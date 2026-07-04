Welcome to the latest edition of Dividend Hunter . Over the past few weeks, we have analyzed companies where strong cash flows could translate into consistent dividends going forward. In our previous edition, we covered India’s largest two-wheeler company , with a free cash flow of 7,321 crore and a 3.8% dividend yield.

This week, we are looking at India’s first fully integrated utility company. It provides electricity to homes and businesses across the country. The business brings in steady cash and follows a clear policy to share its profits with investors.

The company generates and distributes power . It serves over 48 lakh customers in Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly, as well as parts of UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Chandigarh. The company handles over 4.9 gigawatts (GW) of power.

The management is preparing for a future with less carbon. They are building a clean energy portfolio and aim to reach 10 GW of renewable capacity by FY32. They are also investing in new infrastructure . This includes 1.5 GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS). They are also setting up a solar cell and module manufacturing ecosystem.

The company we are focusing on today is CESC Limited , which is part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group .

CESC has a steady habit of paying dividends to its shareholders. For example, it paid an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share for FY25 and increased the payout by 33.3% to ₹6.00 per share for FY26. The company also collects payments efficiently. In areas like Greater Noida, its collection rate is over 99%. This helps protect its cash flows and provides a steady income for investors.

But can CESC continue paying steady dividends over time? The answer depends on the factors that will support its future cash flows and earnings, and on how it spends its money. Let’s look closer.

Why Regulated Power Transmission Shields CESC’s Base Cash Flow

At its core, CESC is a fully integrated power utility, handling both the generation and distribution of electricity. The core of its operation is supplying electricity to about 34 to 37 lakh customers across a 567-square-kilometer area in West Bengal.

This includes Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and the North and South 24 Parganas. CESC doesn’t just operate in West Bengal. Through multiple subsidiaries, it has expanded its footprint to several other regions across India.

It currently manages the power supply for cities such as Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Kota, Bharatpur, and Bikaner (Rajasthan), and Malegaon (Maharashtra). It recently took over operations in Chandigarh. To supply all this electricity, CESC operates thermal power plants, with their major facilities located in Budge Budge and Haldia.

Operational Efficiency and Cost Capping Fuel Topline Growth

Over the last 3 years, CESC’s consolidated net profit grew at a 6% CAGR, reaching ₹1,618 crore in FY26. Revenue in FY26 rose by 9.2% year-on-year to ₹18,570 crore, driven by steady power demand that drove a consolidated sales volume of approximately 19,000 million units (MU).

The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) increased 9% to ₹4,707 crore. This was driven in part by cost savings in variable costs for both fuel and power procurement, alongside operational cost efficiencies and transmission and distribution loss-reduction initiatives. Consequently, net profit rose 13% to reach ₹1,618 crore

The company’s market cap is ₹22,495 crore, as of 3 July 2026.

CESC Share Price

Moderate Return Ratios due to Reguated Power Sector

For FY26, CESC consolidated Return on Equity (ROE) stood at roughly 12.6%. Meanwhile, the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) was 10.1%. The relatively modest return ratios are driven by the business’s highly regulated, capital-intensive, and debt-reliant nature. As power tariffs are capped by the governments, the company cannot simply raise prices to boost its bottom line.

The FCF vs. Capex: Why Rising Capital Expenditures Compressed Free Cash to ₹148 Crore

CESC aims to fund its dividend payouts directly from internally generated cash, balancing its commitment to rewarding shareholders with aggressive investments in its future.

For FY26, the company generated strong consolidated operating cash flows. The net cash flow from operating activities stood at ₹4,057 crore, up 57.2% YoY. This operational efficiency forms the foundation of CESC’s dividend payout.

At the same time, the company continued to invest heavily in infrastructure and expansion. Net cash used in investing activities was ₹3,235 crore, including ₹3,916 crore for capital expenditure. Despite these investments, CESC generated a free cash flow of ₹148 crore in FY26, down from ₹729 crore in FY25.

The Green Balance Sheet: Funding Future 10 GW Multi-Year Assets

The fall in free cash is not a sign of operational weakness. Rather, the decline reflects CESC’s strategic decision to accelerate investments in renewable energy and expand into new power distribution markets. Notably, despite these heavy capital investments and the contracted free cash flow, CESC’s overall liquidity position strengthened.

Cash and cash equivalents surged to ₹4,208 crore at the end of FY26, nearly doubling from the ₹2,181 crore in FY25. This strong liquidity buffer was supported not only by operating cash but also by ₹1,205 crore in cash flow from financing. Supported by this strong cash position, CESC comfortably distributed ₹803 crore in dividends during FY26.

As we can see, CESC has managed to pay dividends despite investing significantly in expanding its business. This means that the company can easily pay dividends using its operating cash and cash on its balance sheet. The dividend payout policy also supports ​​consistent payouts.

The 52% Payout Pivot: Evaluating the Sustainability of the ₹6.0 Per Share Interim Yield

Regarding its dividend per share, CESC paid ₹6.0 per share in FY26. At the current share price of ₹170, the dividend yield is 3.5%. Prior to FY26, the company paid ₹4.5 per share consistently during FY22-25. The company currently pays an interim dividend every year in the second half of the financial year.

Source: FY25 Annual Report , Earnings Report

CESC has steadily increased the proportion of earnings returned to shareholders over the years. Its dividend payout ratio rose from 44.0% in FY22 to around 45% in FY23, then remained at 44% in FY24 and FY25 due to stagnant profitability. As profit surged in FY26, the company upped the payout percentage to 52%.

This suggests that if profitability increases, CESC could not only pay dividends but also continue to increase them. Simultaneously, it can continue to expand its clean energy portfolio.

The Clean Energy Capex Runway: Analyzing the ₹16,500 Crore Green Transformation

The company has laid out a strategic roadmap to achieve 3.2 GW of renewable capacity by FY29 and scale it up to 10 GW by FY32. The company plans to invest approximately ₹16,500 crore to build out this renewable pipeline. Once commissioned, this portfolio is projected to generate an annualized revenue of around ₹2,300 crore.

Through its subsidiary Purvah Green, the company’s immediate growth vision targets 2.4 GW of capacity, comprising 1.3 GW of solar and 1.1 GW of wind power . Several major projects are already under development.

A 300 MW solar project with CESC Kolkata is currently in the commissioning stage. The company is also setting up 1.5 GWh of BESS capacity. To complement its renewable generation assets and capture captive demand, it is expanding into the manufacturing side of the green energy supply chain.

The company is setting up a 3 GW Solar Cell and Module Manufacturing ecosystem in Greater Noida. CESC has secured a Letter of Comfort from the UP Government for the allotment of 100 acres with attractive incentives. The facility will focus on producing advanced TOPCon+ cells, with commissioning scheduled for 2027.

Why Markets Value CESC at an 8.2x EV/EBITDA Lag to Tata and Adani

Valuation-wise, CESC trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.2x, a premium to its 10-year historical median (6.2x) but a discount to the sector median (11.1x) and larger peers like Adani Power (20.3x) and Tata Power (10.8x). This gap has persisted due to their faster growth and relatively more diversified business operations.

The Dividend Hunter Verdict: Balancing Dividend Stability Against Aggressive Clean Capex

The main takeaway is that CESC appears to be is in a strong position to keep up its generous dividend payouts. It is true that the company carries debt, but it uses this leverage strategically to fund an ambitious expansion into renewable energy and to upgrade its distribution networks.

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What really makes their dividend policy sustainable is the profitability of their core business. Because CESC consistently generates reliable cash flows from power generation and distribution operations, it maintains a very healthy liquidity cushion.

Essentially, this operational strength gives CESC the financial stability to balance two major corporate goals: investing in long-term infrastructure projects and rewarding its shareholders. As long as its core operations remain efficient and its revenue streams remain steady, CESC could continue to pay dividends.

Dividend hunters should add this stock to their watchlist .

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation and conference call. Only in cases where the data were unavailable have we used an alternative, widely accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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