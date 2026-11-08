India’s shipbuilding, maritime and defence sector is entering a capacity-expansion phase, supported by rising cargo movement and ongoing port modernisation . At the same time, the government’s push to strengthen defence manufacturing is creating new opportunities for Indian marine equipment and component suppliers .

The Macro Setup: Inland Waterways and Port Expansion

India aims to increase the share of inland waterways and coastal shipping in freight movement from 6% to 12% by 2047. This shift could drive demand for dredging, port support vessels and shipbuilding. Meanwhile, expanding naval capabilities and a push for defence indigenisation are creating opportunities for domestic manufacturers.

Suppliers of specialised steel, marine components and defence equipment stand to benefit from this shift. The scale of the opportunity is reflected in India’s port infrastructure expansion. Port capacity doubled from 1,400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY14 to 2,818 MTPA in FY26.

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The government aims to raise it further to 3,500 MTPA by 2030, which would be 2.5X the FY14 level. Inland waterway cargo movement has also grown sharply, from 29 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY15 to 218 MMT in FY26. These developments create two distinct investment opportunities.

The first is in dredging, port vessel operations and shipbuilding. Higher cargo movement and port expansion could increase demand for specialised vessels and maintenance services. The second opportunity lies in defence manufacturing. Naval modernisation and import substitution could benefit domestic suppliers of specialised steel and marine components.

The ₹69,725 crore shipbuilding package further supports domestic manufacturing, shipyard modernisation and maritime financing. Now typically, any study into shipbuilding starts with Mazagon Dock, the largest player in this field. But today, we dig into 2 under-the-radar smallcaps. These are two specialised companies operating in segments that are positioned to benefit from these policy moves. However, their business models, growth drivers and execution risks differ.

#1 Knowledge Marine and Electricals: The Primary Vendor Benefitting from the Port Overhaul

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited (KMEW) is an integrated maritime company based in India. The business started as a ship-repair enterprise. Over time, it grew into a full-service marine company that owns, operates, builds, and charters vessels.

The company operates across three main business areas: Dredging, Charter and Hire of port vessels, and Shipbuilding. Most of its work comes from long-term contracts with major Indian port authorities and government waterway agencies.

Revenue Drivers: How Dredging Operations Fuel 67% of KMEW’s Growth

The Dredging business is its largest revenue source (67% of H1FY27 revenue). Dredging involves digging up mud, silt, sand, and rock from riverbeds and sea floors. This work keeps water channels deep enough so cargo ships can travel and dock safely.

The company performs three main types of dredging:-

Maintenance Dredging: Clearing silt and sand that collects in port channels over time to maintain steady water depths. For example, the company handles a three-year contract to clear 15.9 million cubic meters of material at New Mangalore Port.

Clearing silt and sand that collects in port channels over time to maintain steady water depths. For example, the company handles a three-year contract to clear 15.9 million cubic meters of material at New Mangalore Port. Capital Dredging and Land Reclamation: Digging new or deeper water channels to expand ports, or moving dug-up material to create new land.

Digging new or deeper water channels to expand ports, or moving dug-up material to create new land. Rock Dredging: Using heavy equipment to break and clear underwater rock layers, such as at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority.

To carry out this work, the company operates a specialised dredging fleet. This fleet includes trailing suction hopper dredgers, such as the ‘River Pearl 48’, as well as cutter suction dredgers, grab dredgers, backhoe dredgers, and hopper barges.

The ‘Green Tug’ Catalyst: Inside the 15-Year Port Charter Agreements

In the Charter and Hire segment (5% of H1FY27 revenue), it owns and operates small support vessels for port operations. Port authorities lease these vessels under long-term agreements that can last up to 15 years. The company supplies several types of port support craft:-

Green Tugs : Battery-powered tugboats used to push and pull large ships inside harbour areas. It supplies these vessels to major ports, including Mumbai Port Authority, under India’s Green Tug Transition Programme.

: Battery-powered tugboats used to push and pull large ships inside harbour areas. It supplies these vessels to major ports, including Mumbai Port Authority, under India’s Green Tug Transition Programme. Patrol Boats : Fast boats used for port security, chase tasks, and boundary monitoring at ports like Paradip Port and Visakhapatnam Port.

: Fast boats used for port security, chase tasks, and boundary monitoring at ports like Paradip Port and Visakhapatnam Port. Pilot Boats and Mooring Launches : These boats transport harbour pilots to incoming ships or help tie up ships at dock berths.

: These boats transport harbour pilots to incoming ships or help tie up ships at dock berths. Survey and Support Vessels: These ships use underwater echo sounders to map sea floors and support dredging operations.

As the government aims to increase the freight share of inland waterways and coastal shipping from 6-12% by 2047, both the businesses (Port Vessel Charter and Hire and Dredging Operations) could benefit.

Scaling Capacity: The Saphale Shipyard Development

The segment accounts for 28% of H1FY27 revenue. This segment builds new vessels for external clients and for the company’s own fleet. Key shipbuilding activities include:

Electric Ferry Construction : Knowledge Marine is building 10 hybrid electric passenger ferries for the Inland Waterways Authority of India under the government’s Harit Nauka green transit initiative.

: Knowledge Marine is building 10 hybrid electric passenger ferries for the Inland Waterways Authority of India under the government’s Harit Nauka green transit initiative. Internal Fleet Construction : Building green tugboats and speed boats in-house to reduce construction costs and control build schedules.

: Building green tugboats and speed boats in-house to reduce construction costs and control build schedules. Shipyard Development: The company is building all vessels at its dedicated shipyard facility. The company is building a dedicated shipyard in Saphale, Maharashtra, designed to construct up to 14 vessels per year.

The 3 C’s: Contracts, Capital, and Craft

The company operates using a business model called the 3 C’s: Contracts, Capital, and Craft.

Contracts: The company first bids for and secures long-term contracts with government port authorities. Capital: It uses these firm contracts to secure project funding and equity capital. Craft: It buys or builds larger vessels to fulfil contracts, which in turn helps it qualify for even larger future projects.

By combining vessel ownership, port operations, and shipyard manufacturing , the company maintains direct control over vessel build quality, maintenance, and daily operations. Several operational milestones are expected to drive revenue and profit over the coming quarters:-

Saphale Shipyard Completion: Phase 1 of the Saphale shipyard is scheduled for completion by February 2027. The facility will enable the company to build up to 14 vessels per year. In H1FY27, shipbuilding contributed ₹51.5 crore (28% of total company revenue).

Management projects shipbuilding revenue to grow by 3-4x in FY27 and contribute roughly 40% of company revenue in FY28 and FY29. The confirmed shipbuilding order book totals ₹257.9 crore, with a balance contract value of ₹164.4 crore.

New Mangalore Dredging Operations : The company has secured a 3-year maintenance dredging contract at New Mangalore Port worth ₹256.9 crore. Operations are scheduled to commence in mid-November 2026. Management estimates this single vessel could generate over ₹150 crore in annual revenue.

: The company has secured a 3-year maintenance dredging contract at New Mangalore Port worth ₹256.9 crore. Operations are scheduled to commence in mid-November 2026. Management estimates this single vessel could generate over ₹150 crore in annual revenue. Green Tug Charter Deliveries : It also has 15-year charter agreements for battery-electric green tugs at Mumbai Port (₹236.7 crore), Visakhapatnam Port (₹325 crore) and Chidambaranar Port (₹367 crore). These will generate recurring income as vessels are completed and deployed between 2026 and 2028.

: It also has 15-year charter agreements for battery-electric green tugs at Mumbai Port (₹236.7 crore), Visakhapatnam Port (₹325 crore) and Chidambaranar Port (₹367 crore). These will generate recurring income as vessels are completed and deployed between 2026 and 2028. Second-Half Seasonal Recovery: Monsoon weather makes the second quarter a quieter period for dredging work. Management expects execution to increase in H2FY27, driving higher revenue during the second half.

Long-term expansion is supported by clear policy targets, project bidding, and margin trends. Management raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 80%, for which execution is key. The revenue target is set at approximately ₹450 crore in FY27 and ₹650 to ₹700 crore in FY28. To support this growth, the company has an order book balance of ₹1,732.6 crore.

It is actively bidding on an open tender pipeline exceeding ₹3,500 crore. Beyond the domestic market, management is also in active talks with 3 international clients to secure export orders for shipbuilding. Knowledge Marine reported strong Q2FY27 financial growth.

Financial Breakdown: 40% Margins and Q2FY27 Earnings Surge

Revenue grew 41% year-on-year to ₹71 crore. Operating profit surged 40% to ₹28 crore, while the margin remained constant at 39.4%. As a result, net profit increased to ₹22 crore, up from ₹12 crore in Q2FY26. During H1FY27, Knowledge Marine also generated net cash of ₹44.1 crore from operating activities.

The company’s total debt stood at ₹271.8 crore, which appears relatively high given its scale of operations. However, it also holds cash and bank balances of ₹305.5 crore, which provide a liquidity cushion.

Knowledge Marine Share Price

#2 Krishna Defence and Allied: The Primary Steel Vendor Benefitting from the Defence Cap

Krishna Marine & Allied Industries operates across two main divisions: Defence and Dairy. Defence products generate about 92% to 93% of total revenue, while dairy equipment accounts for 7% to 8%.

Shipbuilding Steel Sections (Bulb Bars) : This is the largest segment, contributing 55% to 60% of defence revenue. The company makes specialised steel bulb bars used in building warship hulls. Krishna Defence is one of only two approved suppliers for defence bulb bars in India. It has also received American Bureau of Shipping certification to supply bulb bars for commercial ships.

: This is the largest segment, contributing 55% to 60% of defence revenue. The company makes specialised steel bulb bars used in building warship hulls. Krishna Defence is one of only two approved suppliers for defence bulb bars in India. It has also received American Bureau of Shipping certification to supply bulb bars for commercial ships. Armoured Steel Profiles : Makes up 15% to 20% of defence revenue. These steel profiles supply Indian Army battle tanks and armoured vehicles.

: Makes up 15% to 20% of defence revenue. These steel profiles supply Indian Army battle tanks and armoured vehicles. Special Steel Alloy Welding Consumables : Accounts for 15% to 20% of defence revenue. These wires and electrodes were developed with defence research bodies for naval welding jobs.

: Accounts for 15% to 20% of defence revenue. These wires and electrodes were developed with defence research bodies for naval welding jobs. Other Defence Items: Includes steel ballast bricks for naval ships, space heating devices for soldiers, and specialised steel components.

The Moat: Protected Markets and the Naval Supply Chain

Krishna Defence works closely with the military, government shipbuilders and international partners. Imports of bulb bars are also restricted by government policy. This gives the company a protected market position. However, if the import restrictions are lifted, the segment could face increased competition.

The company supplies bulb bars to major public sector defence shipyards across India. Its customer base includes:-

Bulb bars make up roughly 10-15% of a warship’s total weight. Management stated that profit margins for commercial bulb bar orders are similar to naval orders. The company operates a production line at its Halol, Gujarat plant, with an annual capacity of 4,000 to 4,500 tons of bulb bars. Management states the capacity can support revenue of ₹400-450 crore.

Capacity and Product Expansion: Moving Beyond Steel

Management plans to increase output over time through factory automation and process improvements rather than building new plants immediately. The company is expanding its marine portfolio beyond steel sections.

Composite Doors and Hatches: It has formed a JV with VABO Composites (Netherlands) to make fire-resistant composite doors and hatches. These lightweight doors replace heavier steel versions on naval ships. Initial revenue from this product line is expected to start in Q4FY27.

These lightweight composite doors target both new warship construction and retrofit replacements on existing naval ships.

Smart Ammunition Components: The company also signed a major defence firm to supply precision steel components for smart ammunition used in naval guns. This line offers new growth potential for domestic supply and future exports.

The company also signed a major defence firm to supply precision steel components for smart ammunition used in naval guns. This line offers new growth potential for domestic supply and future exports. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles : Krishna Defence acquired technology from CSIR-NIO Goa for the JAYA autonomous underwater vehicle. It is building an assembly facility in Bengaluru with a 150,000-litre testing tank. Revenues from underwater platforms are expected to begin within 12 to 18 months.

: Krishna Defence acquired technology from CSIR-NIO Goa for the JAYA autonomous underwater vehicle. It is building an assembly facility in Bengaluru with a 150,000-litre testing tank. Revenues from underwater platforms are expected to begin within 12 to 18 months. PLI Scheme Incentives: The company was awarded incentives under the government Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for expanding manufacturing tonnage. Management expects financial benefits from this scheme to start showing up in earnings from FY28 onwards.

Krishna Defence Q2FY27 Financials: Margin Expansion and the ₹305Cr Bidding Pipeline

The company has an unexecuted order book of ₹109 crore as of September 30, 2026. Most of these orders are scheduled to be executed in the second half of FY27. The company has also submitted bids for an active tender pipeline worth ₹305 crore. Management expects a 50% win rate on these tenders, with decisions coming over the next 3 to 6 months.

Overall, management aims to sustain an annual growth rate of 30% or higher over the next 3 to 5 years. In Q2FY27, revenue from operations grew 55.7% to ₹75.3 crore. EBITDA rose 119.9% to ₹20.3 crore, while the margin expanded 787 bps to 26.9%. This is the company’s highest quarterly EBITDA margin. Net profit surged 120.4% to ₹15.1 crore.

Trade receivables rose to ₹88.9 crore as of September 30, 2026, up from ₹34.7 crore at the end of FY26. Management explained that receivables appeared high due to a cut-off timing issue, as a large portion of dispatches occurred in late August and September. Cash collections started flowing in after September 30.

Defence shipyards and military clients typically operate on a 45- to 60-day payment cycle. Krishna Defence maintains a low debt profile across its operations. Total borrowings stand at ₹5.8 crore.

Krishna Marine Share Price

Decoding the Valuation Premium: High Growth at a Steep Price

Krishna Defence stands out on growth and capital efficiency, supported by stronger return ratios. Its return on capital employed (ROCE) of 31.1% indicates that the company generates substantial return relative to the capital invested in the business. Its return on equity (ROE) of 23.7% also reflects strong returns for shareholders.

From a valuation perspective, Knowledge Marine trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 60.1 times. Its valuation is above its historical median (36.0x) and roughly in line with the industry median (60.7x). Krishna Defence trades at 36.6x earnings, below the industry median of 73.8x and the 5-year median of 55.5x.

Peer Comparison (X)

Company Price-to-Earnings Multiple Return Ratios Company 5Y Median Industry ROCE (%) ROE (%) Knowledge Marine 60.1 36.0 60.7 16.3 20.0 Krishna Defence 36.6 55.5 73.8 31.1 23.7 Source: Screener.in (Data as of November 7, 2026)

Rising port capacity, higher cargo movement and the government’s focus on domestic shipbuilding could create opportunities for companies operating in these segments. Knowledge Marine is looking to capitalise on port expansion through its dredging, vessel charter and shipbuilding businesses.

Upcoming shipyard capacity and a ₹1,732.6 crore order book could support growth over the next few years. Krishna Defence, meanwhile, has an established presence in the naval supply chain. Its specialised steel products, along with newer offerings such as composite doors and autonomous underwater vehicles, provide additional growth avenues.

Both companies have also reported strong business growth. Going forward, key aspects to track are order conversion, order execution, earnings growth and meeting the stated guidance. You could keep these names on your watchlist to track execution.

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. We used an alternative, widely used, and accepted source of information only when the data was unavailable.

This article shares interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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