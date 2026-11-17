Two footwear companies are showing a correction in the stock price despite having double-digit revenue growth and high Return on Equity (ROE) metrics. The recent correction has also made their valuation multiples move to a more reasonable level compared to their historical median. Campus Activewear stock has declined by 29% in the last 1-year period, while Metro Brands stock has declined by 23% in the same period.

Both companies have used strong E-commerce growth and customer acceptance of the online channel as a tailwind to improve their revenue growth. They are also ramping up their store count, with Metro Brands having reached a higher store count than Tata’s Zudio , which shows the massive offline scale of the company.

Campus Activewear has shown a YoY revenue growth of 16.9% with Q2 FY27 revenue of Rs 452 cr. This is backed by a volume growth of 10.2%, which shows that the company is able to improve consumer demand despite the slowdown in broader discretionary spending. The average selling price (ASP) has also increased by 6.1% YoY. This shows the pricing leverage in a tough market where more competitors are entering the value athleisure segment.

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Metro Brands has reported consolidated YoY revenue growth of 12.2%. The average realization price has increased to Rs 1,675 in H1 FY27 compared to Rs 1,600 in FY26. Back in FY22, Metro Brands had an average realization of Rs 1,400. Over the last five years, on a compound annual growth rate(CAGR) metric, Metro Brands has been able to grow the average realization price by 3.65%. This is a good trajectory as the company continues to expand its premium offerings. The EBITDA increased by 15.8% with the help of margin expansion compared to the year-ago period.

We can see the following trends in both these footwear companies:

Campus Activewear and Metro Brands: Betting on digital growth

Digital sales have started from a low base in both these companies. However, there is a very strong YoY growth momentum for digital sales. One of the key factors is the massive growth in the quick commerce sales channel.

We have already seen major quick commerce companies show strong YoY revenue growth. Campus Activewear has used this momentum to increase the sales share of its Q-com channel. The Q-com channel contributed a mere 1% of total sales in D2C online revenue in H1 FY26. This has more than doubled to 2.4% in the recent H1 FY27.

Similarly, its own website revenue share has increased to 6.4% in H1 FY27 from 3.5% in the year-ago period. Together, these two key channels have reached a revenue share of 8.8%, and with current momentum, we could see a much higher revenue share in the next few quarters.

Figure: Campus Activewear’s revenue share from online channels.

Source: Company Filings

Metro Brands has stated that its E-commerce contributed 13.6% to the overall revenue. It will be important to see the future growth momentum in online sales while the companies try to compete with other brands and also maintain their pricing power. Over the last 5 years, the E-commerce channel has seen a massive 45% CAGR for Metro Brands.







Figure: Metro Brands strong E-commerce momentum in last five years.

Source: Company Filings



Campus and Metro Flex Their Pricing Muscle

There has been concern over the emerging competition in this space, which could hurt the margins over the long run. However, both Campus and Metro have been able to deliver a good increase in their average realization price. Campus increased its ASP by 6.1% YoY in the recent quarter, while Metro Brands increased its average realization to Rs 1,675 from Rs 1,600 in FY26.

Figure: Metro Brands showing good increase in average realization.

Source: Company Filings

Rapid Store Rollouts Strengthen Market Dominance

Both Campus and Metro are trying to increase their exclusive branded outlets to improve brand reach. For Campus Activewear, its Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) stores have reached 317 outlets in H1 FY27. This is a big gain from a mere 44 EBOs in FY21. The company gains much better control over the entire sales channel through its exclusive stores and can deliver more targeted pricing options for customers.

Metro Brands has 1,053 stores, with 21 net store additions in H1 FY27. In FY26, Metro Brands had 124 net store additions and crossed the major milestone of having over 1,000 stores. This store base gives these companies a better moat against other competitors who would need a longer time to scale their offline operations.

Let’s look deeper into the performance of each of these stocks

#1 Campus Activewear

As stated earlier, Campus increased its volume by 10.2% in the recent quarter. The EBITDA increased from Rs 55 cr in the year-ago quarter to Rs 62 cr in the recent quarter. The profit after tax (PAT) also increased to Rs 24 cr from Rs 20 cr in the year-ago quarter.

Figure: Key metrics for Campus activewear in the recent quarter.

Source: Company Filings

Why a 23.1% Surge in Input Costs Compressed Campus’s Gross Margins

Despite a strong growth in volume and ASP, Campus saw a decline in margins due to a massive increase in cost of goods sold (COGS). The COGS metric increased by 23.1% compared to a 16.9% YoY increase in revenue from operations. This led to a 252 basis points decline in gross margin to 51.4% in the recent quarter. Despite a decline in EBITDA margin by 50 bps, absolute EBITDA increased.

The management will need to show better control over its COGS growth over the next few quarters to improve the margin trajectory.

Decline in price has improved the P/E valuation metric

Campus Activewear stock has declined by 29% in the last 1-year period. On the other hand, its PAT has increased by 21.3% YoY. This has reduced the P/E multiple significantly. Campus has a 3-year median P/E multiple of 71.16 compared to 43.55 for the industry. However, its current trailing P/E has declined to 37.79. This is close to a 50% drop in the P/E multiple over the historical median.

Campus Activewear: Drop in P/E multiple



Trailing P/E 3-year median P/E Campus Activewear 37.79 71.16 Industry median 37.79 43.55

Source: Screener.in (Stock price as on 16th November)

1-year price chart of Campus Activewear

Source: Screener.in (Stock chart as on 16th November)

#2 Metro Brands

Metro Brands stock has also declined by close to 23% over the last 1 year. The company continues to show good revenue growth of 12.2% YoY and EBITDA growth of 15.8% YoY.

Premiumization Drives Favorable Shift in Sales Mix

Metro has gradually improved the sales mix of its portfolio and is now selling a bigger share of higher-priced products. In the recent H1 FY27, Metro Brands reported having 56% of sales mix from products above Rs 3,000. In FY26, it was 54%, and in FY22 it was only 40%. The share of products in the price range of Rs 500-Rs 1,500 has also declined from 12% in FY 22 to 9% in H1 FY27.

Figure: Premiumization trend of Metro Brands.

Source: Company Filings

This premiumization trajectory shows that the company has the pricing power to sell higher-priced products and does not rely solely on volumes to drive revenue growth. The recent EBITDA margin of 27.1% was higher than the year-ago quarter’s 26.2%.

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Disciplined Store Expansion Builds a Retail Moat

Metro Brands has crossed 1,000 stores in FY26 and continues to show good momentum in net store additions. This has helped the company build a moat for its offline business. It is very expensive to build a store presence of similar scale. The exposure to real estate in prime mall space does create a headwind if demand slows down. However, the management has shown a good ability to balance the net store additions along with the ability to close stores with poor performance metrics.

Better P/E multiple after recent correction

Metro Brands stock has also seen a big correction in the last few quarters. The trailing P/E has declined to 55.12 compared to 3-year median P/E of 82.36. This is equal to a one-third P/E multiple reduction, giving the stock a better valuation.

Metro Brands: Drop in P/E multiple



Trailing P/E 3-year median P/E Metro Brands 55.12 82.36 Industry median 37.79 43.55

Source: Screener.in (Stock price as on 16th November)

1-year price chart of Metro Brands

Source: Screener.in (Stock chart as on 16th November)

Monitoring Store-Level Productivity Amid Rapid Expansion

It is important to keep an eye on the revenue per sq ft metric for Metro Brands due to its massive store count. The company has been successful in ramping up its store count over the last few quarters. However, its revenue per sq ft metric is facing some challenges. In FY 2020, revenue per sq ft was Rs 16,800. It peaked in FY23 at Rs 19,800. However, over the last few years, there has been a gradual decline. The revenue per sq ft in FY24 was Rs 18,700, in FY25 it was Rs 18,200, and in FY26 it was Rs 17,300.

Similarly, on a quarterly basis, there have been some headwinds in this metric. In the recent Q2 FY27 quarter, Metro Brands reported revenue per square foot of Rs 4,250 on a standalone basis. In Q2 FY26, this metric was Rs 4,300. This shows that there has been a YoY dip of Rs 50 in revenue per square foot.







Figure: Revenue per square foot of Metro Brands in the last few quarters.

Source: Company Filings



A steady decline in this metric can start having a negative impact on the overall margins due to the massive store count of the company. It should be noted that the overall revenue growth continues to be strong as the company improves its E-commerce sales and continues to have net store additions.

Outperforming Peers on Capital Efficiency and Growth

Both Campus Activewear and Metro Brands have a higher Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and ROE than the industry median. Campus has a ROCE of 21.22% and ROE of 18.02% with trailing-twelve months sales growth of 14.01%. Metro Brands has a ROCE of 20.12% and ROE of 22.14% with trailing-twelve months sales growth of 15.60%. This is significantly higher than the industry median ROCE of 12.74% and ROE of 10.62%. The industry median sales growth is also lower at 8.51%.

Comparison of ROCE and ROE with revenue growth



ROCE ROE Sales growth (trailing-twelve months) Campus Activewear 21.22% 18.02% 14.01% Metro Brands 20.12% 22.14% 15.60% Industry Median 12.74% 10.62% 8.51%

Source: Screener.in (Stock price as on 16th November)

After the recent correction, the valuation multiple of both these companies have become more reasonable. If they can continue to show good momentum in their revenue growth along with PAT improvement, we could see a better sentiment towards these stocks. The ability to increase their ASP and build a strong store format gives them another long-term edge over competitors looking to enter these categories.

It may be a good idea to add these stocks to your watchlist and keep track to see how they perform in time to come.

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Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. Only in cases where the data was unavailable have we used an alternative, widely used, and accepted source of information

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Rohit is a seasoned financial writer with over a decade of experience covering Indian and international stocks. He specializes in converting complex financial data into actionable insights that can help readers make better calls. He covers macroeconomic trends globally, which gives a better analysis of the growth runway for companies in key sectors.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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