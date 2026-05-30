Welcome to the latest edition of Dividend Hunter . Over the past few weeks, we have analyzed companies where strong cash flows could translate into consistent dividends going forward. In our previous edition, we covered an airline-tech player offering 8% dividend yield .

In this edition of Dividend Hunter, we are looking at a conglomerate that plays a key role in the everyday lives of consumers and farmers. It generates reliable cash flows and has a strong track record of returning earnings to its investors.

While it is historically known for its cigarette business , it has expanded over the years into many other areas. Today, a large portion of its revenue comes from FMCG and stationery.

It also runs a large agriculture business that works directly with farmers, alongside a paperboard and packaging division. It even has a presence in information technology . By now, you have likely identified the conglomerate in focus: ITC Limited .

For investors seeking regular income, this company prioritizes returning capital to its shareholders. The company paid a ₹14.5 per-share dividend in FY25 and paid ₹18,167 crore in FY26 as well. These payouts are backed by its steady earnings.

However, amid sectoral challenges, specifically the mounting tax burden on its core cigarette portfolio and a slowdown in FMCG momentum, the question remains: can these cash flows sustain their reliability over the long term?

The Revenue Blueprint: Dissecting ITC’s Operational Mix

As noted, ITC operates across several industries. A big part of its work is making everyday consumer goods (FMCG-Others). This includes packaged foods, personal care items, and school stationery. The company also manufactures cigarettes and cigars.

ITC’s agriculture division serves a dual purpose. It acts as a steady revenue contributor and secures high-quality raw materials for the FMCG foods division.

Another important area is its paper division. The company makes paperboards, specialty paper, and packaging materials. It also has a smaller services section. This includes information technology services and the operation of a hotel in Mumbai.

Segment Dynamics: Tracking ITC’s Core Revenue

An analysis of the ITC revenue mix reveals clear segment dominance of the Cigarettes business. It accounts for about 44% of total sales. The other consumer goods are the second-largest source of revenue. Items like food, matches, and personal care bring in about 30% of sales.

The agriculture business is also a steady earner. It accounts for about 16% of total sales. The paperboards and packaging division accounts for about 9% of sales.

Value-Accretive M&A: Capturing High-Growth Niche Brands

Furthermore, ITC is investing in value-accretive acquisitions to capture niche, high-growth markets. It has integrated new-age brands like Sresta Natural Bioproducts (24 Mantra Organic Foods), Sproutlife Foods (Yogabar), Mother Sparsh, and Ample Foods (Prasuma & Meatigo).

This helps it offer more health and convenience items to buyers. This wide mix of businesses helps the organization maintain steady cash flows.

Financial Health: Inside the Zero-Debt, 29% ROE Capital Engine

The company’s market cap is ₹3,61,350 crore, as of 29th May 2026.

ITC Share Price

Over the last five years, ITC’s net profit grew at a 10% CAGR, reaching ₹21,018 crore in FY26. Gross revenue in FY26 rose by 10.3% year-on-year to ₹89,258 crore, driven by 13.7% growth in the cigarettes business and 10.1% in FMCG-Others.

Growth in the agriculture and paper businesses remained sluggish, with revenue increasing by only 2.7% and 4.1%, respectively.

Its asset-light cigarette business and operating leverage helped maintain profitability. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 5.4%, while net profit grew by 4.9% year-on-year to ₹21,018 crore.

Analyzing ITC’s Capital Efficiency and Scalability

ITC operates under an efficient capital allocation model, as clearly reflected in its return ratios. Historically, the conglomerate has reported a return on equity (ROE) of 29.2% and a return on capital employed of 38.8%.

What makes this nearly 29.2% ROE particularly strong is that ITC operates with negligible debt. Many companies achieve high equity returns by taking on leverage, thereby increasing financial risk. ITC achieves these returns through pure operational efficiency without relying on borrowed money.

Treasury Optimisation: Increasing Yields on Cash and Surplus Liquidity

The company also uses its surplus liquidity effectively. ITC’s Return on Investment, which tracks the income generated from its treasury operations and investments, increased to around 9?7% in FY25, up from 8.9% in FY24. These return ratios are the underlying engine of ITC’s free cash flow and dividend-paying capacity.

The Free Cash Flow Metrics Behind ITC’s 5% Yield

Beyond profitability, cash is what pays the dividends. We will look at how much free cash the company makes. First, we look at the cash generated from everyday business.

This includes selling consumer goods, paper, and farm products. For FY26, ITC generated ₹22,890 crore in cash. This was the amount before income taxes were paid.

After paying taxes, the net cash from operations was ₹17,095 crore, slightly higher than ₹16,754 crore in FY25. A business must spend money to maintain its factories and grow. This is called capital expenditure. ITC spent about ₹2,069 crore on property, equipment, and new technology.

We can calculate the free cash flow by subtracting this spending from the operating cash flow. This leaves the company with about ₹15,026 crore of free cash from its main operations, which is almost equivalent to the FY25 free cash flow of ₹14,963 crore.

The company also earns cash from its financial assets. In FY26, it received ₹972 crore in dividend income from its investments and ₹1,401 crore in interest income. This extra income increases the total free cash available to the business.

Assessing the Long-Term Sustainability of the 5% Dividend

Over the last 5 financial years, the company has consistently scaled its shareholder returns.

The payout began at ₹11.5 per share in FY22, rising to ₹15.5 per share (including a special dividend of ₹2.8) in FY23. However, the payout moderated to ₹13.8 in FY24 and increased slightly to ₹14.5 in FY25.

ITC Dividend History

The company maintained a ₹14.5 payout in FY26 as well, translating to a dividend yield of 5% at the current market price of ₹288 per share.

That said, this history shows that the company regularly uses its cash to reward its shareholders. If the past track record is to be believed, these payouts could continue as well.

Also, it is important to note that the hotel business has been demerged into ITC Hotels . As a result, shareholder returns during this period were not limited to cash dividends. Investors also realized value through the demerged entity.

80-85% Payout Guardrails: How the Board Allocates Capital

This is consistent with its dividend policy, which is to maintain a steady and reliable stream of dividends for its shareholders. For income investors, there is a very specific target to note.

Starting from the 2019 to 2020 financial year, the company set a clear guideline for the medium term. They plan to pay out about 80-85% of their after-tax profit (PAT) as dividends.

An analysis of its historical distribution reveals that the dividend payout has consistently hovered around the 90% threshold of its after-tax profits. Specifically, ITC distributed 86% of PAT in FY24, rising to 89% in FY25 and reaching 90% in FY26.

For investors seeking reliable dividend income, this historical payout discipline is exactly what you want to see.

But before handing out this cash, the board of directors looks at several practical factors. They review the overall financial performance, actual cash flow, and the total surplus funds legally available for distribution. The board must balance these shareholder payouts with the needs of the business.

The policy states that they must maintain sufficient earnings to fund their future growth plans. This includes expanding its current operations and buying new businesses. ITC ensures it has sufficient cash to handle sudden market shifts or unexpected business emergencies.

This written policy shows a clear and balanced plan. The company allocates the majority of its profits to reward its investors. At the same time, it strives to maintain sufficient cash to ensure the business remains safe and continues to grow.

Macro Challenges: Evaluating the Near-Term Cigarette Tax Headwinds

The company’s traditional cash cow faced a significant regulatory hurdle this year.

Following the phase-out of the Compensation Cess, the government implemented a significant increase in the tax incidence on cigarettes , effective 1 February 2026.

This included a steep hike in excise duties and a massive jump in the GST rate, taking it from 28% of the transaction value up to 40% of the retail sale price. Historically, punitive taxes like this have driven consumers toward the untaxed, illicit cigarette market, which directly threatens the company’s sales volumes.

However, management has not been caught off guard. To protect its margins and market share, the business immediately rolled out staggered and agile pricing actions. Management stated that it has passed on 50-60% of the overall tax hike to consumers and will pass on the remaining amount after assessing volume stability.

Consequently, this adjustment may trigger a short-term decline in volume. However, historical patterns suggest that once prices stabilize, volume momentum typically returns due to the cigarette business’s sticky nature .

ITC’s share price has also fallen by 21% year-to-date in FY26 in anticipation of a short-term impact on the business. Despite this headwind, it generates more than enough cash to pay its investors a high yield while simultaneously funding its own growth.

Valuation Arbitrage: Does ITC Stock offer a Deep Value?

Valuation-wise, ITC trades at a price-to-equity (P/E) multiple of 17.2x, which is at a discount to its 10-year historical median (25.4x). Here we will analyse ITC’s valuation against the FMCG and Cigarettes & Tobacco Products industries and their respective peers.

This is because the cigarette business still generates most of the ITC profits and cash flow. Accordingly, ITC trades well below the FMCG industry P/E of 42.5x and peers like Hindustan Unilever (46x). But its valuation is more in line with the Cigarettes & Tobacco Products sector median P/E of 15.5x, as well as Godfrey Phillips India (23.5x).

The “Dividend Hunter” Verdict: Is This a Long-Term Income Fortress?

ITC meets the key Dividend Hunter filters . It has stable profit growth, strong cash flows, and a payout ratio within thresholds.

Given a 5% yield, consistent cash flow generation, a dividend distribution policy, and a historical dividend payout track record, it appears likely that the dividend payout trend could continue and increase. Dividend hunters should add this stock to their watchlist .

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. Only in cases where the data were unavailable have we used an alternative, widely accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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