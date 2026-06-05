Most portfolio trackers will tell you what Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns. Few stop to ask why she owns two beaten-up pharma stocks at the same time. As per her March 2026 filings on Trendlyne, her public book is now worth Rs 48,000 cr, spread across 27 stocks. The headline names are familiar: Titan, Star Health, Tata Motors. But tucked inside that book is a small, deliberate cluster of healthcare bets.

Two of them stand out because they look like opposites. Jubilant Pharmova is the older, steadier holding, a Rs 999 cr position she has held since the quarter ending September 2021 per Trendlyne. Wockhardt is the smaller, riskier one, worth about Rs 558 cr. Together they form what fund managers like to call a “barbell”: one weight at the safe end, one at the wild end, and not much in the middle.

It is a strange pair to back. Both companies spent the last decade fixing old mistakes rather than growing. Yet she has stayed put. Let us dive in and try to work out what she might be seeing.

The Anchored Moat: Why Jubilant’s Radiopharma Monopoly Attracted Jhunjhunwala

Incorporated in 1978 and run by the Bhartia family, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd is an integrated pharma company. The company makes radiopharmaceuticals, runs contract manufacturing and research for other drug makers, and it sells allergy immunotherapy products. The crown jewel is the first one.

With a market cap of Rs 15,471 cr, the company is the No. 3 radiopharmaceutical maker in the United States and runs the No. 2 radiopharmacy network there, with 46 sites. These are the firms that make and ship the short-lived radioactive material used in heart and cancer scans. The product has to be made fresh and delivered fast, so the barriers to entry are high and the pricing is sticky. Its cardiac imaging agent Ruby-Fill is a steady earner.

As per the exchange filings for the quarter ending March 2026, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds a 6.4% stake in the company, currently worth about Rs 999 cr. That is roughly 1.02 cr shares. She has held close to this level since the filing for the quarter ending September 2021. This is conviction, not a trade.

Inside the Financial Turnaround: How Slashing Debt Rebuilt Jubilant’s Margins

Here is the part the market pundits skip.

Financial Year FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 5-Yr CAGR Sales (Rs cr) 6,099 6,130 6,282 6,703 7,234 8,280 6% EBITDA (Rs cr) 1,403 1,150 779 901 1,173 1,260 -2% Net profit (Rs cr) 836 413 -65 73 836 398 -14%

Jubilant has not been a growth machine. Its sales have compounded at just about 6% over the last five years, as per Screener. The operating profit story is worse, with EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) slipping from Rs 1,403 cr in FY21 to Rs 1,260 cr in FY26 as old generic drugs lost pricing power. The bottom line even dipped into a loss in FY23. FY25 showed what was a turnaround, only to lose track once again and fall by over 50% in FY26 to Rs 398 cr.

The reason behind this is possibly that the mix shifted toward high-margin radiopharma and away from low-margin generics. The company cut debt and tightened its working capital cycle from 74 days to about 13 days, as per screener. And margins have healed and are back to 15-18% in recent quarters, against single digits in FY23.

Valuation Reality Check: Navigating Jubilant’s Distorted Multiples

The share price of Jubilant Pharmova Ltd tells the same split story. In June 2021, the company’s share was trading at around Rs 835 and as of closing on 2nd June 2026, it was Rs 975.

At current prices, the share is trading at a discount of 26% from its all-time high of Rs 1,310.

Regarding valuation, Jubilant trades at a trailing PE of about 36x and the industry median currently is 32x. The 10-Year median PE for the company is 17x while the industry median for the same period is 27x.

However, a clean 10-year median PE comparison is not very meaningful for Jubilant. The loss year in FY23 and lumpy one-off gains in other years distort the multiple badly. As a directional benchmark, the listed Indian pharma space has tended to trade around the low-to-mid 30s on a PE basis. Treat that figure as a rough guide, not a hard datapoint.

The Aggressive Wildcard: Wockhardt’s Journey from FDA Restrictions to Revival

Incorporated in 1999 in its current form and built by the Khorakiwala family, Wockhardt Ltd is the high-risk end of the barbell. For most of the last decade it was a cautionary tale with heavy debt, USFDA bans on its factories, and years of losses. But the story now is very different.

With a market cap of Rs 31,965 cr, the company is now amongst the top 3 Indian generic companies in the UK and the 6th largest generic supplier in the retail and hospital channels in Ireland. It is the No. 1 Methycobalamin brand in India.

As per the exchange filings for the quarter ending March 2026, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds a 1.8% stake in Wockhardt, which is currently worth Rs 558 cr or roughly 28.37 lakh shares. It is a small slice of her book. But given how risky the stock has been, even a small slice is a statement. Especially because she has been holding it since December 2022 as per Trendlyne.

The Zaynich Molecule: A High-Stakes Antibiotic Aiming for $1.5 Billion Peak Sales

Wockhardt’s whole case now rests on a new antibiotic called Zaynich, built from its in-house molecule known as WCK 5222. It is designed to kill drug-resistant superbugs that defeat most existing antibiotics. As per company filings on screener, Zaynich received US FDA approval, and India’s regulator CDSCO cleared it in May 2026 for complicated urinary infections. A trial showed an 89% cure rate against 68.4% for the older option, and the company has spoken of a peak sales target of around US$1.5 bn.

That is the asymmetric upside Mrs Jhunjhunwala may be paying for. If Zaynich sells anywhere near that ambition, today’s Wockhardt looks small. If it stumbles, the downside is real.

How Wockhardt Turned Structural Losses into Operational Profits

The financials below show signs of revival.

Financial Year FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 5Yr CAGR Sales (Rs cr) 2,708 3,230 2,651 2,798 3,012 3,373 5% EBITDA (Rs cr) -63 298 101 91 393 652 Turnaround Net profit (Rs cr) 689 -279 -621 -472 -57 199 Revival

While the Sales have barely moved in five years, compounding at about 5% as per screener. But operating profit has swung from a loss in FY21 to Rs 652 cr in FY26, and the operating margin has climbed back above 20% in the last two reported quarters.

The net profit line is also catching the attention of many as it finally logged profits of Rs 199 cr after 4 straight years of losses.

On debt, the picture has improved without being spotless. Borrowings have come down from a peak near Rs 4,160 cr in FY17 to about Rs 2,233 cr in FY26, helped by a fund-raise that brought in net proceeds of around Rs 978 cr, as per screener. So, the balance sheet is repaired, not pristine. Promoter holding has slipped from over 74% a few years ago to about 49% today.

Divergent Pathways: Analyzing Wockhardt’s 230% Stock Price Surge

The share price of Wockhardt Ltd has done the heavy lifting that the profit line has not. It was around Rs 600 in June 2021 and as of closing on 2nd June 2026 it was Rs 1,966 which is a jump of almost 230% in 5 years. Rs 1 lakh invested in the stock 5 years ago, would have been about Rs 3.3 lakhs today.

As for the valuations, the share is trading at a PE of about 113x and the current industry median is 32x. The 10-Year median PE for the company is 97x while the industry median for the same period is 27x. Which means the stock is currently trading at a significant premium to both its own historical long-term valuation levels and the broader industry standard.

However, one must note that Wockhardt’s PE is not really a usable number. With profits hovering near zero, the trailing multiple swings into the hundreds and tells you nothing. A 10-year median PE is equally meaningless here, given the long run of loss-making years. This is a stock the market and Jhunjhunwala are both pricing on the Zaynich pipeline and EBITDA recovery, not on earnings.

Constructing the Barbell: Long-Term Conviction vs. Short-Term Market Momentum

Put the two side by side and the logic falls into place. Jubilant is the stabilizer, a cash-generating radiopharma franchise with high entry barriers, a cleaner balance sheet and steady margins, even if growth is slow. Wockhardt is the lottery ticket with science behind it, a single high-stakes antibiotic that could re-rate the whole company, sitting on top of a base business that has stopped bleeding.

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This is not a bet on Indian pharma growing fast. The five-year sales growth at both names is in the low single digits. It is a bet on two specific things the broad market tends to misprice: regulatory moats that are hard to copy, and turnarounds that look ugly in the rear-view mirror but clean in the windscreen. Both companies also sit inside a wider healthcare cluster in her book that includes Star Health, Fortis Healthcare and Jubilant Ingrevia, making this a possible theme, not an accident.

The honest question for the rest of us is whether this is patience or stubbornness. The anchor is not cheap at 36x earnings for low-single-digit growth. The wildcard is priced for a drug that has not yet sold a single big year. If the radiopharma engine keeps humming and Zaynich delivers even half its promise, this quiet barbell ages very well. If global regulators or pricing turn against either, the safety net is thinner than it looks.

What is clear is that India’s woman Warren Buffett is not chasing momentum here. She is sitting on two old, complicated, high-science businesses and waiting for the market to catch up to the filings. Add these two stocks to a watchlist and keep an eye on them to ensure you don’t miss out on any big movements.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and http://www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, he was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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