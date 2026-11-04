Investors were eagerly awaiting the quarterly results of State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest bank, in a bid to understand the impact of the nearly $10 billion FCNR (B) fund raised on its various operational parameters.

Also, Dalal Street was keen to see any local impact on the country’s largest bank from the continuing Middle East crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Let’s dig in to find out how SBI performed on various parameters and compare its performance to its nearest rival, HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank.

Decoding SBI’s 18.2% Credit Surge Against HDFC Bank

SBI grew its advances by 18.2 % y-o-y to Rs 51.54 lakh crore in the quarter. Notably, the bank grew its SME loans by 22% y-o-y while agri loans grew by 22.6% y-o-y. Retail loans also grew by 14.5% y-o-y.

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The bank has highlighted that its branches have also extended loans of $ 8.8 billion (nearly Rs 83,600 crore) against these FCNR (B) deposits, and it contributed to the strong loan growth in the quarter.

Credit growth is an important operational parameter of a bank that is keenly tracked.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank grew its loan book by a healthy 16.4% y-o-y to Rs 31.95 lakh crore in the quarter. The bank has highlighted loans to high-margin to small and mid-market enterprises grew by 23% y-o-y, and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 16.4% y-o-y.

HDFC Bank had raised nearly $ 11.5 billion or nearly Rs 1.1 lakh crore from FCNR (B) deposits from overseas in the quarter. The bank has highlighted its overseas branches have also extended loans of $5.7 billion (nearly Rs 54,800 crore) against these deposits, and it contributed to the strong loan growth in the quarter.

The double-digit loan growth for both the banks is commendable as the second quarter of a financial year is traditionally described as the “slack” season for credit, given that it is the monsoon season across most parts of the country and business activity is often sluggish.

Core banking performance in the September 2026 quarter – SBI v/s HDFC Bank

Bank Growth in lending (% change y-o-y) Growth in deposits (% change y-o-y) Net Interest Margin (%) SBI 18.2% 12.3% 3.06% HDFC Bank 16.4% 18.8% 3.3%*

* – on interest earning assets

Source – Bank results and investor presentations

Also, this year, the monsoon has been broadly deficient across the country with several states declaring droughts in districts / talukas coupled with no signs of easing of the Middle East crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The FCNR Advantage: How HDFC Bank Won the Q2 Deposit War

Apart from strong loan growth, of equal importance, SBI’s deposits grew by 12.3% y-o-y to Rs 62.77 lakh crore in the quarter. The bank reported a 14.3% growth in time deposits (mainly fixed deposits) while savings deposits grew 8.8% y-o-y in the quarter.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank grew its deposits by 18.8% y-o-y to Rs 33.27 lakh crore in the quarter. HDFC Bank has highlighted deposit growth was driven by 22.8% y-o-y growth in time deposits (mainly fixed deposits) to Rs 22.75 lakh crore in the quarter.

Deposits form the basis of a bank to provide loan / credit facilities.

SBI and HDFC Bank’s core banking operations are reflected in their respective standalone results.

Margin Pressures: Balancing Retail Expansion with ‘Soft’ Rates

Net Interest Margin (NIM) is another key operational metric that is tracked by investors.

For SBI, in its key domestic operations, it was 3.06% and broadly similar to a year earlier.

And for HDFC Bank, its NIM was 3.3% of interest earning assets in the second quarter of FY27 as compared to 3.4% a year earlier.

And to deal with the ‘soft’ interest policy of the RBI till the end of second quarter of FY27, banks have focussed on expanding loans to retail and SME sectors as it helps them to earn a higher NIM as compared to top-level corporates.

Nevertheless, it has put temporary pressure on NIMs of banks like HDFC Bank.

Asset quality – SBI’s lowest NPA ratio in more than two decades

In the September 2026 quarter there was no visible impact from the Middle East crisis, in terms of a rise in NPA levels for SBI and HDFC Bank.

SBI’s asset quality has continued to remain strong, and virtually matching HDFC Bank, which has one of the lowest NPA ratios in the domestic banking industry and is often viewed as the benchmark.

SBI’s % of net NPAs was 0.36% as compared to 0.42% a year earlier. The bank has highlighted its lowest NPA ratio in more than two decades.

SBI’s provisions for non-performing assets were Rs 4,216.9 crore as against Rs 5,400 crore a year earlier. The largest bank in the country has highlighted that its provision coverage ratio was 74.4% as compared to 75.79% a year earlier.

SBI’s provisioning is well above regulatory requirements.

Asset quality and profitability – September 2026 quarter

SBI HDFC Bank Net NPA ratio 0.36% 0.37% Net NPA ratio (Q2FY26) 0.42% 0.42% Provisions for NPA Rs 4216.9 crore Rs 3,573 crore Standalone net profit Rs 23,038 crore (+14.3% y-o-y) Rs 19,510 crore (+4.7% y-o-y) Key takeaway Lowest NPA ratio in more than two decades Asset quality remains among the industry’s best

Source – Company results and investor presentations

The ₹7,288 Crore Exceptional Item Masking SBI’s Core Profit

Lower provisioning coupled with exceptional income of Rs 7,288.5 crore in the quarter related to stake sale in SBI Funds Management, helped SBI offset the 24% fall in other income to Rs 11,777.5 crore in the quarter.

SBI has highlighted a 19.5% y-o-y decline to Rs 6,011 crore in its profit on sale / revaluation of investments in the quarter. The above decline could be partly attributed to rising 10-year government bond yields, given the Middle East conflict and rising interest rates globally.

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Nevertheless, strong loan growth and exceptional income helped SBI’s standalone net profit rise by 14.3% y-o-y to Rs 23,038 crore in the quarter.

For HDFC Bank, its % of net NPAs to net advances was 0.37% in the quarter as compared to 0.42% a year earlier. Its provisions were also Rs 3,573 crore as compared to Rs 3,500 crore a year earlier. HDFC Bank has highlighted that it had made a floating provision of Rs 9,000 crore in FY26.

However, HDFC Bank’s tax expenses grew 10.7% y-o-y to Rs 6,399.8 crore and as a result, its standalone net profit grew only 4.7% y-o-y to Rs 19,510 crore in the quarter.

Return on Assets: Why HDFC Bank Continues to Set the Benchmark

SBI has highlighted its return on assets (net asset basis – annualised) was 1.19%.

HDFC Bank’s return on assets (average) – not annualised was 0.45% in the quarter, and on annualising it would be nearly 1.8%. HDFC Bank along with smaller rival, Kotak Mahindra Bank, have one of the highest RoA in the banking industry, over the past several quarters.

Efficiency levels – SBI v/s HDFC Bank

Bank Return on assets (in %) SBI 1.19% HDFC Bank 1.8%*

*Annualising RoA for September 2026 quarter

Source-Bank results and investor presentations

Why Markets Were Disappointed with SBI’s FY27 Guidance

Investors will continue to monitor the impact of the Middle East crisis coupled with deficient monsoon this year amongst banks, in terms of rise in NPAs, NIMs and any signs of a slowdown in credit growth, going forward.

For SBI, investors will be keenly watching if the bank can sustain its loan growth momentum over the next few quarters. The top management in the press conference has highlighted that they maintain the credit growth target of 14% – 15% during FY27, and it is broadly lower than what has been achieved in Q2FY27.

The SBI senior management had given a similar loan growth target in the post first quarter FY27 press conference.

In addition, volatility in government bond yields and its impact on SBI and other banks will be closely tracked by investors, going forward.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank has recently appointed Anup Bagchi, managing director and chief executive officer, for a period of three years from October 27,2026.

Investors will be closely monitoring Bagchi’s strategy over the next few quarters to ensure sustained growth on key operational parameters – credit and deposit growth along with NIMs, amongst others.

The RBI in its monetary policy in early October, 2026 had raised interest rates by 0.25%. Interest rates on different types of loans are expected to rise in the ‘busy’ season currently underway, and banks are also flush with FCNR (B) deposits. As a result, banks may wait-and-watch before raising deposit rates.

The above scenario should help banks to improve their NIMs, going forward.

Valuation Matrix: Is SBI’s Price-to-Book Discount Justified?

Now, let’s take a look at the valuations of SBI and compare to that of HDFC Bank.

The SBI stock ended 1.8% lower at Rs 969.9 on Tuesday, with investors broadly disappointed with the credit growth target for FY27 shared by the senior management in the press conference.

SBI trades on the preferred valuation matrix – price-to-(standalone) book value at 1.6 times. Over the past five years, SBI has traded between 1.4 times and 2.3 times.

HDFC trades on the above valuation matrix at 1.9 times, and over the past five years, it has traded between 1.8 times and 4 times.

Valuations – SBI v/s HDFC Bank

Bank Price-to-(standalone) book value SBI 1.6 times HDFC Bank 1.9 times

Source – Screener.in

SBI trades at valuations lower than its nearest rival, HDFC Bank. SBI is attempting to continue the growth momentum in loans during FY27.

Readers could put SBI to their watch list of stocks and see if its performance matches expectations.

Disclaimer

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article.

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