The Indian IPO market is currently bullish, but selective.

The combination of strong subscription demand, improving listing gains and a heavy pipeline suggests that investor confidence in IPOs has returned.

However, the sheer number of IPOs means liquidity is likely to become increasingly concentrated in better-quality issues.

An IPO attracting investor attention is ESDS Software’s stock.

Before we get into details, a little about the company.

About ESDS Software

ESDS Software Solution is an Indian cloud computing, data-centre infrastructure and managed-services company, established in 2005.

It serves BFSI, government and enterprise customers, providing IaaS, SaaS, cybersecurity, disaster recovery and managed IT services.

In FY26, it served 2,501 customers and operated five Tier-3 data centres in India.

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What Sets This IPO Apart?

Exposure to Multiple Growth Themes

ESDS operates across cloud computing, data centers, cybersecurity, managed IT services, and AI infrastructure, giving investors exposure to rapidly expanding segments through one company.

Strong Profit Growth

The company has delivered a significant improvement in profitability, with FY26 PAT more than doubling from FY25. This indicates that operating leverage is improving as the business scales.

Growing AI opportunity

ESDS is expanding into GPU-as-a-Service and AI infrastructure, positioning itself to benefit from rising demand for computing power from AI applications.

Large expansion program

Around Rs 5.76 bn, or 80% of the IPO proceeds, is earmarked for cloud-computing equipment and data-centre infrastructure. This could substantially increase its capacity.

No OFS component

The entire Rs 7.2 bn IPO is a fresh issue, meaning the funds raised will go to the company for growth and expansion rather than providing an exit to existing shareholders.

International growth potential

ESDS is targeting expansion into Europe and Southeast Asia, providing an opportunity to diversify its revenue base beyond India.

IPO Details

IPO Open 28 Aug 2026 IPO Close 1 Sep 2026 Price Band Rs 408– Rs 429/share Lot Size 34 shares Minimum retail amount Rs 14,586 at Rs 429 Issue Size Rs 7.2 bn Fresh Issue Rs 7.2 bn OFS Nil Expected Allotment 2 Sep 2026 Expected Listing 4 Sep 2026 Exchange NSE & BSE

Grey Market Premium

According to the IPO markets, the grey market premium is Rs 280. This is a significant premium over the upper band of Rs 429.

However, a word of caution. Grey Market Premium is an informal, unregulated trade rate driven purely by speculative sentiment.

It lacks SEBI oversight, carries zero legal protection, and is highly vulnerable to price manipulation. GMP fluctuates wildly and can evaporate overnight—never treat it as a guaranteed listing price or a substitute for fundamental analysis.

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Risks to the ESDS Software IPO

Customer concentration: Dependence on a limited number of large customers can make revenue vulnerable if contracts are not renewed.

Dependence on a limited number of large customers can make revenue vulnerable if contracts are not renewed. Competition: ESDS operates in cloud, data-center and managed IT services, where it faces competition from larger and better-capitalised players.

ESDS operates in cloud, data-center and managed IT services, where it faces competition from larger and better-capitalised players. High capital requirements: Data-center and cloud infrastructure require significant ongoing investment, which can affect free cash flow and returns on capital.

Data-center and cloud infrastructure require significant ongoing investment, which can affect free cash flow and returns on capital. Technology risk: Rapid changes in cloud computing, AI, and cybersecurity require continuous investment to remain competitive.

Rapid changes in cloud computing, AI, and cybersecurity require continuous investment to remain competitive. Cybersecurity risk: A major security breach or prolonged service disruption could damage reputation and result in financial liabilities.

A major security breach or prolonged service disruption could damage reputation and result in financial liabilities. Execution risk: Expansion of data-centre capacity and new technology offerings may not generate the expected returns.

ESDS Software Solution – Financials (Rs m)

Particulars FY25 FY26

Total Income 3,766.4 4,806.5

EBITDA 1,548.9 2,342.3

Profit Before Tax 826.0 1,674.2

Net Profit 556.1 1,208.2

Diluted EPS (Rs ) 5.71 11.81

Source: Draft Red Herring Prospectus

On the financial front, ESDS Software’s operating margins improved from 41.1% in FY25 to 48.7% in FY26, demonstrating operational leverage as its cloud and data center utilisation scaled.

Is the ESDS Software IPO Worth a Look?

Based on an EPS of nearly 12 and an upper band of Rs 429, the stock is offered at a PE multiple of more than 35. This can be considered expensive if you value the company as a software company.

However, ESDS isn’t purely a software company. It combines cloud computing, data-center infrastructure, managed services, GPU-as-a-Service, and AI infrastructure. It also plans to deploy about Rs 5.76 bn of IPO proceeds into cloud and data-center infrastructure.

Investors need to use keen judgment regarding the price they’re paying and the future potential.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

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