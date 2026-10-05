Welcome to the latest edition of Dividend Hunter . In recent weeks, we have analysed companies where strong cash flows could translate into consistent dividends. In our previous edition, we covered a public sector undertaking NBFC that delivered a 3.8% dividend yield .

This week, in our ‘Dividend Hunter’ series, we are discussing a fast-growing and leading Indian public sector bank that has a market capitalisation of ₹1,19,365 crore as of October 1, 2026. In FY26, its total business crossed the ₹30 lakh crore milestone. Additionally, it recorded its highest-ever annual net profit of ₹20,021 crore.

Notably, the bank’s revenue grew at a 13% CAGR over the past five years, while net profit rose at a much faster CAGR of 72%. Alongside this, asset quality strengthened to a multi-year low, with Gross and Net NPA levels of 1.89% and 0.45%, respectively. The bank is also committed to sharing its financial success with shareholders.

The bank maintains a clear policy to deliver periodic cash returns to its shareholders. For FY26, the Board recommended a dividend of ₹8.50 per share. In total, the bank paid a dividend of ₹4,395.7 crore during the year. It also boasts a Return on Equity of 15.39% and a Return on Assets consistently above 1%.

Effectively, this public sector bank continues to balance capital appreciation with shareholder distributions. The bank is Bank of Baroda .

Bank of Baroda Share Price

Bank of Baroda Dividend Track Record: Why Profit Growth Outpaced Payouts

Bank of Baroda paid a per-share dividend of ₹8.50 in FY26, translating into a dividend yield of 3.7% at the current price of ₹231.0. The bank issues a final dividend in June every year. Historically, the bank’s per-share payout has almost surged 3x, from ₹2.85 in FY22 to ₹8.50 in FY26. In comparison, net profit grew by 2.75x during the period.

Financial Year Dividend/Share Net Profit Payout Ratio FY22 ₹2.85 ₹7,272.0 crore 19.0% FY23 ₹5.50 ₹14,110.0 crore 19.0% FY24 ₹7.60 ₹17,784.0 crore 22.1% FY25 ₹8.35 ₹19,581.0 crore 22.0% FY26 ₹8.50 ₹20,021.0 crore 22.0% Source: Annual Report

The bank resumed dividend payments in FY22 after a four-year hiatus, following a period marked by high NPAs, elevated credit costs and losses. These challenges were common across the public sector banking space. The bank has also increased its payout ratio over the past five years, although at a slightly slower pace than its profitability.

Core Operations: NII Inches Up 2.5% as Margin Contracts 19 bps to 2.89%

Sustained financial growth enables Bank of Baroda to pay dividends. The bank’s total business surged 13.9% year-on-year to ₹30,78,366 crore as global deposits grew 12.0% and advances surged 16.2%. Higher advances than deposits pushed the full-year Credit-Deposit ratio to a high of 91.65% against 88.56% in FY25 and 86.34% in FY24.

The domestic Current Account Savings Account (CASA) ratio stood at 38.9%. Driven by strong business growth, the bank’s total interest income grew 3.8% year-on-year to ₹126,994 crore. Of this, net interest income expanded 2.5% to ₹47,682 crore in FY26. Net Interest Margin (NIM), however, shrank by 19 bps to 2.89%.

The bank’s Cost-to-Income ratio also surged 121 bps to 49.15%, showing higher expenses. As a result, net profit grew only 2.2% to ₹20,021 crore. The Reserve Bank of India guidelines require dividends to be paid out of current-year net profits. In addition to net profits, dividend payouts depend directly on asset quality, capital adequacy metrics and regulatory guidelines.

Asset Quality Guardrails: Low NPAs Anchor Sustainable Cash Flows

As of FY26, Retail, Agriculture, and MSME (RAM) financing accounts for 61.0% of gross domestic credit of ₹10,21,112 crore, while Corporate loans make up the remaining 39.0%. This mix has improved from FY25, when RAM advances held a 59.8% share.

Balance Sheet Health: Why PCR at 93.9% Insulates Future Earnings

About 96% of domestic advances above ₹50 crore carry external ratings of ‘A and above’, which reduces default risk and stabilises asset performance. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at a multi-year low of 1.89% (down from 2.26% as of Q4FY25), with net NPAs improving to 0.45% (down from 0.58%) in FY26.

The bank’s Net NPA is well below the regulatory mandate of less than 7% required for dividend payout. The slippage ratio also fell by 6 bps to 0.72%, implying improved asset quality and fewer additions to stressed loans. A high provision coverage ratio (PCR) of 93.94% and ₹2,500 crore in floating provisions built up provide a strong buffer against any asset impairment losses.

Overall, credit cost fell 1 bps to 0.46%. Keeping credit default risk low while maintaining strong capital buffers is key to sustaining asset quality, profitability and the bank’s capacity to distribute dividends.

Deposit Profile: How a 38.9% CASA Base Shields Funding Costs

At the same time, domestic deposits grew 12.8% year-on-year to ₹14,01,290 crore in FY26 (up from ₹12,42,169 crore in FY25), with domestic CASA at 38.9. This low-cost deposit base lowers the bank’s funding costs, protects margins and also drives dividend payout.

Capital Adequacy: 15.8% CRAR Provides Safe Headroom Over Basel III Norms

Bank of Baroda’s balance sheet maintains capital cushions comfortably above regulatory requirements, allowing consistent capital distribution to shareholders without restricting loan book expansion. In FY26, the Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) stood at 15.82%. CRAR further strengthened to 16.30% in Q1 FY27.

The CRAR is significantly above the RBI-mandated threshold of 11.50% (including the mandatory 2.5% Capital Conservation Buffer). This robust capital cushion is one of the key factors the bank evaluates before declaring annual dividends. A high CRAR means the bank has a stronger capital base to absorb potential losses and can support future growth without putting undue pressure on its financial position.

Target Trajectory: Management’s FY27 Growth and Asset Quality Road Map

Looking ahead, the bank targets 12-14% year-over-year loan growth, supported by accelerating RAM lending. Deposit growth is expected to be between 10% and 12%, driven by low-cost CASA and improved digital onboarding. The credit-to-deposit ratio is targeted at 84% to 86%. NIM is expected to remain stable within the 2.75% to 2.95% range.

Management expects credit costs to remain low at below 0.60%, with the annual slippage ratio between 1.0% and 1.25%. This stable asset quality and limited pressure from fresh loan defaults could support profitability and the bank’s dividend-paying capacity.

The CPSE Mandate: Net Worth Thresholds That Govern Dividend Outflows

The Regulatory Floor (20%): As a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), the Ministry of Finance guidelines mandate that the bank must pay a minimum dividend of 20% of net profit or 20% of paid-up capital (whichever is higher).

As a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), the Ministry of Finance guidelines mandate that the bank must pay a minimum dividend of 20% of net profit or 20% of paid-up capital (whichever is higher). The Regulatory Ceiling (40%): RBI regulations mandate commercial banks to pay not more than 40% of their net profit as dividends.

RBI regulations mandate commercial banks to pay not more than 40% of their net profit as dividends. Strategic Band: This creates a tight 20-40% target band for the bank’s annual dividend payouts. The bank effectively paid 22.0% of its net profit as dividends in FY26.

This is because Bank of Baroda must appropriate at least 25% of its net profit to the Statutory Reserve before declaring any dividend. Because the statutory reserve allocation and maximum permissible dividend (40%) together total 65% of net profit, the bank always retains the remaining balance of at least 35% to 55%.

Bank of Baroda keeps this income either as other reserves or as retained earnings for future business growth. Management also assures shareholders of a consistent dividend in the 20-40% range.

The Dividend Hunter Verdict

Bank of Baroda’s dividend story is gradually becoming more closely linked to the improvement in its underlying financial performance. The bank has moved from a period of elevated NPAs and weak profitability to a position where asset quality, earnings and capital buffers provide greater support for shareholder payouts.

The dividend per share has increased from ₹2.85 in FY22 to ₹8.50 in FY26, while the payout ratio has moved from 19% to 22.0%. This is important because the bank has not simply increased dividends. It has also retained a larger portion of its profits to strengthen the balance sheet and support future growth.

The improvement in asset quality adds further comfort. Gross NPA fell to 1.89% and net NPA to 0.45% in FY26, while the slippage ratio declined to 0.72%. With a higher-than-required CRAR of 15.82%, the bank also has a reasonable capital cushion to absorb potential stress and continue expanding its loan book.

Going ahead, dividend growth will depend on how well the bank balances three priorities: profit growth, capital requirements and business expansion. Management’s expectation of controlled credit costs and stable asset quality provides visibility that the dividend payout can continue.

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Bank of Baroda Valuation Check: Multiples Signal Margin of Safety

Valuations also offer some comfort. Bank of Baroda trades at a price-to-book (P/B) multiple of 0.71x, which is lower than its 10-year median of 0.8x and the public sector bank sector multiple of 0.9x. The bank trades at one of the cheapest multiples among banking peers such as Union Bank (0.92x), Punjab National Bank (0.81x), and Canara Bank (0.87x).

Dividend Hunters can keep this stock on their watchlist . The key factor to watch is whether profitability continues to grow fast enough to support higher dividends. If that happens, the share price can also potentially offer room for re-rating.

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation and conference call. We used an alternative, widely accepted source of information only when the data were unavailable.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, we strongly advise you to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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