Dividend-paying stocks give investors the chance to earn regular income alongside potential capital appreciation.

Public sector companies often offer relatively attractive dividend yields, while established IT and consumer businesses may provide more moderate payouts.

However, dividends are not guaranteed and depend on profitability, cash flows, debt levels, and management decisions.

Investors should examine dividend consistency, payout ratios, and business fundamentals rather than choosing stocks solely for high yields. High dividends do not guarantee high returns.

Here are 3 stocks that have upcoming dividends in November 2026.

#1 Colgate Palmolive (India)

First on our list is Colgate Palmolive (India).

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a leading Indian FMCG company best known for its Colgate toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Its product portfolio also includes toothpowder, mouthwash, oil-pulling products and personal-care products sold under the Palmolive brand.

Here are some details of the company’s upcoming dividends.

Dividend Type Interim Dividend % 2,400 Announcement Date 22 October 2026 Record Date 2 November 2026 Ex-dividend Date 2 November 2026

Source Equitymaster

The company’s record date for a 2,400% dividend has been fixed at 2 November 2026.

Moving ahead, the company achieved first-quarter sales of Rs 15.91 bn in Q1FY27, up 12%, and for the first six months of the calendar year, management says it is 10.5% ahead of oral care peers.

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Profitability of Rs 3.43 bn was up 10.6% on a comparable basis, excluding a one-off.

On efficiency, management says they have built best-in-class profitability. They achieved this by continuously strengthening the margin profile and driving through the growth program.

#2 Pitti Engineering

Next on the list is Pitti Engineering.

Pitti Engineering manufactures electrical steel laminations, motor cores, die-cast rotors, castings, machined components and fabricated assemblies. These products are used in motors, generators, railways, power generation, renewable energy, mining, industrial machinery and other applications.

Here are some details of the company’s upcoming dividends.

Dividend Type Interim Dividend % 40 Announcement Date 22 October 2026 Record Date 2 November 2026 Ex-dividend Date 2 November 2026

Source Equitymaster

Source: Company Presentation, October 2026

The company recently declared its quarterly numbers for Q2FY27. Net profits fell by 15% in Q2FY27, compared to the corresponding period of last year.

However, it must be noted that in September 2026, the Company merged its two subsidiaries – Pitti Industries Private Limited and Dakshin Foundry Private Limited with its parent entity, Pitti Engineering Limited.

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Accordingly, financial results for Q2 & H1FY27 are reported on a standalone basis, whereas previous period numbers are restated.

In terms of expansions, the company is increasing its sheet metal capacity, castings capacity and machining capacity (hours). The proposed expansion would cost Rs 7.40 bn.

#3 Infosys

Finally, we have Infosys. The company is a leading player in the IT space.

Here are some details of the company’s upcoming dividends.

Dividend Type Interim Dividend % 520 Announcement Date 23 October 2026 Record Date 3 November 2026 Ex-dividend Date 3 November 2026

Source Equitymaster

The company has declared a 520% dividend, with a record date of 3 November 2026. On the financial front, Infosys delivered US$ 5,145 million (m) in Q2FY27 revenues, year on year growth of 1.5% and sequential growth of 1.2% in constant currency.

Operating margin was stable at 21.0%. The company reported a TCV of large deal wins of US$ 5.2 billion (bn), with 62% net new.

Source: Investor release, October 2026

However, the company cut FY27 revenue guidance to 1%-2%, while retaining margin guidance at 20%-22%. AI revenues were 10.5% of total revenue.

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Infosys delivered operating margins of 21% in Q2 amid heightened volatility. As per the management, the focus on cost and operational efficiency measures, while making the required investments, has led to stable margins.

Conclusion

Upcoming dividends in November 2026 may attract investors looking for regular income, but dividend announcements alone should not drive investment decisions.

A company’s dividend payout is not guaranteed, and investors must verify the record date, eligibility requirements and official announcements before making any decision.

Stocks may also fall in price after the ex-dividend date, potentially offsetting the income received. High dividend yields can sometimes reflect falling share prices or concerns about future earnings.

Investors should examine cash flows, debt levels, profitability and valuation rather than chase short-term opportunities. Remember, a dividend is not guaranteed profit, and capital remains at risk.

Happy investing.

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