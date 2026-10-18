India’s rising burden of diabetes and hypertension cases is creating a growing market for healthcare service providers . People with the disease require regular blood tests and scans to monitor for complications, and those with advanced kidney-related complications may require dialysis several times a week. This implies a constant demand for healthcare providers. The question for investors is which business will be able to turn this demand into sustainable earnings growth without sacrificing capital returns.

Two Hyderabad-based healthcare providers, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre and Nephrocare Health Services are tapping into this demand without relying heavily on borrowed money. But their routes to growth are reportedly different.

Vijaya is investing heavily in diagnostic equipment and owns the patient relationship, allowing it to earn EBITDA margins above 40%. Nephrocare operates dialysis centres within partner hospitals , keeping capital requirements lower but earning thinner margins. Both models are delivering growth, but the sustainability of that growth will depend on different factors.

Vijaya Diagnostic: Margins are high, so are the stakes

Vijaya Diagnostic has one of the strongest earnings profiles among diagnostic players in India. Revenue growth has been accompanied by improved margins, indicating that higher volumes are generating disproportionate profit growth. Revenue in FY26 grew 19.5% to ₹814.2 crore, while net profit grew at a faster rate of 20.3% to ₹173 crore Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) margin expanded 130 bps to 41.4% aided by a gross margin of 88.4%.

Vijaya Diagnostic: Annual Financial Performance

Period FY25 FY26 YoY Change (%) Revenue from Operations (₹ crore) 681.3 814.2 19.5% Gross Profit Margin (%) 87.6% 88.4% 81 bps EBITDA Margin (%) 40.1% 41.4% 130 bps Net Profit (₹ crore) 143.8 173.0 20.3% Debt-to-equity Ratio NIL NIL – Source: Company Presentation

The momentum strengthened in Q1 FY27. Revenue increased by 22.8% to ₹231 crore, but net profit rose 37.6% to ₹53.1 crore. EBITDA margin increased 360 bps YoY to 42.7%. The widening difference between revenue and profit growth is reflective of the operating leverage in Vijaya’s integrated diagnostics model.

Vijaya Diagnostic: Quarterly Financial Performance

Period Q1FY26 Q1FY27 YoY Change (%) Revenue from Operations (₹ crore) 188.05 231.0 22.8% Gross Profit Margin (%) 88.6% 88.9% 31 bps EBITDA Margin (%) 39.1% 42.7% 360 bps Net Profit (₹ crore) 38.6 53.1 37.6% Source: Company Presentation

More revenue from every patient visit

Vijaya’s strength is its integrated pathology and radiology network and its B2C-heavy model. Patient footfalls grew 12.7% YoY to 1.24 million in Q1FY27 but revenue grew faster at 22.8% to ₹231 crore. The gap points to higher revenue per visit, rather than footfall growth alone, driving performance.

The number of tests per footfall rose to 3.7 from 3.58 a year ago and average revenue per footfall grew 9 per cent to ₹1,860 from ₹1,707. By providing several diagnostic services in one location, Vijaya is generating more revenue from each patient visit. Its ability to drive revenue per patient is one of the key drivers of its operating leverage and margin expansion.

Vijaya’s profitability also stands out against larger peers. Dr Lal PathLabs recorded EBITDA margin of 31% in Q1FY27, almost 12 percentage points below Vijaya’s 42.7%.

Revenue concentration is a key concern

Vijaya uses hub-and-spoke model with deep cluster dominance, with 67% revenue from Hyderabad. This focus enables the company to grow density in its core market, by establishing collection centers close to existing diagnostic hubs and better utilization of equipment. The model supports high margins by spreading fixed costs across a greater patient base.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana accounted for another 20% of the revenue. Pune and West Bengal contributed just 6% and 4% respectively. In effect, Vijaya’s 42.7% EBITDA margin still rests heavily on its established presence in the Telugu-speaking markets. Whether newer geographies can deliver comparable returns remains an open question.

Expanding beyond its home market

Vijaya is expanding beyond Hyderabad through new hubs in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune, supported by smaller collection centres that feed into regional diagnostic facilities. It plans to add 15 hubs across these metros over the next 12 months and has commissioned a ₹30 crore flagship centre in Bengaluru. The proposed ₹46 crore acquisition of Arya Wellness Centre in Guwahati will provide an entry into the North-East.

However, unlike an asset-light healthcare model , Vijaya’s hub-and-spoke expansion requires upfront investment in diagnostic equipment and infrastructure. Management has outlined a substantial capex budget of ₹190 crore to ₹195 crore.

The strategy can reduce geographic concentration over time, but it also raises the stakes: new centres must build volumes quickly enough to absorb fixed costs and generate returns comparable to the established Hyderabad business. Otherwise, expansion could dilute margins even as revenue grows.

Vijaya Diagnostic: 1 Year Stock Chart

Source: Screener.in

Nephrocare Health Services: Asset-light expansion, but cash generation remains the test

Nephrocare Health Services, operating under the NephroPlus brand, has built Asia’s largest pure-play dialysis network. Its asset-light model allows it to expand through partner hospitals, avoiding the full cost of real estate and infrastructure. Of its 550 clinics globally, 272 operate on a revenue-sharing basis.

The model is delivering growth, with improving margins. In FY26, revenue rose 32.2% to ₹998.8 crore, while adjusted net profit grew 74.6% to ₹128.3 crore. EBITDA margin expanded 70 bps to 22.7%.

Nephrocare: Annual Financial Performance

Period FY25 FY26 YoY Change (%) Revenue from Operations (₹ crore) 755.8 998.8 32.2% Gross Profit Margin (%) 74.3% 77.3% 300 bps EBITDA Margin (%) 22.0% 22.7% 70 bps Adjusted Net Profit (₹ crore) 73.5 128.3 74.6% Debt-to-equity Ratio 0.39X 0.02X -94.7% Source: Company Presentation

The momentum strengthened in Q1FY27. Revenue grew 23.7% to ₹281.8 crore, but net profit rose faster, by 35% to ₹32 crore. EBITDA margin improved 120 basis points to 23.1%, suggesting that higher volumes and realisations are beginning to translate into better operating leverage.

Nephrocare: Quarterly Financial Performance

Period Q1FY26 Q1FY27 YoY Change (%) Revenue from Operations (₹ crore) 227.8 281.8 23.7% Gross Profit Margin (%) 76.1% 77.9% 180 bps EBITDA Margin (%) 21.9% 23.1% 120 bps Net Profit (₹ crore) 23.7 32.0 35.0% Source: Company Presentation

India: Scale in a price-sensitive market

India remains the foundation of Nephrocare’s network, but has limited pricing power. This makes scale and cost efficiency critical to profitability. The company claims to have more than 50% of the organised Indian dialysis market and operated 487 clinics across 307 cities in Q1FY27, of which 80% are in Tier-2 and 3 towns.

It grows by combining clinics within private hospitals, public-private partnerships with government hospitals and standalone centers in underserved areas. This model reduces infrastructure costs by leveraging partner hospitals’ facilities, and PPPs provide access to patients under government health schemes. But there is a working-capital cost to this model as well, with receivable days at 101 at the end of FY26.

Management expects to add 40-50 clinics a year through brownfield takeovers and selective new centers in India. The opportunity is massive, but low treatment prices leave little margin for inefficiency.

Overseas expansion offers a second growth lever

To improve the revenue mix towards higher realisations, Nephrocare is aggressively expanding overseas with operations in Nepal, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, and Philippines. These markets now contribute roughly 45% of revenue, helping to lift the revenue per treatment by 9.2% YoY to ₹2,733 in Q1FY27.

However, overseas expansion comes with its own challenges. Dialysis requires highly trained paramedical staff, and a shortage of renal nurses can delay clinic openings. Nephrocare has established an in-house training academy to build a pipeline of qualified staff, though training capacity will need to keep pace with expansion. Also, longer approval times from government also increase the initial costs.

The investment case ultimately rests on cash conversion. India offers scale but limited pricing power; overseas markets offer higher realisations but greater staffing and execution risks. Nephrocare must demonstrate that it can turn both domestic expansion and international growth into sustainable operating cash flow.

Nephrocare Health Services: 1 Year Stock Chart

Source: Screener.in

Valuation Trend: Trading at a premium multiple

Both companies are trading at a premium valuation. Vijaya trades at 76.2 times trailing earnings, above its five-year median P/E of 64.8 and more than double its industry multiple of 37.3 times. Nephrocare trades at 72.6 times trailing earnings, broadly comparable to Vijaya

P/E Trend



Trailing P/E 5-Yr Median P/E Industry P/E Vijaya Diagnostic 76.2 64.8 37.34 Nephrocare 72.6 – Source: Screener.in

The premium valuations reflect their earnings profile and ability to generate healthy returns on capital. Vijaya’s Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) stood at 25% in FY26, against Nephrocare’s 22.8%.

At these valuation multiples, the question is no longer whether both can grow. They have already established and scaled their business model in their home market. The question is whether they can sustain their growth and profitability as they expand into new geographies. Any dilution in margin or slowdown in growth could leave both stocks vulnerable to valuation compression.

India’s growing need for diagnostics and dialysis offers both companies a long growth runway. But the opportunity alone does not guarantee success. Vijaya’s integrated model depends on building patient volumes in new markets, while Nephrocare’s partner-led network must balance affordability with efficient operations. Their ability to scale their respective models without losing on margins will shape the next phase of growth. Add these stocks to your watchlist and monitor how they execute their growth plans.

Disclaimer:

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Deepan Datta has spent over a decade studying stocks and mutual funds. His passion is to uncover interesting stories in the financial markets and share them through his writings with investors at large. He is focused on delivering clear, easy-to-understand, and research-backed insights. Deepan began his career as a Research Associate at S&P Global, where he developed a strong foundation in financial research and data analysis.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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