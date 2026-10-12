Welcome to the latest edition of Dividend Hunter . In recent weeks, we have analysed companies where strong cash flows could translate into consistent dividends. In our previous edition, we covered a public sector undertaking (PSU) Bank that delivered a 3.7% dividend yield .

This week, in our ‘Dividend Hunter’ series, we are discussing another fast-growing and India’s sixth-largest government-owned bank with a market capitalisation of ₹1,08,476 crore as of October 9, 2026. In FY26, the bank recorded a global business of ₹28.06 lakh crore alongside a record annual net profit of ₹19,187.0 crore.

Notably, the bank’s revenue grew at a 12% CAGR over the past five years, while net profit rose at a much faster CAGR of 44%. Strong asset quality also supported the company’s profitability. Gross and Net Non-Performing Asset (NPA) levels were 1.84% and 0.43%, respectively. The bank also delivered a 19.6% return on equity (ROE) and 1.1% return on assets (ROA).

The bank maintains a clear policy to deliver periodic cash returns to its shareholders. For FY26, the Board recommended a dividend of ₹4.20 per share. Effectively, this public sector bank continues to balance capital appreciation with shareholder distributions.

The bank is Canara Bank .

Canara Bank Share Price

Canara Bank Dividend Track Record: Why Profit Growth Outpaced Payouts

Canara Bank paid a per-share dividend of ₹4.20 in FY26, translating into a dividend yield of 3.5% at the current price of ₹120.0. The bank declares a final dividend every June. The bank has increased the per-share payout over the last three financial years, from ₹3.22 in FY24 to ₹4.2 in FY26.

Canara Bank split its ₹10 face-value shares into five ₹2 shares each in May 2024. Thus, for better comparison, we have adjusted the post-split dividends to the pre-split basis. On this basis, the dividend per share increased from ₹16.10 in FY24 to ₹20 in FY25 and ₹21 in FY26. This indicates a continued rise in the bank’s dividend per share.

Financial Year Reported Dividend* Net Profit Payout Ratio FY22 ₹6.50 ₹5,678.0 crore 21.0% FY23 ₹12.00 ₹10,604.0 crore 21.0% FY24 ₹3.22 ₹14,554.0 crore 20.0% FY25 ₹4.00 ₹17,027.0 crore 21.0% FY26 ₹4.20 ₹19,187.0 crore 19.8% Source: Financialexpress.com . *Dividends for FY24 to FY26 are on a post-split basis.

Historical Comeback: Rebuilding Shareholder Payouts After the Bad Loan Cycle

Like the broader PSU Banks, Canara Bank also resumed dividend payments in FY22 after a four-year gap, following a period marked by high NPAs, elevated credit costs and losses. Given the credit growth in the Indian economy and strong asset quality, the bank has reported strong profitability growth.

Core Operations: NII Inches Up 0.37% as Margin Contracts 29 bps to 2.51%

This growth allowed Canara Bank to pay dividends. In FY26, the bank’s total business reached ₹28,06,226 crore, an increase of 12.11% year-on-year. Global deposits grew 9.7% to ₹15,68,678 crore, while global advances grew 15.3% to ₹12,37,548 crore. Because loan growth moved faster than deposit growth, the Credit-Deposit ratio rose to 78.89%, up from 75.07% in FY25.

The domestic CASA ratio ended the year FY26 at 29.84%. Total income rose 7.73% year-on-year to ₹1,53,204 crore. Net interest income increased by 0.37% to ₹37,210 crore. Meanwhile, the Net Interest Margin (NIM) decreased to 2.51% from 2.80% in the previous year. NIM fell partially due to a fall in yield on advances.

Financials at a Glance

Over 53% of the bank’s loan book is repo-rate linked. As rate cuts transmitted across the portfolio, the yield on advances declined by 54 bps from 8.83% in FY25 to 8.29% in FY26. Further, Canara Bank’s Cost-to-Income ratio rose by 118 bps to 48.45% in FY26 as operating expenses increased.

Despite higher expenses, net profit grew by 12.7% to a record ₹19,187 crore. This profitability is key to dividend payout as the Reserve Bank of India guidelines stipulate that dividends must be paid out of current-year net profits. In addition to net earnings, dividend payouts depend directly on asset quality, capital adequacy metrics, and regulatory requirements.

Asset Quality Guardrails: Low NPAs Anchor Sustainable Cash Flows

As of FY26, Retail, Agriculture, and MSME (RAM) financing expanded to ₹7,30,520 crore, accounting for 59.0% of the domestic loan portfolio. Corporate loans and other advances made up the remaining 41.0%. This mix improved from FY25, when RAM advances held a 58.0% share.

Balance Sheet Health: Why PCR at 94.21% Insulates Future Earnings

The bank’s Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) reached a multi-year low of 1.84% in FY26 (down from 2.94% in FY25), while Net NPAs improved to 0.43% (down from 0.70%). Cash recoveries, tightly contained slippages, disciplined write-offs, and strong portfolio underwriting strengthened asset quality.

Strengthening Asset Quality

This Net NPA ratio is comfortably below the regulatory limit required for dividend declarations. The annual slippage ratio remained well-contained at 0.24% (with total slippages limited to ₹7,030 crore). This highlights disciplined underwriting and fewer additions to non-performing loans.

Asset Quality Cushion: High Provisioning Defends Future Balance Sheets

A high Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) of 94.21% (up 151 bps year-on-year) provides a robust buffer against future asset impairment losses (if any).

As asset quality strengthened, the annualised credit cost fell by 13 bps to 0.59% in FY26. Controlling credit default risk while maintaining a strong capital base (CRAR of 17.04%) remains key to sustaining asset quality, profitability, and ongoing dividend distributions

Deposit Profile: How a 29.84% CASA Base Shields Funding Costs

At the same time, Canara Bank’s domestic deposits grew 7.95% year-on-year to ₹14,36,905 crore in FY26. The domestic CASA ratio stood at 29.84%, with total CASA deposits reaching ₹4,28,804 crore.

Retail savings deposits (₹3,66,581 crore) helped reduce the bank’s overall cost of deposits from 5.74% to 5.54%. This, in turn, protected profitability to support dividend payouts.

Capital Adequacy: 17.17% CRAR Provides Safe Headroom Over Basel III Norms

Canara Bank holds a comfortable capital reserve well above official regulatory requirements. In FY26, its Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) reached 17.04%, before rising to 17.17% in Q1 FY27. Because the Reserve Bank of India mandates a minimum threshold of 11.50%, the bank maintains significant headroom.

This CRAR allows management to pay dividends to shareholders. Additionally, the bank retains sufficient funds to fund new loans and address upcoming regulatory changes, such as expected credit loss (ECL) provisioning.

Target Trajectory: Management’s FY27 Growth and Asset Quality Road Map

Looking ahead to FY27 (ending March 2027), Canara Bank targets a 10-11% growth in total global business, with loan expansion projected between 11-12% and deposit growth expected at 9-10%. the bank aims to improve its domestic CASA ratio to 30-32% while keeping its Net Interest Margin (NIM) stable within the 2.50-2.60% range.

On asset quality, management plans to bring Gross NPA down to 1.50% and Net NPA to 0.40%, supported by a PCR of 94.50%. With annual slippages capped at 0.80% and credit costs held at 0.75%, the bank targets a ROE of 16.50%, a ROA of 1.01-1.05%.

The CPSE Mandate: Net Worth Thresholds That Govern Dividend Outflows

The Minimum Floor (20%): As a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), the bank must follow the Ministry of Finance guidelines and pay a minimum dividend of 20% of net profit or 20% of paid-up capital (whichever is higher).

As a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), the bank must follow the Ministry of Finance guidelines and pay a minimum dividend of 20% of net profit or 20% of paid-up capital (whichever is higher). The Regulatory Ceiling (75%): RBI guidelines allow commercial banks meeting capital adequacy thresholds to distribute dividends up to an aggregate cap of 75% of adjusted net profit.

RBI guidelines allow commercial banks meeting capital adequacy thresholds to distribute dividends up to an aggregate cap of 75% of adjusted net profit. Statutory Reserve Cushion: The bank must allocate at least 25% of annual net profit to the Statutory Reserve prior to dividend distribution. In FY26, Canara Bank allocated ₹4,796.7 crore to statutory reserves, which accounts for almost 25% of standalone net profit of ₹19,187.

Prudential Buffers: How Statutory Allocations Cap Equity Distributions

The bank further recommended 19.85% as dividends. The remaining 55% of profits was retained across capital, special, and general reserves to fund future lending and strengthen the balance sheet.

Allocation Head Amount (₹ crore) Share of Net Profit Purpose Statutory Reserve 4,796.7 25.0 Mandatory transfer under Banking Regulation Act Proposed Dividend 3,809.7 19.8 Shareholder distribution (₹4.2 per share) Other Reserves 2,992.7 15.6 Capital, investment, fluctuation, and special reserves Retained Balance Carried Over 7,587.9 39.6 Retained earnings for future business expansion Total Net Profit 19,187.0 100.00% Total Annual earnings

The Dividend Hunter Verdict

Canara Bank pays dividends based on its overall financial health. The bank moved past older loan losses and built a cleaner balance sheet. Earnings and capital reserves now give clear support for returning cash to shareholders.

For FY26, the board recommended a dividend of ₹4.20 per share. This payout takes about 19.85% of the year’s net profit of ₹19,187 crore. The bank retains over 80% of its earnings. It puts 25% into statutory reserves and uses the rest to fund future loans.

Asset quality has improved consistently. Gross NPA fell to 1.84%, and Net NPA dropped to 0.43% in FY26. By Q1 FY27, Gross NPA fell to 1.57%, and Net NPA reached 0.36%. The provision coverage ratio stands near 95%. The total capital adequacy ratio reached 17.04% in FY26 and 17.17% in Q1 FY27.

This gives the bank a comfortable gap above the 11.50% minimum regulatory mark. It can handle potential credit losses as it expands its lending business. Now, future dividend growth depends on balancing three goals: profit growth, capital needs and loan expansion.

Management expects credit costs and loan defaults to stay low. This provides clear visibility for steady dividend payments going forward.

Peer Comparison: Canara Bank’s Valuation Discount to SBI and Indian Bank

Valuations also offer some comfort. Canara Bank trades at a price-to-book (P/B) multiple of 0.88x, which is a premium to its 10-year median of 0.6x and a slight discount to the public sector bank sector multiple of 0.92x.

The bank trades at a discount to PSU Banking peers such as Union Bank (0.95x), Indian Bank (1.3x), and State Bank of India (1.4x). Dividend Hunters can keep this stock on their watchlist .

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation and conference call. We used an alternative, widely accepted source of information only when the data were unavailable.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, we strongly advise you to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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