Welcome to the latest edition of Dividend Hunter . In the past few weeks, we have analyzed companies where strong cash flows could translate into consistent dividends going forward. In our previous edition, we covered an IT giant offering 5.4% dividend yield . In this edition of Dividend Hunter, we analyze the India-listed subsidiary of an MNC tech giant, a business that has long generated cash and consistently rewarded its shareholders.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the economics of traditional IT services, pushing legacy players to realign their business models.

Consequently, enterprises across sectors are accelerating AI adoption to drive cost optimisation, improve efficiency, and compress turnaround times.

The impact is now visible in the banking and financial services IT space, which is entering a new investment cycle. They are investing in cloud infrastructure and generative AI as digitization accelerates and the need for real-time systems becomes critical.

In this transition, a handful of companies are not just reinvesting but are also returning cash to shareholders. One such business has consistently stood out. It steadily generates cash flows while maintaining deep relationships with global financial institutions.

That company is Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS).

Positioned at the intersection of banking technology and enterprise transformation, OFSS continues to benefit from long-term digitalisation tailwinds, helping financial institutions scale efficiently and transition toward AI-led, cloud-native operating models.

The AI Shift: How GenAI is Recalibrating the Flexcube Ecosystem

Now, as the shift accelerates, OFSS is making a strategic pivot by expanding its cloud services portfolio. It is embedding AI and Machine Learning directly into its core domain solutions to deliver enterprise-grade, hyper-personalized customer experiences.

At the same time, OFSS is rewarding its shareholders with hefty dividends.

For FY26 alone, OFSS distributed an interim dividend of ₹400 per share (including the recently announced dividend of ₹270).

But with global macroeconomic headwinds, shifting technology trends, and the heavy investments required to stay ahead in the AI race, is this generous shareholder return strategy actually sustainable in the long run?

Let’s find out.

Revenue Pillars: Decoupling the Products Business from Finergy Services

OFSS is a global leader in providing technology and IT solutions exclusively tailored for the Financial Services Industry.

The company’s operations are divided into two main business segments: the Products business and the Services business (marketed as Finergy).

The products segment is OFSS’s principal business, contributing the vast majority (90%) of its revenue.

This includes comprehensive transaction banking platforms, such as the industry-leading Oracle Flexcube. This is a high-margin business that scales up without requiring heavy proportional increases in headcount.

To this end, the strong backing and positioning of its parent company, Oracle, provide an advantage in securing clients, particularly for mission-critical deals.

This is supported by advanced analytical, risk, and compliance solutions (OFSAA and FCCM) that leverage AI, machine learning, and graph technology to detect financial crime, manage reporting, and deliver hyper-personalized digital experiences.

To complement its software offerings, the Finergy services division provides expert consulting to guide financial firms through complex IT transformations and cloud migrations.

The segment also provides tech-enabled business process outsourcing backed by intelligent automation to optimize overall costs and operational efficiency.

The 44.5% Margin: How AI Productivity is Buffering Global Headwinds

The company’s market cap is ₹77,874 crore, as of 24 April 2026.

OFSS Financial Services Share Price

Over the last 3/5 years, net profit grew at a 13%/8% CAGR, reaching ₹2,639 crore in FY26.

Gross revenue in FY26 rose by 12% year-on-year to ₹7,672 crore, despite a challenging industry landscape.

Global uncertainties, geopolitical challenges, and shifting technology trends have been creating uncertainties that affect the overall business landscape.

However, OFSS has continued to show resilience supported by AI-led productivity gains, faster delivery, and increasing cloud offerings.

OFSS’s operating profit (EBIT) grew by 13.5% to ₹3,412 crore, with an operating margin of 44.5%. Net profit also increased by 10.9% to ₹2,639 crore.

Capital Efficiency at Scale

The company’s return ratios remain exceptionally strong. Return on Capital Employed stood at 28.7% in FY26, while Return on Equity stood at 33.7%. These ratios demonstrate that OFSS is generating high-yield returns on both its shareholders’ equity and its broader capital base.

Liquidity Over Leverage: Why a Zero-Debt Balance Sheet Matters in 2026

OFSS, operating as a cash-rich, zero-debt company, has a consistent track record of rewarding its shareholders. The company translated 100% of its net income into ₹2,638 crore in operating cash flows during FY26.

Beyond the Payout: Assessing the Reliability of the 4.5% Yield

On the back of such cash flow, the company has already paid an interim dividend of ₹130 per share for FY26. It has recently announced another dividend payout of ₹270 per share, with the ex-dividend date on 7th May 2026.

In total, this translates to a dividend yield (at a price of ₹8,800 per share) of 4.5% in FY26.

Historically, OFSS has paid dividends each year for the past 5 financial years.

It also paid a dividend of ₹265 per share in FY25. Previous dividends were also strong. The company paid ₹240 per share in dividends in FY24, followed by ₹225 per share in FY23, and ₹190 (FY22).

The Cash-Flow Engine: Why Dividend Sustainability is Not in Question

Given the past track record and high cash flow generation, the dividend payout is likely to continue. The primary engine driving OFSS’s generous shareholder return policy is its highly consistent cash flow from operating activities.

In FY26, the company generated operating cash flows of ₹2,638 crore. It holds cash and cash-equivalent reserves of ₹5,510 crore.

This financial war chest allows OFSS to confidently fund continuous research and development, and invest heavily in its cloud portfolio and embedded AI/ML platforms through internal accruals, without relying on external debt.

The $100 Million Catalyst: Analyzing the Order Book

Looking ahead, the company’s medium-term revenue visibility has been significantly bolstered by robust deal momentum and a strong pipeline.

OFSS reported a 9.2% quarter-on-quarter growth in its Remaining Performance Obligations, which stood at ₹7,761 crore.

The 44.5% Efficiency Moat: Dissecting OFSS’s Operating Leverage

This forward-looking growth visibility is further reinforced by strategic new customer wins and client expansions. This is highlighted by a landmark deal secured with a US-headquartered global bank valued at approximately $100 million.

This major deal underscores the company’s competitive strength and clients’ confidence in its ability to execute large-scale, mission-critical banking transformations.

OFSS’s margin is expanding, driven by a favorable product mix, cost execution, operating leverage resulting from scale, and AI-led productivity gains.

Continued traction in high-margin products, alongside an increasing focus on cloud- and AI-led offerings, is expected to sustain both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability.

Yield vs. Growth: Is the Premium Valuation Justified?

Valuation-wise, OFSS trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 29x, at a premium to the 10-year historical median of 23.3x.

The valuation is at a discount to the industry P/E (38.6) but at a premium to smaller domestic peers like Tanla Platforms (17.8), C.E. Info System (18.6), and Nucleus Software (22.9).

The “Dividend Hunter” Verdict: Is This a Long-Term Income Fortress?

OFSS meets the key Dividend Hunter filters . It has a steady but slower profit growth, strong cash flows, and a payout ratio within thresholds.

Given a yield of 4.5%, cash-flow predictability, an asset-light business, and a track record of dividend payments, it appears likely that the dividend payout trend will continue.

Dividend hunters should add this stock to their watchlist and see if it continues to reward shareholders with a lucrative dividend yield.

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. Only in cases where the data were unavailable have we used an alternative, widely accepted, and widely used source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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