 12% y-o-y to Rs 28.01 lakh crore in the second quarter of FY26, and the bank had highlighted time deposits ( largely fixed deposits) grew 14.6% y-o-y.

HDFC Bank’s credit – to – deposit ratio was nearly 98% in the September 2025 quarter.

Going back further, in the September 2024 quarter, its advances grew by nearly 7.1% y-o-y to Rs 24.95 lakh crore and the bank had highlighted retail loans grew by 11.3% y-o-y, while commercial and rural banking loans grew by 17.4% y-o-y.

Its deposits grew by nearly 15.1% y-o-y to Rs 25 lakh crore in the September 2024 quarter, and the bank had highlighted an increase of 19.3% y-o-y in its time deposits.

Its credit-to deposit ratio was 99.8% for the merged entity.

Return on Equity – HDFC Bank sets the benchmark

HDFC Bank has a standalone Return on Equity (RoE) of 14%, according to Screener.in, and 11.1% for Kotak Mahindra Bank and 12.7% for Axis Bank.

RoE- who is the ‘efficiency leader’ among private banks

Bank Standalone Return on Equity (%) HDFC Bank 14% Kotak Mahindra Bank 11.1% Axis Bank 12.7%

Source – Screener.in

The core banking operations for the respective banks are reflected in their standalone results.

Valuation Check: Is HDFC Bank ‘Attractive’ at 1.9x Book Value?

HDFC Bank, on the preferred valuation matrix, price-to-(standalone) book value, trades at nearly 1.9 times, according to Screener.in.

Over the past five years, the stock has traded on the valuation matrix between 1.9 times and 4.3 times.

Kotak Mahindra Bank trades at nearly 3.1 times, and over the past five years, it has traded between 2.8 times and 6.4 times.

Reasonable valuations for HDFC Bank

Bank Price-to-(standalone) book value HDFC Bank 1.9 Kotak Mahindra Bank 3.1

Source – Screener.in

HDFC Bank is currently trading at lower end of its price-to-(standalone) book value and at much lower valuations than its smaller rival.

Readers could add HDFC Bank to their watch list of stocks for 2026, and see if performance matches expectations, going forward.

Disclaimer

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article.

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