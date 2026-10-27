Welcome to the latest edition of Dividend Hunter . In recent weeks, we have analysed companies where strong cash flows could translate into consistent dividends. In our previous edition, we covered a diversified public sector company that delivered a 3.5% dividend yield .

This week, in our Dividend Hunter series, we discuss a Navratna central public sector enterprise. The company is India’s largest shipping enterprise , operating a diverse fleet of 58 owned vessels across crude & product tankers, bulk carriers, container liners, offshore support, and gas transport (LPG/LNG).

During the last five financial years, its standalone revenue and net profit grew at a CAGR of 9% and 16% respectively. Over the same period, its share price returned 18% CAGR. In fact, its consolidated net profit grew faster by 62.9% year-on-year to ₹1,326 crore in FY26. For FY26, the company returned 26.3% of Net Profit to shareholders as dividend distributions.

Moreover, during the FY24-26 period, its dividend per share (DPS) increased from ₹0.50 to ₹7.50, a 15-fold rise. During this period, the company’s total dividend payout increased from ₹23.3 crore to ₹349.4 crore. This surge in payouts occurred as the company nearly doubled its net profit to ₹1,326 crore in FY26.

The company is Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).

Shipping Corporation of India Share Price

From ₹0.50 to ₹7.50: How DIPAM Net Worth Rules Unlocked SCI’s 15-Fold Dividend Surge

SCI paid a per-share dividend of ₹7.5 in FY26, translating into a dividend yield of 3.2% at the current price (as of October 23) of ₹238. During the year, the company paid two interim dividends totalling ₹6.5 and a final dividend of ₹1.0 per share. Typically, the company pays a dividend every year in September and November.

One common pattern is the sharp increase in dividend payouts over the past two years. Between FY22 and FY24, the company distributed just ₹15.4 crore to ₹23.3 crore annually, with its dividend payout ratio remaining below 4%.

This changed significantly in FY25, when the dividend per share jumped to ₹6.59 and the total payout rose to ₹307 crore, accounting for 37.7% of net profit. In FY26, the company further increased the dividend per share to ₹7.5, taking the total payout to ₹349.4 crore. However, with net profit rising to ₹1,326 crore, the payout ratio moderated to 26.3%.

This indicates that the company has stepped up shareholder returns while retaining a larger share of its earnings to support future growth.

Historical Dividend Payout Track Record

Year Dividend/Share Total Dividend

(In Crore) Standalone Net Profit (In Crore) Payout Ratio FY22 ₹0.33 ₹15.4 ₹790.0 1.9% FY23 ₹0.44 ₹20.5 ₹800.0 ~2.6% FY24 ₹0.50 ₹23.3 ₹612.0 3.8% FY25 ₹6.59 ₹307.0 ₹814.0 37.7% FY26 ₹7.50 ₹349.4 ₹1,326.0 26.3% Source: Annual Report , Financialexpress.com

Tanker Fleet Delivers 75% Profit Surge as Middle East Route Disruptions Elevate Tonne-Mile Rates

In FY26, the company’s standalone revenue from operations grew by 3.3% to ₹5,778.1 crore. The tanker division was the primary driver of growth during the year. Tanker revenue increased by 9.2% year-on-year to ₹3,942.2 crore, while the segment’s profit rose by 74.9% to ₹1,189.5 crore.

Profitability was driven by higher freight rates, more time-charter days, and active spot market deployment. Growth was also supported by increased overall tonne-mile demand due to the longer trade route and the Strait of Hormuz blockade .

Bulk carrier revenue increased 10.9% year-on-year to ₹788.9 crore, while losses narrowed to ₹19.1 crore from ₹22.2 crore. Revenue improved due to higher voyage charters and better fleet deployment, supported by a 74% higher Baltic Dry Index in the fourth quarter.

Revenue from the liner segment declined to ₹784 crore from ₹1,036 crore in the previous year, while segment profit fell to ₹74.84 crore. Lower container freight rates and reduced cargo volumes weighed on the segment’s performance. However, coastal liner services continued to maintain high vessel utilisation, providing some support amid weaker market conditions.

Technical and Offshore Support contributed ₹297.9 crore to revenue in FY26. Other income stood at ₹440.2 crore, providing additional support to the overall financial performance. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) grew faster by 45.6% to ₹2,632.9 crore during the year, while margin expanded by 10.5 percentage points to 45.6%.

Lower operating expenses (-10.8%), a shift in revenue-mix towards the higher-margin tanker business, an increase in other income (+128%) and a reduction in bulk carrier losses helped improve margins. This operational leverage pushed Standalone net profit up 62.9% to ₹1,326 crore.

SCI returned 26.3% of this net profit to shareholders as dividends. In addition to the year’s standalone net profit, the Board evaluates retained earnings, projected cash flows, working capital requirements, debt maturity profile, capex freight and charter hire rates, and debt servicing agreements before declaring a dividend.

Higher Freight Rates Acting as a Tailwind

For instance, during FY26, higher time-charter rates and spot freight rate spikes during Middle East trade disruptions boosted the company profitability. This prompted the board to deliver higher dividend per share and total payout even though the payout ratio declined.

For FY27, the outlook also remains favourable for tanker operators. Freight rates are still higher supported by ongoing geopolitical disruptions, longer shipping routes and tight effective vessel availability. SCI reported a revenue growth of 40.2% year-on-year to ₹1,845 crore in Q1FY27.

Q1FY27 Profit Doubles to ₹664 Crore: Cyclical Peak or Sustainable Cash Engine?

Operating profit in Q1FY27 surged by 80.6% to ₹885 crore while margin expanded 11 percentage points to 48%. As a result, net profit nearly doubled (+93.6%) to ₹664 crore from ₹343 crore in Q1FY26. The strong momentum could support company’s FY27 profitability and dividend prospects. However, profitability must translate into sustainable cash generation.

However, this sharp jump in profitability could be short-term in nature. As and when shipping routes normalise and geopolitical disruptions ease, freight rates could come down from current higher levels. This could put pressure on tanker earnings and margins. In this case, the company’s profitability and payout could moderate.

Capital Allocation: Why Negative FCF Threatens Payout Longevity

Historical Free Cash Flow Trend (In Crores)

Year Operating Cash Net Capex Free Cash Flow CFO/EBITDA FY22 ₹1,441.0 ₹491.0 ₹950.0 98% FY23 ₹1,466.0 ₹476.0 ₹990.0 97% FY24 ₹995.0 ₹447.0 ₹548.0 69% FY25 ₹850.0 ₹292.0 ₹558.0 48% FY26 ₹1,341.0 ₹1,497 -₹156.0 56% Source: Screener.in



The company’s dividend capacity weakened in FY26 as free cash flow turned negative at ₹156 crore, compared with a surplus of ₹558 crore in FY25. Operating cash flow improved 57.8% to ₹1,341 crore, but net capex surged to ₹1,497 crore, absorbing the entire operating cash flow.

SCI reinvested most of its operating cash into fleet modernization, purchasing two very large gas carriers, which led to negative free cash. This suggests that the company’s higher dividend payout in FY26 was supported by stronger earnings and available liquidity rather than free cash flow alone.

In fact, instead of funding this capex entirely from internal cash, SCI raised ₹776 crore from long-term bank borrowings. In effect, this strong cash generation provided more than enough cash liquidity to cover the annual cash dividend outflow. SCI also ended FY26 with ₹2,676 crore in cash, bank deposits, and liquid investments.

This liquidity provides a strong foundation for dividend payments. Looking ahead, the company growth is tied to large-scale fleet expansion, joint ventures, and green shipping. SCI is leading the national demand-aggregation initiatives to capitalise on India’s US $80 billion annual maritime freight spend .

Strategic Expansion: De-risking Fleet Growth Through Joint Ventures

SCI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 19, 2025, with oil marketing companies (BPCL, HPCL, IOCL, ONGC) and Sagarmala Finance Corporation. The JV aims to jointly acquire, own, and operate tankers and gas carriers. The JV targets an initial demand aggregation of 59 vessels to handle 25-30% of Indian hydrocarbon transport.

SCI accounts for JVs using the equity method. Thus, the profits generated by the JV flow directly to SCI’s consolidated net income as share of profits. However, these JVs are still in early stages and their contribution to overall earnings remains limited for now.

This JV would enable SCI to tap directly into annual freight spend. Furthermore, SCI will hold about 30% equity stake in Bharat Container Shipping Line along with Container Corporation of India (30%) and major port authorities (JNPA, VOCPA, CPA, SMFCL). This co-investment model allows SCI to scale up to a planned 51-vessel fleet without over-leveraging its balance sheet.

Further, on March 18, 2026, SCI signed a shipbuilding contract with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) to construct a 3,000 DWT Methanol Dual-Fuel Platform Supply Vessel.

Regulatory Floor: DIPAM Guidelines Set Minimum Dividend Thresholds

Sustained profitability drives SCI’s dividend capacity. Under DIPAM guidelines for Central Public Sector Enterprises, SCI is required to pay a minimum annual dividend of at least 30% of net profit or 4% of net worth, whichever is higher. In FY25, SCI maintained a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% and in FY26 SCI exceeded DIPAM’s 4% net worth threshold.

Standalone Net Worth (FY26): ₹8,384.4 crore.

4% of Net Worth: ₹335.4 crore.

Actual Dividend Declared: ₹349.4 crore.

Because ₹349.4 crore represents 4.2% of Net Worth, SCI paid 4% Net Worth as dividend in FY26.

The Dividend Hunter Verdict

SCI dividend story is supported by improving profitability, higher tanker earnings and a rising dividend payout. Favourable tanker freight rates and longer shipping routes provide an additional tailwind for earnings. This can be seen by Q1FY27 earnings with profit surging 93.6% year-on-year to ₹664 crore, supported by higher revenue and improved operating margins.

However, free cash flow turned negative in FY26 as capital expenditure increased sharply due to fleet expansion. But its cash, bank deposits and liquid investments of ₹2,676 crore provide a liquidity buffer.

Nevertheless, planned fleet investments and shipping market volatility pose risks to maintaining the FY26 payout. A normalisation in freight rates could moderate earnings and limit further dividend growth. Still, SCI’s dividend policy provides a payout visibility.

Valuation Check: 5.0x EV/EBITDA Signals Discount vs. Shipping Sector Peers

Valuation also offers some comfort. SCI trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.0x, below its five-year median of 5.6x and the Shipping sector multiple of 8.6x. However, the valuation is higher than the larger peer like GE Shipping (3.5x). Dividend Hunters can keep this stock on their watchlist .

Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation and conference call. We used an alternative, widely accepted source of information only when the data were unavailable.

This article is meant only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, we strongly advise you to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. He simplifies complex concepts and shares honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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