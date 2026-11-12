It’s the festive season and given the importance of purchasing precious metals at this time, once again the attention of investors is focussed on gold jewellery chains.

Titan, the industry leader, and several leading jewellery retail chains had recently declared their September 2026 quarter results, and reported strong performance despite soaring prices of the yellow metal.

Gold prices had averaged Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 gram in the second quarter of FY27, and were 40% y-o-y higher, and that was partly owing to higher import duties imposed by the government earlier this year.

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To help readers get a greater insight, we looked at the performance of three regional jewellery retail chains in the second quarter of FY27, and compared their performance to the industry leader, Titan Company (view table below). The three regional jewellery retailers have grown faster than Titan Company, on a much smaller revenue base.

And that’s because regional jewellery retail chains understand local tastes and preferences better than an all-India retailer.

Also, these three regional jewellery retail chains trade at a discount between 30% to 69% to Titan Company (view table below).

The Southern Outperformance: Matching Titan’s Trajectory

South-based gold jewellery retailers reported strong growth in the second quarter of FY27, and that was driven by growth in their showroom network coupled with lighter and contemporary jewellery items. Also, while gold jewellery prices are considerably higher y-o-y, consumers in the southern region view gold as a long-term investment.

Kalyan Jewellers: Light Jewellery Push Drives 64% PAT Growth

Kerala-based Kalyan Jewellers India reported same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 20% y-o-y in the quarter as compared to 16% y-o-y a year earlier. The jewellery chain has highlighted that its stores outside the south region had SSSG growth of 21% y-o-y in the quarter under review.

A year earlier, all nine days of Navratri festival were part of Q2FY26, and this year they are part of Q3FY27. Kalyan Jewellers India has also highlighted 27% y-o-y growth in revenues for studded jewellery items in the quarter, and it broadly refers to light weight, contemporary and glamorous jewellery items.

Jewellery chains in the September 2026 quarter

Gold jewellery chain Same-store sales growth (in %) Consolidated net sales growth (y-o-y change in %) Consolidated net profit growth (y-o-y change in %) Kalyan Jewellers India 20% 31.4% 64.2% Thangamayil Jewellery 35.9% (first half of FY27) 39.6% – P N Gadgil Jewellers 25.5% 22.5% 53.2% Titan Company 21%* 7.3%** 52.7%**

*growth in India jewellery business

** reflects growth of the jewellery division in Titan Company

Source – Company results and investor presentations, and Screener.in

Also, the company had 546 showrooms across India and overseas operations (Middle East, USA and UK) as compared to 436 a year earlier.

As a result, Kalyan Jewellers India’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 31.4% y-o-y to Rs 10,322.6 crore in the quarter, and its net profit rose 64.2% y-o-y to Rs 427 crore.

Thangamayil Jewellery: Diamond Demand Fuels 35.9% SSSG

Similarly, Madurai-based Thangamayil Jewellery has highlighted SSSG of 35.9% y-o-y in the first half of FY27 as compared to 10.3% y-o-y a year earlier. The jewellery chain has highlighted the volume of gold ornaments sold was broadly flat at 1,500 kg in the quarter under review. However, volume of diamond products sold (in carats) rose 27% y-o-y to 5,296 carats.

The company had 67 retail outlets across Tamil Nadu as compared to 66 a year earlier.

Strong SSSG growth helped Thangamayil Jewellery’s income from operations rise 39.6% y-o-y to Rs 2,387.6 crore in the quarter. However, its net profit at Rs 59.5 crore in the quarter was broadly flat y-o-y, and that was owing to higher operating costs – employee expenses, advertisement and publicity expenses along with other expenses.

Western Dominance: PN Gadgil’s 53% Profit Surge

The regional jeweller in the western region also grew faster than Titan Company in the quarter under review and that was thanks to strong demand for gold and diamond jewellery.

P N Gadgil Jewellers reported a SSSG of 25.5% y-o-y in the quarter under review. The gold jewellery retailer had SSSG of 29% a year earlier, compared to the previous quarter.

P N Gadgil Jewellers has highlighted gold jewellery business grew 47% in value and 4% in volume while the diamond category grew 21% in value and 11% growth in volumes.

The retailer had 80 stores as compared to 63 a year earlier.

As a result, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 22.5% y-o-y to Rs 2,666.3 crore in the quarter, and its net profit grew 53.2% y-o-y to Rs 121 crore.

The Benchmark: Titan’s 21% Domestic Growth Amid Global Expansion

Titan Company’s key India jewellery business grew 21% y-o-y in the quarter with Tanishq, Mia and Zoya (combined) growing 20% in the quarter while the smaller CaratLane grew 31% y-o-y.

A year earlier, its domestic jewellery business grew 19% y-o-y.

Its smaller international business grew 105% y-o-y to Rs 1,152 crore in the second quarter of FY27, and that’s because Dubai-based Damas was consolidated with effect from January, 2026.

Titan Company’s international business consists of Dubai-based Damas coupled with Tanishq, Mia and CaratLane.

Its domestic store network was 1,269 outlets as compared to 1,120 stores a year earlier.

As a result, the company’s consolidated jewellery division revenues were Rs 17,721 crore in the quarter under review, a growth of 7.3% y-o-y. Titan Company has highlighted its gold ingot sales in Q2FY27 were substantially lower as compared to a year earlier.

However, segment profit of the jewellery business grew 52.7% y-o-y to Rs 2,300 crore in the quarter.

Return on Equity: Why Titan Commands the Premium

Titan Company has a consolidated return on equity of 37.7%, according to Screener.in, and it was 24.8% for Kalyan Jewellers India, 28.1% for Thangamayil Jewellery and 23.5% for P N Gadgil Jewellers.

Comparing efficiency of regional jewellery chains with Titan Company

Gold jewellery chain Return on Equity (in %) Kalyan Jewellers India 24.8% Thangamayil Jewellery 28.1% P N Gadgil Jewellers 23.5% Titan Company 37.7%

Source-Screener.in

The Valuation Gap: Analyzing the 30% to 69% Regional Discount

The festive season is underway and investors will be closely tracking the sales growth of regional jewellery chains versus Titan Company.

Now coming to valuations.

Kalyan Jewellers India trades at a consolidated P/E of 43.5, according to Screener.in, 18.8 for P N Gadgil Jewellers, and 34 for Thangamayil Jewellery.

Titan Company trades at a consolidated P/E of 62.1.

Valuations of regional jewellery chains v/s Titan Company

Gold jewellery chain Consolidated P/E (x) Kalyan Jewellers India 43.5 Thangamayil Jewellery 34.0 P N Gadgil Jewellers 18.8 Titan Company 62.1

Source – Screener.in

P N Gadgil Jewellers trades at 69% discount to Titan Company, while it is 30% for Kalyan Jewellers India.

Regional jewellery chains have grown faster than Titan Company, and also trade at a discount of 30% to 69% to the industry leader.

Readers can add regional jewellery chains to their watch list of stocks, and see if their performance matches expectations.

Disclaimer

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.