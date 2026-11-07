A sharp rise in foreign ownership in a stock usually warrants the market’s attention. But the number alone does not tell investors much about why foreign money is coming in.

Two small-cap jewellery stocks throw up two interesting examples. FII ownership in Sky Gold and Diamonds rose from 0.78% in December 2025 to around 4.7% in September 2026, a roughly six-fold increase. At PN Gadgil Jeweller , it jumped from 0.48% in June to 3.83% in September 2026, an approximately eight-fold increase in a single quarter.

Both look like a significant increase in foreign interest. But the routes through which investors acquired these shares were very different.

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Two stocks, two very different FII stories

Parameter Sky Gold & Diamonds PN Gadgil Jewellers FII holding at starting point 0.78% (Dec 2025) 0.48% (Jun 2026) Latest FII holding ~4.7% (Sep 2026) 3.83% (Sep 2026) Increase ~3.9 percentage points 3.35 percentage points Promoter holding 51.74%, unchanged 83.11% to 76.62% Main driver Sequential market accumulation ₹700 crore QIP

Source: Screener.in

Sky Gold’s rising FII ownership appears to reflect sustained secondary-market buying. PN Gadgil’s, by contrast, coincided with a ₹700 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP).

This distinction matters. Buying shares in the market signals an investor’s willingness to own a business at the prevailing price. Participating in a QIP is a different proposition, often involving a negotiated issue price and a one-time allocation. Neither is inherently better, but they should not be read as equivalent signals of conviction.

Sky Gold: Foreign investors keep adding

Sky Gold offers the more interesting ownership story. FII holdings have increased every quarter since December 2025, with the pace of accumulation picking up in recent quarters. Two aspects of its shareholding pattern stand out.

Firstly, the promoter holding in the company is unchanged at 51.74%. This implies that the rise in FII holdings has not been on account of promoter dilution or a fresh issue of shares.

Secondly, the number of FII shareholders has increased along with the overall stake. This means the accumulation is not limited to just one large investor.

It’s also worth considering the size of the holding versus the float available. The company’s public shareholding is 48.26%, while the promoters hold 51.74%. FII holding of around 4.7% translates to nearly 9.7% of the public float.

That is a meaningful institutional presence for a small cap. Mutual funds too have increased their exposure, which shows that the interest is not only with foreign investors.

Sky Gold: Organic float absorption meets fundamental pivot

To understand what’s driving the interest from institutions, we have to understand the underlying business. Sky Gold operates as a B2B manufacturer of lightweight casting gold and diamond jewellery. Rather than running consumer-facing showrooms, the company functions as a technology-led design and manufacturing partner for major jewellery retail chains.

In recent quarters, Sky Gold has engineered a sharp turnaround in its cash flow profile . Earlier, the company used to buy gold and supply the jewellery as per the design specifications. This tied up a lot of working capital, which dragged the company’s cash generation ability.

To address the risk, the company is moving to an Advance Gold model, where the jeweller supplies the gold upfront to the company. Sky Gold only bills the making charge. This model eliminates inventory risk, reduces capital intensity, and enables high-volume scalability.

Sharp turnaround in cash profile and profits

The uptick in the Advance Gold model has sharply reduced the working capital needs for the company. In Q1FY27, the model contributed 17% of sales, exceeding the 15% target set for FY27. This resulted in operating cash flow becoming positive and reaching ₹136 crore in H1FY27, compared to a negative operating cash flow of ₹45 crore in FY26.

The company aims to scale this Advance Model segment to 30% of its volume by FY30. This strategy is already bearing fruit, with net working capital days compressing to just 55 days by September 2026.

Further, the company has also reduced gold loss from 1.5% to 0.5% in the making process through use of 3D printing, laser cutting, and hollow stamping. This made final jewellery pieces 20-30% lighter. Value-added products now fetch 50% of total sales, which was at negligible levels three years ago. As a result, Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) margin reached 7.9% in Q2FY27, ahead of the guidance of 7-7.5%.

Sky Gold & Diamonds Financial Metrics

Source: Company Presentation

For investors analyzing the FII data, Sky Gold currently offers stronger evidence of active institutional conviction. The accumulation has been absorbed directly from the secondary market, and the buying aligns with a demonstrable transformation in the company’s operating cash flows and governance structure.

Sky Gold & Diamonds: 1 Year Stock Chart

Source: Screener.in

P N Gadgil Jewellers: The QIP explains the jump

PN Gadgil’s shareholding pattern tells a different story. FII ownership remained relatively low until June 2026, before jumping to 3.83% in September. The timing coincides with the company’s ₹700 crore QIP, announced in July and completed in August.

There is nothing unusual about this route. A QIP allows listed companies to raise capital from institutional investors without relying on retail participation. For investors, however, an allocation through a placement is not the same as independently accumulating shares in the market.

A QIP reflects demand at a particular issue price. Whether those investors remain interested at higher market prices is a separate question.

Regulatory compliance behind institutional placement

This is another aspect worth watching. India’s minimum public shareholding norms require that listed companies have at least 25% public ownership, thus limiting promoter and promoter group holdings to 75%.

PN Gadgil was listed on the exchanges in September 2024 and has a three-year deadline from SEBI to comply with the 25% minimum public shareholding requirement. Management commented that this QIP was a way to bring the shareholding down to the desired regulatory levels. The promoter group holding is at 76.62%, which is above the 75% limit, so investors should be aware of the possibility of minor dilution or Offer for Sale (OFS) tranches before September 2027.

Underlying financial momentum

The QIP placement occurred against a backdrop of robust operating performance. In the first half of FY27, PN Gadgil reported a 30.5% YoY jump in consolidated revenue to ₹5,079 crore. More importantly, profitability is outpacing topline growth. EBITDA grew by 56.3% during the period to ₹417 crore, and net profit surged by 52.3% to ₹226 crore.

This growth in profitability is being actively driven by a strategic shift toward higher-margin studded jewellery .

PN Gadgil Financial Performance

Source: Company Presentation

Capital dilution risks

Despite the strong underlying earnings, the ₹700 crore placement creates an immediate capital drag.

PN Gadgil’s Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) was a robust 37.3% in FY24, but moderated to 20.2% in FY25 following its IPO, and has faced further dilution in the first half of FY27 as the new QIP equity base was absorbed into the balance sheet.

As the capital employed increases, operating profit must grow sufficiently to maintain or improve returns. In other words, raising capital creates an additional earnings hurdle. If the proceeds are deployed productively, the larger capital base could support future growth. But investors will need to see that translate into better operating returns.

P N Gadgil Jewellers: 1 Year Stock Chart

Source: Screener.in

The December quarter will be a litmus test

The December 2026 shareholding pattern will offer the first indication of whether September’s institutional interest can sustain itself beyond the corporate actions.

For Sky Gold, the key question is whether foreign investors continue buying the stock after a more than 180% rally in 2026. If FII ownership rises further while the stock consolidates, it could suggest that institutions are positioning for longer-term business growth rather than simply chasing momentum.

For PN Gadgil, the focus shifts from allocation to retention. With the QIP behind it, any further increase in FII ownership would have to come largely through secondary market purchases, offering a clearer indication of institutional interest at prevailing prices. However, any increase would have to be seen, whether it stems from promoter dilution or open-market accumulation.

Ultimately, a rising FII stake tells investors who owns more of a company. Understanding how those shares were acquired, and whether institutional investors continue buying after the initial entry, offers a much better indication of their conviction. Add these stocks to your watchlist and monitor how they execute their growth plans.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Deepan Datta has spent over a decade studying stocks and mutual funds. His passion is to uncover interesting stories in the financial markets and share them through his writings with investors at large. He is focused on delivering clear, easy to understand and research-backed insights. Deepan began his career as a Research Associate at S&P Global, where he developed a strong foundation in financial research and data analysis.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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