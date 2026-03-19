Defence companies tend to attract attention in bursts.

A large order gets announced. The stock moves. Television studios discuss geopolitics. Then silence returns until the next contract headline appears.

Bharat Electronics Limited tells a different story. The company’s recent disclosure of fresh orders worth around Rs 1,011 crore covering communication systems, electronic warfare equipment, avionics components and laser based solutions did not create much noise in the market. Yet these incremental wins say more about the company’s trajectory than any single blockbuster contract could.

Bharat Electronics 1-Year Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

They point to something more structural. India’s long defence modernization cycle is gradually translating into predictable business visibility. And this is for a specialised electronics manufacturer that has spent decades building technological capability largely away from the spotlight.

A company built around invisible technologies

Bharat Electronics operates in a segment of the defence industry that rarely excites retail investors.

It does not manufacture fighter jets or warships. Instead, it builds the electronic nervous system that allows these platforms to function. Radar systems, surveillance networks, electronic warfare solutions, communication equipment and missile electronics form the core of its business.

As India increases defence spending and prioritises domestic sourcing, companies specialising in these areas stand to benefit in a structural rather than cyclical manner.

Growth without dramatic order headlines

The company’s recent financial performance suggests that this shift is already underway.

For the nine months ended December 2025, Bharat Electronics reported revenue was up from up from Rs 14,538 crore to Rs 17,302 crore in the same period last year.

Margins remained strong as well.

Operating profitability in the third quarter was close to 29.7%, higher than the management’s earlier indication of around 27% for the full year.

However, the more interesting part lies with the order, which has remained broadly stable at around Rs 73,000 crore.

Growth has therefore come not only from fresh orders but also from faster conversion of existing backlog into revenue. This sharper drawdown has translated into sector leading revenue growth of about 24% year on year in recent quarters.

For investors used to the stop start nature of defence procurement, this change in pace matters.

Policy tailwinds are becoming more visible

India’s defence spending pattern has evolved significantly over the past decade. The focus has moved from importing complete platforms to building domestic capability across subsystems and technologies. Programmes encouraging local sourcing and technology partnerships have strengthened this trend.

More recently, geopolitical tensions in the region have accelerated procurement decisions under the Make in India framework.

Order inflows for Bharat Electronics are estimated to have risen sharply in the current financial year as the government prioritised indigenous suppliers for strategic programmes.

The Union Budget has reinforced these priorities.

Capital spending continues to rise in sectors such as defence and railways even as fiscal consolidation remains a policy objective. This creates an unusual macro backdrop. Overall public finances remain tight, yet specific segments of industrial investment continue to receive sustained support.

For companies like Bharat Electronics, this combination translates into demand visibility that extends beyond normal business cycles.

A deep opportunity pipeline

The existing order book already provides revenue visibility for several years. More importantly, the pipeline of potential programmes is even larger. Sector estimates suggest that opportunities worth roughly US$12 billion are under consideration, with about US$6.5 billion of orders likely to materialise over the next twelve months.

There is also a gradual strategic shift underway.

Bharat Electronics is moving from being primarily a supplier of electronic components to participating in larger system level programmes. The company has indicated its involvement in consortium level participation for India’s proposed fifth generation fighter aircraft programme.

Additionally, it is positioning itself in indigenous long range air defence systems that could be comparable in scale to imported missile shields.

If these ambitions materialise, the company’s earnings profile could change meaningfully.

Profitability and financial strength

Operating margins have trended higher in recent years. While the longer term average margin has been around 25%, recent quarters have seen levels closer to 30%. This reflects the higher value nature of specialised electronics manufacturing once technological capability is established.

Return ratios are equally striking. Return on capital employed is close to 39% while return on equity is around 29%. The balance sheet remains virtually debt free, providing flexibility to pursue new technology programmes without significant financial stress.

Over the past three years, revenue growth has averaged around 15% while profit growth has been significantly higher, indicating the benefits of scale and operating leverage.

Valuation and expectations

The market has already begun to price in this transformation.

The stock trades at a price to earnings multiple of over 50 times.

Such valuations suggest that investors expect sustained growth from the defence pipeline, continued margin strength and successful participation in upcoming strategic programmes.

However, optimism comes with risks.

Defence procurement cycles can still face delays due to budget constraints or procedural complexities.

Competition from private sector players is rising as policy frameworks evolve. Sustaining high growth will require consistent conversion of the large opportunity pipeline into firm orders and revenue.

A quieter compounding story

Bharat Electronics may never generate the excitement associated with consumer technology companies. Its products are complex, specialized and often confidential. Yet its relevance within India’s industrial landscape is steadily increasing.

The company sits at the intersection of three long term trends.

Rising defence expenditure.

Policy driven domestic manufacturing.

And the growing technological intensity of modern warfare.

The recent flow of relatively modest order announcements therefore deserves closer attention. They signal that India’s defence investment cycle is gradually translating into steady business momentum rather than sporadic contract driven spikes.

For investors willing to look beyond headline deals, Bharat Electronics represents a quieter compounding story.

Not a dramatic turnaround.

Not a speculative defence bet.

Instead, a technology manufacturer benefiting from structural policy shifts and improving financial metrics. In a sector where visibility has traditionally been low and growth uneven, that combination may prove more durable than the market currently realises.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.