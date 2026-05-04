The Darvas Box Theory is a technical analysis method that reacts intelligently to price behaviour. And in this moment, three Indian heavyweights – Hindalco Industries Ltd, Titan Company Ltd and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd are positioning themselves strongly on the monthly charts.

But before we dig into these stocks, here’s more on this approach to stock selection.

Understanding the Darvas Box Theory

The Darvas Box Theory was developed by Nicolas Darvas and is based on a simple idea – stocks move in ranges before trending.

A “box” is created when a stock trades within a set range of recent highs and lows. If the price moves above this range, it is a sign of momentum and possible trend continuation.

Upper boundary = resistance

Support = lower boundary

BUY signal on breakout above the upper boundary

Exit signal = breakdown below the lower boundary

This theory is about buying strength that is making new highs with confirmation from price. Darvas himself believed that stocks that hit new highs go higher — a pure momentum principle.

Now that we have discussed the theory, here are 3 stocks breaking out on the chart:

1. Hindalco – Awakening in Metals

Hindalco Industries Ltd is showing a classic long-term Darvas structure. The stock has been consolidating at higher levels and now attempts to break out of the multi-month resistance area.

source: tradepoint

Metals are cyclical; breakouts here often sync up with global commodity cycles

Strong base = strong potential for moves

Monthly breakout could mean institutional accumulation

If the breakout holds, this may probably turn into a trend following opportunity, rather than a swing trade.

2. Titan – Leadership in Consumption

Titan Company Ltd has always been a structural compounder. But strong stocks need to take a break too, and that’s where Darvas Boxes come into play.

source: tradepoint

The stock has been stuck in a wide consolidation range and is absorbing supply. It means:

Strong sector tailwind (consumption + premiumisation)

Tight price structure – a sign of accumulation

Potential break above the box could trigger fresh momentum

This breakout is indicating a potential resumption of the long-term bullish trend.

3. Adani Ports – Infrastructure Picking up Steam

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is the infrastructure growth story of India. The stock has quieted down after some volatility and has a defined Darvas range.

source: tradepoint

Infrastructure theme picking up steam

Price compression often comes with expansion

Breakout may be consistent with broader sector momentum

Stocks that withstand volatility and then consolidate tend to develop better bases for the potential next leg up.

Are You Adding these 3 Stocks to Your Watchlist?

Market does not scream before a big move. It murmurs. And Darvas Boxes are these whispers. You can see a pattern emerging in these three stocks:

Long-term consolidation

Narrow Ranges

Close to areas of breakout

Darvas Box Theory is not about forecasting the future, but about taking a position when the market reveals its intent. As of:

Hindalco shows cyclical strength

Titan’s reflection of structural leadership

Adani Ports: Thematic momentum

Most traders either get in too early or too late. You should use the Darvas in trading; it’s not about finding stocks, it’s about waiting for the right time when the stock breaks out.

Disclaimer:

Note: The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Brijesh Bhatia is an Independent Research Analyst and is engaged in offering research and recommendation services with SEBI RA Number – INH000022075. He has two decades of experience in India’s financial markets as a trader and technical analyst.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed here.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives and resources, and only after consulting such independent advisors if necessary.