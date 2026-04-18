Welcome to the latest edition of Dividend Hunter . In the past few weeks, we have looked at companies where strong cash flows could translate into consistent dividends going forward.

In our previous edition, we covered an energy giant with 4.2% dividend yield . In this edition of Dividend Hunter, we analyse Wipro, a business that has long been a cash generator and consistently rewards shareholders.

The IT services sector is in a transformative phase, with traditional IT giants now funding artificial intelligence amid geopolitical uncertainties. And Wipro remains a crucial partner in enterprise transformation, helping global businesses seamlessly shift to an AI-first world.

To this end, it is making a strategic pivot by investing heavily in a newly formed AI-native business and platforms unit to deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions. At the same time, Wipro is rewarding shareholders with hefty dividends and, at times, buybacks and bonuses too.

Wipro’s 88% Payout Ratio

For FY26 alone, Wipro distributed $1.3 billion (around ₹12,000 crore) in cash dividends to its shareholders. This massive distribution brought their total payout ratio to a staggering 88% for the three-year block ending in 2026.

This is significantly higher than their capital allocation policy. It even doubled down on this commitment by announcing its largest-ever share buyback of ₹15,000 crore.

For dividend hunters, Wipro looks like the ultimate package: a cash-rich business that consistently generates operating cash flows, securely funding the AI future while also returning surplus capital to shareholders.

But with macroeconomic headwinds and the heavy investments required to stay ahead in the AI race, is this generous shareholder return strategy actually sustainable in the long run?

Let’s find out.

Legacy Services vs. The AI Pivot: A Strategic Breakdown

Wipro is a technology, consulting, and business process services company. It is currently undergoing a major strategic pivot to help its enterprise clients navigate an increasingly artificial intelligence-first world.

At its core, Wipro helps large global businesses build, manage, and modernize their digital infrastructure. It offers cloud computing, data management, and AI services.

The company offers services to the banking and financial services , healthcare , consumer technology, communications, and manufacturing sectors .

Beyond Coding: Wipro’s High-Stakes Bet on Semiconductor & Supply Chain Engineering

Wipro also provides deep engineering services , like supporting the entire product development lifecycle for global semiconductor companies , handling everything from initial development to performance testing and analysis before the final hardware is shipped.

The AI Pivot: From Service Provider to ‘Wipro Intelligence

Today, however, Wipro is actively evolving beyond its traditional identity as a pure services provider.

The company is expanding into a services-as-a-software approach by launching a dedicated AI-native business and platforms unit.

Through this new division, Wipro is building enterprise-grade AI solutions and dedicated platforms, internally branded as Wipro Intelligence.

This shift allows Wipro to help its clients completely reimagine their legacy systems, improve productivity in areas like software coding and testing, and deploy repeatable, automated solutions.

For example, Wipro is currently managing the end-to-end operations of frontier AI models for a leading global technology company. It is handling the training, governance, safety evaluations, and domain-specific validations required to run these models at scale.

In the supply chain and agriculture sector , it recently took on a project to drive an end-to-end transformation across a global company’s farm-to-fork value chain. This is to ensure the client’s operations remain resilient despite geopolitical disruptions.

And Wipro can aggressively build out these new AI platforms, pursue vendor-consolidation deals, and seamlessly acquire the digital arms of other large corporations. This is because Wipro consistently generates robust operating cash flows that fund its multi-billion-dollar reserves.

Sector Headwinds: Decoding the Q1FY27 Guidance Slump

The company’s market cap is ₹2,14,176 crore, as of 17 April 2026.

Over the last 3 years, net profit grew at a 5.1% CAGR over the last three years, reaching ₹13,200 crore in FY26.

Gross revenue in FY26 rose by 4% year-on-year to ₹92,624 crore as the slowdown in the IT sector continues to impact the business.

Geopolitical disruptions, changing trade rules, and tighter immigration policies have been creating uncertainties that affect overall IT spending. As a result, operating Profit declined 2.2% to ₹17,811 crore, with a robust margin of 19%. Net profit declined by 0.4% to ₹13,266 crore.

The company’s return ratios remain moderate. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) stood at 15% in FY26, while Return on Equity stood at 14.9%. These ratios demonstrate that Wipro is generating roughly a 15% return on both its shareholders’ equity and its broader capital base.

Wipro, like other large-cap IT companies, has a consistent track record of rewarding its shareholders. The company makes it a core priority to return its surplus capital to its investors through a combination of consistent dividends and aggressive share repurchases.

Cash Flow Mastery: Why Wipro Converts 112% of Profit to Cash

The primary engine driving Wipro’s generous shareholder return policy is its highly consistent cash flow from operating activities. In FY26, the company generated operating cash flows of ₹14,930 crore. Around 97% of Wipro’s FY26 revenue came from existing customers, offering revenue support.

The Payout Engine: Why Wipro Converts 112% of Profit to Cash

Management emphasizes its commitment to generating operating cash flows well in excess of 100% of its net income. And for FY26, this conversion rate stood at an impressive 112.6% of net income.

Wipro enjoys predictable, stable demand driven by the continuous digital and AI transformation needs of global enterprises. Part of this demand has been clouded by an AI-led shift. How this pans out over the long run is yet to be seen.

As the IT services business is inherently asset-light, Wipro’s global scale and deep, long-term client relationships enable it to convert its earnings directly into free cash flows.

Liquidity Powerhouse: Why a $5.9 Billion War Chest Minimizes Growth Risks

The company boasts a strong balance sheet and liquidity position.

As of the end of FY26, Wipro held a gross cash and investment balance of $5.9 billion (around ₹55,000 crore). This financial war chest allows the company to confidently fund large acquisitions and invest heavily in its newly formed Wipro Intelligence AI platform through internal accruals.

The 70% Payout Floor: Decoding Wipro’s Revised Capital Allocation Policy

As a result, the majority of this operating cash flow becomes available to be returned to shareholders after all operational and growth needs are securely met. Wipro actually recently revised its capital allocation policy to return 70% or more of its net income cumulatively over a three-year period.

Cash flow directly translates into massive payouts. Even after comfortably funding internal AI investments, the surplus cash is aggressively distributed to shareholders.

This systemic approach enabled Wipro to distribute $1.3 billion (₹12,000 crore) in cash dividends to its shareholders in FY26 alone. This generous distribution brought their total payout ratio to 88% for the 3-year block ending in 2026, significantly exceeding their stated capital allocation targets.

The Buyback Breakdown: Analyzing the ₹15,000 Crore Premium

In addition to these generous cash dividends, Wipro utilizes other mechanisms to reward its long-term investors. During FY25, the company issued a 1:1 bonus share, effectively doubling the number of shares held by its investors at that time.

Furthermore, the board recently doubled down on returning wealth by announcing the largest share buyback in the company’s entire history. Wipro has allocated ₹15,000 crore to repurchase 5.7% of the company’s paid-up capital at ₹250 per share, a 22.5% premium over the ₹204 per share price.

Dividend Analysis: Sustainable 5.4% Yield and Future Payout Visibility

On the back of such cash flow, the company has paid an interim dividend of ₹11.0 per share in FY26. This translates to a dividend yield (at a price of ₹204 per share) of 5.4% in FY26. Historically, Wipro has paid dividends each year for the past 5 financial years.

Wipro Share Price

Furthermore, the dividend increased every year from FY22 to FY25. It also paid a dividend of ₹6.0 per share in FY25. Previous dividends have not been that strong. The company paid ₹1.0 per share in dividend in FY24, followed by ₹1.0 in FY23, and ₹5.0 (FY22).

Wipro Dividend History

Image Source: Gemini

The dividend payout has consistently been less than the 100% threshold required by our filter. Past track record, along with the capital allocation policy to return at least 70% of its net income to shareholders, implies that dividend payouts could continue in the coming years as well.

This 70% commitment includes payouts through regular cash dividends, special dividends, and large-scale share buybacks, such as the recently announced one.

The Q1FY27 Slump: Why Guidance is Turning Negative

Looking ahead, Wipro expects revenue from its core IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion in Q1FY27. This translates to sequential growth guidance of -2.0% to 0% in constant-currency terms.

Management noted that this slightly soft guidance is driven by a combination of seasonality and specific operational delays. Traditionally, the first quarter is a weaker period for the company. The company also experienced delays in ramping up execution on a large deal won earlier in the year.

Wipro anticipates that its margins could experience some volatility in the first quarter. It aims to maintain operating margins within a tight, narrow band over the medium term.

This is because the company anticipates that clients will remain focused on cost optimization. This environment is expected to drive a significant increase in cost-takeout deals and vendor consolidation initiatives.

That said, Wipro expects the situation to gradually stabilize. The company notes that as global inflation stabilizes, labor markets cool, and interest rates are cut, overall enterprise technology spending is expected to improve.

Management also expects core AI spending to increase as enterprises move beyond simple proofs of concept and begin deploying defined AI use cases in live production. To capture this growth, Wipro aims to scale its AI-powered, consulting-led transformation engine aggressively.

The Valuation Gap: Wipro’s 16x P/E vs TCS and Infosys

Valuation-wise, Wipro trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 16.3x, at a premium to the 10-year historical median of 19X. The valuation is at a discount to not only industry P/E (22.9) but also traditional players like TCS (17.8), Infosys (18.6), and HCL (22.9).

The Verdict: Is Wipro the Ultimate Addition to Your Dividend Watchlist?

Wipro meets the key Dividend Hunter filters . It has a steady but slower profit growth, strong cash flows, and a payout ratio within thresholds.

Given a yield of 5.4%, cash-flow predictability, an asset-light business, a historical record of dividend payments, and a capital-outlay mandate, it appears likely that the dividend payout trend will continue.

Dividend hunters should add this stock to their watchlist and see if it continues to reward shareholders with a lucrative dividend yield.

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. Only in cases where the data were unavailable have we used an alternative, widely accepted, and widely used source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities, or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The articles’ content and data interpretation are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources, and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.